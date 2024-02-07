“It’s Life-changing”: World’s Most Remote Post Office Is Hiring 4 Postmasters

ADVERTISEMENT

You’ve probably had one of those moments when, on a particularly dull Tuesday at work, you opened job listings hoping to find something new and exciting, preferably with fun co-workers. Well, if you’re looking for a truly life-changing opportunity, there is a job for you. Surrounded by the vast snowy desert stands the world’s most remote post office in Antarctica, affectionally known as “Penguin Post Office”.

A lot of people despise winter due to lack of light, having to wear hundreds of layers to keep warm and, of course, the cold. However, it is surprising how many people apply to a job in the freezing embrace of Antarctica. Every year, hundreds of applicants seek this highly coveted job. In fact, one year, the ad gathered so much popularity that more than 2500 candidates applied!

“We get people of all ages from all over the world,” shared Camilla Nichol, the chief executive of the U.K. Antarctic Heritage Trust. “We are looking for people who are fit and resilient and really love meeting people and visitors.”

The charity then selects four lucky candidates who are eligible to work in the United Kingdom. The future postmasters do a week of training in Cambridge before heading to Antarctica sometime in October.

The roles of the postmasters vary – base leader, shop manager and two general assistants. However, they all are responsible for maintaining the historic site, catering to the tourists who visit the island by boat. Sounds better than doing Excel spreadsheets every day!

Postmasters also collect environmental data and count penguins – now that’s a neat skill to add to your CV! Nevertheless, the charity warns people that this job is far from glamorous. Workers have to share a small lodge with three strangers for five months and sleep in bunk beds. There is also no internet or cell phone service, so they cannot phone their mom or look at cat memes after a long day working in the cold.

Oh, and if you’re thinking about a hot shower to warm up before sleep, then you should know there is no running water at the base. Fortunately, visiting ships will offer showers when they stop by. Still, postmasters have to share a single bathroom and a camping toilet, so it’s better to refrain from spicy curry until you’re back from the job.

“Living there is quite hard work,” explained Ms. Nichol. “You might be working 12-hour days. There’s not much time for rest and relaxation.”

But it is said “find what you love and you’ll never work a day in your life,” and who wouldn’t love counting adorable penguins?

The job pays well, with salaries ranging from $1,600 per month to $2,300, depending on the role. The contract lasts six months, including one month of training before the excursion. Because there is nowhere to spend the money, a quite nice chunk of cash accumulates and by the end of the contract, postmasters leave Antarctica with fuller pockets and even fuller hearts.

Lucy Dorman was a base leader at Port Lockroy during the 2019-2020 season. She shared some insights about life and work there.

“The most important thing is to pick people who will get along. During the training week, you get a sense of everybody’s habits and quirks,” she noted.

Ms. Nichol added: “You’ve got to get along because you can’t get away from each other very easily. We’re looking for a team; four people who can live and work together.”

Fortunately, due to rigorous selection process, the postmasters usually have compatible personalities and bond over shared duties under the beauty of Antarctica skies.

“There’s a real sense of community. That sort of togetherness and what you can achieve in a short period of time is very rewarding,” fondly recalled Lucy.

The workers bond helping each other with various tasks: “There’s a lot of carrying things around. Boxes, buckets and jerrycans through the snow or over slippery rocks most days.”

They also have to keep the site clean, which is mostly done by brushing penguin poop off rocks.

“Most people are probably not so aware of how smelly they are,” Lucy joked. “You just get used to it.”

Despite their smelliness, Lucy recognized that she was lucky to see the penguins up close: “You give way to the penguins. It’s a privilege to spend time close to wildlife.”

Ms. Nichol shared that a lot of prospective postmasters are excited to work with the penguins. However, it is not an easy task. The penguins have a life of their own – they don’t just stand around waiting to be tallied up. The team keeps the count of single ones, breeding pairs, their nests, the eggs, and the adorable chicks. They are all a part of a long-term study of the penguins that live on the island.

So, if you’re looking for new opportunities, look no further – well, there is nowhere further than Antarctica to go. Ms. Nichol revealed that this job is life-changing, as it offers a “Different perspective on the world and a new perspective on your role in the planet. You can watch the sun go down and hear the glacier ice melting. It’s an extraordinary place.”

Would you apply for this job?

Commenters were intrigued by this unusual job offer