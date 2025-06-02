ADVERTISEMENT

A mother documenting her weight loss journey on Mounjaro is under fire after posting a video of her toddler daughter pretending to inject herself in the stomach.

The moment was labeled by critics as “traumatizing” and emblematic of “generational trauma.”

The now-viral clip shows the woman’s young daughter lifting her shirt and mimicking the weekly injections her mother administers with the increasingly popular diabetes control medication, now widely used for weight loss purposes.

“Question. Why are you doing this in front of your kids?” one viewer asked.

TikTok mother gets harassed after posting video of toddler daughter pretending to inject herself in the stomach with Mounjaro

The woman, who goes by @retinolandraisins on TikTok, has used the platform to share her story of how she successfully lost 70 pounds back in 2013, only to gain weight again following the birth of her two daughters.

She explained how she resorted to taking Mounjaro—a GLP-1 agonist similar to Ozempic—after her desperate attempts to lose weight naturally had failed.

“I’ve tried everything,” she explained in a follow-up post. “This is me making a healthier decision for myself.”

But the internet didn’t see it the same way.

Within hours of her video being posted, it drew more than 1.5 million views, as well as a flood of angry comments shocked by the example the mother was setting for her daughters.

“Nope. In the same way, I don’t let my children see my bathroom scales. They should never see this,” one commenter said.

“What in the generational trauma is going on here?” another asked.

For her detractors, the child’s seemingly harmless imitation hides an unhealthy normalization of the usage of injections for weight loss—one that could instill body image issues at an early age.

The outrage got so large that the TikToker dedicated at least seven videos to address the negative comments she was getting

In one of her videos, the woman made a before-and-after comparison from when she first lost 70 pounds in 2013, all without the help of Mounjaro.

“Now you see these two people right here? Those are both me. Me again, following a 70-pound weight loss in 2013. It’s almost as if fat people aren’t just lazy.”

She made it clear that her journey with weight has not been one of laziness or lack of discipline but a lifelong battle with prediabetes and insulin resistance—one exacerbated by her two pregnancies.

“This assumption that people who struggle with obesity are just lazy is dangerous and factually incorrect in my case,” she explained.

The mother then lashed out at her critics, considering their words to be unnecessarily hurtful and detrimental to people dealing with weight problems.

“This message is not for you because you are an ignorant f*ck who won’t even show their face on the internet,” she said bluntly.

“This is for all of the other people who are in a situation similar to mine who see sh*t like this every single day, and it tears them down.”

For the mother, the decision to take Mounjaro only came after her previously effective weight-loss methods failed

Image credits: Numan (Not the actual photo)

The mother then revealed that she has “gone through hell and back,” trying everything short of “full-blown anorexia” to manage her weight. At one point, she admitted, she even “teetered on it.”

“So I’ll be damned if I’m gonna let you make me or anybody else feel bad for making a healthier decision for myself,” she said. “You can take your own f***ing insecurity back to your therapist where it belongs.”

“Saying that everybody who is fat or obese is so because they must eat a lot and not exercise is the same thing as saying everybody who has cancer must have it because they smoke cigarettes. We know that’s just not true, right?” she asked.

Her message resonated with her audience, who saw her as a clear example of someone being publicly attacked over an issue that was blown out of proportion.

“Would you guys be saying this if she was taking blood pressure medicine or Tylenol? Ridiculous,” a defender wrote.

“I used to watch my Nan inject herself with insulin quite often as a child. I managed not to be traumatized by it,” another argued.

“This is so sad.” Netizens were divided over the TikToker’s video

