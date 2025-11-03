Former News Anchor Takes Her Own Mother’s Life On Halloween “To Save Herself”

ADVERTISEMENT

The morning of Halloween day turned into a real-life horror show after a blood-soaked woman stumbled out of her Kansas home, asking neighbors to call 911.

The same woman, identified as former morning show anchor Angelynn Mock, was arrested for fatally stabbing her elderly mother.

The 47-year-old daughter claimed to cops that she violently took her mother’s life “to save herself.”

Highlights Former news anchor Angelynn Mock emerged from her home covered in blood on Halloween morning.

Alyssa Castro and her boyfriend watched as Angelynn approached them from across the street.

She was “asking to call 911,” Alyssa said.

The 47-year-old daughter claimed she took her mother’s life “to save herself.”

RELATED:

Former news anchor Angelynn Mock emerged from her home covered in blood on Halloween morning

Former news anchor with long blonde hair wearing red, presenting on a Fox 2 news broadcast about a Halloween incident.

Share icon

Image credits: Mort Meisner/FOX 2

Trigger warning: this article contains graphic details that may be distressing to some.

The gruesome tragedy came to light after Angelynn, who used to work for KTVI Fox 2 as a morning and evening fill-in anchor, emerged from her Wichita home on Friday, October 31, at around 8 a.m.

ADVERTISEMENT

Neighbors were traumatized by the sight of the woman covered in blood.

Former news anchor reporting live outdoors at night holding a microphone with police cars in the background.

Share icon

Image credits: Mort Meisner/FOX 2

Alyssa Castro said she and her boyfriend watched as Angelynn approached them from across the street and flagged her boyfriend’s vehicle down.

The blood-soaked woman then begged to use the boyfriend’s phone to call 911.

“There was a woman who approached our vehicle with like blood, like her hands were filled, her body was filled with blood, asking to call 911,” Alyssa told KAKE.

The former news anchor then grabbed his phone and rushed back inside her house.

Anita Avers, 80, was found “unresponsive in her bed with multiple stab wounds,” the police said

Former news anchor smiling and sitting at a table, related to former news anchor takes her own mother's life story.

Share icon

Image credits: Anita Bradley Avers/Facebook

ADVERTISEMENT

Alyssa said she tried to help Angelynn after the 911 call was placed.

“I asked her if she was okay, and she was pretty shooken up and she seemed scared, and she just ran off,” she told the outlet.

Former news anchor with a serious expression in a blue top, related to a tragic Halloween event involving her mother.

Share icon

Image credits: Sedgwick County

In a press release shared online, the Sedgwick County Police Department (SCPD) said they responded “to a reported cutting” on Halloween morning.

Sedgwick County dispatchers informed emergency responders that the suspect confessed to stabbing her mother and claimed it was in self-dense.

“Calling party stabbed the mother to save herself,” dispatchers informed the first responders.

Angelynn told 911 dispatchers that she violently attacked her mother to “save herself”

Police car with flashing lights at a residential scene where a former news anchor is involved in a Halloween incident.

ADVERTISEMENT

Share icon

Image credits: KAKE News

They arrived at the address on Crowley Street to find Angelynn waiting outside the residence.

Once inside the house, responders found her 80-year-old mother Anita Avers.

She was “unresponsive in her bed with multiple stab wounds,” the police said about the mother.

The stabbed victim was rushed to the hospital and pronounced deceased at 8:26 a.m.

Angelynn was taken into custody and charged with first-degree m**der.

Wichita Police Department post about a woman arrested for fatal stabbing of her mother on Halloween.

Share icon

Image credits: Wichita Police Department

The police were able to return Alyssa’s boyfriend’s phone to him.

ADVERTISEMENT

“I’m just glad we were able to help you know what I mean. Like, we never know what anyone is going through,” Alyssa said

“This happened randomly, but as long as we were able to get 911 and see what we can do, that’s all I really care about,” she added.

The elderly mother reportedly worked as a marriage and family therapist

Former news anchor and her mother embraced warmly in a cozy home with a decorated Christmas tree in the background.

Share icon

Image credits: Anita Bradley Avers/Facebook

ADVERTISEMENT

Reports revealed that the stabbed mother was a marriage and family therapist at Wichita Counseling Professionals.

The arrested daughter worked for KTVI Fox 2 from 2011 to 2015 before taking up different sales jobs in Missouri. She then took a two-year hiatus in 2017.

Angelynn later joined a data management software company, where she is believed to have still been employed when her mother was found with multiple stab wounds.

Mugshot of a woman with blonde hair wearing a blue shirt related to former news anchor case involving her mother.

Share icon

Image credits: Sedgwick County

Netizens wondered what the daughter’s alleged motive might have been and why the mother was found in bed.

“She was in bed. That doesn’t sound like she was a threat,” one said, while another wrote, “OMG she lost her mind.”

“Sad what she did to her mom,” another wrote.

“Nothing says threat like sleeping in your own bed,” said another.

“Really sounds like the daughter had issues over the years that are not publicly known,” one wrote. “You don’t go from TV anchor to random sales jobs.”

“She was my mentor when I interned at Fox News,” one wrote online

Former news anchor in red dress reporting on a Halloween incident involving her own mother to save herself.

Share icon

Image credits: Mort Meisner/FOX 2

Some remembered seeing Angelynn on TV during her news anchor days.

“Sad, I do remember watching her on KTVI or Fox 2 as it’s called now here in st. Louis,” one said.

Another wrote, “I used to watch her on ch 2 and would not have recognized her now.”

“If you were not there, you have no way of knowing what happened,” one said online

Comment discussing a former news anchor involved in a tragic Halloween incident related to her mother’s life and mental health issues.

Comment expressing sadness about a former news anchor who took her own mother’s life on Halloween.

Comment from Teresa Hasenkamp expressing frustration over assumptions about a former news anchor involved in a Halloween incident.

Comment expressing sympathy for the husband after a tragic event involving former news anchor and her mother.

Comment expressing heartbreak over the loss of a therapist named Anita, highlighting feelings of safety and genuine care.

Comment by Gabrielle McCoy questioning threat level of a person in bed under former news anchor story context.

Comment on social media post discussing former news anchor involved in tragic incident related to her own mother on Halloween.

Former news anchor reflecting on mental health struggles linked to taking her own mother's life on Halloween.

Comment from Rachel Moeller discussing a former news anchor reflecting on her past presentation style.

Former news anchor sharing a message in a social media post about her difficult personal situation on Halloween.

Comment on social media expressing hope that former news anchor is held responsible for taking her mother's life on Halloween.

Comment by William Carter discussing the former news anchor’s personal struggles leading to drastic actions.

Comment by Raquel Rivera explaining emotional and physical struggles faced by a former news anchor over the years.

Comment by Terrence Wortham expressing surprise about the appearance of a former news anchor's mother.

Comment from former news anchor Katie Kearney recalling her mentor during an internship at Fox News.

Comment by Lorie Treete expressing sympathy for former news anchor’s mother in a social media post.

Comment on social media post showing text Her mugshot screams karma about former news anchor involved in tragic Halloween incident

Comment by Jim Ford discussing local Wichita TV stations downplaying the former news anchor story.

Screenshot of a social media comment by user Bobby Willig Jr saying long fall from notoriety.

Comment from Sandi King-Gault expressing sadness and shock about former news anchor incident involving her own mother on Halloween.

Comment discussing caregiver exhaustion related to former news anchor involved in tragic family incident on Halloween.

Comment by Krissy Martinez questioning transition from news reporting to being reported on in a social media post.

Comment by Cheryl Romano on a social media post about a former news anchor's tragic Halloween incident.

Comment about former news anchor haunted for taking her own mother’s life to save herself on Halloween night.

Comment discussing a former news anchor involved in a tragic Halloween incident related to mental health.

Facebook comment expressing condolences for Anita, reflecting on her impact and family prayers after a tragic event involving a former news anchor.

Comment on social media expressing sorrow and distrust after former news anchor takes her own mother's life on Halloween.