One person asked the internet, “What’s the most disturbing thing you’ve heard someone say when they thought no one was listening?” and netizens didn’t hold back with their responses. Here’s our collection of some of the most curious.

When people think nobody is around, their words can be shockingly honest, weirdly mundane, or hilariously unfiltered. These moments can reveal someone's true feelings, secret habits, or inner dialogue they’d prefer not be exposed.

#1 When I worked as a nurse in the locked, in-patient psych unit, we had a guy come in who had been banned from other hospitals for being violent. Because it was night shift, I handled most of his intake alone. I knew his history, but he was polite and helpful. He didn’t complain about having his things searched or being in the locked hall.



I had him sit to answer questions and take his vitals. The portable blood pressure machine was acting up and as I was kneeling next to it, I heard him whisper “no it’s fine. We don’t need to hurt her. She’s nice and just doing her job.”



He wasn’t talking to me and I pretended not to hear. I finished up and got out of there. I’ll never forget what he said or the way he was smiling.



#2 Ending a conference call with "Thank you everyone. I will talk to you tomorrow" ... then quietly "I really hope i don't wake up tomorrow".

#3 “Just what I need is deaf grandchild,” said by my mother to my next door neighbor as I was getting out of the car.



I had just given birth to my second child and he failed the newborn hearing screening test. He is Deaf.

We all say strange things when we think no one’s listening. Maybe it's a mumble under our breath, a whispered pep talk, or a full-blown imaginary conversation. In those unguarded moments, our thoughts spill out unfiltered. These private dialogues might seem bizarre, but they offer a fascinating glimpse into how people process their emotions and daily lives. ADVERTISEMENT Talking to yourself is surprisingly common and even healthy. Psychologists call it “self-talk,” and it can help us focus, calm down, or rehearse difficult situations. Whether we’re hyping ourselves up before a meeting or working through frustration after a long day, these moments of verbal solitude are often a hidden form of self-care.

#4 "It's just because they want me to conform." - an alcoholic mom to her five year old daughter over the phone. This was in reaponse to the situation she was in; her daughter had been removed from their home, she was due in court, and had to start going to treatment for her alcoholism. She definitely did not know I was in the same room "supervising" the phone call. Like yes, we all want you to conform to not drunkenly driving around with your kid in the car, you brave little idiot.

#5 “My wife and I have been estranged for three years.” We weren’t and very much were together.

#6 In high school, I was an aid for one of the science teachers. After grading the tests for one of his classes, he said, 'You can really tell whose mothers drank when they were pregnant.

When we’re alone, our brains are free to wander. We invent characters, repeat memories, or even ask ourselves questions that no one else would understand. This kind of mental wandering isn't random; it reflects how we make sense of the world, solve problems, or reflect on things we might not feel safe expressing out loud. ADVERTISEMENT It’s not always lighthearted. Sometimes, people use these private moments to express feelings they’re afraid to say out loud, such as grief, regret, self-doubt, or fear. While it may seem odd to catch someone talking to themselves, it can be a moment of quiet vulnerability or even healing. We all need some way to unload.

#7 I overheard someone casually say they didn’t care if their actions hurt others, as long as they got what they wanted. It stuck with me.

#8 I had lent my car to a coworker and on the day I was to get my car and keys back, she had me meet her at a pub. She was already drunk when I arrived, and didn’t realize it was me she was talking to and said

‘I can’t give her car back, I need it because the judge won’t let me have my car without a breathalyzer machine installed.’



Turns out she had amassed enough DUI’s to have her driving privileges revoked and she was borrowing any car she could for as long as she could to keep driving home drunk from the pub every night.

She also offered to buy my car and asked if the registration could be left in my name for a while…….um, no.

#9 Right before my dad moved out of town for work, him and mom got into a big fight about money one night and I don’t remember exact words but he said something like “this is why I told you that having a second kid was a mistake” (I’m the 2nd kid). 😊.

There’s something oddly comforting about these verbal rituals. They’re a way of checking in with ourselves, keeping our minds busy, or even managing loneliness. While some might feel embarrassed to admit they talk to themselves, it’s one of the most human things we can do. It’s our brain’s way of being a friend. In fact, many psychologists suggest that how we talk to ourselves matters. Positive self-talk can improve performance and reduce anxiety, while harsh or critical language can worsen mental health. So, the next time you catch yourself mid-monologue, it might be worth noticing how kind—or unkind—you’re being to yourself. ADVERTISEMENT

#10 While waiting on my daughter to be done with guard practice years ago, the couple in the car next to me started fighting.



I heard the wife say, “that’s why everyone thinks you’re an a*****e, Brad”. Which I thought was funny because actually everyone thought Brad was a nice guy who happens to be married to a huge b***h.

#11 I walked by someone a few days ago casually telling someone on the phone that they were hunted down by the police that weekend.

#12 Over hearing my mother say I wouldn’t go anywhere in life so it’s fine if they continue taking advantage of me financially. Haven’t spoken in many years since, while overhearing that was very painful to learn my biggest opp was my MOM who I thought always had my back. It showed me how toxic my environment was and how much I was actually coping to get by, and by removing myself from that it has opened many more doors for me. Turns out when you are not giving every piece of yourself to others who give nothing back, you have the energy to go places in life.

For many, self-talk happens during routine moments—walking alone, driving, or before bed. These little windows into our internal world are often deeply personal, shaped by memory, imagination, and emotion. They might sound silly to an outsider, but they often serve real psychological needs: comfort, rehearsal, motivation, or emotional processing. ADVERTISEMENT ADVERTISEMENT Of course, having your self-talk overheard can be problematic, especially if it reveals dark or disturbing thoughts, or things you wouldn’t be proud to say out loud in the company of others. If you’re verbalizing thoughts of harming yourself or others, for example, it would be wise to speak to a psychologist sooner than later.

#13 My old boss - "We only hired him as a favor" - in regards to me as a newer hire.



I was right behind him and said "Let me return the favor and quit" I took off my work shirt, threw it at him and left.



I was 19 at the time and a bit of a hot head. I did not handle that as well as I should have.

#14 Well my mom said it to me, but no one else was listening. My first cousin died in a car accident and my aunt was driving the car. Everyone was very concerned about my aunt. (Her husband and my dad were brothers). My mother said, wistfully, "I wish I were your Aunt Dee." I was confused because my aunt had just lost her eldest son. I asked my mom "You wish my brother had died?" My mother laughed at me like it was the silliest thing she ever heard. "Oh I don't want anyone to DIE, I just want the ATTENTION tee hee. Don't be so melodramatic."



I was shocked that my aunt had gone through the most traumatic event in her life and my mother was jealous of the attention she got.



Creepy af.

#15 Our waitress just the other night mutter “i am gonna shoot myself” after talking to the table next to us. We left her a large tip because she really was great and the table next to us seemed like real a******s.

Ultimately, our private words reveal the parts of ourselves we don’t always show to others. In a world where we’re constantly connected, these quiet conversations remind us that we still need solitude. So go ahead, talk to yourself. Just maybe check that you’re not on speakerphone first. What do you think of the thought-to-be private remarks on this list? Upvote the ones you found creepiest and feel free to leave a comment if the urge grabs you. What’s the weirdest eavesdropping moment you’ve ever had? Let us know in the comments! ADVERTISEMENT

#16 Coworker was at my place for dinner. he had his shoes off, and my puppy chewed on them. coworker hit the puppy with the shoe and called him a piece of s**t, and puppy yelped.



I wasn’t supposed to hear any of it.



he was asked to leave immediately.

#17 I was an RN in a nursing home. There was a communal pet cat who lived there. I overheard a lady talking to herself, about how she was going to catch it and break its leg! I reported to administration immediately, and she was moved to the memory care unit . The cat was incredibly sweet and would sit on laps and gave a lot of comfort to residents. Disturbing all around.

#18 Last time I visited my mother, I kept overhearing my brother who temporarily lives with her.

one day, he was complaining about his son who said “but you promised not to spend that money on alcohol”. another day he hissed at mom’s bedroom: f*****g die!

he also bragged about never cheating on his wife - he tried but it never worked out.



it’s hard to find the strength to go there again.

#19 I shouldn't have hired you, I should have asked you out instead.

#20 “She is no longer useful to me,” said my dad while he was on the phone with my sister. This was after I filed for FMLA from my company and spent 12 weeks (without pay!) living with my parents who are in another state to help them navigate the healthcare system, make decisions about his surgery and treatment, and research and schedule and drive to and attend appointments with oncologists and surgeons following my father’s melanoma stage 3c diagnosis. Yes I understand that you are dealing with a life threatening diagnosis and a concerning future prognosis but I gave up 3 months of my life with my husband and daughter and took 3 months out of my career to help you….AND NOW THAT MY TIME HAS RUN OUT I AM NOW NO LONGER USEFUL TO YOU?!?!?

#21 "Cat boys pay in other ways"

I have no idea what they meant, I pretended not to hear!

#22 Heard my mother say she wished she never had children.

#23 i wish i could remember exactly what was said. on an empty day at dolores Park, maybe 2014? i overheard a kid ask her (very wealthy looking) mom “when do we go back to the moon?” and the mom saying “We don’t talk about that”. freaked me the hell out!!!

#24 "I love lying to people. I like to think of the biggest lie I can and see how far I can take it. I think it's funny."



*Someone who lied about small things, big things, any things...

#25 My mother telling me I “killed” my brother and my husband. My brother was serving overseas when he passed and my husband died in his sleep next to me. I don’t think anyone in my life would believe me if I told them.. I think I’m the only one she’s ever shown her ugly side to.

#26 My a*****e ex husband. He was dying of self inflicted and un-self-regulated liver failure. He was a mean, and angry, and bitter dying drunk.

One night when he thought I was asleep he leaned in really close to my ear and whispered, "This should be you." After years of trying to help, and mitigate, and take care of his issues.



This was how I know the feeling of "blood running cold." He had already tried to k**l me, twice by that point (what we say about strangulation? It's very true).... He meant it.

#27 When I was a server, I waited on this family and heard, “This is why our children hate spending time with you, Alyssa” from the dad and, “I wouldn’t die for friends because my life matters more than theirs. MAYBE for family” from one of the kids.

#28 My former neighbour, who was an old witch, had a staffordshire terrier. It was vicious and aggressive. One day, I was resting at home in my bedroom, with the windows open, and I heard her open her sliding glass door, and let her dog out. I heard her say to him "go get her, go on, go get her". I wondered what was going on, so I looked out the window. She had set her dog off after a cat that had gone into her back garden. Told you she was a witch.

#29 One of my bosses closed his office door last week and ranted about the plight of white men and how terrible women are and threw in an insult about black lives matter as well. He always closes his door when he doesn't want me to hear him swearing/freaking out but I can still hear everything.

