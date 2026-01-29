Princess the Bear stands as the most expensive Beanie Baby ever sold. The commemorative plush was released in December 1997 following Princess Diana’s death and was intentionally limited, with just 12 toys allocated to each store, as reported by PEOPLE.



Despite its later value, the bear originally sold for only $5 to $7, a price point that made it widely accessible at the time. Antiques appraiser Lori Verderame told the outlet that “in 1997, it was the toy to get.”



Verderame also pointed to the emotional pull behind its popularity, noting that the bears resonated with collectors who grew up during the Beanie Baby boom and are now reaching peak collecting age.



As years passed, Princess the Bear evolved into one of the most coveted collectibles on the market. Individual examples have sold for as much as $1 million, with value determined by factors such as country of origin, stuffing type, and subtle differences in facial features.



“They're all different,” Verderame explained, emphasizing that even small nuances can dramatically affect price.

