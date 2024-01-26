Do you have something to add? Please, share your thoughts in the comments below!

And these people are listing these kinds of basic skills they aren’t very good at, answering one Redditor’s question : ”What is the most basic thing you are terrible at?”

Among the examples are activities and processes as basic as proper breathing or folding fitted sheets, while the reasons behind it may vary from a person’s innate qualities, lacking patience, good teachers, or practice to simply not caring enough about it.

Most people have a certain skill that, even though very basic and mastered by most people around them, still doesn’t come easy for them.

#1 Sense of direction. I navigate around well due to memorization. I have no feeling of which way to go. I can get lost after using the restaurant bathroom easy.

#2 Handwriting. It doesn’t seem to matter how hard I try it always looks like a drunk spider has stood in ink and wandered across the page.

#3 My attempts at folding fitted sheets are a chaotic masterpiece. It's like wrestling an octopus into submission every time. Does anyone feel me?

#4 Driving. 29, never learned.

#5 Comforting sad people. I'll literally just stand there and be like, "you .. .you want some water?"

#6 Whistling

#7 Holding a conversation.

#8 mental arithmetic

#9 Small talk. I turn every casual conversation into an awkward dance of random facts and nervous laughter lol

#10 Doing anything while someone is watching.

#11 Parallel parking. It's like my car has a force field that repels itself from the curb I swear

#12 Cooking, like I'll literally mess up the most basic stuff. I even managed to burn instant noodles once lol

#13 Remembering somebody's name.



If a person comes up and says, "Hi, I'm Jim Peterson," I will have forgotten it by the time I've said "Hey. I'm NoxWild."

#14 Well, as my mom will tell you, in kindergarten I failed at skipping. They even put a note on my report card. So don't ask me to skip for you, I can't do it.

#15 Peeling a hard boiled egg.

#16 Reading an analog clock.



I am 30.

I am a teacher.





Edit to clarify: I know how it works. I can tell the time but I can't look at it and tell instantly. I have to go through a whole process, the same as when you're learning this. So it goes like this in my mind: okay, the big clock hand is at 6 so it's half, then look at the small one..



I taught myself how to read and write when I was 4 and have an iq of 124 but my brain won't let me tell how to read a clock instantly.

#17 Making pancakes. I can cook otherwise, I can bake, but for whatever reason, I can’t make pancakes.

#18 1. Socializing



2. Making new friends



3. Making small talk



4. Dancing



That last one sucks because I come from the DANCINGEST family. Every goddamn wedding it's a line of people trying to get me on the dance floor. Don't get me started on bachelorette weekends and the hours of clubbing they inevitably entail. People think I'm shy but I'm not, if I could dance I WOULD dance. I just have zero rhythm. I look like an injured cow having an epileptic fit when I try. So I don't subject myself, or others, to a public performance. I shouldn't be criticized for this. I should be THANKED.

#19 Sleeping. It takes so long to fall asleep. And I wake up wide awake multiple times a night. Nightmares constantly. I’ve tried all the things. Dark, light, silence, noise (tv, fan, white noise). I’m exhausted. I have a sleep study on April 29th. Cross your fingers they can help me cause your girl is sleepy.

#20 Replying to messages.

#21 Studying

#22 Any DIY. I grew up with a father that could do anything and really well, electrics, plumbing, plastering, carpentry, mechanics, you name it. I can drill a hole in a wall, and that's about it.

#23 Cutting anything in half,no matter how even it seems it will be, it ends up stupid.

#24 Throwing.



I can throw a ball, but not far or fast. Never been able to. I'm in good shape, I got a good build, but don't count on me to be QB in your football game or pitcher on a baseball team. Something about my arm I just can't get it very fast.

#25 A signature that doesn’t look like a child forged it.

#26 I'm Filipino, I'm supposed to sing like an angel.



I'm part of the 10% of the population who cannot sing to save their life.

#27 Eating just one chip.

#28 Grabbing just one beer.

#29 Breathing.



My lungs have collapsed twice to fatal levels. Spontaneous Pneumothorax.



I had to have surgery to permanently glue my left lung to the skin of my back.



I still occasionally feel them have "mini collapses" once or twice a year. But Anything less than 25% or so (I am not a doctor) can fix itself.



This makes strenuous activity, like going for a jog, a bit difficult. If I feel that familiar pain, everything stops for that day.

#30 Sewing

#31 Self-care.

#32 Cooking rice well