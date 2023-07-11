“Am I The Jerk For Making My Son Clean Up After His Sister In The Bathroom?”
As writer Hanson O’Haver pointed out, there’s a pretty simple way to figure out if a joke is offensive: if the punchline is the victim, the joke is probably bad.
But pranks take this one step further. They not only laugh at the victim, pranks create a victim for the sole purpose of laughing at them.
So when Reddit user u/Small-Raspberry-6561 saw her son targeting his sister, she couldn’t just let it slide. After one particularly mean toilet incident, the woman made him clean up the mess, and her little one finally started to understand that his actions have consequences.
However, the woman’s husband thought it was bad parenting and confronted her about it.
This mom found out her son pulled a nasty prank on his sister, making her pee all over the bathroom
So the woman insisted he had to clean the mess, but the boy tried to talk himself out of it
The saran wrap on the toilet prank is so old, my Mom told me this was a common prank at her university back in the 1960s. I think the Mom was 100% correct to make the son clean it up. Your prank = your mess.
12 with tiktok? in my country thats illegal
Mom is too lenient and dad is an enabler. Her "punishments" don't seem like actual punishments to me except this instance of cleaning up the bathroom, and she shouldn't have allowed this kid to have a TikTok/Social media account(s) in the first place. Dad saying he'd purposely undermine her and unblock any apps the kid likes because of his "boys will be boys" is just toxic and way too out of touch for 2023. I feel so bad for the daughter and hope she has a better support network outside her family.
