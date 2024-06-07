ADVERTISEMENT

Travelling is definitely fun, but it can also be pretty stressful, even without someone else turning up the turbulence. Imagine you’re just trying to catch a flight home on a budget ticket, minding your own business. Money’s tight, and you’ve secured the cheapest seat you can find, which often means you’re among the last to board. No biggie, right? But what happens when you sit in your assigned seat and someone decides to play airplane police?

This happened to the protagonist of this story, a 22-year-old college student, who we’ll just call Mia, on her recent flight home.

More info: Reddit

Student flies back home from college but ends up being policed on the plane by a random woman accusing her of sitting in the wrong seat

Image credits: Omar Prestwich (not the actual photo)

The woman asks an elderly couple to stand up so she can sit in her assigned window seat which causes rude passenger to freak out

Image credits: Emotional_Force7319

A random woman from across the aisle starts shouting at the student for being in the wrong seat, telling her to move

Image credits: Jackson Hayes (not the actual photo)

The student tries to explain to the stranger that she is in the correct place, but the woman was not having any of it, causing even more fuss on the plane

Image credits: Emotional_Force7319

Image credits: Clique Images (not the actual photo)

Eventually, a flight attendant intervenes, asking the student to show her boarding pass, proving that she is in the right seat

Image credits: Emotional_Force7319

The student claps back at the rude woman, telling her to get her facts straight before she embarrasses herself again

Mia was returning home from college, excited about having a little break from her studies. She had a window seat and she boarded with the final group. As she reached her row, Mia politely pointed out her seat to the older couple occupying the middle and aisle seats. They were sweet and accommodating, getting up to make room for our girl to take her assigned place, no problem there.

But wait, drama was just about to take off. A random lady, who we’ll call Miss Nosy, decided it was her duty to intervene. She demanded Mia find her “correct” seat, oblivious to the fact that she was already in it. Miss Nosy started causing a scene, raising her voice and creating a fuss on the plane. The poor couple, caught in the middle of this, tried to calm the situation while Mia remained cool and collected.

As expected, Miss Nosy escalated the situation, so a flight attendant had to get involved. Mia was pretty embarrassed as she whipped out her boarding pass to prove she was exactly where she was supposed to be.

All eyes were on her, and she just wanted to melt into her seat and disappear. “I don’t think I’ve ever been more embarrassed in my life,” Mia recalls.

The older couple apologized for the fuss, although they had nothing to do with it and even confirmed they had no idea who the rude passenger was. But the incident left Mia shaken and, when the flight landed, she gathered the courage to give Miss Nosy a piece of her mind: “Next time you decide to speak about what someone else is doing, make sure you know the facts because you really embarrassed yourself back there,” Mia said.

Our leading lady felt a mix of triumph and guilt, but confrontation wasn’t really her style. “I’m a very non-confrontational person, and it took everything in me to not go off on her,” she recalls. While the initial clapback felt satisfying, Mia second-guessed herself afterward.

Image credits: Gabrielle Henderson (not the actual photo)

Bored Panda reached out to Diane Gottsman, a leading national etiquette expert and founder of the Protocol School of Texas, for some clarity on this situation. She says that, when traveling, “it’s everyone’s responsibility to be respectful of fellow passengers.” It’s best to focus on your own journey and avoid getting involved in someone else’s seating arrangement, unless they’re occupying your seat or creating a disruption.

If you are confronted by another passenger, it’s always important to “keep in mind your facial expressions, tone of voice and overall demeanor. There are never guarantees as to how the other person is going to respond,” Gottsman says. “It’s difficult to stay calm when someone is in your face, and the call button is your friend. Get the flight crew involved if it’s something that feels as if it’s going to turn into an altercation,” she continues.

Public confrontations can cause stress and anxiety, especially for non-confrontational individuals. According to an article on how to deal with confrontation, the best way to handle such a situation is by trying to calm the other person. Speaking in a calm tone and using neutral body language, while remaining respectful, is the best way to deal with difficult people. And this is exactly what Mia did when she was confronted by a random woman on the plane.

Mia took to the internet asking if she was a jerk for clapping back, in a respectful way, and some Reddit users speculated about Miss Nosy’s motivations, questioning whether there were underlying biases at play. Mia, being mixed race, considered this possibility but wasn’t sure if it was relevant.

What did you think of our story? Have you ever been in a similar situation? Let us know in the comment section.

People in the comments say that the student was not a jerk for clapping back at the rude woman and that the way she composed herself in the situation is admirable