Mom Tells Daughter She Wishes That She Was Never Born, Shocked She Won’t Reconcile 12 Years Later

We and our trusted partners use technology such as cookies on our site to personalize content and ads, provide social media features, and analyze our traffic. You can read more about it and change your preferences here.
No matter how much we might want to, there are some things in life you just can’t undo.
One woman was left stunned when her mother suddenly called her out of the blue—after more than a decade of silence. Her shock came not just from the unexpected phone call, but from the painful history behind it. Years ago, her mom walked away from the family, leaving behind deep scars and a childhood full of trauma.
Now, after all that time, her mother was trying to reconcile. But the daughter wasn’t interested in reopening those wounds. Instead, she turned to Reddit to ask if her refusal was too harsh.
RELATED:
After disappearing for 12 years, the woman tried to reconcile with her daughter
Young woman with short brown hair and gray turtleneck sweater looking serious by a window indoors.
Oleksandra is an experienced copywriter from Ukraine with a master’s degree in International Communication. Having covered everything from education, finance, and marketing to art, pop culture, and memes, she now brings her storytelling skills to Bored Panda. For the past five years, she’s been living and working in Vilnius, Lithuania.
Oleksandra is an experienced copywriter from Ukraine with a master’s degree in International Communication. Having covered everything from education, finance, and marketing to art, pop culture, and memes, she now brings her storytelling skills to Bored Panda. For the past five years, she’s been living and working in Vilnius, Lithuania.
Thank you! You've successfully subscribed to newsletters!
By entering your email and clicking Subscribe, you're agreeing to let us send you customized marketing messages about us and our advertising partners. You are also agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.
29
1