All of these, and many more examples, were shared in a thread started on the ‘Ask Women’ subreddit, where one netizen asked females about the tell-tale signs signaling storks coming even before the test did. If you’re curious about what other things can be indicative of a family expansion, scroll down to find more of the netizens’ answers on the list below.

While that is a somewhat common scenario, a late period is only one of the numerous tell-tale signs signaling that the woman might be pregnant. For other women it’s changes in their bodies or a newfound hatred for something they used to love that might give it away. Even the amount of food they consume can become a hint!

Since one's period is a joy that is bestowed upon women every month, they become quite used to it, in most cases. But being used to a regular cycle makes it ever more alarming if said joy is late. For many women, that happening leads to a trip to the pharmacy and buying a pregnancy test.

#1 My dog was obsessed with me, climbing all over me whenever I sat down, and following me all around the house.

#2 I had a dream about a baby, it was laying in a basket on a soft white blanket. When I went up to it, its face lit up and said, “it’s me!”



Never have I ever had a dream about a newborn baby.

#3 My mom looked me up and down and said “Your a*s is pregnant”. Took a test and it was positive. I asked how she knew and she just said “because my eyes work” which didn’t really answer the question.

#4 I went to reach for my smokes and realized I could not smoke. It wasn't a thought. It was a rolling, physical YUCK! We found out a couple of weeks later tha I was pregnant. I didn't smoke again for 28 years. No withdrawals. Nothing. I became a non smoker instantly.



Yes, I did start again...dumba*s.

#5 I was out for breakfast and instead of being annoyed by a crying child, I wondered if there were anything I could do to comfort instead.

#6 I suddenly got overheated all day, no reason at all. It was a odd feeling, a feeling I never felt before, 1st baby. When it happened with my second baby, I knew immediately I was pregnant. Those were happy days.

#7 I ate everything. I had been doing IVF unsuccessfully. We were on our fourth IVF cycle but I refused to test until the day before the blood test at the doctors. I was also a very light eater.



It was Sunday, and as I did every Sunday I walked the dog and picked up an egg and cheese on a bagel sandwich for breakfast. I normally would eat half and save the other half for when my husband woke up. I ate the whole thing…



When my husband woke up and discovered no half breakfast bagel he started to make a sandwich for an early lunch. I asked him to make me a sandwich too…



We decided to go to the movies and got a large popcorn and soda to share. The popcorn bucket was on my lap. My husband didn’t have much popcorn but an hour in he reached down into the bucket, and hit bottom. I had eaten the majority of the popcorn…



As we left the theater I asked my husband where we were planning on going to dinner and recommended a restaurant to him for an early dinner.



He look at me and asked me if I thought I was actually pregnant this time. “Don’t Say That!” I yelled.



Dinner at the restaurant was delicious. I also had dessert.



By the way, it was twins. They’re almost 15.

#8 Hysterically crying because my partner suggested seeing the in-laws (they are really not that bad!! haha).

#9 I had the alien busting out of my chest dream. Every single time.

#10 First time it was my teeth became more sensitive than normal. I ate an apple and almost cried bc it hurt and my friend was like “you’re prob pregnant.” Second time I couldn’t stay awake at work. My coworker was like “buy a test on the way home.”.

#11 Super weird, but I had like waxy buildup on one of my nipples. It was just like a little white clump. I looked it up, and it was listed as an early sign of pregnancy. We had been trying to get pregnant but hadn’t had a positive test yet. Tested positive a few days later!

#12 I was super flexible at yoga. I am not flexible at all. I remembered that once we had a pregnant woman in our class and our instructor told her to go easy because she had hormones that were making her flexible and she could injure herself.



I did the test and bingo.

#13 My son’s daycare teachers told me I was pregnant when I was one day late. Based off my son’s behavior, they could tell. They were right!

#14 My cat followed me for a week straight (normally does their own thing with periods of affection).. every time I sat down, he laid on my belly and appeared to be “smelling my breasts”. My dog didn’t even seem to notice… not that early anyway.

#15 It was weird but I just felt something in my body. It seems impossible but I could feel it. I kept taking tests that came up negative and I said to my husband “I’m really worried because if I’m not pregnant I might have cancer”. Luckily the test was positive a few days later.

#16 Very TMI but my pee smelled so damn strong! I drink A LOT of water so I noticed immediately. On a regular day I just go, use our bidet, and carry on. After the third extra fragrant trip to the bathroom I googled bc I didn't have any UTI symptoms just the strong smell.

The ammonia ( i think its ammonia iirc) in your body increases.

#17 I felt great! My skin was clear, my hair was behaving, I had no cramps, no bloating, no headaches, no muscle aches - none of my typical PMS symptoms which usually kick up about 5-7 days before my period. I was one of those happy, glowing pregnant people, which sounds like I’m gloating but it’s in opposition to the swamp witch I usually am. Lol.

#18 I walked into work and got told I was glowing. A customer came in and told me I was glowing. Then the manager told me I was glowing. I got out of work and took a test, and it came back inconclusive so I took another one the next day and it said it was positive. 3 people telling you you’re glowing when you feel like biting heads off was the first sign.

#19 I cried, I mean really cried, reading an article about a cow that had survived a hurricane and being washed to sea.



I’d been trying for years, and had given up. I absolutely have a habit of getting emotional over animals. But my friend turned around, looked me dead in the eye and said, “You’re pregnant.” She said it with such certainty that I took the test the next day. ❤️.

#20 Missing my period usually made me suspicious.



But I could also feel my uterus had ‘hardened’ or firmed up, or something.



The first time I really suspected I was pregnant, I felt my lower abdomen and it did feel firmer. Turns out I was pregnant.



I’ve had three kids, that ‘firm uterus’ thing tipped me off each time. I had a tubal over a decade ago, and if my period is ever late, it’s still the first thing I check.

#21 Woke with completely clogged (but very dry) sinuses. Every time.

#22 I was still breastfeeding my baby (she was about 11 months old) and she abruptly started refusing the breast. As soon as the milk started flowing she’d yank her head off and away. I was devastated - hadn’t been planning to wean her yet - but shortly after, discovered I was pregnant. I hadn’t used birth control because I had been told that pregnancy was unlikely as long as the baby was primarily breastfed. Oops.

#23 My husband went to give me a back rub and I told him if he touched me I would divorce his butt then 2 second later I was hysterically crying because I felt bad that I didn’t want to be touched and I threatened to leave him. He said babe I think your pregnant then I told him to shut his stupid mouth then started crying again.

#24 I burped up eggs. I’d never had reflux before in my life.

#25 With my first born:



I woke up one morning and did NOT want coffee. Like it didn't sound good and I couldn't imagine drinking it.



With my second born, I developed hyper-smell overnight. My deodorant was too strong, the new candle I had bought and loved suddenly repulsed me and the fridge suddenly stunk. That and my kitty cat started jumping into my lap to snuggle. The only other time she ever did that was at the beginning of my first pregnancy, so I knew. Such good memories.

#26 The smell of bacon cooking made me throw up instantly. And I love bacon.

#27 It was 2 days before Christmas, a week earlier I’d told my BF that I thought I had a stomach bug because I was really nauseated. A few days after that I thought my period was coming because my boobs were really sore. So Dec 23, we were at his mother’s house for a pre-Christmas brunch, drinking mimosas, and I go to the washroom, as I’m peeing I think… where is my period? When was my last period? I don’t know… boobs are still sore… still have a topsy turvy tummy…. Eff.



When we left I asked him to stop at a pharmacy saying I needed to pickup some last minute things. I get the test, we go home and I go straight to the washroom. That thing lit up immediately, no waiting. Super pregnant.

#28 I could smell EVERYTHING all of a sudden. Even celery.

#29 Increased appetite, i ate 4 big burgers within an hour 😵‍💫 then vomited all of it up afterwards. i assumed it was bc i overate but the next day i ate a small breakfast and also threw up so i took a test.

#30 I was swollen like a fat little tick!

#31 Indigestion and vivid dreams, the day before my missed period. I've had 2 babies and 4 pregnancies and I just *knew* every time. Wasn't ever wrong!

#32 It's weird but I felt it almost immediately. Not in a specific way, but it was almost a spiritual feeling. It wasn't any way I had ever felt before. Almost a 6th sense kind of thing. I just knew.



I even tried to talk myself out of it because she wasn't planned, I had just started dating her dad the month previous and I had been told in the past that I was infertile.

#33 I didn't realize it at the time but my positive test made me look back and say "of course!". I started waking up in the middle of the night needing to pee which I never usually did (post pregnancy is another story lol). All of the sudden I found myself extra cold all the time. And I was super tired and going to bed hours early. Pregnancy makes you get like 1.5 times the amount of blood you normally have in your body which explains the peeing and the chills (it can also cause the opposite and make you feel very warm). I struggled with the blood volume issues all pregnancy, I wound up with low blood pressure so I would feel faint and need to sit down a lot.

#34 When my PMDD wasn’t PMDDing.



Why do I not feel like unaliving myself right before my period is supposed to come?



Suspicious.



So I took the test early and it was positive.

#35 I was falling asleep walking from how tired I was. I wasn’t hungry and when I was my body only accepted one kind of food. I miscarried not long after but that’s how I knew something was up.

I have a cousin and her husband knew before she did. Whenever she is pregnant she really really dislikes her husband. Like hearing him talk is something that makes her annoyed. She said his scent made her nauseous. And so on. So this poor guy pretty much their in the room or tried to make himself as little seen at home as possible so she wouldn’t be as irritated. Once the baby is born they go back to being touchy and things. But yeah everytime she was pregnant he knew before her by the way she was acting towards him. I found this sad but interesting.

#36 My tell tail sign was my dreams. When I am pregnant all of my dreams are incredibly vivid and intense unfortunately not in a good way. Not nightmare bad but bad enough that it’s uncomfortable and they would stick with me a little while.

#37 I could not get enough boiled eggs. No one likes boiled eggs that much.

#38 The day before I was supposed to get my period. I was extremely exhausted for no reason. Couldn't stay awake and just wanted to lay down all day even though I couldn't. I realized later on that day that the last time I felt that kind of exhaustion was when I was pregnant with my first. Que a few days later and no period, I ended up with 3 positive tests. I was 4 weeks pregnant. And now I'm almost 29 weeks 😅.

#39 With my first I kept having "period cramps" but no period came.

#40 My husband always knew before me. He’s never told me how he knows. 😂 He’s always just come home with a pregnancy test.

#41 I thought i had covid because i was exhausted and felt like s**t, positive test the next morning.

#42 I ordered Mexican food 3x in a week.



Like look, I like Mexican food but not that much.

#43 I cracked an egg into the trash and put the shells in my bowl.

#44 I was happily eating my then-fave egg pesto sandwich and as I started on the other half, I just suddenly felt nauseated at the thought of taking another bite and gave it to my mum. Tested positive a week later. My kid is almost two now and I have no desire to eat egg pesto sandwiches from that cafe again D:.

#45 I didn’t know at the time but my first ever symptom during my first pregnancy was craving billy bear meat (if you’re not from the UK it’s like sliced ham/pork with a bear face on it), which I hadn’t had since I was a kid so it was super random, and then crying when I couldn’t find it in the supermarket. The second pregnancy, I started craving egg mayo which I usually hate. Turns out it’s delicious when I’m pregnant lol.

#46 My boss looked at her horoscope, so I decided to check mine out. It said You or someone close to you is pregnant….

#47 Burning nipples. Not just sensitivity, but I'm talking on fire and couldn't concentrate on anything else. Lasted a few minutes each time. That had just never happened before as a PMS symptom.

#48 I walked into a building and gagged. Said "Oh, that was weird!" It was like the smell in the building just did not agree with me. I tested a couple of days later.