While we probably encounter confusion every day, we might not realize just how much it encompasses and what happens in our brains when we experience it. So, to explore it a little bit more, we’ll start from the beginning.

Confusion, as an emotion, belongs to the knowledge emotion family. It’s a profoundly important family of emotions that is associated with learning, exploring, and reflecting. Along with confusion, other emotions belong to this family, like surprise, interest, and awe.