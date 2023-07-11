Bored Panda works better on our iPhone app
“Am I The Jerk For Making My Son Clean Up After His Sister In The Bathroom?”
34points
Parenting

“Am I The Jerk For Making My Son Clean Up After His Sister In The Bathroom?”

Rokas Laurinavičius and
Viktorija Ošikaitė

As writer Hanson O’Haver pointed out, there’s a pretty simple way to figure out if a joke is offensive: if the punchline is the victim, the joke is probably bad.

But pranks take this one step further. They not only laugh at the victim, pranks create a victim for the sole purpose of laughing at them.

So when Reddit user u/Small-Raspberry-6561 saw her son targeting his sister, she couldn’t just let it slide. After one particularly mean toilet incident, the woman made him clean up the mess, and her little one finally started to understand that his actions have consequences.

However, the woman’s husband thought it was bad parenting and confronted her about it.

This mom found out her son pulled a nasty prank on his sister, making her pee all over the bathroom

Image credits: Pranksters in Love (not the actual photo)

So the woman insisted he had to clean the mess, but the boy tried to talk himself out of it

Image credits: Karolina Grabowska (not the actual photo)

Image credits: Gustavo Fring (not the actual photo)

Image credits: Small-Raspberry-6561

As the story went viral, the original poster (OP) provided more information on the whole ordeal

And people unanimously said she did nothing wrong

Rokas Laurinavičius
Rokas Laurinavičius
Writer, BoredPanda staff

Rokas is a writer at Bored Panda with a BA in Communication. After working for a sculptor, he fell in love with visual storytelling and enjoys covering everything from TV shows (any Sopranos fans out there?) to photography. Throughout his years in Bored Panda, over 235 million people have read the posts he's written, which is probably more than he could count to.

Viktorija Ošikaitė
Viktorija Ošikaitė
Author, BoredPanda staff

Viktorija is a photo editor at Bored Panda with BA in Fine Arts and Printmaking. Before joining Bored Panda she worked as a freelance illustrator and kids summer camp counselor. In her spare time, she enjoys film photography and playing hide and seek with her cat.

What do you think ?
POST
similarly
similarly
Community Member
1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

The saran wrap on the toilet prank is so old, my Mom told me this was a common prank at her university back in the 1960s. I think the Mom was 100% correct to make the son clean it up. Your prank = your mess.

3
3points
reply
moonlit muffins
moonlit muffins
Community Member
39 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

12 with tiktok? in my country thats illegal

1
1point
reply
Bowtechie
Bowtechie
Community Member
2 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Mom is too lenient and dad is an enabler. Her "punishments" don't seem like actual punishments to me except this instance of cleaning up the bathroom, and she shouldn't have allowed this kid to have a TikTok/Social media account(s) in the first place. Dad saying he'd purposely undermine her and unblock any apps the kid likes because of his "boys will be boys" is just toxic and way too out of touch for 2023. I feel so bad for the daughter and hope she has a better support network outside her family.

0
0points
reply
