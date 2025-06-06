85 ‘Cursed Images’ That Are Wrong On Every Level (New Pics)
Confusion is common among people—it’s a psychological state of mind in which we lack clarity, understanding, or certainty about something. This feeling can be caused by coming across contradictory or complex information, facing ambiguous situations, or struggling to process too many things at once. Why did we bring this up, you ask? Well, this is what you’re definitely going to feel when scrolling through these ‘cursed' images, courtesy of the ‘images2009’ Instagram account. They give off so much chaotic energy, your brain won’t know how to react!
It might make you uncomfortable because he is using the wrong hand.
While we probably encounter confusion every day, we might not realize just how much it encompasses and what happens in our brains when we experience it. So, to explore it a little bit more, we’ll start from the beginning.
Confusion, as an emotion, belongs to the knowledge emotion family. It’s a profoundly important family of emotions that is associated with learning, exploring, and reflecting. Along with confusion, other emotions belong to this family, like surprise, interest, and awe.
As soon as you start playing some arsehole will stand over your shoulder telling you what cards you can move.
The standard of living drops so hard that your average bear needs to work the drive thru between mauls
They’re called knowledge emotions because they are caused by knowledge and they foster knowledge. These emotions happen when people learn something unexpected that violates the information they believed to be true. The moment we learn something new, over time, it builds our knowledge about the world around us. Therefore, knowledge emotions are caused by knowledge, and as a result, they foster knowledge.
As a whole group, confusion, along with the rest of the knowledge emotions, motivates people to engage with new and puzzling things instead of avoiding them. Unlike emotions such as fear, anger, or happiness, knowledge emotions don’t gear up the physical body but rather engage the mind, which is very important for humans who are constantly learning.
Confusion on its own happens when we’re faced with something that is both unfamiliar and hard to understand at the same time. Its purpose is to promote thinking and learning. This might not come as obvious to us, as we tend to avoid confusion when we’re learning something new. We enjoy understanding the new information that is presented to us, and a prolonged state of confusion can escalate to frustration or boredom.
However, confusion can be productive when it comes to learning. The key is to recognize it and not allow it to persist for too long. So when a person is challenged with new concepts or ideas, instead of growing frustrated or bored, they should get comfortable with the feeling and seek to resolve it. Feeling confused can indeed be difficult, especially in a society that has attached a negative stigma to it. Thinking through problems and persevering can yield very positive results.
This has got to be 'shopped. Forklifts are far too heavy to do this.
It’s gonna cost a lot of quarters to get that kid out of there.
Apparently, a trap house, is what we call a tinnie house where I live. However, I really want to have a 'Go around.....' sticker.
He paid 50p to charity to wear what he wants. It's non uniform day.
Hopefully, very hopefully, this is a set up. If not, the people who did this are heathens.
Hmmm. Something tells me these aren't a licensed product.
Ah. This is why my auto electrician told me not to put a shark's fin on my Honda.