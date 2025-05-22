Man Finds Out Mom Left His Little Sisters At His Empty House, Calls CPS, Family Says He Overreacted

ADVERTISEMENT

We’ve all had unexpected visitors, but nothing screams plot twist like coming home to find police at your door and two unsupervised children dropped off like a surprise Amazon package.

Today’s Original Poster (OP), out for a relaxing city date with his girlfriend, returned home to find the police with his sisters after their mom had dropped them off before bolting off to another city. After calling CPS, he faced backlash from his sister who insisted he overreacted.

More info: Reddit

RELATED:

You think you’re stepping out for a chill afternoon with your significant other, and the next thing you know, you’re being told your sisters are at your place with the police

Share icon

Image credits: Gera Cejas / Pexels (not the actual photo)

The author and his girlfriend were out when his mother dropped off his two young sisters at his empty house without warning

ADVERTISEMENT

Image credit: ZayXFactor

Share icon

Image credits: Freepik / Freepik (not the actual photo)

His neighbor saw the unattended children and called the police, prompting an official response

ADVERTISEMENT

Share icon

ADVERTISEMENT

Image credit: ZayXFactor

Share icon

Image credits: cottonbro studio / Pexels (not the actual photo)

Upon his return, he was angry at his mother’s repeated neglectful behavior, and called CPS to report the incident

Share icon

ADVERTISEMENT

Image credit: ZayXFactor

His sister then criticized him for overreacting, saying that it wasn’t that big a deal especially because the girls were okay

The OP and his girlfriend were out for a date in the city. His dad, who lived with him, also left shortly after, so the house was completely void of people. Unbeknownst to them, while they were out, his mother showed up and dropped off his two younger sisters, aged 7 and 9, at his home. She didn’t call, text, or leave any kind of message.

A concerned neighbor, seeing the children left unattended, called the police, so when the OP and his girlfriend returned, they were met by officers investigating potential child neglect. The OP stated that this wasn’t the first time the mother has acted recklessly. A few years earlier, she had dropped them off at an aunt’s home, not taking into consideration that the she was at work.

ADVERTISEMENT

Now, upon learning that his mother was in another city and hadn’t even attempted to reach him, he made the tough call to Child Protective Services (CPS). The kids remained with him, safe and supervised, but then his sister called him to say he had overreacted and didn’t need to involve authorities.

According to Co4Kids, child neglect occurs when a parent, guardian, or caregiver fails to meet a child’s basic needs. This can take several forms including abandoning a child without arranging proper supervision, or leaving a caregiver without the necessary resources to care for the child. These actions, whether intentional or not, place children at serious risk and are recognized as neglect under child welfare guidelines.

Share icon

Image credits: benzoix / Freepik (not the actual photo)

JWB Family Law emphasizes that calling CPS is a serious decision meant for situations where a child’s safety or well-being is genuinely at risk. CPS should not be contacted over minor disagreements, but rather when there’s clear danger, harm, or neglect from a caregiver or parent.

ADVERTISEMENT

They state that if a person knows or even suspects that a child is in danger and fails to act, they may also be held accountable for neglecting their duty to protect the child. Reporting in such cases is not only appropriate, it’s essential.

However, it is not uncommon for a caregiver to feel upset after they have been reported to CPS, and Virtual Lab School affirms this. They state that family members might feel anger, sometimes lashing out at the person who made the report. They may feel accused or misunderstood and try to justify their actions by downplaying the issue or shifting blame.

Netizens strongly supported the OP’s decision to call CPS, with many emphasizing the clear irresponsibility of his mother’s actions. They highlighted the potential risks if the situation had gone unnoticed, stressing that involving authorities was necessary to prevent future harm.

What would you have done if you found yourself in this situation? Would you have called CPS or handled it differently? We would love to know your thoughts!

Netizens insisted that the author did nothing wrong, and that the sisters were “okay” because the neighbor might have saved them from potential danger