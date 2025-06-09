Bored Panda works better on our iPhone app
Bride Asks Mom Not To Wear White To Wedding, Gets Guilt-Tripped And Gaslit Until She Snaps
Upset woman reading text on phone reacting to bride asking mom not to wear white to wedding conflict
Family, Relationships

Bride Asks Mom Not To Wear White To Wedding, Gets Guilt-Tripped And Gaslit Until She Snaps

There are three guarantees in life: death, taxes, and someone turning your wedding into their personal drama stage. Whether it’s Aunt Karen demanding gluten-free cake for her dog or your cousin deciding your reception is the perfect time for a gender reveal, something always goes sideways. However, nothing quite prepares you for your own mother showing up to your wedding wearing white.

Today’s Original Poster (OP) thought the hard part was over after surviving years of family dysfunction and intensive therapy just to build a basic relationship with her mom. However, when her mother threw the biggest tantrum after being told that she couldn’t wear white to the OP’s wedding, she realized she had never been the problem in their relationship.

More info: Reddit

RELATED:

    Despite centuries of etiquette, countless internet warnings, and more bridal forums than we can count, there’s always that one person who wants to wear white as a wedding guest

    Image credits: prostock-studio / Freepik (not the actual photo)

    The OP, estranged from her emotionally difficult mother, tried to rebuild their relationship while planning her wedding

    Image credits: NurseRattchet

    Image credits: Los Muertos Crew / Pexels (not the actual photo)

    One day, her mother sent a photo of a white lace dress she bought to wear to the wedding

    Image credits: NurseRattchet

    Image credits: EyeEm / Freepik (not the actual photo)

    Giving her mother the benefit of doubt, the author politely asked her to choose another dress or dye the dress navy to match the bridal party

    Image credits: NurseRattchet

    Image credits: namii9 / Freepik (not the actual photo)

    Attempts to compromise with alternative options were rejected, with the mother insisting white was her only choice

    Image credits: NurseRattchet

    Image credits: freepik / Freepik (not the actual photo)

    She called her father so they could get to the bottom of things, but he sided with her mother as they both accused her of overreacting and being ridiculous

    Image credits: NurseRattchet

    This left her with no choice but to prioritize her peace and consider cutting ties with her mother

    The OP began by explaining that she’d had a lifelong rocky relationship with her mom. After years of therapy and emotional heavy lifting, she hoped her wedding would be a new chapter. However, instead of excitement or support, her mother greeted the engagement news with indifference and has been uninterested in the planning.

    One day, her mother sent her an email showing the dress she had bought to wear to the wedding: a white, sequined lace dress, complete with a nude underlay. While it screamed “bride,” the OP tried to assume the best, and politely asked her to wear navy to match the wedding party just like everyone else.

    Her mother claimed she was being difficult, accused her of not wanting her there, and insisted she looked “awful in navy.” The OP noted that the same dress came in multiple colors, and even offered to help her mom find alternatives. However, instead of compromising, the mom doubled down, insisting she’d go with the dress she bought.

    OP sent polite follow-ups, and when she explained that wearing white at someone else’s wedding is universally considered inappropriate, her mom accused her of throwing a tantrum and playing victim. When her father was looped in for support, he shockingly took the same stance as her mom and claimed she was being ridiculous and overreacting.

    Image credits: dimaberlin / Freepik (not the actual photo)

    A Dress A Day explains that white is traditionally reserved for the bride to signify her unique role on the wedding day, and that the expectation isn’t just about custom but is also rooted in etiquette and respect.

    They further explain that when a guest wears white or white-adjacent shades like ivory, pearl grey, or shell pink, it’s often seen as an attempt to draw attention or even compete with the bride, whether intentional or not. This can lead to discomfort or confusion during a moment meant to center the couple.

    The mother’s response to the OP asking her not to wear white is what Health Central would refer to as gaslighting. They highlight that this often thrives in power-imbalanced relationships, making it common between parents and children, where parents might play the victim to deflect accountability and exert excessive control over the child’s decisions or boundaries.

    Due to this, a growing number of adult children are choosing estrangement from their parents as a means of protecting their mental and emotional health. Your Tango explains that, unlike older generations, today’s young adults feel less pressure to maintain ties with family members who exhibit harmful or toxic behavior.

    Netizens supported the OP, expressing frustration and disbelief at her mother’s behavior. They called out the mother for acting childishly and inappropriately by trying to upstage her on such an important day. They also encouraged her to reclaim her power and prioritize her happiness, stressing that her wedding should reflect her wishes, not others’ egos.

    What do you think about this situation? Do you believe in keeping the peace with family no matter what, or is cutting ties sometimes the healthiest choice? We would love to know your thoughts!

    Netizens insisted that the author’s mother should know better than to wear white to a wedding that’s not hers

    Anyone can write on Bored Panda. Start writing!

    Follow Bored Panda on Google News!

    Ifeoluwa Adesina

    Ifeoluwa Adesina

    Writer, BoredPanda staff

    I'm a writer and bookworm (eyes glued to an e-book, more accurately) who happens to have a suspiciously deep knowledge about pop culture. When I'm not writing, I can most likely be found taking yet another online quiz to find out which soda matches my personality.

    Denis Krotovas

    Denis Krotovas

    Author, BoredPanda staff

    I am a Visual Editor at Bored Panda. While studying at Vilnius Tech University, I learned how to use Photoshop and decided to continue mastering it at Bored Panda. I am interested in learning UI/UX design and creating unique designs for apps, games and websites. On my spare time, I enjoy playing video and board games, watching TV shows and movies and reading funny posts on the internet.

    Denis Krotovas

    Denis Krotovas

    Author, BoredPanda staff

    I am a Visual Editor at Bored Panda. While studying at Vilnius Tech University, I learned how to use Photoshop and decided to continue mastering it at Bored Panda. I am interested in learning UI/UX design and creating unique designs for apps, games and websites. On my spare time, I enjoy playing video and board games, watching TV shows and movies and reading funny posts on the internet.

    biache34 avatar
    Ellinor
    Ellinor
    Community Member
    1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    OP needs to take that person and throw her the farthest she can from her life. That's not a mother she has, that's an enemy.

    Vote comment up
    3
    3points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    leslied_4 avatar
    Sparkle
    Sparkle
    Community Member
    1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    I wish I could send her an internet hug. Losing family can be heartbreaking. She sounds like me. She put in all this effort in hopes of a semblance of relationship to realize you will never change that person.

    Vote comment up
    0
    0points
    Vote comment down
    reply
