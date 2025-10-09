Reader’s Vote: Most Handsome Man In The World 2025
As we approach the end of 2025, it’s officially time to vote for the ultimate heartthrob of the year. Forget the usual suspects like Chris Evans, George Clooney, Brad Pitt, and Tom Cruise. This list is refreshingly different.
We’ve rounded up a diverse group of men who have consistently taken over the headlines, scored major brand deals, and turned heads with their charm and presence.
Beauty may be subjective, but this lineup was curated solely on talent, standout style, and magnetic aura. Scroll down and cast your vote for the most handsome man in the world 2025.
Pedro Pascal
“Daddy is a state of mind,” and Pedro Pascal has the charisma to prove it. In 2025, he kept audiences hooked with leading roles in the rom-com Materialists, Marvel’s The Fantastic Four: First Steps, and the second season of The Last of Us.
His press tours this year have turned into a meme machine, but fans aren’t complaining. If the “internet’s daddy” wants to hold our hand to ease some anxiety, we’ll happily oblige (per Cosmopolitan).
With Avengers: Doomsday on the horizon, Pascal has cemented himself as one of Hollywood’s most bankable stars in 2025 (per Deadline).
Aaron Taylor-Johnson
Cillian Murphy has been turning heads since his days as Tommy Shelby on Peaky Blinders, but it was Oppenheimer that launched him into global superstardom. The 2023 Christopher Nolan biopic earned him a Best Actor Oscar in 2024, and he followed it with another standout role in 2025’s Steve, playing a grieving father unraveling after the loss of his child (via The Guardian).
With cheekbones sharp enough to cut glass and eyes full of mystery, Murphy radiates subtle intensity. He’s selective with roles, but when he appears on-screen, you can’t look away.
Simu Liu
Simu Liu continues to prove he’s one of Hollywood’s most dynamic stars. He showed off his martial arts chops in Marvel’s Shang-Chi and his comedic flair as Ken in Greta Gerwig’s Barbie.
In late 2023, Liu released his debut EP, Anxious-Avoidant, which featured a track co-written with Joe Jonas (per Deadline). He followed it with a steamy music video for his song “Warm” in 2024. Trust us, it lives up to the title.
Now, Liu is set to return to the Marvel universe in Avengers: Doomsday, slated for a 2026 release (via The National).
Michael B. Jordan
We might’ve skipped the usual suspects, but let’s be real, no “most handsome” list feels complete without Michael B. Jordan. In 2025, he took on dual roles as identical twins in the box office smash Sinners, which grossed over $366.7 million globally (according to the BBC).
Jordan also stepped behind the camera, directing Creed III and diving deeper into the franchise with the upcoming Prime Video series Delphi, which he will executive produce (per Deadline). When he’s on screen or behind it, we’re watching.
Theo James
Theo James is a permanent fixture on every list of the world’s most handsome men. The British actor, often described as a Greek God, has evolved well beyond his breakout role as Tobias “Four” Eaton in the Divergent franchise.
James has continued to impress with standout performances in The White Lotus, Netflix’s The Gentlemen, and the Stephen King adaptation The Monkey, where he took on dual roles (per ABC News).
His timeless charm, magnetic screen presence, and rugged appeal have cemented his place on this list. Both GQ and People report that he’s in serious contention to play the next James Bond. Clearly, James’s star power and jawline are only getting stronger.
Damson Idris
Damson Idris brought serious star power to 2025, making waves with his role as Joshua Pearce in the F1 movie (per Formula 1). He first gained acclaim in the FX crime drama Snowfall, but this year solidified his status as one of Hollywood’s rising forces.
On and off the red carpet, Idris exudes suave confidence. He’s now set to headline the Paris-set romance Miles & Juliette, starring opposite Anamaria Vartolomei (via Variety).
Matt Bomer
Matt Bomer has been stealing hearts since White Collar and Magic Mike, but in 2025, he’s showing off even more range. He sizzled opposite Jonathan Bailey in Fellow Travelers and delivered laughs in Hulu’s Mid-Century Modern, which premiered on March 28.
Though fans once hoped he’d don the cape as Superman, the role ultimately went to David Corenswet (per Deadline). Bomer, however, remains a fan favorite.
Manny Jacinto
Manny Jacinto’s jawline could cut steel! The actor’s breakout role in The Good Place made him a fan favorite. The actor then went on to star in Top Gun: Maverick, making his mainstream cinema debut in 2024, and also starred in the Disney+ Star Wars series The Acolyte.
The Filipino-Canadian actor played Lindsay Lohan’s drop-dead gorgeous love interest in Freakier Friday, which could be a reason he’s getting those viral choking requests from fans (per Cosmopolitan).
David Corenswet
Of course, Superman had to make his way onto the 2025 list of the most handsome men in the world. After supporting roles in the film Twisters and the miniseries Lady in the Lake, David Corenswet shot to mainstream stardom with his portrayal of The Man of Steel in the highly anticipated 2023 film, Superman, which premiered on March 25, 2023.
The actor will next be seen in the upcoming Superman movie, Man of Tomorrow, which is scheduled to begin filming in 2026 for a release on July 9, 2027 (per Deadline). Oozing with handsomeness, Corenswet is already stealing hearts with his onscreen performance, and we expect nothing less from Henry Cavill’s successor.
Jeremy Allen White
Jeremy Allen White has been riding a viral wave since his breakout role as Chef Carmy on The Bear. The Emmy-winning actor became a pop culture favorite, and his steamy Calvin Klein ads only fueled the frenzy. He’s now making headlines again for his upcoming transformation into Bruce Springsteen in the biopic Deliver Me from Nowhere, set to hit theaters worldwide on October 24, 2025 (per Variety).
He might not fit the textbook definition of handsome, but White’s brooding energy, quiet intensity, and emotional depth have fans swooning. Carmy’s still in the kitchen, and White’s star is only heating up.
Jonathan Bailey
Jonathan Bailey ignited the “slutty little glasses” craze after wearing them in Jurassic World Rebirth. He joked to Entertainment Weekly that he knew fans were “having a hormonal explosion” over the look, and honestly, he’s not wrong.
Bailey’s 2025 resume is stacked. He starred as Prince Fiyero in Wicked, played Tim Laughlin opposite Matt Damon in the critically acclaimed Fellow Travelers, and returned as Anthony Bridgerton in the hit Netflix series.
He told The Hollywood Reporter that he was juggling all three projects simultaneously, describing the experience as an “absolute freefall” of a schedule. Safe to say, Jonathan Bailey owned this year.
Henry Golding
Henry Golding has stayed busy since skyrocketing to fame in Crazy Rich Asians. He reprised his role as Sean Townsend in Another Simple Favor and joined the action in Netflix’s The Old Guard 2 (per Variety).
With his classic charm and smooth British accent, Golding remains effortlessly magnetic. He’s set to return as Nick Young in the much-anticipated Crazy Rich Asians 2, which will debut as a series instead of a film (via Cosmopolitan).
Leo Woodall
The White Lotus and One Day Netflix series star Leo Woodall’s rise to fame has been rapid, owing to his screen presence and possibly the only actor who could make viewers feel empathy for a character like Dexter. Most recently, he starred in Bridget Jones: Mad About the Boy opposite Renée Zellweger.
The actor played Niki, an expert piano tuner in the thriller “Tuner,” which debuted on screens in Toronto on September 8, 2025. He will also star in Rachel Weisz’s Netflix Limited Series, Vladimir (per Variety).
Sebastián Yatra
Colombian singer-songwriter Sebastián Yatra has left fans in a frenzy worldwide with his romantic lyrics, mesmerizing voice, and gorgeous appearance. He released his latest album, Milagro, in May 2025, which aims to tell deep, meaningful stories and forge a genuine connection with his listeners (per Billboard).
The Latin singer officially started his Entre Tanta Gente Summer Tour on July 12, 2025 (per La Mezcla).
Lewis Hamilton
F1 legend Lewis Hamilton continues to dominate both the track and the fashion scene. Now racing for Ferrari, Hamilton made headlines as co-chair of the 2025 MET Gala while chasing his record-breaking eighth World Championship.
His highly publicized switch to the Italian team has been the talk of the 2025 Formula One season, despite performance hiccups like the Azerbaijan Grand Prix (per Formula 1).
William Levy
Longtime Latin heartthrob William Levy continues to command attention, both on and off-screen. In April 2025, he faced legal trouble following an arrest for disorderly intoxication and trespassing (per Hola).
That hasn’t dimmed his appeal. Levy recently starred in the action-packed drama Camino A Arcadia, opposite Paula Echevarría and Michelle Renaud, which premiered on ViX on August 8, 2025 (per Forbes).
David Beckham
David Beckham proves age is just a number. The football icon turned 50 in May and continues to set the standard for timeless style and celebrity cool.
His early 2025 campaign with HUGO BOSS went viral, and his latest collection, inspired by British heritage, was met with fanfare (per XMag). Beckham’s family appearances and global presence keep him trending, while WWD calls him the epitome of aging with style (according to WWD).
Aaron Pierre
Aaron Pierre is having a major moment. The British-Jamaican actor broke out in Barry Jenkins’ The Underground Railroad and stole the spotlight again in Netflix’s Rebel Ridge, which won Outstanding Television Movie at the 2025 Creative Arts Emmys (according to Blex Media).
He’s now set to play John Stewart in DC’s upcoming Lanterns film (per TOI). Variety also reports Pierre will appear in Star Wars: Starfighter alongside Amy Adams and Ryan Gosling.
Sidharth Malhotra
Sidharth Malhotra isn’t known for his powerhouse acting, but his looks have kept him in the spotlight since his debut in Student of the Year. The former model continues to attract fans with boyish charm and a razor-sharp jawline.
Most recently, he starred in the rom-com Param Sundari, which underperformed at the box office despite being his tenth-highest-grossing film, according to The Times of India. The film earned mixed reviews, but its soundtrack was a standout (per MensXP).
Owen Han
A wildcard on the list of the most handsome men is social media’s “King of Sandwiches,” Owen Han. Apart from cooking up the most mouthwatering subs, the LA-based influencer is quite the snack himself.
Han released his debut cookbook, Stacked: The Art of the Perfect Sandwich, in October 2024 and even showcased his suave kitchen, which serves as the filming backdrop for most of his videos, in his new apartment on social media (per House Beautiful).
The food content creator hit a significant career milestone when he was featured on the Forbes list of 30 Under 30 - Social Media in 2025.
Christopher Briney
Christopher Briney has been turning heads as the swoon-worthy Conrad Fisher in Season 3 of The Summer I Turned Pretty. Both People and Glamour have compared his charm and look to a young Leonardo DiCaprio.
Outside his breakout role, Briney has taken the stage in the off-Broadway play Dilaria and brought a fresh twist to Aaron Samuels in the 2024 Mean Girls musical remake. With his sleek, trendsetting style and undeniable Gen-Z magnetism, Briney’s trajectory as the next Hollywood heartthrob seems unstoppable. No doubt about it, Connie Baby is that guy.
Bad Bunny
Bad Bunny’s steamy Calvin Klein campaign was one of fashion’s defining moments in 2025. The Puerto Rican artist has been everywhere this year, mixing music, sports, acting, and style into one nonstop pop culture blitz. His sixth album, Debí Tirar Más Fotos, WrestleMania cameos, and appearances in Caught Stealing and Happy Gilmore 2 kept fans talking (via Billboard).
His 30-show residency in San Juan ran from July to September and brought an estimated $250 million boost to Puerto Rico’s tourism economy (per The New York Times).
Bad Bunny’s upcoming tour kicks off on November 21 in Santo Domingo, covering multiple countries. He notably excluded the US due to concerns around immigration enforcement and ICE raids, as he explained to i-D.
Aditya Roy Kapur
Aditya Roy Kapur has been Bollywood’s go-to heartthrob for years, known for his smoldering looks and velvety voice. From his breakout in Aashiqui 2 to standout roles in The Night Manager and Metro... In Dino, he’s proven his versatility on screen.
While his personal life made waves with a public breakup in 2024, his evolving style and consistent project choices have kept him in the public eye. Whether in laid-back streetwear or sharp red carpet fits, Kapur always brings effortless cool (via GQ India).
Ishaan Khatter
Ishaan Khatter is proving he’s more than just Bollywood royalty. The rising global star has taken on bold projects, such as Beyond the Clouds and 2025’s Homebound, to showcase his range (per MensXP).
Khatter made his Hollywood debut in the Nicole Kidman-led series The Perfect Couple, earning praise for his performance (per Variety). While his 2025 Netflix series Royals didn’t win over critics, his shirtless scenes definitely did. Still, he told The Indian Express he was concerned about being overly objectified on the show. We’ll let the abs do the talking.
Kim Tae-Hyung (V, Bts)
Kim Tae-hyung, better known as BTS’s V, remains one of the most visually striking stars in the K-pop world. He became the face of Cartier’s Panthère de Cartier campaign in 2023 (per Billboard).
His solo debut album, Layover, made waves in 2024, becoming the second Korean solo release to spend seven weeks on the Billboard 200 (per OTT Play). After completing his mandatory military service on June 10, 2025, V is now gearing up to drop a new album in Spring 2026 alongside his fellow BTS members (via BBC).
Cha Eun-Woo
Cha Eun-woo is easily one of the most stunning faces in K-pop and K-drama. As a member of Astro, he’s wowed audiences with his looks and acting chops in hits like True Beauty, Gangnam Beauty, and Rookie Historian Goo Hae-ryung.
The actor began his mandatory military service on July 28, 2025, at the Korea Army Training Center in Nonsan. Luckily for fans, he prepared a full slate of content before enlisting, including an album, movie, and drama, all scheduled for release through 2026 (per Korea Times).
Damian Hardung
German actor Damian Hardung gained international recognition with his breakout role as James Beaufort in Maxton Hall. His performance has sparked comparisons to early 2000s teen icons like Troy Bolton, bringing the classic heartthrob back to the screen.
Hardung is set to return in Maxton Hall, The World Between Us Season 2, premiering on Prime Video on November 7, 2025 (per Entertainment Weekly).
Nicholas Galitzine
Nicholas Galitzine has become the undisputed king of modern-day rom-coms, charming audiences in Red, White & Royal Blue, Purple Hearts, and The Idea of You. His growing fanbase spans Gen Z to millennials, and his leading-man appeal shows no signs of slowing down.
He will next appear as He-Man in the live-action reboot of Masters of the Universe, a role he described as a "wild dream come true" (per The Telegraph India).
Deadline reports that he will also star in Hera Pictures' thriller The Return of Stanley Atwell opposite Marisa Abela. His upcoming fantasy epic, 100 Nights of Hero, hits theaters on December 5, 2025, and features a stacked cast including Emma Corrin, Charli XCX, Felicity Jones, and Richard E. Grant (per Entertainment Weekly).
Manu Ríos
Before his breakout role on Élite, Manu Ríos had already built a massive fanbase online. With a flawless face and enviable fashion game, the Spanish actor has since landed roles across both European and international projects.
Up next, Ríos stars in Netflix’s Breathless Season 2 (per Gay Times). He also headlines the upcoming horror film Rapture, starring alongside Kit Connor and Will Poulter.
Shawn Mendes
Shawn Mendes has been a heartthrob since his YouTube days, turning viral covers into global stardom. Over the years, he’s racked up chart-topping albums and a legion of devoted fans.
His latest release, the critically praised album Shawn, dropped on November 15, 2024, after a brief delay from its original October launch. Mendes will celebrate a decade in music with his 2025 On The Road Again tour, spotlighting hits from all five of his studio albums (per The Montreal).
Jacob Elordi
Jacob Elordi has left his Kissing Booth image in the dust. From his brooding turn in Euphoria to buzzworthy roles in Saltburn and Priscilla, the Australian actor has become one of Hollywood’s most magnetic leading men.
He’s heating things up again in Emerald Fennell’s Wuthering Heights, starring opposite Margot Robbie (watch teaser). Up next, Elordi will appear in Guillermo Del Toro’s Frankenstein, hitting select theaters on October 17, 2025, and Netflix on November 7, 2025 (per Variety).
Charles Melton
Charles Melton is shedding his Riverdale roots and emerging as a powerhouse in prestige film. After earning critical acclaim for his role in 2023’s May December, he’s proving he’s more than just a CW heartthrob.
Next up, Melton stars in Lulu Wang’s adaptation of Katie Kitamura’s novel Audition, opposite Lucy Liu (per Variety). He’s also appearing alongside Rachel Brosnahan and Will Poulter in Netflix’s upcoming drama Saturn Return (Netflix).
Robert Pattinson
Robert Pattinson will always be the cold-blooded hottie who left high school girls squealing for his portrayal of vampire Edward Cullen in the Twilight saga. The actor has since become a Hollywood icon, starring in the 2022 film The Batman and, more recently, in the 2025 film Mickey 17 by Bong Joon-ho.
His nonchalant aura, self-deprecating humor, and shape-shifting acting abilities make him one of the most sought-after faces in Hollywood. Pattinson will next be seen in Matt Reeves’ The Batman 2, which is scheduled to begin filming in 2026 (per Variety)
Matteo Berrettini
Italian tennis player Matteo Berrettini may be smashing his way through matches on the court, but off the court, he’s an underrated handsome man who deserves all the attention. The player has faced a challenging year, having to withdraw from the US Open due to an injury (per Tennis World USA).
However, this tennis hottie continued to dominate both sports, and fashion magazines featured him in campaigns for HUGO BOSS while he nursed himself back to top shape (per Sports Illustrated).
After nearly two and a half months without competing due to injury, the former No. 6 in the PIF ATP Rankings shared in an Instagram post that he would be returning to the court for the Lynk & Co Hangzhou Open.
Paul Forman
While Emily is off jumping from one man to the next and constantly finding her way back to Gabriel, the male star who shines the most in the popular Netflix series is supporting actor Paul Forman. The French-English actor who portrays Nicolas on Emily in Paris has gained worldwide heartthrob status with his green-flag character and impeccable good looks.
The actor will reprise his role in the upcoming fifth season of the show, which is scheduled to premiere on Netflix on December 18, 2025 (per Deadline).
Gabriel Guevara
Spanish breakout star Gabriel Guevara, of Culpa Mía (My Fault), is so utterly gorgeous that viewers are willing to overlook the stepbrother romance plot. The actor’s role as Nicholas “Nick” Leister in the Prime Video film series thrust him into the spotlight, making him an overnight sensation among Gen-Z.
He is all set to reprise his role in the final film in the series, which is scheduled to release on Prime Video on October 16, 2025, and will serve as the epic conclusion to the worldwide phenomenon (per Deadline).
Jackson Wang
GOT7 member Jackson Wang embodies infinite charisma and unabashed global appeal. The Hong Kong-born singer and entrepreneur is set to release his new album, Magic Man 2, on July 18, 2025, and is currently on his Magic Man 2 World Tour (per MalayMail).
He recently collaborated with Apple to release a new “Shot on iPhone” music video in China for his song “Let Loose” (via Branding Asia).
Wi Ha-Joon
Wi Ha-joon stole hearts across the globe with his role on Squid Game. He has since starred in the thriller film Midnight, the TV series Bad and Crazy, the Netflix series Little Women, and Gyeongseong Creature, as well as the Disney+ series The Worst of Evil.
The actor also reprised his role in Squid Game seasons 2 and 3. He is in talks to star in the Korean version of the hit Japanese drama, Kôri no Sekai, which has a working title of Siren, opposite Park Min-young (per The Rolling Stone).
Pietro Boselli
The “world’s hottest maths teacher” Pietro Boselli is not just a pretty face but also has the brains to rizz you up. The model and fitness entrepreneur has over 3.4 million followers on Instagram and began his career as a model for Armani Junior at the age of 6, according to W Magazine.
Boselli is signed with IMG Models and has appeared in campaigns for clothing retailer Abercrombie & Fitch and fashion house Moschino, as well as in spreads for GQ Style.
Hrithik Roshan
Bollywood’s original Greek God, Hrithik Roshan, has remained a leading heartthrob since his 2000 debut in Kaho Naa... Pyaar Hai. He’s known for his sculpted physique, fluid dance moves, piercing gaze, and a dynamic acting career that spans genres.
In 2025, Roshan starred in the much-hyped War 2, released on August 14 (per Times Now). He’s also stepping behind the camera for the first time, making his directorial debut with Krrish 4, a project he previously led as its superhero star (via Variety).
Colman Domingo
When it comes to avant-garde men’s fashion, Colman Domingo reigns supreme. Beyond his red carpet dominance, he showcased his acting chops in wildly different roles this year, from the wise, no-nonsense Ali in Euphoria to a comedic standout in Netflix’s The Four Seasons, where he starred alongside Tina Fey and Steve Carell.
Domingo also made his directorial debut with Episode 6 of The Four Seasons (per Netflix). And as one of the 2025 MET Gala chairs, he stunned with not one, but two unforgettable looks (via Vogue).
Damiano David
Måneskin’s frontman, Damiano David, might just be too good-looking for his own good. The singer dropped his debut solo album, Funny Little Fears, on May 16, 2025, and it quickly became one of the year’s buzziest releases.
The project includes standout tracks like “Born With A Broken Heart,” the Labrinth-produced “Silverlines,” and “Next Summer.” David described the album as “very excessive, very dramatic, very theatrical” in an interview with NME. No surprises there, coming from one of rock’s most flamboyant stars.
Tom Holland
Tom Holland may always be Spider-Man to some, but he’s far from typecast. In 2025, he took a sharp, dramatic turn in the psychological thriller Beneath, playing a traumatized young man, a role already stirring early Oscar buzz (per Collider).
He also returned to London’s West End for an experimental production of Hamlet that sparked mixed reviews from critics (via The Guardian). Still, Holland keeps proving he’s no one-note superhero.
Arón Piper
German-Spanish actor and model Arón Piper rose to global fame for his role in Netflix's hit series Elite. A Gen Z favorite, he's known as much for his striking fashion choices as for his carefully curated Instagram presence.
Up next, Piper stars in Luc Knowles' Hugo 24, a gritty and emotional coming-of-age drama alongside Marco Cáceres (per Highxtar). He's also branching out beyond entertainment, launching an energy drink called Dr. Mush that claims to "improve concentration and boost metabolism" (per Tapas Magazine).
Carlos Alcaraz
Carlos Alcaraz is rewriting tennis history at the age of 22. Currently ranked No. 1 in the world, the Spanish phenom has already secured six Grand Slam titles (according to India Today).
Beyond his powerhouse game, Alcaraz charms fans with his on-court charisma and fashion-forward style. His rising star status is as much about talent as it is about his undeniable appeal (per Hindustan Times).
Paul Mescal
Paul Mescal continues to raise the bar with his performances and his looks. In 2025, the Oscar nominee suited up as Lucius Verus in Ridley Scott’s Gladiator 2, and the internet hasn’t stopped buzzing.
The film, set to release on November 22, 2025, also stars Pedro Pascal, Denzel Washington, and Joseph Quinn (per Vanity Fair). First-look images had fans swooning.
Can Yaman
Dubbed the “Turkish Jason Momoa” by The Hollywood Reporter, Can Yaman is one of the most breathtaking men alive. The actor is renowned for his role in the 2018 rom-com Erkenci Kuş and has since amassed a global fan following.
In 2025, Yaman is set to star in the high-profile Italian action drama Sandokan, alongside British newcomer Alanah Bloor, which is scheduled for a late 2025 release on Rai 1 in Italy.
Will Poulter
Will Poulter’s glow-up has been one for the books. The British actor has come a long way since being known as “the guy with the eyebrows.” His guest-starring role as Luca on The Bear turned heads and landed him squarely in Hollywood hottie territory.
In 2025, Poulter appeared in the films “Death of a Unicorn” and “Warfare.” He will next star in the Netflix film Saturn Return alongside Charles Melton and Rachel Brosnahan. The actor has also been cast to lead the buzzy horror film Rapture, alongside Kit Connor and Manu Ríos (per Deadline).
Justin Baldoni
Justin Baldoni has had a rough year, but the star of Jane the Virgin has always been one of the most dashing male celebrities in Hollywood. The actor has been in the news nearly every day in 2025 due to his legal battle with Blake Lively over the controversy surrounding their film, It Ends With Us (per TMZ).
However, that doesn’t detract from all the goodwill he has shown in advocating for women over the past couple of years. The actor is a part of the Board of Ambassadors of the Tahirih Justice Center, a nonprofit advocating for women, girls, and all immigrant survivors of gender-based violence. Bladoni’s case against Liveley is scheduled for a full trial in March 2026.
Variety reported that the actor’s next project, the sports drama The Senior, which he produced through his company, Wayfarer Studios, was released on September 19, 2025.
Sam Claflin
Sam Claflin has been a perpetual heartthrob since his days as Finnick Odair in The Hunger Games: Catching Fire. The actor has showcased his skills in a slew of rom-coms and a colorful range of big-budget projects.
His portrayal as the troubled lead of the 2023 series Daisy Jones & The Six had viewers swooning over his rugged appearance and uncanny sex appeal. Claflin even sang all the songs himself, which makes him just that much hotter.
His recent projects include a lead role in the miniseries “The Count of Monte Cristo” and the upcoming Prime Video thriller series “Lazarus” (per Deadline).