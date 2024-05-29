If you clicked on this article, you likely know who the Moomins are. But just in case, let us introduce them, if there are some folks who wandered here without barely knowing anything about them.

The Moomins are a family of white, round fairy-tale characters, whose appearance resembles the hippopotamus, but are their own species of trolls, who live in Moominvalley. They are the central characters in a series that was created by the Swedish-speaking Finnish writer and illustrator Tove Jansson and were originally published in Swedish in Finland. The first book was published in 1945, but in some of the illustrations the creator included an early form of Moomintroll, created as early as 1935.

The original series consists of novels, short stories, picture books, and a comic strip, but also has inspired many television series, films, stage productions, theme parks, and many more things.