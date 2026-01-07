Selfish Lady Ignores Adopted Fam As She Bonds With Bio Fam, Only Remembers Them When She Needs Money

ADVERTISEMENT

Imagine planning a cozy family Sunday dinner, only to find that your grown child suddenly has a new priority family, and you’re not it. That’s the tricky reality for many adoptive parents when their adult children reconnect with biological relatives.

And well, that was the situation today’s Original Poster (OP) found herself in when her adopted daughter reunited with her biological family. Although painful, she still continued to show support until one day the daughter approached her with a bold request.

More info: Reddit

RELATED:

For some adoptees, the excitement and emotional intensity of reconnecting can unintentionally push adoptive parents to the sidelines

Selfish lady sitting at café table, looking at phone with coffee cup, appearing distant and alone

Image credits: Freepik / Freepik (not the actual photo)

The author’s daughter, adopted at birth, reconnected with her biological family after having her own child, which the author fully supported

Screenshot of AITA post about adopted daughter told to ask bio family for money, selfish lady ignores adopted fam

ADVERTISEMENT

Selfish Lady screenshot: she ignores adopted family, visits bio family and posts photos with grandson.

Selfish Lady text excerpt about ignoring adopted family to bond with biological family

Selfish lady ignores adopted family, text excerpt saying she favors biological family's love over adoptive parents.

ADVERTISEMENT

Selfish lady with adopted family member, elderly woman sorting cards while a cheerful boy laughs at a kitchen table

ADVERTISEMENT

Image credits: Kateryna Hliznitsova / Unsplash (not the actual photo)

However, she began to notice that the daughter was pulling away, leading to a major argument where the daughter claimed her biological family’s love was “more natural”

screenshot of text about husband needing LVAD implant while selfish lady ignores adopted family and seeks bio family

Selfish Lady excerpt about frequent visits, Thomas' condition and land for a 14-year-old's education

ADVERTISEMENT

Screenshot of message refusing to sell land, showing a selfish lady pressuring adopted family to get money for a device.

ADVERTISEMENT

Selfish lady ignoring adopted family while bonding with biological family, only contacting adopters when she needs money

Quote about a selfish lady ignoring her adopted family, bonding with her biological family and remembering them for money.

ADVERTISEMENT

Selfish Lady keyword; older woman reclining on couch in red blouse, focused on her smartphone.

Image credits: Linoleum Creative Collective / Unsplash (not the actual photo)

Months later, the daughter returned during her husband end-stage heart failure, seeking financial support and asking her to sell land meant for her younger brother

Selfish lady text on white background about crying, unsupportive family and conditional love

ADVERTISEMENT

Text excerpt about a selfish lady ignoring her adopted family and cutting contact after leaving

ADVERTISEMENT

Selfish Lady excerpt: woman refuses to give money to adopted family, cites drama with bio family

Selfish lady ignoring adopted family, parents feel used for money while she bonds with biological family

Image credits: throwawy46774

When she refused and asked the daughter to meet her biological parents instead, she accused her pettiness, conditional love, and cut off contact again

After becoming a mother herself, the OP’s adopted daughter decided to reconnect with her biological family. The OP and her husband wholeheartedly supported her decision, especially since it had always been the OP’s desire for her to know her biological mother better. At first, everything seemed fine, but over time the relationship dynamics quietly shifted.

ADVERTISEMENT

The adopted daughter stopped calling weekly as she would normally, and also stop attending joining them on trips or dinners. The OP understood that she was busy with the demands of parenting until she saw on Facebook that the daughter was rather spending time with her biological family.

ADVERTISEMENT

When the OP tried to express how sidelined she felt, the daughter would say that her reaction was just her being “jealous”, “too sensitive”, and that she needed her space. Eventually, one explosive argument ended with the adopted daughter claiming that the love from her biological family was more “natural” and greater than anything else.

Now, the daughter’s husband, who had long struggled with heart problems, entered end-stage heart failure. Doctors recommended a Left Ventricular Assist Device (LVAD), but the cost was overwhelming. Suddenly, the daughter reappeared more often, seeking comfort and support.

The OP and her husband offered emotional help, but soon she began to ask that they sell the piece of land they had set aside for their son’s education. When the OP refused to sell the land, she suggested the biological family could help instead. It was then the daughter burst into tears and accused her of being “unsupportive” and offering conditional love.

ADVERTISEMENT

Selfish lady sits apart on sofa, woman looking away upset while man sits blurred behind

Image credits: Getty Images / Unsplash (not the actual photo)

Reconnecting with biological family can be a deeply emotional experience for adoptees. According to the Celia Center, these reunions often bring joy and closure, yet they can unintentionally marginalize adoptive families, who may feel excluded or replaced as attention and time shift toward the biological relatives.

This dynamic is often amplified during the so-called “honeymoon phase” of reunion, My Adopted Life highlights. In this stage, adoptees may idealize their biological relatives, becoming absorbed in their shared history, physical similarities, and the excitement of new connection. The intensity of this phase can make adoptive parents feel replaced, even when they continue to offer support.

When emotional dynamics intersect with financial pressures as in the case of the OP, the potential for conflict can increase significantly. Paul Deloughery notes that financial boundaries are a common source of long-term family tension, especially during medical emergencies.

ADVERTISEMENT

Still, he emphasizes that family members have the right to set limits and decline requests that conflict with their goals or resources, and doing so is not selfish but necessary to prevent resentment and protect the interests of other family members.

Netizens overwhelmingly sided with the OP, emphasizing that the daughter’s request crossed a boundary and reflected a transactional approach to the relationship. If you were in the OP’s shoes, would you have helped your daughter financially even after she prioritized her biological family? We would love to know your thoughts!

Netizens pointed out that while it’s natural to want to support loved ones, her insistence on financial help after prioritizing her biological family was inappropriate

Reddit screenshot of a user describing a selfish lady bonding with bio family and depending on adoptive parents for money

ADVERTISEMENT

Selfish Lady Reddit thread screenshot showing comments about land, medical bills, and family refusing to help

ADVERTISEMENT

Reddit screenshot of a selfish lady ignoring her adopted family while bonding with bio family and asking for money

Reddit comment screenshot: NTA and Love is always conditional text, username visible, about selfish lady and adopted family

ADVERTISEMENT

Reddit comment screenshot about a manipulative daughter, saying NTA and noting a selfish lady ignoring adopted family.

ADVERTISEMENT

Reddit comment screenshot about a selfish lady, adopted fam and bio fam, user says it's complicated and votes NAH

Reddit comment criticizing a selfish lady ignoring her adopted family while seeking bio family and money

Reddit screenshot: selfish lady ignores adopted fam, bonds with bio fam, remembers them only for money

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Reddit comment screenshot about covering surgery and strained family ties, mentioning Selfish Lady and adopted family

Reddit screenshot of a comment about a selfish lady ignoring her adopted family while bonding with her bio family

Reddit comment screenshot about a selfish lady ignores adopted family and bonding with her biological parents.

ADVERTISEMENT

Reddit screenshot of comment about selfish lady ignores adopted family and favoring biological relatives

ADVERTISEMENT

Screenshot of Reddit comment about a selfish lady ignoring adopted family while bonding with bio family

Reddit comment criticizing a selfish lady who ignores her adopted family, calling her overly harsh and undeserving of sympathy.

ADVERTISEMENT

Selfish lady Reddit comment screenshot condemning indifference to someone dying, black text on white background

Screenshot of Reddit comment about a Selfish Lady Ignores Adopted Fam, daughter choosing bio family over adoptive parents

ADVERTISEMENT

Reddit comment screenshot about a selfish lady ignoring her adopted family while bonding with her biological family.

ADVERTISEMENT

Screenshot of Reddit comment about a selfish lady and adopted family, user callmea_ghost discussing bonding with bio family.