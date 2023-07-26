Gilgo Beach Serial Killer’s Case Reaches New Heights As More Disturbing Details Revealed

On Tuesday, the daughter of the notorious BTK serial killer, Dennis Rader, responded to the arrest of Rex Heuermann, the suspected Gilgo Beach murderer, with sympathy to his family. She pointed out bewildering similarities between the two gruesome cases.

During an appearance on “America’s Newsroom,” Kerri Rawson, the daughter of Rader, expressed her surprise upon hearing about Heuermann’s arrest earlier this month. She didn’t hide astonishment at the breakthrough, considering the case had gone cold for 13 years.

“I was elated, really, to hear there had been an arrest because I didn’t think there would ever be one in this case,” she said on the show. “And then instantly it was, ‘Does he have a family?’ Because I know exactly what my family went through 18 years ago, and when I heard that he did have a wife and children, I was devastated.”

Following the comparisons made by her father, the BTK serial killer, Kerri Rawson’s situation garnered increasing attention from the media. “I was arrested at age 59. Married, two kids. Husband, dad longtime a serial killer, stalker, used electronic devices, lives in a neighborhood undetected,’’ Rader, who called Mr. Heuermann “a clone of [him]”, wrote in a letter to Fox News, ticking off frightening similarities between the two.

LLast week, Rex Heuermann, a 59-year-old Long Island resident, was arrested and charged with the first-degree and second-degree murders of Melissa Barthelemy, Amber Costello, and Megan Waterman, who all were sex workers. He is also the prime suspect in the death of a fourth woman. Heuermann pleaded not guilty to these allegations, despite more and more evidence coming to the surface each day.

“I’m still expecting 18 years later that knock on the door, the FBI, to show up and completely destroy my world,” Rawson continued, referencing the aftermath of her father’s arrest. “It’s rebuilding your whole life under the glare of the media.”

Amidst the ongoing case of Gilgo Beach murders’ suspect Rex Heuermann, mounting evidence and claims from onlookers continues to shock the family members

The notorious BTK serial killer expressed his amusement at the fact that Mr. Heuermann’s circumstances were similar to his

Last night, Kerri Rawson, the daughter of the BTK killer, revealed her shock at the striking similarities between the cases involving her father and Mr. Heuermann

She also extended her sympathy to the family of the Gilgo Beach suspect

Although the suspect’s wife was in shock, onlookers couldn’t help but express suspicion about how all of this could have happened right under her nose

Five days after Mr. Heuermann’s arrest, his wife Asa Ellerup, 59, filed for divorce on Wednesday after 27 years of being together. Although, what surprised not only the professionals and members of the media, but online spectators of the investigation, was Ms. Ellerup’s being in the dark about her spouse’s secret life.

During the search of Heuermann’s residence, officials discovered over 200 firearms, a sizeable doll encased in glass, a large portrait depicting a woman with a bruised face, a filing cabinet, and a soundproof room in the basement. According to the report, Mr. Ellerup “likely” had no idea about her husband’s chilling actions.

“If you ask me, I don’t believe, that they knew about this double life that Mr. Heuermann was living,” Suffolk County police commissioner, Rodney Harrison, said of the suspect’s family to CNN.

In a statement to The Independent, Ms. Ellerup’s attorney expressed that the family was “devastated” by the situation.

People expressed their thoughts about the Gilgo Beach case, particularly focusing on the suspect’s wife being unaware of everything that was happening