Mom Is Tired Of Ex Pretending To Be ‘Fun Parent’ While She Takes Care Of Everything, Exposes Him
One of the worst things about divorce is that the entire situation, when handled poorly, can put your kids in the middle. Ideally, what you want to avoid is fighting over your children even after you get joint custody. Making them choose between two people they love is unfair to them. Unfortunately, some parents do this. And in very insidious ways.
Redditor u/Vast-Lead-6027 finally had enough after her ex-husband told their kids that he pays for their home, even though he doesn’t even pay child support. Having had enough, the mom whipped out her budget spreadsheet to show her kids the truth. However, she wasn’t sure if that was the right approach, so she turned to the AITA online community to get their take on things. Bored Panda has reached out to u/Vast-Lead-6027 via Reddit, and we’ll update the article as soon as we hear back from her.
One mom became incredibly frustrated when she learned that her ex-husband has been lying about paying child support
She revealed the truth to her kids, but later second-guessed her decision
The government can help if a parent refuses to pay child support
It hurts when you learn that your former partner has been lying to both of your children, trying to get them on their side (and possibly turning them against you). That is not a healthy or mature way of approaching things.
The situation escalated after the OP’s kids found out that their dad didn’t support them financially, at all. “The kids were upset about being lied to and the oldest got into an argument with him since she called to confirm. We got into an argument and he is calling me a jerk. My friends are split on this and I am wondering if I went too far,” the redditor wrote in her post which got over 17.2k upvotes on the AITA subreddit.
The vast majority of redditors were on the mom’s side. They pointed out that she did nothing wrong: her ex lied and was eventually confronted with the truth. Some internet users even praised the OP for introducing her teenage kids to budgeting and finances, two very important skills to develop early on in life.
In the United States, the federal and state governments don’t actually pay child support. However, they can help individuals collect it from parents who may be unwilling to pay. Child support orders are established by court rulings.
If you’re having trouble receiving child support, the first thing you should do is contact either your state or tribal child support agency and begin the process that way. Meanwhile, if the parent in question lives in another state in the US, you can try getting in touch with the Office of Child Support Enforcement (aka the OCSE) for assistance.
Child support is supposed to be all about the kids, not the parents
“I have never met a parent who felt like he or she was receiving sufficient child support. Likewise, most parents who pay child support feel that he or she is paying too much,” family law attorney Nicole Sodoma, the founder of Sodoma Law, told US News.
According to her, in most states, child support is calculated based on the parents’ gross incomes. If both parents work, the one who earns more will be paying at least some child support to the other.
“The state has specific guidelines on how much should be paid. They do this for the best interest of the child, so the child is protected and cared for,” explains divorce attorney Dori Shwirtz. “The two major factors that determine the amount are income and time-sharing, how much time each party spends with the child. Child support should be viewed solely through the lens of this is for your child. It’s there to serve your child’s needs. It’s not about the parents and their wants or needs.”
As we’ve explained on Bored Panda recently, divorce does not have to get messy. It’s perfectly possible to separate amicably, however, it requires that both partners act responsibly and empathetically, as well as take into account what’s best for their children.
For one, the divorcing couple has to strive to communicate without blaming each other. They should also never use their children as pawns in their divorce. It can also help if both exes enforce clear boundaries with one another. When things get rough, it’s fine to reach out to a therapist or other mediator to help smooth the entire process.
However, if your ex is trying to harm you financially and emotionally, the best way to respond is to protect yourself legally.
My ex used to do that but instead of lying to my daughter who knows the truth he would tell our mutual friends. I even had one try to confront me while I was out saying that I wouldn't let him see her and he is going broke because of all the child support he was paying. What nobody knew is that first he lost custody because he didn't bother to show up to court because he was partying all night (his dealer informed me of this) so he has no rights outside of financial; second, I gave him plenty of times to visit and he would schedule dates and then not show up. Eventually my daughter got so tired of being disappointed and started refusing to see him; thirdly, he hadn't paid child support since she was 2. I ended up threatening him that if another person comes up to me with his b******t I will post on Facebook the actual documents showing child support balance he owes (at that time it was well over $30k) and it shows he hasn't made a payment in years. Worked...for a little bit
could you take him to court for defamation?
It would be a waste of time...and it didn't ruin my reputation just was annoying...I was quick to shut down his friends reminding them that they should worry about their own children they don't take care of before worrying about mine.
Glad you shut him down! Thanks for replying to me
Yeah, you're a smart lady. Paying court fees, paying for a lawyer, and taking time off from work all to basically prove a point (cuz a deadbeat who already owes you $30k isn't going to pay a cent after being sued too) is probably a bad plan.
When my ex-wife and I split we were pretty angry at each other, all sorts of financial wranglings but no infidelity. We had discussed what we had to organise in order for our daughter not to be any more disturbed by the split than was inevitable. We vowed that she would never be used as a weapon or an excuse to score points against each other. Mum and Dad had to both be adults and suck it up, we attended parents evenings together, we watched her at plays at school, we never discussed money in front of her and avoided dragging her into our adult world. Now 7 years later we are friendly enough, she’s got a new partner, decent chap, I’ve got a new partner and the family has expanded, there’s now 5 children, no ‘new’ ones just the ones we all brought to the relationships. It’s not always easy to put the children first but it’s very useful if you want them to see how adults should behave and to help them grow up to be decent, balanced humans.
Thank you. There needs to be more parents like you two that put the child's wellbeing first.
That first comment from the family law attorney is pretty spot-on. On the advice of my therapist, I took my two young sons and moved 1,000 miles away from my ex, and closer to my family. I did need my ex’s permission- which I knew I’d get because he wasn’t interested in spending time with them when we lived in the same town. In our custody agreement, we did every-other Thanksgiving and Christmas, and they were supposed to spend every Spring Break and 6 weeks of the summer with him. One year, ex got the brilliant idea that he shouldn’t have to pay child support for those 6 summer weeks they visited him. It didn’t seem right to me, but I still got very nervous and called my lawyer. She actually laughed when I told her. She said I could either tell him to have his lawyer file a motion and waste his $$$, OR tell him I asked my bank if I could skip 6 weeks of mortgage payments because the kids would be living elsewhere, but they said “no.”
