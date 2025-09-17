Mom Slips Loving Note In Son’s Lunchbox, Then Is Fatally Shot After Dropping Him Off

A mother was fatally shot just moments after dropping her son off at school in Chicago.
Romeca Meeks-Blackmon lost her life aged 31 after being involved in a fight with another woman on September 8, police said.
During the altercation, the other woman, whom Meeks-Blackmon reportedly knew, pulled out a weapon and fired it, striking her in the face.
- A 31-year-old mother from Chicago was fatally shot shortly after dropping her 6-year-old off at school.
- The incident occurred during a physical altercation with another woman, who has not been identified.
- Before the tragedy, the mother left handwritten notes for her child, who had just started first grade.
Meeks-Blackmon was rushed to Stroger Hospital, where she succumbed to her injuries.
Romeca Meeks-Blackmon, 31, was fatally shot in Chicago shortly after dropping her son off at school
Image credits: _meeksss_
The cause of the argument between the two women remains unknown.
The victim’s family held a vigil to remember her on Friday (September 12) in West Englewood.
A suspect was reportedly taken into custody following the crime but has since been released, according to CBS News Chicago. The family continues to seek justice.
Local media outlet WGN-TV reported that detectives had been speaking with witnesses and reviewing evidence to uncover the woman’s identity.
Image credits: WGN News
According to the 31-year-old’s Instagram page, her son, Carlos, had started first grade in August.
As per WGN-TV, the mother had just dropped her 6-year-old off at school in Chicago’s South Loop at the time of the incident.
In her last post to her Instagram stories, Meeks-Blackmon shared a heartfelt handwritten note she had placed in Carlos’ lunchbox.
“Happy Monday, son, today is the first start to this and you can start off strong,” the note read, as per People.
“Always remain yourself. You’re the coolest, smartest and funniest kid I know. I love you so much and you make me so proud. Have a great day. Mommy loves you.”
Police said the incident occurred during an altercation with another woman
Image credits: WGN News
In a carousel of photos and videos of Carlos posted in August after his first day of school, the mom wrote, “To my son, there is nothing you can’t count on me for! Even when my world is falling apart I’ll make sure yours is always perfect!
“May 1st grade be great to you. I love you and I’m always your biggest fan and supporter! #1stgrade #firstdayofschool.”
She also shared a handwritten note wishing for her son that “today and every day of this school year be wonderful.”
“There is nothing you can’t do! You’re smart, strong, and handsome. Keep pushing for the stars. Mommy will always be your biggest fan.” The note was signed, “Love you to the moon and back, Mommy.”
Image credits: WGN News
Meeks-Blackmon’s mother, Tina McMiller, is now raising her grandson as the family eagerly seeks justice for the victim.
“The love she showed everybody, y’all showed it all back,” McMiller said at the vigil outside Englewood STEM High School.
Meeks-Blackmon’s loved ones reportedly released balloons bearing her nickname, Big Meeks, among thousands of pink, white, and silver balloons, at the vigil.
“I want justice,” McMiller stated. “She didn’t deserve it. It’s not right, I don’t care what you did.”
The victim’s cousin, Ciardra Bays, said, “We are here to support an amazing baby. I ask that you give us strength. Give us strength father, for every one of us, because we’re going to need it in this moment.”
McMiller, who said she’s “broken” by the tragedy, described the victim as “kind, sweet, loving, very, very supportive, and an amazing mother” and asked for prayers for her grandson.
“I need y’all to pray for my baby. He has shut down. He don’t want to be around nobody,” she said.
Meeks-Blackmon had recently shared heartfelt messages for her son Carlos, who started first grade in August
Image credits: _meeksss_
Image credits: _meeksss_
Meeks-Blackmon “loved her son. She loved me. She loved her siblings, and I loved her the same,” added the grieving mother.
The victim’s family told WGN-TV that she had been working to become a nurse.
“She was an outstanding mom who always showed up for her son,” they said in a statement. “She had the purest soul and she was the life of [her] friend group.”
Meeks-Blackmon’s family held a vigil on September 12 to honor her memory
Image credits: CBS Chicago
Image credits: CBS Chicago
In the past 12 months, 2,129 firearm-related homicides were reported in Chicago, according to CBS News.
Since 2010, Black Chicagoans have made up 78% of the victims of reported weapon violence in Chicago despite representing only about 28% of the city’s population, according to the outlet.
Family members described Meeks-Blackmon as kind, loving, and a devoted mother
On September 13, a 17-year-old boy was fatally shot in the city’s South Side. The teenager, Ian Williams, was standing on the sidewalk when someone inside a blue sedan fired shots, striking him in the chest, police said.
On September 7, a 32-year-old man identified as Tyree Reese was shot several times in the Austin neighborhood. The victim was rushed to the hospital, but did not survive.
“I hope justice is served,” one netizen wrote, while others offered their condolences to the victim’s family
Poll Question
Thanks! Check out the results:
In 2023, the most recent year for which complete data is available, 46,728 people died from gun-related injuries, according to the CDC. - The U.S. gun death rate was 10.6 per 100,000 people in 2016, the most recent year in the study, which used a somewhat different methodology from the CDC. That was far higher than in countries such as Canada (2.1 per 100,000) and Australia (1.0), as well as European nations such as France (2.7), Germany (0.9) and Spain (0.6).
2022 overall gun death rates per 100,000 population - Mississippi 29.6 / Illinois 14.4 / New York 5.3 / Alabama 25.5
In 2023, the most recent year for which complete data is available, 46,728 people died from gun-related injuries, according to the CDC. - The U.S. gun death rate was 10.6 per 100,000 people in 2016, the most recent year in the study, which used a somewhat different methodology from the CDC. That was far higher than in countries such as Canada (2.1 per 100,000) and Australia (1.0), as well as European nations such as France (2.7), Germany (0.9) and Spain (0.6).
2022 overall gun death rates per 100,000 population - Mississippi 29.6 / Illinois 14.4 / New York 5.3 / Alabama 25.5
28
2