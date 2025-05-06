Bored Panda works better on our iPhone app
Continue in app Continue in browser

We and our trusted partners use technology such as cookies on our site to personalize content and ads, provide social media features, and analyze our traffic. You can read more about it and change your preferences here.
Agree
Tooltip close
Add post form top
Add Post

The Bored Panda iOS app is live! Fight boredom with iPhones and iPads here.

Couple Seeks Help With Relationship Struggles, Ends Up Feeling Attacked By Their Own Therapist
Therapist offering comfort to a woman during a session about relationship struggles and emotional support.
Couples, Relationships

Couple Seeks Help With Relationship Struggles, Ends Up Feeling Attacked By Their Own Therapist

Interview With Expert
Open list comments 3
Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down

21

Open list comments

3

ADVERTISEMENT

Imagine walking into a couples therapy session hoping to mend things with your partner, only to leave feeling like you’ve been ambushed, misrepresented, and misunderstood.

That’s exactly what happened to today’s Original Poster (OP) who had been trying to work through some deep-seated differences with her girlfriend. They hoped therapy would help them bridge the gap. But the results? Well, let’s just say, it didn’t go as planned.

More info: Reddit

RELATED:

    It is most certainly a different kind of betrayal when the one person you turn to for guidance ends up making things worse

    Image credits: freepik / Freepik (not the actual photo)

    The author and her girlfriend were both in couples therapy to work out the differences between them

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Image credits: Savings_Split_3870

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Image credits: freepik / Freepik (not the actual photo)

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Their joint session went well, but during an individual session, the therapist told the author things her girlfriend had told her

    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT

    Image credits: Savings_Split_3870

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Image credits: wavebreakmedia_micro / Freepik (not the actual photo)

    ADVERTISEMENT

    The therapist refused to acknowledge her side of the story and also accused her of being selfish, manipulative, and controlling

    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT

    Image credits: Savings_Split_3870

    The girlfriend also noticed that the therapist seemed to be biased, and now the author feels stuck as there are no other therapists in the same area

    The relationship between the OP and her girlfriend seemed to have a lot of love, but also a fair share of contrasts. She was hyperactive, always on the move, and loved trying new things. Her girlfriend, on the other hand, was more of a homebody, preferring peace and quiet to socializing and adventure.

    Their differences had led to some tension, and they thought therapy could be the key to working through their issues. Their first joint session went relatively well. However, in her solo session, the OP found herself blindsided by accusations. According to the therapist, she was dominating the relationship, not making sacrifices, and even failing to recognize her partner’s efforts.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    The OP was painted as rigid, selfish, and controlling, and though she explained that she’d made a lot of efforts, she was met with criticism that felt unjust and extreme. As the therapy sessions unfolded, the OP’s girlfriend shared that the therapist had repeatedly questioned her about leaving the relationship and had even described the OP as manipulative.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    The most telling incident came when the therapist interpreted placing a hand on her girlfriend’s thigh as a controlling gesture to silence her. The girlfriend also felt that the OP’s words were misrepresented. Now, after such a tumultuous therapy experience, the OP would like to know the difference between healthy confrontation and straight-up emotional harm.

    Image credits: Frolopiaton Palm / Freepik (not the actual photo)

    In a situation where therapy seems to have exacerbated the couple’s tension, it’s essential to understand the ethical guidelines therapists should follow to ensure a safe and constructive space. Bored Panda reached out to psychologist Christabell Madondo, who emphasized that therapists must set clear boundaries in both joint and individual sessions.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    “Therapists should always clarify roles and confidentiality from the start. It’s also very important to avoid forming alliances or taking sides, and maintaining transparency throughout the process,” she explained, emphasizing that this approach is crucial in building trust and ensuring that both partners feel heard and respected.

    However, what if a client feels misrepresented or unfairly judged during therapy? Madondo advised that the first step is to address the issue directly with the therapist. “If the response doesn’t resolve the concern, clients can request a case review, seek a second opinion, or even consider transferring to another therapist,” she said.

    She highlighted that these steps help ensure that the therapeutic space remains emotionally safe and that both partners feel supported in the relationship.

    We also asked her about signs that a therapist might be projecting bias or making harmful assumptions. She noted several red flags, including overgeneralization or stereotyping, making moral judgments, or minimizing the client’s lived experiences.

    “Therapists should always strive for empathy and consistency,” she added before stating that if these qualities are missing, it may be a sign that the therapist’s personal biases are influencing the therapeutic process, which could damage the trust and safety required for successful therapy.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Netizens criticized the therapist’s behavior, calling it highly unprofessional and damaging to the couple’s relationship. They emphasized that a therapist should never frame things in absolute, accusatory terms.

    What do you think about this situation? Do you believe therapy should be a neutral space, or is it okay for a therapist to take sides? We would love to know your thoughts!

    Netizens expressed their irritation towards the therapist as they maintained that she’s highly unprofessional and unethical

    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT

    Anyone can write on Bored Panda. Start writing!

    Follow Bored Panda on Google News!

    Share on Facebook
    Vote arrow up

    21

    Vote arrow down
    Open list comments

    3
    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down

    21

    Open list comments

    3

    Ifeoluwa Adesina

    Ifeoluwa Adesina

    Writer, BoredPanda staff

    Read more »

    I'm a writer and bookworm (eyes glued to an e-book, more accurately) who happens to have a suspiciously deep knowledge about pop culture. When I'm not writing, I can most likely be found taking yet another online quiz to find out which soda matches my personality.

    Read less »
    Ifeoluwa Adesina

    Ifeoluwa Adesina

    Writer, BoredPanda staff

    Read more »

    I'm a writer and bookworm (eyes glued to an e-book, more accurately) who happens to have a suspiciously deep knowledge about pop culture. When I'm not writing, I can most likely be found taking yet another online quiz to find out which soda matches my personality.

    Read less »
    Monika Pašukonytė

    Monika Pašukonytė

    Author, BoredPanda staff

    Read more »

    I am a visual editor here. In my free time I enjoy the vibrant worlds of art galleries, exhibitions, and soulful concerts. Yet, amidst life's hustle and bustle, I find solace in nature's embrace, cherishing tranquil moments with beloved friends. Deep within, I hold a dream close - to embark on a global journey in an RV, accompanied by my faithful canine companion. Together, we'll wander through diverse cultures, weaving precious memories under the starry night sky, fulfilling the wanderlust that stirs my soul.

    Read less »
    Monika Pašukonytė

    Monika Pašukonytė

    Author, BoredPanda staff

    Read more »

    I am a visual editor here. In my free time I enjoy the vibrant worlds of art galleries, exhibitions, and soulful concerts. Yet, amidst life's hustle and bustle, I find solace in nature's embrace, cherishing tranquil moments with beloved friends. Deep within, I hold a dream close - to embark on a global journey in an RV, accompanied by my faithful canine companion. Together, we'll wander through diverse cultures, weaving precious memories under the starry night sky, fulfilling the wanderlust that stirs my soul.

    Read less »
    What do you think ?
    User avatar
    Add photo comments
    POST
    byzantiume2 avatar
    FreeTheUnicorn
    FreeTheUnicorn
    Community Member
    27 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    It's so important to report therapists like this. The procedure depends on where you are, but therapists like this bully vulnerable people, who aren't always able to see that like OP and her gf have.

    Vote comment up
    2
    2points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    lilaallen09 avatar
    Lila Allen
    Lila Allen
    Community Member
    27 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Ok that therapist sounds like she has serious issues. The job of a therapist is to facilitate not try to accuse and blame. They need to look online or elsewhere and find a good therapist and they do need to report her for her profoundly unprofessional behavior. If both people in the session and after the individual session feel the counselor was out of line, outright lying, and menacing then it was definitely unprofessional.

    Vote comment up
    1
    1point
    Vote comment down
    reply
    janellecollard avatar
    Janelle Collard
    Janelle Collard
    Community Member
    Premium     14 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Does therapist want them to break up so therapist can have OP's GF?

    Vote comment up
    0
    0points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    User avatar
    POST
    byzantiume2 avatar
    FreeTheUnicorn
    FreeTheUnicorn
    Community Member
    27 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    It's so important to report therapists like this. The procedure depends on where you are, but therapists like this bully vulnerable people, who aren't always able to see that like OP and her gf have.

    Vote comment up
    2
    2points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    lilaallen09 avatar
    Lila Allen
    Lila Allen
    Community Member
    27 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Ok that therapist sounds like she has serious issues. The job of a therapist is to facilitate not try to accuse and blame. They need to look online or elsewhere and find a good therapist and they do need to report her for her profoundly unprofessional behavior. If both people in the session and after the individual session feel the counselor was out of line, outright lying, and menacing then it was definitely unprofessional.

    Vote comment up
    1
    1point
    Vote comment down
    reply
    janellecollard avatar
    Janelle Collard
    Janelle Collard
    Community Member
    Premium     14 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Does therapist want them to break up so therapist can have OP's GF?

    Vote comment up
    0
    0points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    You May Like
    Back to Homepage
    More about Relationships
    Homepage
    Trending
    Relationships
    Arrow point to left Homepage
    Next in Relationships Arrow point to right
    Related on Bored Panda
    Popular on Bored Panda
    Top Posts
    Arrow point to left
    Arrow point to right
    Trending on Bored Panda
    Also on Bored Panda