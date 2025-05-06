Couple Seeks Help With Relationship Struggles, Ends Up Feeling Attacked By Their Own Therapist

ADVERTISEMENT

Imagine walking into a couples therapy session hoping to mend things with your partner, only to leave feeling like you’ve been ambushed, misrepresented, and misunderstood.

That’s exactly what happened to today’s Original Poster (OP) who had been trying to work through some deep-seated differences with her girlfriend. They hoped therapy would help them bridge the gap. But the results? Well, let’s just say, it didn’t go as planned.

It is most certainly a different kind of betrayal when the one person you turn to for guidance ends up making things worse

The author and her girlfriend were both in couples therapy to work out the differences between them

Their joint session went well, but during an individual session, the therapist told the author things her girlfriend had told her

The therapist refused to acknowledge her side of the story and also accused her of being selfish, manipulative, and controlling

The girlfriend also noticed that the therapist seemed to be biased, and now the author feels stuck as there are no other therapists in the same area

The relationship between the OP and her girlfriend seemed to have a lot of love, but also a fair share of contrasts. She was hyperactive, always on the move, and loved trying new things. Her girlfriend, on the other hand, was more of a homebody, preferring peace and quiet to socializing and adventure.

Their differences had led to some tension, and they thought therapy could be the key to working through their issues. Their first joint session went relatively well. However, in her solo session, the OP found herself blindsided by accusations. According to the therapist, she was dominating the relationship, not making sacrifices, and even failing to recognize her partner’s efforts.

The OP was painted as rigid, selfish, and controlling, and though she explained that she’d made a lot of efforts, she was met with criticism that felt unjust and extreme. As the therapy sessions unfolded, the OP’s girlfriend shared that the therapist had repeatedly questioned her about leaving the relationship and had even described the OP as manipulative.

The most telling incident came when the therapist interpreted placing a hand on her girlfriend’s thigh as a controlling gesture to silence her. The girlfriend also felt that the OP’s words were misrepresented. Now, after such a tumultuous therapy experience, the OP would like to know the difference between healthy confrontation and straight-up emotional harm.

In a situation where therapy seems to have exacerbated the couple’s tension, it’s essential to understand the ethical guidelines therapists should follow to ensure a safe and constructive space. Bored Panda reached out to psychologist Christabell Madondo, who emphasized that therapists must set clear boundaries in both joint and individual sessions.

“Therapists should always clarify roles and confidentiality from the start. It’s also very important to avoid forming alliances or taking sides, and maintaining transparency throughout the process,” she explained, emphasizing that this approach is crucial in building trust and ensuring that both partners feel heard and respected.

However, what if a client feels misrepresented or unfairly judged during therapy? Madondo advised that the first step is to address the issue directly with the therapist. “If the response doesn’t resolve the concern, clients can request a case review, seek a second opinion, or even consider transferring to another therapist,” she said.

She highlighted that these steps help ensure that the therapeutic space remains emotionally safe and that both partners feel supported in the relationship.

We also asked her about signs that a therapist might be projecting bias or making harmful assumptions. She noted several red flags, including overgeneralization or stereotyping, making moral judgments, or minimizing the client’s lived experiences.

“Therapists should always strive for empathy and consistency,” she added before stating that if these qualities are missing, it may be a sign that the therapist’s personal biases are influencing the therapeutic process, which could damage the trust and safety required for successful therapy.

Netizens criticized the therapist’s behavior, calling it highly unprofessional and damaging to the couple’s relationship. They emphasized that a therapist should never frame things in absolute, accusatory terms.

What do you think about this situation? Do you believe therapy should be a neutral space, or is it okay for a therapist to take sides? We would love to know your thoughts!

Netizens expressed their irritation towards the therapist as they maintained that she’s highly unprofessional and unethical

