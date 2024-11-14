Bored Panda works better on our iPhone app
We and our trusted partners use technology such as cookies on our site to personalize content and ads, provide social media features, and analyze our traffic. You can read more about it and change your preferences here.
2-Year-Old Stuns Mom By Handing Her $243 In Cash—She Has No Idea Where It Came From
News

2-Year-Old Stuns Mom By Handing Her $243 In Cash—She Has No Idea Where It Came From

A TikTok mom was left stunned and confused after her 2-year-old daughter handed her a large amount of cash seemingly out of nowhere. 

26-year-old Taylor, who goes by @shesuqcme on the platform, shared a series of clips explaining how her toddler managed to bring her $243 in cash without any clear explanation, according to her, of where it came from.

Highlights
  • 2-year-old hands mom $243 in cash, leaving her baffled.
  • Mom jokingly calls her daughter a 'drug dealer' on TikTok.
  • Mom discovers hidden stash in child's chair from curb alert.
  • Viewers joke about the 'money-making' toddler, while others criticize her being called a 'drug dealer.'

“The only conclusion I can come to is that my 2-year-old is a drug dealer,” Taylor said, joking. “Because I don’t carry cash. I don’t know who’s f—ing money that is!”

While some viewers were skeptical of the mother’s claims, others were just as confused as she and shared their theories about where the money might’ve come from.

“I did this as a child. I would take small amounts of cash out of my parents’ pockets/purses, etc., and put them under my rug. When we moved, my parents found about $650,” one user explained.

TikTok mom said her 2-year-old daughter was a “drug dealer” after the toddler handled her $243 in cash seemingly out of nowhere

2-Year-Old Stuns Mom By Handing Her $243 In Cash—She Has No Idea Where It Came From

Image credits: shesuqcme

According to Taylor, she tried questioning her daughter to find out where she had gotten the bills, but she only responded with a playful giggle.

In a follow-up video, the mother shared how she contacted her husband, who serves in the Coast Guard and is away at sea if he had left some cash hidden in the house before departing. Unable to receive an immediate response from her husband, she tried ruling out other possibilities.

2-Year-Old Stuns Mom By Handing Her $243 In Cash—She Has No Idea Where It Came From

Image credits: shesuqcme

While cleaning the house, she found a chair filled over in her daughter’s room with what appeared to be a secret stash of items left behind by the previous owner, as Taylor had bought the item at a “curb alert,” a term used to describe when people discard unwanted items on their curb for people to come and pick up.

@shesuqcme♬ original sound – Taylor

The items were hidden in a hole in the chair’s bottom and included a toy carrot, a children’s buck, Ray Ban sunglasses, antacid tablets, and a gold bracelet.

Some viewers believed the chair had nothing to do with a previous owner and instead was being used by the 2-year-old to hide items she had collected from around the house. 

“Could she have found it in a hidden space in your house? I’ve seen a few videos of people finding money in their walls,” a viewer asked.

Taylor’s viewers kept joking about the strange incident, telling her to be grateful for being the mother to a magical “money-making” child

2-Year-Old Stuns Mom By Handing Her $243 In Cash—She Has No Idea Where It Came From

Image credits: shesuqcme

Others, however, weren’t keen to participate in the joke, believing that Taylor calling her daughter a “drug dealer” was out of line and in bad taste.

“I beg your pardon? Did you call your toddler a drug dealer?” one user asked. “In what world did you think it was funny?”

2-Year-Old Stuns Mom By Handing Her $243 In Cash—She Has No Idea Where It Came From

Image credits: shesuqcme

Taylor uploaded a response video addressing the viewer’s concerns, expressing no remorse for her joke, stating that her daughter had already spent “8 months on the inside,” referring to her pregnancy.

2-Year-Old Stuns Mom By Handing Her $243 In Cash—She Has No Idea Where It Came From

Image credits: shesuqcme

@shesuqcme Replying to @Jessica Williamson ♬ original sound – Taylor

Taylor’s followers ignored the criticism and asked her daughter to share her money-making secrets with their children.

“Is your toddler offering lessons on how to be a tiny drug dealer? Cause mine needs to pay up!” one wrote.

“I’m always down to babysit!” another said.

“You have a magical money baby!” Taylor’s followers kept joking about wanting a child just like hers to fix their financial woes

2-Year-Old Stuns Mom By Handing Her $243 In Cash—She Has No Idea Where It Came From

2-Year-Old Stuns Mom By Handing Her $243 In Cash—She Has No Idea Where It Came From

2-Year-Old Stuns Mom By Handing Her $243 In Cash—She Has No Idea Where It Came From

2-Year-Old Stuns Mom By Handing Her $243 In Cash—She Has No Idea Where It Came From

2-Year-Old Stuns Mom By Handing Her $243 In Cash—She Has No Idea Where It Came From

2-Year-Old Stuns Mom By Handing Her $243 In Cash—She Has No Idea Where It Came From

2-Year-Old Stuns Mom By Handing Her $243 In Cash—She Has No Idea Where It Came From

2-Year-Old Stuns Mom By Handing Her $243 In Cash—She Has No Idea Where It Came From

Abel Musa Miño

Abel Musa Miño

Writer, BoredPanda staff

Abel is a journalist at Bored Panda. Born in Santiago, Chile, he holds a Bachelor's degree in Communication and a diploma in International Relations. In his spare time, you can find him tinkering with his motorbike, playing with his dog, or reading a good novel.

Abel Musa Miño

Abel Musa Miño

Writer, BoredPanda staff

Abel is a journalist at Bored Panda. Born in Santiago, Chile, he holds a Bachelor's degree in Communication and a diploma in International Relations. In his spare time, you can find him tinkering with his motorbike, playing with his dog, or reading a good novel.

Renan Duarte

Renan Duarte

Author, BoredPanda staff

This lazy panda forgot to write something about itself.

Renan Duarte

Renan Duarte

Author, BoredPanda staff

This lazy panda forgot to write something about itself.

