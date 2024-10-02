“AITA For Refusing To Go Back To My Originally Assigned Seat On The Plane?”

ADVERTISEMENT

Traveling with toddlers can be a mix of chaos and joy. Between juggling snacks, toys, and their boundless energy, you also have to ensure that you are not disturbing fellow passengers. And although most people are friendly, occasionally you may run into folks who get annoyed at the sight of a child.

Speaking of which, a woman detailed her experience of flying with her 19-month-old son online. The mother shared how a flight attendant moved her to an empty row so they could have a comfortable ride. However, a fellow passenger was not too pleased about it. Read on to see how the author tackled the tricky situation.

Taking trips with toddlers can be a real test of patience and adaptability

A woman recounted how a fellow passenger was displeased when a flight attendant relocated her and her toddler to a more spacious seat for added comfort

The author provided additional details about herself and the seating arrangement

Traveling with a child can be much smoother with proper organization



Whether you’re jetting off to a relative’s house or for a vacation with your munchkins, all you need is some preparation and planning to travel stress-free. To begin with, try to get to the airport on time. It’s even better if you reach early. With long security lines and busy waiting areas, chances are your kid might get impatient.



“If you’re traveling with toddlers or young children, you should book an early morning departure. These give you the best chance of avoiding delays at takeoff and landing,” suggests a flight attendant named Patrick. “They are usually less crowded, too. Plus, everyone is tired and just wants to nap—kids especially.”



Now, if a child hasn’t eaten for a long time, they might get cranky while traveling. Many of us feel slightly agitated when we are hungry. However, being “hangry” (hungry + angry) is not just limited to us; kids might also act out when they’re low on energy or need a snack. So, it’s essential that parents pack their toddler’s favorite munchies while on the go.



In a blog post on Triad Moms on Main, Anna Keller pointed out, “Forgetting snacks on a trip (or when leaving your house for any period of time, really) is a cardinal parenting sin. ALL THE SNACKS. Always. Especially in cars. Or on planes. Or in airports. Or…you know, just any time that’s not meal time.”



Healthy snacks help kids stay fuller for longer



It’s even better if you can pack healthy snacks that combine two powerhouse nutrients: fiber and protein. Fiber, which is found in fruits, vegetables, whole grains, nuts, and seeds, digests slowly, keeping kids fuller for a long time. And protein is essential for growth and maintaining overall health. Together, they help keep the little ones full and focused.



And let’s not forget how messy babies can be. So packing extra diapers and a change of clothes should be on your must-do list. You never know when a toddler might spit up, throw up, or spill things. Having extra outfits in your carry-on can be a lifesaver. Additionally, you can also bring an extra set of clothes for yourself because you never know what can snag on you.



Parents should have a few ideas ready to entertain kids on long flights



You should also get entertainment options for your toddler, especially during long flights. Keeping a child engaged on a plane can be challenging, so parents need to get creative. Bring along small, travel-friendly toys like coloring books or stickers to keep your child occupied. Kids also enjoy flipping through interactive storybooks.

If you’re okay with screen time distraction, you can load up the tablet with educational apps or their favorite shows. You could also play fun travel games like “I Spy” with them. Or you could also talk to them about what they see outside the window.



While it’s a parent’s responsibility to look after their child on a plane, the cabin crew also tries their best to make the journey comfortable for toddlers. Some airlines even provide baby bassinets and infant meals on request. In this particular case, the flight attendant offered to change the mom and toddler’s seats to improve their experience.



Do you think it was unfair to the fellow passenger who ended up sitting next to the mother and child? How would you have handled the situation?

Many people online believed the author was not at fault in the situation at all

