Would you give up your premium seat on a plane for a lovestruck newlywed couple? It sounds sweet in theory, but when you’re gearing up for a 14-hour flight from Melbourne to Dubai, that premium economy seat is basically a mini oasis in the sky. That’s why one Redditor shelled out some serious cash for that extra legroom and comfort. After all, comfort is key for such a long journey.

But what happens when a newlywed husband wants to swap seats to sit with his bride? This is what our Redditor found out on his recent trip.

Image credits: Pascal Meier (not the actual photo)

Image credits: DC Studio (not the actual photo)

Image credits: Yaroslav Muzychenko (not the actual photo)

Image credits: u/UsualSuccess7450

Here’s the scoop. Shortly after boarding, a man approached the OP (original poster) with a request. This gentleman had been upgraded but was in a bit of a pickle, as his new wife was stuck in economy. They were on their honeymoon, and he wondered if the OP would be willing to trade places with his beloved. Sweet, right? Well, not so fast.

Our protagonist did the polite thing and congratulated the newlywed. Then, he asked his seatmate about the wife’s location on the plane. When he pointed toward the back, in economy, the OP politely declined to switch. After all, he did pay good money to sit in premium. The husband, undeterred, asked if there was any way to convince him, so the OP made him an offer – he would switch seats if the husband paid the difference in ticket prices. This was no small amount, around $1,000.

The husband mentioned that he and his wife were on a budget for their honeymoon, so they wouldn’t be able to pay the OP for the seat. So, the OP congratulated the man once again and put on his headphones. Things got a bit tense when the husband muttered that our protagonist was being a “jerk.” Not one to back down, the OP clapped back at the man: “I said he was a prick for taking the upgrade instead of either sitting with his wife or giving it to her,” the OP recalls. And he was not wrong.

Later, sharing the story with his wife, our protagonist got an earful. She thought he should’ve done the nice thing and switched seats. But here’s the kicker – the wife herself dislikes flying in economy and probably wouldn’t have made the switch if she were in his shoes.

The Reddit community weighed in with a variety of takes and declared that the OP was not a jerk for not giving up his seat. One user said, “NTA. If he really wanted to sit with his wife, I’m sure the person sitting beside her would have loved an upgrade to premium economy. He was essentially asking you to pay for his wife’s upgrade.” Another netizen summed it up nicely, saying, “You can always downgrade to sit with your family and give up your nicer seat. But nobody wants to do that, so they try to guilt trip you to sacrifice for them.”

Several other users pointed out that this is actually a pretty common tactic that travelers use in order to get free premium seats – booking separate seats with the hope of upgrading later by guilt-tripping fellow passengers.

Image credits: Gerrie van der Walt (not the actual photo)

Guilt-tripping is a sneaky and often manipulative tactic where someone tries to make you feel guilty to get their way. In our story, the newlywed husband attempted to guilt-trip the OP into giving up his premium seat by playing on his emotions and the romantic notion of sitting next to his bride. When the OP didn’t budge, the husband even resorted to calling him a “jerk,” trying to paint him as the bad guy for not sacrificing his comfort.

Experts explain that “A guilt trip means causing another person to feel guilt or a sense of responsibility to change their behavior or take a specific action.” This kind of emotional manipulation is designed to make you feel bad for standing your ground and can be incredibly effective if you’re not aware of what’s happening. In essence, it’s all about making you feel like you owe them something, even when you don’t. Just like the situation the OP found himself in on his recent flight.

Known in social psychology as the “foot-in-the-door technique,” this strategy is a persuasion tactic where someone starts by asking for a small favor, and once you’ve said yes, they follow up with a bigger request. In our story, the honeymooner first asked a small favor (just switch seats) hoping it would lead to compliance with a larger favor (giving up a more expensive seat).

However, social norms also suggest that reciprocation is key, so if you give something up, you should get something in return. In this case, the OP’s request for compensation was a reasonable counter to the husband’s initial request.

In the end, flying is stressful enough without the added drama of seat swapping. The OP paid for a premium seat, as he wanted to enjoy a more comfortable journey, considering the long flight. The honeymooner, while understandably wanting to sit with his new wife, could have approached the situation differently and maybe could have asked someone in economy to trade places with him. But, let’s be honest, no one really wants to give up a premium seat, now do they?

What’s your take on this story? Do you think the OP was wrong for not giving up his expensive seat? Drop your comments below.

