Confusion is common among people—it’s a psychological state of mind in which we lack clarity, understanding, or certainty about something. This feeling can be caused by coming across contradictory or complex information, facing ambiguous situations, or struggling to process too many things at once. Why did we bring this up, you ask? Well, this is what you’re definitely going to feel when scrolling through these ‘cursed' images, courtesy of the ‘images2009’ Instagram account. They give off so much chaotic energy, your brain won’t know how to react!

#1

Vintage image of a family standing in front of a large clown face entrance at a carnival, evoking uncomfortable feelings.

    #2

    Man in cowboy hat playing basketball while riding horse, an unusual and uncomfortable scene with an airborne horse.

    jefbateman
    Karl der Große
    Karl der Große
    Community Member
    1 hour ago

    It might make you uncomfortable because he is using the wrong hand.

    #3

    Military helicopter model flying indoors with spinning blades, an image that might make you uncomfortable for no apparent reason.

    While we probably encounter confusion every day, we might not realize just how much it encompasses and what happens in our brains when we experience it. So, to explore it a little bit more, we’ll start from the beginning.

    Confusion, as an emotion, belongs to the knowledge emotion family. It’s a profoundly important family of emotions that is associated with learning, exploring, and reflecting. Along with confusion, other emotions belong to this family, like surprise, interest, and awe.

    #4

    ATM machine screen showing a game of solitaire, an uncomfortable sight for a public banking device user.

    nathbp1
    Nathaniel He/Him Cis-Het
    Nathaniel He/Him Cis-Het
    Community Member
    1 hour ago (edited)

    As soon as you start playing some arsehole will stand over your shoulder telling you what cards you can move.

    #5

    A horse unusually lying on a living room couch next to a woman reading, an uncomfortable image with surprising elements.

    normadennis2004
    Norma
    Norma
    Community Member
    1 hour ago

    Just a lady. With her pet. Reading the newspaper. Nothing to see here.

    #6

    Black bear holding a drink inside a dumpster creating an unusual and potentially uncomfortable scene outdoors.

    kennedynetasha
    DetriMentaL (It/That)
    DetriMentaL (It/That)
    Community Member
    1 hour ago

    The standard of living drops so hard that your average bear needs to work the drive thru between mauls

    They’re called knowledge emotions because they are caused by knowledge and they foster knowledge. These emotions happen when people learn something unexpected that violates the information they believed to be true. The moment we learn something new, over time, it builds our knowledge about the world around us. Therefore, knowledge emotions are caused by knowledge, and as a result, they foster knowledge.
    #7

    Man holding an oversized jumbo bag of Cheetos snacks indoors, an image that might make you uncomfortable.

    #8

    Person wearing a strange, animal-like headpiece standing on stairs, creating an unsettling and uncomfortable visual effect.

    #9

    Horse head costume reflected in a car window creating an uncomfortable and unusual visual effect outdoors.

    As a whole group, confusion, along with the rest of the knowledge emotions, motivates people to engage with new and puzzling things instead of avoiding them. Unlike emotions such as fear, anger, or happiness, knowledge emotions don’t gear up the physical body but rather engage the mind, which is very important for humans who are constantly learning.

    #10

    Tattoo on neck with misspelled Simpsons character names, an uncomfortable image that might evoke unease for no apparent reason.

    #11

    Open fridge door revealing beverages and flowers inside, with a toilet visible directly behind it, creating an uncomfortable scene.

    #12

    Man outdoors holding a large horse upside down, an unusual and uncomfortable image in nature.

    Confusion on its own happens when we’re faced with something that is both unfamiliar and hard to understand at the same time. Its purpose is to promote thinking and learning. This might not come as obvious to us, as we tend to avoid confusion when we’re learning something new. We enjoy understanding the new information that is presented to us, and a prolonged state of confusion can escalate to frustration or boredom.
    #13

    High-heeled shoes designed with realistic human faces, creating a visually uncomfortable image.

    #14

    Horse eating hay from the open hood of a black sports car in a dimly lit indoor stable, uncomfortable image.

    #15

    Person jumping to throw a bowling ball at a lane in an unusual pose that might make you uncomfortable.

    However, confusion can be productive when it comes to learning. The key is to recognize it and not allow it to persist for too long. So when a person is challenged with new concepts or ideas, instead of growing frustrated or bored, they should get comfortable with the feeling and seek to resolve it. Feeling confused can indeed be difficult, especially in a society that has attached a negative stigma to it. Thinking through problems and persevering can yield very positive results.

    #16

    A man reflected in a mirror above a case filled with distorted, unsettling silicone face masks, creating an uncomfortable image.

    #17

    Dog with wide eyes peeking over airplane seat, creating an uncomfortable and unexpected moment inside the aircraft cabin.

    #18

    Man riding horse indoors while playing pool, an uncomfortable and unusual scene in a bar setting.

    #19

    Dog sitting in a vehicle driver’s seat with paws on the steering wheel, an unusual image that might make you uncomfortable.

    #20

    Baby doll laying face down on a mat with wrenches nearby and a stroller, an image that might make you uncomfortable.

    #21

    Student in a lecture hall awkwardly using an oversized pencil to take notes, creating an uncomfortable visual effect.

    #22

    Close-up of feet with glossy, oddly shaped toes wearing pink strappy heels, creating an uncomfortable visual impression.

    #23

    Forklift dangerously suspended in midair above a skate park ramp with onlookers nearby, an uncomfortable scene.

    anubis1
    Hippopotamuses
    Hippopotamuses
    Community Member
    1 hour ago

    This has got to be 'shopped. Forklifts are far too heavy to do this.

    #24

    Person covered with a blanket lying on a mattress in a dimly lit casino with slot machines and empty chairs around.

    #25

    Man balancing heavy barbell on his face with arms crossed, an image that might make you uncomfortable for no apparent reason.

    #26

    Man with a body painting of a road map with houses and cars, creating an unusual and uncomfortable visual effect.

    #27

    Small puppy on a long leash on the sidewalk, an image that might make you uncomfortable for no apparent reason.

    #28

    Man in an uncomfortable position pouring oil into a car engine, highlighting images that might make you uncomfortable.

    #29

    White car with a wooden spoiler attached to the hood in a parking lot, an image that might make you uncomfortable.

    #30

    Car driving at night with large log replacing rear wheels, an uncomfortable and strange roadside scene.

    #31

    Marabou stork standing inside a tiled public bathroom, creating an uncomfortable and unusual scene.

    #32

    Horse seen from behind in a dimly lit outdoor setting, an image that might make you uncomfortable for no apparent reason.

    roxy-eastland
    Roxy222uk
    Roxy222uk
    Community Member
    1 hour ago

    Yeah, thanks for the AI. The b*m is all wrong, where's its tail, and the saddle is far too far down its back.

    #33

    Large log awkwardly sticking out of a stove inside a room, creating an uncomfortable and odd scene.

    normadennis2004
    Norma
    Norma
    Community Member
    1 hour ago

    Put another log on the fire! Cook me up some bacon and some beans!

    #34

    Unusual vehicle designed to look like a giant rat with red eyes and large tires, creating an uncomfortable visual impression.

    #35

    Top view of an orange cat blending with bare feet on gray concrete floor causing an uncomfortable visual effect.

    #36

    Man lying awkwardly on sidewalk tangled in fallen phone booth cord, creating an uncomfortable scene in urban setting.

    #37

    Red truck with an oversized close-up cat face on the hood parked in a cluttered garage, creating an unusual visual effect.

    #38

    Child trapped inside a claw machine, screaming with fear, while adults attempt to rescue, uncomfortable image moment.

    josephcrisalli
    PunchinelloTX
    PunchinelloTX
    Community Member
    Premium     1 hour ago

    It’s gonna cost a lot of quarters to get that kid out of there.

    #39

    Small car oddly modified with a large box-like structure on the back, creating an uncomfortable and unusual sight.

    #40

    Toddler kneeling on a grocery store floor staring at a soda display, an image that might make you uncomfortable.

    #41

    White Cadillac with humorous bumper sticker and personalized Texas license plate, a striking image that might make you uncomfortable.

    anubis1
    Hippopotamuses
    Hippopotamuses
    Community Member
    1 hour ago (edited)

    Apparently, a trap house, is what we call a tinnie house where I live. However, I really want to have a 'Go around.....' sticker.

    #42

    Man writing in a notebook on a subway with a glass table in front, an image that might make you uncomfortable.

    #43

    Toilet setup with two black armchairs closely placed on either side, creating an uncomfortable and cramped bathroom space.

    #44

    Person in dark armor holding an oversized sword at night, creating an uncomfortable and surreal scene outdoors.

    #45

    Uncomfortable image of a distorted office chair with multiple legs and a person cleaning in the background.

    #46

    Man holding a guitar made from a stop sign, standing in a warehouse, an image that might make you uncomfortable.

    #47

    Car interior with a stained glass sunroof featuring colorful floral patterns creating an unusual visual effect.

    #48

    Man playing a video game on a self-checkout machine screen in a store, an uncomfortable images example.

    taimifitzsimmons
    Luna Moth
    Luna Moth
    Community Member
    1 hour ago

    Reminds me of a video where someone played Minecraft with a barcode scanner

    #49

    Police officer wearing colorful polka dot pants talking to driver in a blue car on a city street.

    #50

    Graveyard with a tombstone shaped like a hamburger and cups, an uncomfortable image for no apparent reason.

    #51

    Man working inside a huge cooking pot with two staff members in red uniforms nearby in an unusual restaurant setup

    #52

    Narrow bathroom space with toilet and sink placed awkwardly next to stair railing creating uncomfortable feeling.

    anubis1
    Hippopotamuses
    Hippopotamuses
    Community Member
    1 hour ago

    Hopefully, very hopefully, this is a set up. If not, the people who did this are heathens.

    #53

    Man wearing a bacon suit and oversized bacon hat standing near a grill with ribs, creating an uncomfortable image.

    #54

    Man standing near a fountain at night with a large red chili pepper sculpture appearing to pierce his head, uncomfortable image.

    #55

    White and blue Burger King sneakers with ASAP Rocky branding worn by a person on a black car floor mat uncomfortable image

    anubis1
    Hippopotamuses
    Hippopotamuses
    Community Member
    1 hour ago (edited)

    Hmmm. Something tells me these aren't a licensed product.

    #56

    Man cutting hair while standing on a stepladder in a barber shop, creating an uncomfortable image.

    #57

    Man with tattoos wearing a shirt that says "In memory of when I cared" sitting on a subway, uncomfortable images theme.

    #58

    A pink frosted cake with realistic human teeth and eyes, creating an uncomfortable and unsettling image.

    #59

    Close-up of kiwi slices with one piece showing an unusual face-like pattern that may make you uncomfortable.

    #60

    Uncomfortable image of a car modified to look like a yellow fish with exaggerated lips and large fins in a parking garage.

    #61

    Gorilla-shaped couch with realistic hands and face, an uncomfortable image causing unease without clear reason.

    #62

    Man playing pinball machine standing in shallow river, a strange scene that might make you uncomfortable for no reason.

    #63

    Car gear shift replaced with a detailed samurai sword handle inside a Mercedes-Benz, creating an uncomfortable visual.

    #64

    Bed designed like a truck trailer with lights and license plate, creating an uncomfortable visual effect.

    #65

    Silver car with a large, shark-fin-shaped modification on the roof driving on the highway, an uncomfortable image.

    anubis1
    Hippopotamuses
    Hippopotamuses
    Community Member
    1 hour ago

    Ah. This is why my auto electrician told me not to put a shark's fin on my Honda.

    #66

    Black high heels with Subaru branding and logo, an unusual design that might make you uncomfortable to see.

    #67

    Inflatable SpongeBob house with distorted features at night, one of the uncomfortable images that might cause unease.

    #68

    Two people lounging on a couch and watching TV in the middle of a busy street, uncomfortable images concept.

    #69

    Cat wearing large clawed slippers indoors on a blue carpet, creating an uncomfortable visual effect.

    #70

    Two upside-down wheelbarrows with attached rubber boots, creating an uncomfortable and strange visual effect.

    #71

    Dark wooden chair shaped like a scorpion with padded sections resembling its body, creating an unusual and uncomfortable image.

    #72

    Horse with fur trimmed in puzzle piece shapes standing in a field, an uncomfortable image due to unusual patterning.

    #73

    Microwave placed on a wooden post in a grassy field, a strange and uncomfortable unusual sight.

    #74

    White pickup truck with tank-like caterpillar tracks replacing wheels, an unusual and uncomfortable image.

    #75

    Round pool table with balls oddly positioned on the green felt, creating a slightly uncomfortable visual effect.

    #76

    Cockroach wearing a tiny sombrero sitting in the open door of a toy car, an unusual image that might make you uncomfortable.

    #77

    Man wearing a beer can hat and a shirt that says Abraham Drinkin, one of the uncomfortable images for no apparent reason.

    #78

    Hand holding a CD case on a road with a monkey walking in the background, creating an unsettling image effect.

    #79