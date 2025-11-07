Mother Accused Of Taking 9-Year-Old Daughter’s Life Confesses To Giving Her Anti-Anxiety Medication

ADVERTISEMENT

A mother in Argentina has confessed to administering anti-anxiety medication to her daughter and asphyxiating her.

Nine-year-old Diana Gómez Russo was found lifeless in her bed on October 30 by her grandfather.

Her mother, María de los Ángeles Russo, was sitting on the floor beside her, holding her hand.

Néstor Russo, María’s father and Diana’s grandfather, described the mother as being in a complete trance-like state.

Highlights A mother has confessed to taking the life of her 9-year-old daughter.

The girls’ body was found in her bedroom by her grandfather, who lived in the residence with them.

The mother was described as being in a trance-like state and is currently in custody at a mental health facility.

RELATED:

Police and forensic team investigating a crime scene where mother accused of giving daughter anti-anxiety medication.

Share icon A mother in northern Argentina has confessed to giving her 9-year-old daughter clonazepam and suffocating her



Image credits: Noticiero 7 Santiago del Estero

Trigger warning: This article includes content related to violence against a child.

ADVERTISEMENT

According to local outlet Info del Estero, the grandfather repeatedly asked his daughter what had happened, and when he tried to wake the girl, he noticed her body was very stiff.

After he let out a heartbreaking scream, his daughter reportedly mumbled, “I gave her four clonazepam pills and I suffocated her with this stuffed animal.”

The grandfather noticed white fibers were coming out of the child’s nostrils and mouth.

Black and white portrait of a young girl, related to mother accused of giving her anti-anxiety medication.

Share icon

Image credits: Noticiero 7 Santiago del Estero

Forensic investigators seized the stuffed animal for analysis as part of the investigation. The girl’s body showed no visible signs of external violence.

Following the confession and an evaluation conducted by two forensic psychiatrists, prosecutor Mariano Gómez ordered that mother be admitted to the El Polear Mental Health Center, where she will remain in custody as the investigation continues.

ADVERTISEMENT

The mother has been placed in custody at a mental health facility

A spoon filled with assorted pills and capsules, representing anti-anxiety medication in a dark setting.

Share icon

Image credits: Unsplash (not the actual photo)

Forensic examiners determined that Diana had been lifeless for approximately 12 hours when her body was found. According to preliminary hypotheses, her mother is believed to have administered the pills to the child during the night prior to her grandfather calling the police.

Judicial sources have revealed that the 9-year-old girl lost her life from “suffocation,” as per La Nación.

The toxicology report is still pending to determine whether she was given multiple doses of clonazepam.

Woman accused of taking 9-year-old daughter’s life, escorted by police after confessing to giving anti-anxiety medication.

Share icon

Image credits: Diario Panorama

ADVERTISEMENT

“Clonazepam is most commonly prescribed as a medication treatment for anxiety disorders, where it is effective in many patients,” Dr. John Krystal, Professor of Psychiatry, Neuroscience, and Psychology at Yale School of Medicine, explained to Bored Panda.

“The dose of clonazepam is reduced for children. Thus, there is a risk for overd*se if a small child ingests a dose intended for a large adult.”

The expert in psychiatric treatment noted that taking too much clonazepam can result in excessive sedation, impaired judgement, and confusion. Serious overd*ses of clonazepam can be lethal.

The child, Diana Gómez Russo, was found lifeless in her bed by her grandfather

Smiling 9-year-old girl holding a candle, related to mother accused of giving her anti-anxiety medication.

Share icon

Image credits: Noticiero 7 Santiago del Estero

According to Dr. Babak Abadi, a clinician teacher at the University of Toronto, clonazepam may also be used as an adjunct mood stabilizer in bipolar disorder.

ADVERTISEMENT

“It is not recommended for long-term use, since it may result in physical dependence, increased risk of falls, and cognitive impairment, which occur usually at higher doses,” he said.

When questioned by police, María de los Ángeles Russo reportedly confessed that she had given the medication to Diana the night before.

Woman speaking to Canal 7 reporter about mother accused of giving 9-year-old daughter anti-anxiety medication.

Share icon

Image credits: Noticiero 7 Santiago del Estero

The case of the 9-year-old has shaken La Banda, a community in Santiago del Estero, northern Argentina.

According to the preliminary forensic evaluations, the 28-year-old mother exhibited “severe mental disorders” and is in a state of “absolute vulnerability.”

Family members stated that, though María had experienced psychiatric episodes, they had never seen her act violently toward her daughter.

Family members reported that the mother, María, had a history of psychiatric issues

Police investigation at a residential scene where a mother is accused of giving her daughter anti-anxiety medication.

Share icon

Image credits: Noticiero 7 Santiago del Estero

They also confirmed that she had already been admitted to mental health facilities in the past and began experiencing psychiatric symptoms at age 10. She reportedly told her parents that someone was chasing her and trying to harm her, and would walk around the house alone at night.

However, in recent years, the woman reportedly stopped attending her mental health appointments and discontinued her medication on her own.

According to judicial sources cited by Diario Panorama, María will be formally charged with aggravated homicide due to familial relationship, a charge that carries a sentence of life imprisonment for those found guilty.

House number sign reading Irigoyen 538 with a small house illustration, related to mother accused of giving anti-anxiety medication.

Share icon

Image credits: Noticiero 7 Santiago del Estero

ADVERTISEMENT

Social media in Diana’s community filled with messages of grief, and the girl’s school, the Santiago Apóstol, decided to suspend its activities following the tragedy.

After forensic examinations were completed, Diana’s body was released by court order to her father, who traveled from Tierra del Fuego, the southernmost province in the country, after receiving the devastating news.

Preliminary findings indicate that Diana lost her life from suffocation

Family members embrace outside a house as police and forensic team investigate a mother accused of giving anti-anxiety medication.

Share icon

Image credits: Noticiero 7 Santiago del Estero

Luciana, one of Diana’s teachers, mourned her loss in a heartfelt social media post, writing that “there are no words” to describe her grief.

She remembered her student for her “tenderness, dedication, and immense passion for dance.”

“For us, dance was never just technique: it was refuge, comfort, laughter during rehearsals, and strength when everything felt difficult,” she wrote on Facebook, along with a video of the two of them together.

Woman accused of giving anti-anxiety medication to her 9-year-old daughter, escorted by a female officer outdoors.

Share icon

Image credits: Diario Panorama

She concluded, “She taught me so much. She taught me to take care of her, to laugh with her, and to understand that art can be a home.

“I say goodbye with gratitude for having been her teacher and for every minute we shared. I will carry her light in every choreography, in every rehearsal, in every performance. May her memory inspire us to embrace more love and more care.”

Many stressed the importance of seeking timely intervention for individuals experiencing severe mental health issues

Comment by Maria Cejas criticizing prison sentencing for a mother accused in a tragic child case involving medication.

Share icon

Screenshot of a comment questioning commitment after a mother accused of giving anti-anxiety medication to her 9-year-old daughter.

Share icon

Comment expressing that a mother accused of taking her 9-year-old daughter's life gave her anti-anxiety medication.

Share icon

Comment from user Joana expressing shock about warnings not preventing incident related to mother accused of giving anti-anxiety medication.

Share icon

Text excerpt discussing a mother accused of giving her child anti-anxiety medication linked to the daughter's death.

Share icon

Comment on a social media post expressing sadness, posted by Elsa in blue text.

Share icon

Comment discussing the dangers of schizophrenia and a mother accused related to anti-anxiety medication use.

Share icon

Comment by Maria Cejas expressing opinion that a mother must go to prison related to child medication case.

Share icon

Comment text criticizing media coverage on mother accused of giving anti-anxiety medication to her 9-year-old daughter.

Share icon

Comment text expressing sorrow about a mother accused of giving anti-anxiety medication to her 9-year-old daughter.

Share icon

Comment text on a white background discussing commitment after an innocent person has died, related to mother accused and medication.

Share icon

Comment discussing severe punishment for mother accused of giving anti-anxiety medication to her 9-year-old daughter.

Share icon