Mom Tells Daughter She Wishes That She Was Never Born, Shocked She Won’t Reconcile 12 Years Later

No matter how much we might want to, there are some things in life you just can’t undo.

One woman was left stunned when her mother suddenly called her out of the blue—after more than a decade of silence. Her shock came not just from the unexpected phone call, but from the painful history behind it. Years ago, her mom walked away from the family, leaving behind deep scars and a childhood full of trauma.

Now, after all that time, her mother was trying to reconcile. But the daughter wasn’t interested in reopening those wounds. Instead, she turned to Reddit to ask if her refusal was too harsh.

After disappearing for 12 years, the woman tried to reconcile with her daughter

Young woman with short brown hair and gray turtleneck sweater looking serious by a window indoors.

Image credits: EyeEm (not the actual photo)

But her attempt did not go the way she hoped

Text post about mom telling daughter she wishes she was never born and daughter refusing to reconcile for 12 years.

Text about mom leaving family, custody battles, and a daughter reflecting on not reconciling years later with her mother.

Text excerpt about mom telling daughter she wished she was never born, highlighting their strained relationship and impact.

Text about therapy and court battle over custody, highlighting challenges in mom-daughter reconciliation after harsh words.

Text excerpt about a mom who wishes her daughter was never born and the daughter refuses to reconcile 12 years later.

Text from a mom explaining why she blocked her daughter after harsh words, highlighting mom daughter conflict and refusal to reconcile.

Image credits: Lemonpie1988

Sad woman sitting with arms wrapped around knees, reflecting on mom and daughter estrangement after harsh words.

Image credits: freepik (not the actual photo)

Readers were fully on the author’s side

Online discussion where users comment on a mom telling daughter she wishes she was never born and no reconciliation after 12 years.

Alt text: Online discussion about a mom telling daughter she wishes she was never born and the refusal to reconcile 12 years later.

Comment on a forum discussing a mom telling her daughter she wishes she was never born, highlighting the daughter's refusal to reconcile.

Text comment on a screen discussing a mom telling her daughter she wishes she was never born and shock over no reconciliation after 12 years.

Screenshot of a Reddit comment discussing a mom telling her daughter she wishes she was never born and their strained relationship.

Comment from daughter explaining no contact with mom after 12 years due to harsh treatment and consequences of actions.

Comment discussing forgiveness and trauma after a mom tells daughter she wishes she was never born.

Comment about mom telling daughter she wishes she was never born and shock over no reconciliation after 12 years.

Comment about a mom telling her daughter she wishes she was never born and their unresolved conflict after 12 years.

Screenshot of a heartfelt online comment discussing a mom telling daughter she wishes she was never born and no reconciliation.

Screenshot of a Reddit comment discussing emotional manipulation in a family conflict, highlighting anger and guilt tactics.

Comment emphasizing self-protection and happiness after mom tells daughter she wishes she was never born.

Screenshot of a Reddit comment discussing a mom telling daughter she wishes she was never born, causing a lasting rift.

Screenshot of an online comment advising peace and not feeling obligated to reconcile after a mom told daughter she wishes she was never born.

Comment sharing a personal story about toxic mother-daughter relationships and unwillingness to reconcile.

Screenshot of online comment discussing a mom telling daughter she wishes she was never born and their broken relationship.

Later, she returned with a follow-up to answer some of their questions

Text excerpt about a daughter and brothers discussing family communication and emotional challenges over 12 years.

Text message conversation discussing a painful family conflict and a mother wishing she was never born.

Text passage about a daughter planning to tell her dad she appreciates him after her mom said she wishes she was never born.

Text excerpt showing a mom reflecting on anxiety and reluctance to reconcile with her daughter after 12 years of silence.

Text message discussing a mother traumatizing her daughter and not wanting reconciliation after 12 years.