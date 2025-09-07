Bored Panda works better on our iPhone app
“True Monster”: Convicted Doomsday Cult Mom Sends Creepy Message To Surviving Son At CrimeCon
Convicted doomsday cult mom with son and man outdoors, sending creepy message at CrimeCon event.
Crime, Society

“True Monster”: Convicted Doomsday Cult Mom Sends Creepy Message To Surviving Son At CrimeCon

Dave Malyon
Entertainment News Writer
The doomsday cult mom, Lori Vallow Daybell, reached out from behind the bars of the Idaho Correctional Services with an eerie message for her only surviving child.

The 52-year-old, who may never enjoy freedom again, is serving out a string of life sentences for taking the lives of her two kids, her love rival, attempting a drive-by on another family member, and a conspiracy that had her fourth ex-husband fatally shot. 

Highlights
  • She sent a text message to her only surviving son, Colby Ryan, during his CrimeCon panel.
  • Her message declared love and pointed to biblical scripture to claim innocence.
  • Ryan dismissed the message, saying he has no interest in speaking to his mother again.

On Friday, September 5, her estranged son Colby Ryan was onstage at CrimeCon in Colorado (a convention of true crime enthusiasts), speaking about his mother locked away some 800 miles away when he became aware of a text message from her.

RELATED:

    The incarcerated mother reached out to the journalist interviewing her only surviving son

    Woman with long blonde hair and black top listens intently during a conversation about convicted doomsday cult mom.

    Image credits: KGMB/KHNL

    Journalist Nate Eaton was on stage with Lt Ray Hermosillo, who led the investigation into Daybell.  

    In the video posted on X, Eaton can be seen sitting next to Ryan, a 27-year-old father of two. He said, “She found out we were going to be here today; she sent me a message this morning.”

    Eaton noted that he had already shared the communication with Hermosillo and Ryan backstage and received the go-ahead to tell the audience about it from both.

    Family outdoors at a scenic location, highlighting themes of convicted doomsday cult mom and creepy message to surviving son.

    Image credits: FBI

    “If you talk to Colby,” Eaton read from his phone. “Please tell him that I love him very much, NO MATTER WHAT.”

    She used the message to double down on her claims of innocence

    “You can ask him about Matthew 25,” Eaton’s account continued, before explaining that the scripture contained the parable of the ten virgins

    Man sitting with two young children, representing surviving son in story about doomsday cult mom at CrimeCon.

    Image credits: Colby Ryan

    Close-up of a young woman with blonde hair smiling, related to convicted doomsday cult mom and CrimeCon coverage.

    Image credits: FBI

    He then turned to Ryan for clarification, who said: “It’s her trying to talk about the wicked versus the good being sifted apart, basically.”

    “It’s her way of trying to say she is still good, and basically godly.”

    Ryan’s interpretation is an echo of his mother’s courtroom narrative, in which she denied conspiring to or slaying anyone, claiming instead that her family was struck by tragedy.

    Smiling young boy with missing front teeth in a blue shirt, representing surviving son in doomsday cult story.

    Image credits: FBI

    “I want everyone to know that I mourn with all of you. I am sorry for your pain. Losing those close to you is painful, and I acknowledge all of the pain, and I do empathize, I feel it, too,” ABC Newsreported her saying in July 2023. “If I was accountable for these crimes I would acknowledge it.”

    Colby Ryan has previously made his feelings about Daybell clear

    Eaton asked Ryan, “Do you want to talk to her again?” and received a negative answer.

    9 Fiery Moments from ‘Doomsday Cult Mom’ Lori Vallow’s Sentencing

    9 Fiery Moments from ‘Doomsday Cult Mom’ Lori Vallow’s Sentencing

    Posted by Law&Crime on Tuesday, July 29, 2025

    Close-up of a woman and young boy, representing convicted doomsday cult mom and her surviving son.

    Image credits: FBI

    Ryan has been vocal about his mother’s crimes. In August this year, he opened up about the internal conflict he faced processing his mother’s crimes and the ensuing trials.

    “I think it was hard because I didn’t want to look vulnerable in front of Lori. I know that sounds weird, but I didn’t really want to give her that in that moment,” he said, despite only appearing at the trial in question virtually.

    FBI agents and investigators excavate a rural site with tents, collecting evidence in a doomsday cult crime investigation.

    Image credits: NBC

    “I was prepared, but it’s always still really hard.”

    The 27-year-old said he found it hard testifying in his mother’s presence, even though it was only virtually

    Ryan went on to say that while it would have been easier to talk about his late siblings in another setting, doing it facing a court was the opposite.

    One of the reasons for his trepidation was his mother’s irrationality.

    Couple posing with flowers, highlighting convicted doomsday cult mom in a vintage, intimate setting.

    Image credits: FBI

    “When you speak to her […] you’re not really talking to a normal person. And so there’s nothing that I’m gonna get from her. Even if there’s an apology, there would be nothing that’s satisfying.” 

    “I just learned to move on without needing that,” Kyma reported Ryan saying on August 4.

    Ryan claims he is surprised Lori Vallow Daybell dodged a state execution

    Convicted doomsday cult mom with curled blonde hair and orange top, sending a creepy message at CrimeCon event.

    Image credits: Dateline/NBC

    Reports indicate that Ryan has gone as far as calling for the state to execute his mother. 

    “I 100 percent agree’ she should have received the […] penalty,” he said of his mother.”

    “I was surprised when they took it off the table. Not to sound cold but why would [her husband  Chad Daybell] get it when she didn’t. They were her kids.”

    Comment text on a white background describing a convicted doomsday cult mom and her son’s situation at CrimeCon.

    User comment stating a woman is very sick and dangerous to what remains of her family, related to convicted doomsday cult mom.

    Comment saying praying for all involved, related to convicted doomsday cult mom sending message at CrimeCon event.

    Text snippet with phrase about a convicted doomsday cult mom not being manipulated and driving force behind crimes.

    Comment on forum reading A true monster in every sense of the word, related to convicted doomsday cult mom at CrimeCon.

    Screenshot of a message from a convicted doomsday cult mom sending a creepy note to her surviving son at CrimeCon.

    Text post from MarsPilot reading I realize evil exists but I just don’t get it, related to doomsday cult mom message at CrimeCon.

    Comment on a post reading evil woman, related to convicted doomsday cult mom sending a creepy message to surviving son at CrimeCon.

    Convicted doomsday cult mom delivers eerie message to surviving son during CrimeCon event in dimly lit room.

    Text post on social media with phrase horrible monter in black text on white background by RobParadise username

    Text post with caption Sadly, she still breathes after what she did to her kids, referencing a convicted doomsday cult mom’s creepy message.

    Text post by Perjletton reading sometimes you have to cut all ties for self preservation referencing doomsday cult mom message.

    Screenshot of a social media post describing the convicted doomsday cult mom as evil with zero remorse for her actions.

    Dave Malyon

    Dave Malyon

    Entertainment News Writer

    A writer with a journey spanning hard news, food, and culture, with bylines in The Epoch Times, NTD, Dented Armour, Tasting Table, and Mashed. At Bored Panda the focus has pivoted to entertainment, tracking celebrity newsmakers, Hollywood drama, and viral stories while vying to give more substance and less surface.

    Dave Malyon

    Dave Malyon

    Entertainment News Writer

    A writer with a journey spanning hard news, food, and culture, with bylines in The Epoch Times, NTD, Dented Armour, Tasting Table, and Mashed. At Bored Panda the focus has pivoted to entertainment, tracking celebrity newsmakers, Hollywood drama, and viral stories while vying to give more substance and less surface.

