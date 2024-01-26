33 People Confessed What Basic Things They Are Terrible At
Most people have a certain skill that, even though very basic and mastered by most people around them, still doesn’t come easy for them.
Among the examples are activities and processes as basic as proper breathing or folding fitted sheets, while the reasons behind it may vary from a person’s innate qualities, lacking patience, good teachers, or practice to simply not caring enough about it.
And these people are listing these kinds of basic skills they aren’t very good at, answering one Redditor’s question: ”What is the most basic thing you are terrible at?”
Do you have something to add? Please, share your thoughts in the comments below!
More info: Reddit
This post may include affiliate links.
Sense of direction. I navigate around well due to memorization. I have no feeling of which way to go. I can get lost after using the restaurant bathroom easy.
This is why I love living on the coast. If you get lost, just walk toward the ocean. When you get there, your choices are Right or Left.
Handwriting. It doesn’t seem to matter how hard I try it always looks like a drunk spider has stood in ink and wandered across the page.
Edit: Not a Dr so please ignore any medical advice I give out
my mom remarked that my chinese handwriting is better than my english handwriting 😆
My attempts at folding fitted sheets are a chaotic masterpiece. It's like wrestling an octopus into submission every time. Does anyone feel me?
Driving. 29, never learned.
I mean, if you live in a place with good public transportation it doesn't matter
Comforting sad people. I'll literally just stand there and be like, "you .. .you want some water?"
Oml, this... theres a video of me and my friends where my friends are bawling crying and im laughing hysterically, when it comes to comfort i am the worst...
Whistling
Holding a conversation.
mental arithmetic
Small talk. I turn every casual conversation into an awkward dance of random facts and nervous laughter lol
When it comes to trying to have a conversation with people who I am unfamiliar with then I'm a font of useless knowledge. I'll just spout random facts and information that probably has nothing to do with anything we are discussing. I mostly just stay quiet if I can to avoid boring or confusing people with what I'm saying.
Doing anything while someone is watching.
Parallel parking. It's like my car has a force field that repels itself from the curb I swear
Cooking, like I'll literally mess up the most basic stuff. I even managed to burn instant noodles once lol
Remembering somebody's name.
If a person comes up and says, "Hi, I'm Jim Peterson," I will have forgotten it by the time I've said "Hey. I'm NoxWild."
Yeah, im ashamed to say i have to study the names of most of my uncles so that i can atleast look like i know who im talking to...
Well, as my mom will tell you, in kindergarten I failed at skipping. They even put a note on my report card. So don't ask me to skip for you, I can't do it.
I remember hiding under the table in kindergarten because I was nervous to join the skipping.
Peeling a hard boiled egg.
Reading an analog clock.
I am 30.
I am a teacher.
Edit to clarify: I know how it works. I can tell the time but I can't look at it and tell instantly. I have to go through a whole process, the same as when you're learning this. So it goes like this in my mind: okay, the big clock hand is at 6 so it's half, then look at the small one..
I taught myself how to read and write when I was 4 and have an iq of 124 but my brain won't let me tell how to read a clock instantly.
Making pancakes. I can cook otherwise, I can bake, but for whatever reason, I can’t make pancakes.
The last time I made pancakes, it put my partner in the hospital. There was nothing wrong with the pancakes themselves; they were delicious. That was just the day we found out that he has type II diabetes now.
1. Socializing
2. Making new friends
3. Making small talk
4. Dancing
That last one sucks because I come from the DANCINGEST family. Every goddamn wedding it's a line of people trying to get me on the dance floor. Don't get me started on bachelorette weekends and the hours of clubbing they inevitably entail. People think I'm shy but I'm not, if I could dance I WOULD dance. I just have zero rhythm. I look like an injured cow having an epileptic fit when I try. So I don't subject myself, or others, to a public performance. I shouldn't be criticized for this. I should be THANKED.
I love was in a bad mood for days. One day I tried to relax und hear music that sometimes can cheer me up. It did and I felt the urge to dance although I never dance because I can't. I was alone at work, already standing so I decided to just wiggle around and let go.... After just a few shakes I cried because it doesn't worked.i wanted to relax my body and felt like doing it would be right but my body was stiff as concrete. It felt so devastating that I can't even do a silly dance when I wanted to ...
Sleeping. It takes so long to fall asleep. And I wake up wide awake multiple times a night. Nightmares constantly. I’ve tried all the things. Dark, light, silence, noise (tv, fan, white noise). I’m exhausted. I have a sleep study on April 29th. Cross your fingers they can help me cause your girl is sleepy.
Replying to messages.
Studying
Any DIY. I grew up with a father that could do anything and really well, electrics, plumbing, plastering, carpentry, mechanics, you name it. I can drill a hole in a wall, and that's about it.
Cutting anything in half,no matter how even it seems it will be, it ends up stupid.
Throwing.
I can throw a ball, but not far or fast. Never been able to. I'm in good shape, I got a good build, but don't count on me to be QB in your football game or pitcher on a baseball team. Something about my arm I just can't get it very fast.
A signature that doesn’t look like a child forged it.
I'm Filipino, I'm supposed to sing like an angel.
I'm part of the 10% of the population who cannot sing to save their life.
Eating just one chip.
Grabbing just one beer.
Breathing.
My lungs have collapsed twice to fatal levels. Spontaneous Pneumothorax.
I had to have surgery to permanently glue my left lung to the skin of my back.
I still occasionally feel them have "mini collapses" once or twice a year. But Anything less than 25% or so (I am not a doctor) can fix itself.
This makes strenuous activity, like going for a jog, a bit difficult. If I feel that familiar pain, everything stops for that day.
Sewing
Self-care.
Cooking rice well
Swimming