A mother documenting her weight loss journey on Mounjaro is under fire after posting a video of her toddler daughter pretending to inject herself in the stomach. 

The moment was labeled by critics as “traumatizing” and emblematic of “generational trauma.”

The now-viral clip shows the woman’s young daughter lifting her shirt and mimicking the weekly injections her mother administers with the increasingly popular diabetes control medication, now widely used for weight loss purposes.

“Question. Why are you doing this in front of your kids?” one viewer asked.

    TikTok mother gets harassed after posting video of toddler daughter pretending to inject herself in the stomach with Mounjaro

    Woman with long dark hair wearing sunglasses and a necklace, outdoors on a sunny day, related to weight-loss med controversy.

    Image credits: retinolandraisins

    The woman, who goes by @retinolandraisins on TikTok, has used the platform to share her story of how she successfully lost 70 pounds back in 2013, only to gain weight again following the birth of her two daughters.

    Toddler holding a bottle pretending to inject mom's weight-loss medication on camera in a home setting.

    Image credits: retinolandraisins

    She explained how she resorted to taking Mounjaro—a GLP-1 agonist similar to Ozempicafter her desperate attempts to lose weight naturally had failed.

    “I’ve tried everything,” she explained in a follow-up post. “This is me making a healthier decision for myself.”

    But the internet didn’t see it the same way.

    Toddler pretending to inject weight-loss medication while standing on carpet with text overlay about Mounjaro.

    Image credits: retinolandraisins

    Within hours of her video being posted, it drew more than 1.5 million views, as well as a flood of angry comments shocked by the example the mother was setting for her daughters.

    @retinolandraisins#glp1#glp1forweightloss♬ original sound – highschool simulator

    “Nope. In the same way, I don’t let my children see my bathroom scales. They should never see this,” one commenter said.

    “What in the generational trauma is going on here?” another asked.

    For her detractors, the child’s seemingly harmless imitation hides an unhealthy normalization of the usage of injections for weight loss—one that could instill body image issues at an early age.

    The outrage got so large that the TikToker dedicated at least seven videos to address the negative comments she was getting

    Woman discussing obesity struggles with a quote about misconceptions, highlighting issues related to weight-loss medication controversy.

    Image credits: retinolandraisins

    In one of her videos, the woman made a before-and-after comparison from when she first lost 70 pounds in 2013, all without the help of Mounjaro. 

    “Now you see these two people right here? Those are both me. Me again, following a 70-pound weight loss in 2013. It’s almost as if fat people aren’t just lazy.”

    Woman responding to criticism about weight-loss medication after toddler pretends to inject it on camera in a viral video.

    Image credits: retinolandraisins

    She made it clear that her journey with weight has not been one of laziness or lack of discipline but a lifelong battle with prediabetes and insulin resistance—one exacerbated by her two pregnancies.

    “This assumption that people who struggle with obesity are just lazy is dangerous and factually incorrect in my case,” she explained.

    @retinolandraisins Replying to @🍋 #greenscreen♬ NO SOUND – Sok Baraby

    The mother then lashed out at her critics, considering their words to be unnecessarily hurtful and detrimental to people dealing with weight problems.

    “This message is not for you because you are an ignorant f*ck who won’t even show their face on the internet,” she said bluntly. 

    “This is for all of the other people who are in a situation similar to mine who see sh*t like this every single day, and it tears them down.”

    For the mother, the decision to take Mounjaro only came after her previously effective weight-loss methods failed

    Adult hands holding a syringe injecting weight-loss medication into the abdomen, focusing on the injection process.

    Image credits: Numan (Not the actual photo)

    The mother then revealed that she has “gone through hell and back,” trying everything short of “full-blown anorexia” to manage her weight. At one point, she admitted, she even “teetered on it.”

    “So I’ll be damned if I’m gonna let you make me or anybody else feel bad for making a healthier decision for myself,” she said. “You can take your own f***ing insecurity back to your therapist where it belongs.”

    Young woman in a casual hoodie standing indoors, related to a toddler pretending to inject weight-loss medication on camera.

    Image credits: retinolandraisins

    “Saying that everybody who is fat or obese is so because they must eat a lot and not exercise is the same thing as saying everybody who has cancer must have it because they smoke cigarettes. We know that’s just not true, right?” she asked.

    @retinolandraisins Obesity is a disease. It is not a moral failing. #glp1#glp1forweightloss♬ original sound – RetinolAndRaisins

    Her message resonated with her audience, who saw her as a clear example of someone being publicly attacked over an issue that was blown out of proportion.

    “Would you guys be saying this if she was taking blood pressure medicine or Tylenol? Ridiculous,” a defender wrote.

    “I used to watch my Nan inject herself with insulin quite often as a child. I managed not to be traumatized by it,” another argued.

    “This is so sad.” Netizens were divided over the TikToker’s video

    Comment on social media expressing concern about trauma related to toddler pretending to inject mom's weight-loss medication.

    Comment on social media about toddler pretending to inject mom's weight-loss medication, expressing sadness and concern.

    Comment on TikTok post reading God this is so sad, highlighting toddler pretending to inject mom’s weight-loss medication on camera.

    Comment from user hayleyknight40 saying sure let's normalise sharp use in front of kids, related to toddler pretending to inject weight-loss med.

    Comment on social media post reacting to toddler pretending to inject mom’s weight-loss medication, highlighting a traumatizing moment.

    TikTok comment reacting to a toddler pretending to inject mom's weight-loss medication on camera.

    Social media comment criticizing a mom after toddler pretends to inject weight-loss medication on camera.

    Social media comment reacting to toddler pretending to inject mom’s weight-loss medication, expressing disbelief.

    Comment from Amanda defending a mom, calling criticism of her weight-loss medication use ridiculous and unfair.

    Commenter discusses frustration over people villainizing weight-loss medication and mentions diabetes drug Mounjaro use.

    Mom responds to backlash after toddler pretends to inject her weight-loss medication on camera, addressing body image concerns.

    Comment discussing a toddler pretending to inject weight-loss medication, highlighting a mom's controversial reaction online.

    Comment from Caress saying she’s watching you get a second chance at life, related to toddler pretending to inject weight-loss med.

    Comment discussing a toddler pretending to inject weight-loss medication, highlighting concerns over traumatizing behavior.

    Comment from mom explaining her toddler watches her weight-loss medication injection, promoting healthy habits and movement.

    Comment on social media post reacting to mom being criticized after toddler pretends to inject weight-loss medication on camera.

    Screenshot of social media comment discussing concerns about toddler pretending to inject weight-loss medication seen by mom.

    Comment saying love it and feeling better on social media post about traumatizing toddler pretending weight-loss medication injection

    Comment about a toddler pretending to inject mom’s weight-loss medication, sparking a traumatizing reaction online.

    Comment highlighted on video about weight loss meds, discussing Mounjaro and Zepbound prescriptions for diabetes and weight loss.

    Comment from Nikki reacting to toddler pretending to inject weight-loss medication, sparking debate about parenting behavior.

    Comment from Trish sharing her toddler pretending period cramps, reflecting on kids imitating learned behavior, related to weight-loss med topic.

