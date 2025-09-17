Bored Panda works better on our iPhone app
Mom Slips Loving Note In Son’s Lunchbox, Then Is Fatally Shot After Dropping Him Off
Mom smiling with her son in matching beige outfits, showing loving bond before tragic shooting after dropping him off.
Crime, Society

Mom Slips Loving Note In Son’s Lunchbox, Then Is Fatally Shot After Dropping Him Off

Marina Urman Entertainment News Writer
A mother was fatally shot just moments after dropping her son off at school in Chicago.

Romeca Meeks-Blackmon lost her life aged 31 after being involved in a fight with another woman on September 8, police said.

During the altercation, the other woman, whom Meeks-Blackmon reportedly knew, pulled out a weapon and fired it, striking her in the face.

  • A 31-year-old mother from Chicago was fatally shot shortly after dropping her 6-year-old off at school.
  • The incident occurred during a physical altercation with another woman, who has not been identified.
  • Before the tragedy, the mother left handwritten notes for her child, who had just started first grade.

Meeks-Blackmon was rushed to Stroger Hospital, where she succumbed to her injuries.

    Woman with long curly hair and tattoos wearing a blue and white shirt crouching outside near greenery and black planters.

    Romeca Meeks-Blackmon, 31, was fatally shot in Chicago shortly after dropping her son off at school
    Woman with long curly hair and tattoos wearing a blue and white shirt crouching outside near greenery and black planters.

    Image credits: _meeksss_

    The cause of the argument between the two women remains unknown.

    The victim’s family held a vigil to remember her on Friday (September 12) in West Englewood.

    A suspect was reportedly taken into custody following the crime but has since been released, according to CBS News Chicago. The family continues to seek justice.

    Local media outlet WGN-TV reported that detectives had been speaking with witnesses and reviewing evidence to uncover the woman’s identity.

    School building behind a black fence with trees in the foreground, related to mom slipping loving note in son's lunchbox.

    School building behind a black fence with trees in the foreground, related to mom slipping loving note in son's lunchbox.

    Image credits: WGN News

    According to the 31-year-old’s Instagram page, her son, Carlos, had started first grade in August.

    As per WGN-TV, the mother had just dropped her 6-year-old off at school in Chicago’s South Loop at the time of the incident.

    In her last post to her Instagram stories, Meeks-Blackmon shared a heartfelt handwritten note she had placed in Carlos’ lunchbox.

    “Happy Monday, son, today is the first start to this and you can start off strong,” the note read, as per People.

    “Always remain yourself. You’re the coolest, smartest and funniest kid I know. I love you so much and you make me so proud. Have a great day. Mommy loves you.”

    Police said the incident occurred during an altercation with another woman

    Aerial view of police and emergency responders at scene where mom is fatally shot after dropping son off.

    Aerial view of police and emergency responders at scene where mom is fatally shot after dropping son off.

    Image credits: WGN News

    In a carousel of photos and videos of Carlos posted in August after his first day of school, the mom wrote, “To my son, there is nothing you can’t count on me for! Even when my world is falling apart I’ll make sure yours is always perfect! 

    “May 1st grade be great to you. I love you and I’m always your biggest fan and supporter! #1stgrade #firstdayofschool.”

    She also shared a handwritten note wishing for her son that “today and every day of this school year be wonderful.”

    “There is nothing you can’t do! You’re smart, strong, and handsome. Keep pushing for the stars. Mommy will always be your biggest fan.” The note was signed, “Love you to the moon and back, Mommy.”

    Police secure a Chicago street scene after mom is fatally shot following dropping off son with loving note in lunchbox.

    Police secure a Chicago street scene after mom is fatally shot following dropping off son with loving note in lunchbox.

    Image credits: WGN News

    Meeks-Blackmon’s mother, Tina McMiller, is now raising her grandson as the family eagerly seeks justice for the victim.

    “The love she showed everybody, y’all showed it all back,” McMiller said at the vigil outside Englewood STEM High School.

    Meeks-Blackmon’s loved ones reportedly released balloons bearing her nickname, Big Meeks, among thousands of pink, white, and silver balloons, at the vigil.

    “I want justice,” McMiller stated. “She didn’t deserve it. It’s not right, I don’t care what you did.”

    The victim’s cousin, Ciardra Bays, said, “We are here to support an amazing baby. I ask that you give us strength. Give us strength father, for every one of us, because we’re going to need it in this moment.”

    McMiller, who said she’s “broken” by the tragedy, described the victim as “kind, sweet, loving, very, very supportive, and an amazing mother” and asked for prayers for her grandson.

    “I need y’all to pray for my baby. He has shut down. He don’t want to be around nobody,” she said.

    Meeks-Blackmon had recently shared heartfelt messages for her son Carlos, who started first grade in August

    Hand holding a loving handwritten note inside a child's lunchbox with wrapped food and snacks visible.

    Hand holding a loving handwritten note inside a child's lunchbox with wrapped food and snacks visible.

    Image credits: _meeksss_

    Woman and her son dressed in matching beige outfits standing in front of a green leafy wall, representing loving note in son's lunchbox story.

    Woman and her son dressed in matching beige outfits standing in front of a green leafy wall, representing loving note in son's lunchbox story.

    Image credits: _meeksss_

    Meeks-Blackmon “loved her son. She loved me. She loved her siblings, and I loved her the same,” added the grieving mother.

    The victim’s family told WGN-TV that she had been working to become a nurse. 

    “She was an outstanding mom who always showed up for her son,” they said in a statement. “She had the purest soul and she was the life of [her] friend group.”

    Meeks-Blackmon’s family held a vigil on September 12 to honor her memory

    Community gathers at a vigil holding white and silver balloons in memory of a mom fatally shot after dropping off her son.

    Community gathers at a vigil holding white and silver balloons in memory of a mom fatally shot after dropping off her son.

    Image credits: CBS Chicago

    Group of grieving people holding balloons at a vigil honoring a mom fatally shot after slipping a loving note in her son’s lunchbox

    Group of grieving people holding balloons at a vigil honoring a mom fatally shot after slipping a loving note in her son’s lunchbox

    Image credits: CBS Chicago

    In the past 12 months, 2,129 firearm-related homicides were reported in Chicago, according to CBS News.

    Since 2010, Black Chicagoans have made up 78% of the victims of reported weapon violence in Chicago despite representing only about 28% of the city’s population, according to the outlet.

    Family members described Meeks-Blackmon as kind, loving, and a devoted mother

    On September 13, a 17-year-old boy was fatally shot in the city’s South Side. The teenager, Ian Williams, was standing on the sidewalk when someone inside a blue sedan fired shots, striking him in the chest, police said.

    On September 7, a 32-year-old man identified as Tyree Reese was shot several times in the Austin neighborhood. The victim was rushed to the hospital, but did not survive.

    “I hope justice is served,” one netizen wrote, while others offered their condolences to the victim’s family

    Screenshot of a social media comment expressing sadness over a child losing his mother after she leaves a loving note in his lunchbox.

    Comment expressing sorrow for a son after his mom slips a loving note in his lunchbox and is fatally shot.

    Screenshot of a social media comment expressing sorrow and prayers for a mom fatally shot after dropping off her son’s lunchbox note.

    Screenshot of an online comment expressing sorrow for a mother who left a loving note in her son’s lunchbox and was fatally shot.

    Comment on a tragedy, expressing hope that justice is served following a fatal shooting incident involving a mother and son.

    Comment on heartbreaking incident about mom slipping loving note in son's lunchbox before being fatally shot, expressing sorrow for child.

    Screenshot of an online comment expressing sorrow for son after mom slips loving note in lunchbox and is fatally shot.

    Comment on a news story about a mom slipping a loving note in her son's lunchbox before being fatally shot after dropping him off.

    Screenshot of a social media comment expressing sadness and RIP for a mom who slipped a loving note in her son's lunchbox.

    User comment expressing condolences for a mom who left a loving note in her son's lunchbox before being fatally shot.

    Mom placing a loving note in her son's lunchbox before the tragic shooting after dropping him off at school.

    Comment expressing shock and sadness about a mom who slipped a loving note in her son's lunchbox before being fatally shot.

    Comment expressing sadness about a mother slipping a loving note in her son's lunchbox before being fatally shot.

    Screenshot of a social media comment expressing condolences after mom slips loving note in son's lunchbox and is fatally shot.

    Woman slips loving note in son's lunchbox, tragically shot after dropping him off, capturing a heartbreaking moment.

    Comment expressing sympathy and prayers for the family and son after a mom is fatally shot following a loving lunchbox note.

    Comment text on a white background expressing sadness about a mom slipping a loving note in her son's lunchbox before being fatally shot.

    Mother slips loving note into son's lunchbox, showing care before tragic fatal shooting after dropping him off.

    Comment expressing sadness and prayers for a mom who slipped a loving note in her son’s lunchbox before being fatally shot.

    novarook avatar
    Nova Rook
    Nova Rook
    Community Member
    1 hour ago (edited) DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    In 2023, the most recent year for which complete data is available, 46,728 people died from gun-related injuries, according to the CDC. - The U.S. gun death rate was 10.6 per 100,000 people in 2016, the most recent year in the study, which used a somewhat different methodology from the CDC. That was far higher than in countries such as Canada (2.1 per 100,000) and Australia (1.0), as well as European nations such as France (2.7), Germany (0.9) and Spain (0.6).

    Vote comment up
    1
    1point
    Vote comment down
    reply
    novarook avatar
    Nova Rook
    Nova Rook
    Community Member
    37 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    2022 overall gun death rates per 100,000 population - Mississippi 29.6 / Illinois 14.4 / New York 5.3 / Alabama 25.5

    Vote comment up
    0
    0points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    novarook avatar
    Nova Rook
    Nova Rook
    Community Member
    1 hour ago (edited) DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    In 2023, the most recent year for which complete data is available, 46,728 people died from gun-related injuries, according to the CDC. - The U.S. gun death rate was 10.6 per 100,000 people in 2016, the most recent year in the study, which used a somewhat different methodology from the CDC. That was far higher than in countries such as Canada (2.1 per 100,000) and Australia (1.0), as well as European nations such as France (2.7), Germany (0.9) and Spain (0.6).

    Vote comment up
    1
    1point
    Vote comment down
    reply
    novarook avatar
    Nova Rook
    Nova Rook
    Community Member
    37 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    2022 overall gun death rates per 100,000 population - Mississippi 29.6 / Illinois 14.4 / New York 5.3 / Alabama 25.5

    Vote comment up
    0
    0points
    Vote comment down
    reply
