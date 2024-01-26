ADVERTISEMENT

Most people have a certain skill that, even though very basic and mastered by most people around them, still doesn’t come easy for them.

Among the examples are activities and processes as basic as proper breathing or folding fitted sheets, while the reasons behind it may vary from a person’s innate qualities, lacking patience, good teachers, or practice to simply not caring enough about it.

And these people are listing these kinds of basic skills they aren’t very good at, answering one Redditor’s question: ”What is the most basic thing you are terrible at?”

#1

33 People Confessed What Basic Things They Are Terrible At Sense of direction. I navigate around well due to memorization. I have no feeling of which way to go. I can get lost after using the restaurant bathroom easy. 

Emergencymama Report

Jeremy James
Jeremy James
Jeremy James
Community Member
1 hour ago

This is why I love living on the coast. If you get lost, just walk toward the ocean. When you get there, your choices are Right or Left.

#2

33 People Confessed What Basic Things They Are Terrible At Handwriting. It doesn’t seem to matter how hard I try it always looks like a drunk spider has stood in ink and wandered across the page.
Edit: Not a Dr so please ignore any medical advice I give out

SpankyBluePanda Report

Ephemeral Mochi
Ephemeral Mochi
Ephemeral Mochi
Community Member
26 minutes ago

my mom remarked that my chinese handwriting is better than my english handwriting 😆

#3

33 People Confessed What Basic Things They Are Terrible At My attempts at folding fitted sheets are a chaotic masterpiece. It's like wrestling an octopus into submission every time. Does anyone feel me?

KarmaKittenKiss Report

JB
JB
JB
Community Member
1 hour ago

Fitted sheets are a nightmare to fold! I just roll them into a rough cylinder and call it good.

#4

33 People Confessed What Basic Things They Are Terrible At Driving. 29, never learned.

coqueluxo Report

esme_3 avatar
Happy to be a wallflower
Happy to be a wallflower
Community Member
49 minutes ago

I mean, if you live in a place with good public transportation it doesn't matter

#5

33 People Confessed What Basic Things They Are Terrible At Comforting sad people. I'll literally just stand there and be like, "you .. .you want some water?"

Cressonette Report

Do-nut touch da donut
Do-nut touch da donut
Do-nut touch da donut
Community Member
1 hour ago

Oml, this... theres a video of me and my friends where my friends are bawling crying and im laughing hysterically, when it comes to comfort i am the worst...

#6

33 People Confessed What Basic Things They Are Terrible At Whistling

Huge-Butterfly7344 Report

#7

33 People Confessed What Basic Things They Are Terrible At Holding a conversation.

EducationCommon1635 Report

#8

33 People Confessed What Basic Things They Are Terrible At mental arithmetic

5minbeforemidnight Report

#9

33 People Confessed What Basic Things They Are Terrible At Small talk. I turn every casual conversation into an awkward dance of random facts and nervous laughter lol

HallqPE03r4221 Report

Meowzers!
Meowzers!
Meowzers!
Community Member
42 minutes ago

When it comes to trying to have a conversation with people who I am unfamiliar with then I'm a font of useless knowledge. I'll just spout random facts and information that probably has nothing to do with anything we are discussing. I mostly just stay quiet if I can to avoid boring or confusing people with what I'm saying.

#10

33 People Confessed What Basic Things They Are Terrible At Doing anything while someone is watching.

Silent_Decay Report

#11

33 People Confessed What Basic Things They Are Terrible At Parallel parking. It's like my car has a force field that repels itself from the curb I swear

AndersontUI49f6221 Report

#12

33 People Confessed What Basic Things They Are Terrible At Cooking, like I'll literally mess up the most basic stuff. I even managed to burn instant noodles once lol

Designer_Primary_144 Report

#13

33 People Confessed What Basic Things They Are Terrible At Remembering somebody's name.

If a person comes up and says, "Hi, I'm Jim Peterson," I will have forgotten it by the time I've said "Hey. I'm NoxWild."

NoxWild Report

Do-nut touch da donut
Do-nut touch da donut
Do-nut touch da donut
Community Member
1 hour ago (edited)

Yeah, im ashamed to say i have to study the names of most of my uncles so that i can atleast look like i know who im talking to...

#14

33 People Confessed What Basic Things They Are Terrible At Well, as my mom will tell you, in kindergarten I failed at skipping. They even put a note on my report card. So don't ask me to skip for you, I can't do it.

TwoAmoebasHugging Report

Jeremy James
Jeremy James
Jeremy James
Community Member
43 minutes ago

I remember hiding under the table in kindergarten because I was nervous to join the skipping.

#15

33 People Confessed What Basic Things They Are Terrible At Peeling a hard boiled egg.

dopm_me_your_strange Report

Meowzers!
Meowzers!
Meowzers!
Community Member
34 minutes ago

Tap and roll then peel. The trick is to get the membrane that's between the shell and the egg.

#16

33 People Confessed What Basic Things They Are Terrible At Reading an analog clock.

I am 30.
I am a teacher.


Edit to clarify: I know how it works. I can tell the time but I can't look at it and tell instantly. I have to go through a whole process, the same as when you're learning this. So it goes like this in my mind: okay, the big clock hand is at 6 so it's half, then look at the small one..

I taught myself how to read and write when I was 4 and have an iq of 124 but my brain won't let me tell how to read a clock instantly.

JulesFGM Report

#17

33 People Confessed What Basic Things They Are Terrible At Making pancakes. I can cook otherwise, I can bake, but for whatever reason, I can’t make pancakes.

Horror-Lion111 Report

Jeremy James
Jeremy James
Jeremy James
Community Member
30 minutes ago

The last time I made pancakes, it put my partner in the hospital. There was nothing wrong with the pancakes themselves; they were delicious. That was just the day we found out that he has type II diabetes now.

#18

33 People Confessed What Basic Things They Are Terrible At 1. Socializing

2. Making new friends

3. Making small talk

4. Dancing

That last one sucks because I come from the DANCINGEST family. Every goddamn wedding it's a line of people trying to get me on the dance floor. Don't get me started on bachelorette weekends and the hours of clubbing they inevitably entail. People think I'm shy but I'm not, if I could dance I WOULD dance. I just have zero rhythm. I look like an injured cow having an epileptic fit when I try. So I don't subject myself, or others, to a public performance. I shouldn't be criticized for this. I should be THANKED.

_hootyowlscissors Report

Mia Black
Mia Black
Mia Black
Community Member
57 minutes ago

I love was in a bad mood for days. One day I tried to relax und hear music that sometimes can cheer me up. It did and I felt the urge to dance although I never dance because I can't. I was alone at work, already standing so I decided to just wiggle around and let go.... After just a few shakes I cried because it doesn't worked.i wanted to relax my body and felt like doing it would be right but my body was stiff as concrete. It felt so devastating that I can't even do a silly dance when I wanted to ...

#19

33 People Confessed What Basic Things They Are Terrible At Sleeping. It takes so long to fall asleep. And I wake up wide awake multiple times a night. Nightmares constantly. I’ve tried all the things. Dark, light, silence, noise (tv, fan, white noise). I’m exhausted. I have a sleep study on April 29th. Cross your fingers they can help me cause your girl is sleepy.

nay2829 Report

#20

33 People Confessed What Basic Things They Are Terrible At Replying to messages.

walphriggum69 Report

#21

33 People Confessed What Basic Things They Are Terrible At Studying

Intrepid_Thanks_7312 Report

#22

33 People Confessed What Basic Things They Are Terrible At Any DIY. I grew up with a father that could do anything and really well, electrics, plumbing, plastering, carpentry, mechanics, you name it. I can drill a hole in a wall, and that's about it.

Mark-Might-Lose Report

#23

33 People Confessed What Basic Things They Are Terrible At Cutting anything in half,no matter how even it seems it will be, it ends up stupid.

crowfren Report

#24

33 People Confessed What Basic Things They Are Terrible At Throwing.

I can throw a ball, but not far or fast. Never been able to. I'm in good shape, I got a good build, but don't count on me to be QB in your football game or pitcher on a baseball team. Something about my arm I just can't get it very fast.

OrangeChihuahua2321 Report

#25

33 People Confessed What Basic Things They Are Terrible At A signature that doesn’t look like a child forged it.

Sup3rB1rd Report

#26

33 People Confessed What Basic Things They Are Terrible At I'm Filipino, I'm supposed to sing like an angel.

I'm part of the 10% of the population who cannot sing to save their life.

ikaimnis Report

#27

33 People Confessed What Basic Things They Are Terrible At Eating just one chip.

Playful_Sprinkles779 Report

#28

33 People Confessed What Basic Things They Are Terrible At Grabbing just one beer.

Thin-Air2055 Report

#29

33 People Confessed What Basic Things They Are Terrible At Breathing.

My lungs have collapsed twice to fatal levels. Spontaneous Pneumothorax.

I had to have surgery to permanently glue my left lung to the skin of my back.

I still occasionally feel them have "mini collapses" once or twice a year. But Anything less than 25% or so (I am not a doctor) can fix itself.

This makes strenuous activity, like going for a jog, a bit difficult. If I feel that familiar pain, everything stops for that day.

gummby8 Report

#30

Sewing

taekookieberry Report

#31

33 People Confessed What Basic Things They Are Terrible At Self-care.

llc4269 Report

#32

Cooking rice well

deezirae Report

Meowzers!
Meowzers!
Meowzers!
Community Member
31 minutes ago

Uncle Roger would have a heart attack if he saw me cook rice. Though I recently got a rice steamer but I'm yet to use it. I'm looking forward to not drowning my rice in the future.

#33

Swimming

zeblootothdivais Report

