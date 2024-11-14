2-Year-Old Stuns Mom By Handing Her $243 In Cash—She Has No Idea Where It Came From

ADVERTISEMENT

A TikTok mom was left stunned and confused after her 2-year-old daughter handed her a large amount of cash seemingly out of nowhere.

26-year-old Taylor, who goes by @shesuqcme on the platform, shared a series of clips explaining how her toddler managed to bring her $243 in cash without any clear explanation, according to her, of where it came from.

“The only conclusion I can come to is that my 2-year-old is a drug dealer,” Taylor said, joking. “Because I don’t carry cash. I don’t know who’s f—ing money that is!”

While some viewers were skeptical of the mother’s claims, others were just as confused as she and shared their theories about where the money might’ve come from.

“I did this as a child. I would take small amounts of cash out of my parents’ pockets/purses, etc., and put them under my rug. When we moved, my parents found about $650,” one user explained.

Image credits: shesuqcme

According to Taylor, she tried questioning her daughter to find out where she had gotten the bills, but she only responded with a playful giggle.

In a follow-up video, the mother shared how she contacted her husband, who serves in the Coast Guard and is away at sea if he had left some cash hidden in the house before departing. Unable to receive an immediate response from her husband, she tried ruling out other possibilities.

Image credits: shesuqcme

While cleaning the house, she found a chair filled over in her daughter’s room with what appeared to be a secret stash of items left behind by the previous owner, as Taylor had bought the item at a “curb alert,” a term used to describe when people discard unwanted items on their curb for people to come and pick up.

The items were hidden in a hole in the chair’s bottom and included a toy carrot, a children’s buck, Ray Ban sunglasses, antacid tablets, and a gold bracelet.

Some viewers believed the chair had nothing to do with a previous owner and instead was being used by the 2-year-old to hide items she had collected from around the house.

“Could she have found it in a hidden space in your house? I’ve seen a few videos of people finding money in their walls,” a viewer asked.

Taylor’s viewers kept joking about the strange incident, telling her to be grateful for being the mother to a magical “money-making” child

Image credits: shesuqcme

Others, however, weren’t keen to participate in the joke, believing that Taylor calling her daughter a “drug dealer” was out of line and in bad taste.

“I beg your pardon? Did you call your toddler a drug dealer?” one user asked. “In what world did you think it was funny?”

Image credits: shesuqcme

Taylor uploaded a response video addressing the viewer’s concerns, expressing no remorse for her joke, stating that her daughter had already spent “8 months on the inside,” referring to her pregnancy.

Image credits: shesuqcme

Taylor’s followers ignored the criticism and asked her daughter to share her money-making secrets with their children.

“Is your toddler offering lessons on how to be a tiny drug dealer? Cause mine needs to pay up!” one wrote.

“I’m always down to babysit!” another said.

“You have a magical money baby!” Taylor’s followers kept joking about wanting a child just like hers to fix their financial woes

