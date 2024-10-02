Bored Panda works better on our iPhone app
“AITA For Refusing To Go Back To My Originally Assigned Seat On The Plane?”
Entitled People, Social Issues

"AITA For Refusing To Go Back To My Originally Assigned Seat On The Plane?"

Traveling with toddlers can be a mix of chaos and joy. Between juggling snacks, toys, and their boundless energy, you also have to ensure that you are not disturbing fellow passengers. And although most people are friendly, occasionally you may run into folks who get annoyed at the sight of a child. 

Speaking of which, a woman detailed her experience of flying with her 19-month-old son online. The mother shared how a flight attendant moved her to an empty row so they could have a comfortable ride. However, a fellow passenger was not too pleased about it. Read on to see how the author tackled the tricky situation.

Taking trips with toddlers can be a real test of patience and adaptability

Image credits: Paul Hanaoka / unsplash (not the actual photo)

A woman recounted how a fellow passenger was displeased when a flight attendant relocated her and her toddler to a more spacious seat for added comfort

Image credits: Arthur Edelmans / unsplash (not the actual photo)

Image credits: Ethan Sykes / unsplash (not the actual photo)

Image credits: Aggravating-Worth643

The author provided additional details about herself and the seating arrangement

Image credits: Aggravating-Worth643

Traveling with a child can be much smoother with proper organization

Whether you’re jetting off to a relative’s house or for a vacation with your munchkins, all you need is some preparation and planning to travel stress-free. To begin with, try to get to the airport on time. It’s even better if you reach early. With long security lines and busy waiting areas, chances are your kid might get impatient.

“If you’re traveling with toddlers or young children, you should book an early morning departure. These give you the best chance of avoiding delays at takeoff and landing,” suggests a flight attendant named Patrick. “They are usually less crowded, too. Plus, everyone is tired and just wants to nap—kids especially.”

Now, if a child hasn’t eaten for a long time, they might get cranky while traveling. Many of us feel slightly agitated when we are hungry. However, being “hangry” (hungry + angry) is not just limited to us; kids might also act out when they’re low on energy or need a snack. So, it’s essential that parents pack their toddler’s favorite munchies while on the go.

In a blog post on Triad Moms on Main, Anna Keller pointed out, “Forgetting snacks on a trip (or when leaving your house for any period of time, really) is a cardinal parenting sin. ALL THE SNACKS. Always. Especially in cars. Or on planes. Or in airports. Or…you know, just any time that’s not meal time.”

Image credits: Rahul Singh / pexels (not the actual photo)

Healthy snacks help kids stay fuller for longer

It’s even better if you can pack healthy snacks that combine two powerhouse nutrients: fiber and protein. Fiber, which is found in fruits, vegetables, whole grains, nuts, and seeds, digests slowly, keeping kids fuller for a long time. And protein is essential for growth and maintaining overall health. Together, they help keep the little ones full and focused.

And let’s not forget how messy babies can be. So packing extra diapers and a change of clothes should be on your must-do list. You never know when a toddler might spit up, throw up, or spill things. Having extra outfits in your carry-on can be a lifesaver. Additionally, you can also bring an extra set of clothes for yourself because you never know what can snag on you.

Image credits: Katerina Holmes / pexels (not the actual photo)

Parents should have a few ideas ready to entertain kids on long flights

You should also get entertainment options for your toddler, especially during long flights. Keeping a child engaged on a plane can be challenging, so parents need to get creative. Bring along small, travel-friendly toys like coloring books or stickers to keep your child occupied. Kids also enjoy flipping through interactive storybooks. 

If you’re okay with screen time distraction, you can load up the tablet with educational apps or their favorite shows. You could also play fun travel games like “I Spy” with them. Or you could also talk to them about what they see outside the window.

While it’s a parent’s responsibility to look after their child on a plane, the cabin crew also tries their best to make the journey comfortable for toddlers. Some airlines even provide baby bassinets and infant meals on request. In this particular case, the flight attendant offered to change the mom and toddler’s seats to improve their experience.

Do you think it was unfair to the fellow passenger who ended up sitting next to the mother and child? How would you have handled the situation?

Image credits: Oleksandr P / pexels (not the actual photo)

Many people online believed the author was not at fault in the situation at all

Many people online believed the author was not at fault in the situation at all

Nikita Manot

Nikita Manot

Writer, BoredPanda staff

Nikita's knack for storytelling and creativity has led her into the world of writing. With a robust foundation in business studies, she crafts compelling narratives by seamlessly blending analytical insight with imaginative expression. At Bored Panda, she embarks on an exhilarating quest to explore diverse topics, fueled by curiosity and passion. During her leisure time, she savors life's simple pleasures, such as gardening, cooking homemade meals and hosting gatherings for loved ones.

Nikita Manot

Nikita Manot

Writer, BoredPanda staff

Nikita's knack for storytelling and creativity has led her into the world of writing. With a robust foundation in business studies, she crafts compelling narratives by seamlessly blending analytical insight with imaginative expression. At Bored Panda, she embarks on an exhilarating quest to explore diverse topics, fueled by curiosity and passion. During her leisure time, she savors life's simple pleasures, such as gardening, cooking homemade meals and hosting gatherings for loved ones.

Gabija Saveiskyte

Gabija Saveiskyte

Author, BoredPanda staff

Hi there! I am a Visual Editor at Bored Panda. My job is to ensure that all the articles are aesthetically pleasing. I get to work with a variety of topics ranging from all the relationship drama to lots and lots of memes and, my personal favorites, funny cute cats. When I am not perfecting the images, you can find me reading with a cup of matcha latte and a cat in my lap, taking photos (of my cat), getting lost in the forest, or simply cuddling with my cat... Did I mention that I love cats?

Gabija Saveiskyte

Gabija Saveiskyte

Author, BoredPanda staff

Hi there! I am a Visual Editor at Bored Panda. My job is to ensure that all the articles are aesthetically pleasing. I get to work with a variety of topics ranging from all the relationship drama to lots and lots of memes and, my personal favorites, funny cute cats. When I am not perfecting the images, you can find me reading with a cup of matcha latte and a cat in my lap, taking photos (of my cat), getting lost in the forest, or simply cuddling with my cat... Did I mention that I love cats?

jameskramer avatar
James016
James016
Community Member
1 hour ago

The YTA's/ESH's are showing the stupidity, in Europe, children under 2 have to sit on their parent's lap and an extended seatbelt is provided so that children are safely strapped in. They are not allowed their own seats.

jlkooiker avatar
lenka
lenka
Community Member
1 hour ago

We do love to hate children dont we. We especially love to hate mothers.

perdyr2167 avatar
Somebodys grandmother
Somebodys grandmother
Community Member
14 minutes ago (edited)

Well OP gave this woman something to be mad about... I think the woman is "happy" about it. It's like energy for her kind 🤷‍♀️🤷‍♀️

