“Am I The Jerk For Making My Son Clean Up After His Sister In The Bathroom?”

As writer Hanson O’Haver pointed out, there’s a pretty simple way to figure out if a joke is offensive: if the punchline is the victim, the joke is probably bad.

But pranks take this one step further. They not only laugh at the victim, pranks create a victim for the sole purpose of laughing at them.

So when Reddit user u/Small-Raspberry-6561 saw her son targeting his sister, she couldn’t just let it slide. After one particularly mean toilet incident, the woman made him clean up the mess, and her little one finally started to understand that his actions have consequences.

However, the woman’s husband thought it was bad parenting and confronted her about it.

This mom found out her son pulled a nasty prank on his sister, making her pee all over the bathroom

So the woman insisted he had to clean the mess, but the boy tried to talk himself out of it

As the story went viral, the original poster (OP) provided more information on the whole ordeal

