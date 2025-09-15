Bored Panda works better on our iPhone app
Mom Of 3 Missing Kids Appeared In Court Over DUI The Same Day Fugitive Dad Lost Life In Shootout
Mom of 3 missing kids smiling with children outdoors wearing hats and colorful summer clothes on grass background
Crime, Society

Mom Of 3 Missing Kids Appeared In Court Over DUI The Same Day Fugitive Dad Lost Life In Shootout

binitha.j Binitha Jacob Entertainment News Writer
The mother of three children, who vanished with their father Tom Phillips in 2021, had appeared in court on a drunk driving charge the very same day her estranged partner was fatally shot.

Catherine ‘Cat’ Christey, 46, was having her own legal troubles when Tom was involved in a shootout with cops on September 8.

One of their three children witnessed the father being fatally shot in the confrontation.

Highlights
  Catherine 'Cat' Christey had appeared in court on a drunk driving charge the very same day her estranged partner was fatally shot.
  The mother was caught drinking and driving last month and was scheduled to appear in court on September 8.
  She made her court appearance the same day her estranged partner was shot and her three kids were found.
    Catherine ‘Cat’ Christey had appeared in court on a drunk driving charge the very same day her estranged partner was fatally shot

    Woman appearing in court over DUI case while her 3 kids are missing, captured in a close-up indoor setting.

    Woman appearing in court over DUI case while her 3 kids are missing, captured in a close-up indoor setting.

    Image credits: RNZ

    The shootout that ended Tom’s life took place after cops were informed of a possible break-in at a farm goods store in the small town of Poipoi.

    The town was located close to where the father was hiding out with his children: Jayda, 12, Maverick, 10, and Ember, 9.

    Cops suspected Tom could be the burglar and set up road spikes to stop his four-wheeled bike at an intersection. His 12-year-old daughter Jayda was with him at the time.

    Mom of 3 missing kids sitting outdoors on a blanket with her children on a sunny day in a park setting.

    Mom of 3 missing kids sitting outdoors on a blanket with her children on a sunny day in a park setting.

    Image credits: Missing Marokopa Children

    After the quad bike ran over the spikes, Tom opened fire with a high-powered rifle and struck a cop in the head. The father was fatally shot in the confrontation.

    The very same day, Catherine had reportedly appeared in court on a charge of driving with an excess blood alcohol level.

    She was stopped by cops last month for driving with a blood alcohol level of 0.174 at the time.

    In New Zealand, the blood alcohol limit is 0.05, and anything over 0.15 falls in the high range, giving the offender a $4,500 fine or three months of imprisonment.

    Tom opened fire with a high-powered rifle and struck a cop in the head during the shootout

    Police vehicles and officers at a rural scene during the search related to mom of 3 missing kids and fugitive dad shootout.

    Police vehicles and officers at a rural scene during the search related to mom of 3 missing kids and fugitive dad shootout.

    Image credits: nzherald.co.nz

    After Catherine was caught drunk-driving, she was ordered to appear in court on September 8, which coincidentally became the day her estranged partner was fatally shot and her missing kids were located on a remote campsite.

    Jayda had led cops to the campsite where her two younger siblings were, and the three kids were placed in the care of Oranga Tamariki, also known as the Ministry for Children.

    Catherine still hasn’t reunited with her three children.

    Man with receding hairline and beard, wearing dark jacket and shirt, standing in front of white siding background.

    Man with receding hairline and beard, wearing dark jacket and shirt, standing in front of white siding background.

    Image credits: RNZ

    Since the three kids went missing in December 2021 with their father, they have not had access to formal education or healthcare.

    Tom, who did not have custody rights over them, managed to keep them fed and clothed in the wilderness with his survival skills whilst living off-grid.

    Police are still investigating how Tom and the kids survived in the wilderness, what they ate, and what their daily activities were over the last four years.

    12-year-old daughter Jayda was with Tom when he was fatally shot

    Two individuals riding a motorcycle on a road, related to mom of 3 missing kids and fugitive dad shootout case.

    Two individuals riding a motorcycle on a road, related to mom of 3 missing kids and fugitive dad shootout case.

    Image credits: Stuff

    Tom and the children were spotted in dense green areas in North Island by pig hunters in October 2024.

    They were filmed moving through the remote patch in camouflage clothes, but police failed to find them during a search the very next day.

    Meanwhile, Catherine had been working for farmers Clive and Sandra Morgan on their property, which was less than two years away from where Tom was shot.

    Three children celebrating a 7th birthday with cake and balloons, related to mom of 3 missing kids in court over DUI.

    Three children celebrating a 7th birthday with cake and balloons, related to mom of 3 missing kids in court over DUI.

    Image credits: Missing Marokopa Children

    “She’s a good lady, very strong, physically, very normal and intelligent,” the employers said about their former employee Catherine.

    Clive and Sandra’s daughter, Maya Morgan, had reportedly heard the shots Tom exchanged with cops on September 8 before his life came to an end.

    Experts said there would be concerns about Jayda, Maverick, and Ember coming in contact with their mother.

    “It’s been four years not four days, and they’ve had to survive harsh conditions,” criminal psychologist Dr Tim Watson-Munro told the Daily Mail.

    After witnessing the shootout, Jayda led cops to the remote campsite where her younger siblings were

    Three missing kids dressed in bright clothes standing by a wooden railing with a waterfall in the background.

    Three missing kids dressed in bright clothes standing by a wooden railing with a waterfall in the background.

    Image credits: Missing Marokopa Children

    “They are all getting to the age of 11/12, when you move into formal cognitive thinking and will start to think in more profound ways about their circumstances and wonder about their mother,” he continued.

    The psychologist said it’s likely that the kids were told statements like “she didn’t want you,” which may have impacted their impression of her.

    “It’s been a long time at a critical moment in those children’s development. Their objective reality would be a warped view of the world,” he said.

    Abandoned ATV and vehicle parts in dense forest linked to mom of 3 missing kids and fugitive dad shootout case.

    Abandoned ATV and vehicle parts in dense forest linked to mom of 3 missing kids and fugitive dad shootout case.

    Image credits: Waikato Police

    “Part of the equation is how much the children have been indoctrinated by their father, and we don’t know,” he went on to say. “They have been living like castaways, without being educated or socialized as far as we know.”

    Tom had been involved in petty crimes since he and his children went missing.

    He was wanted for an armed bank robbery in 2023, and it is believed Jayda was with him at the time. A member of the public was shot during the robbery but survived.

    Catherine reportedly still has not reunited with her three children

    Two shadowed figures walking on a dimly lit street, related to mom of 3 missing kids and DUI court appearance.

    Two shadowed figures walking on a dimly lit street, related to mom of 3 missing kids and DUI court appearance.

    Image credits: BBC News

    Cops investigated the campsite where Tom and the children were believed to have been living and described it as a “challenging environment.” They recovered weapons from the campsite and also found what appeared to be a gas canister.

    Other items like tires and cans of Sprite were also found, while a motorbike and a quad bike were concealed with netting in a dense bush.

    Abandoned vehicle wreckage in forest linked to mom of 3 missing kids involved in DUI court case.

    Abandoned vehicle wreckage in forest linked to mom of 3 missing kids involved in DUI court case.

    Image credits: Waikato Police

    Catherine released a statement the day her children were found and said the family was “saddened” by the events that unfolded.

    “Our hope has always been that the children could be returned in a peaceful and safe way for everyone involved,” the statement said.

    The mother said the family will be working with authorities for her long-awaited reunion with her kids.

    “Sounds like both parents are total misfits unable to parent,” one commented online

    Comment by Sandra S. Lewin criticizing parents as misfits unable to parent, displayed on a light blue background.

    Comment by Sandra S. Lewin criticizing parents as misfits unable to parent, displayed on a light blue background.

    Comment from Stayc Field about a mother of three missing kids and her court appearance related to DUI issues.

    Comment from Stayc Field about a mother of three missing kids and her court appearance related to DUI issues.

    Comment by Steve Judson discussing the mom of 3 missing kids and issues related to child custody and trust.

    Comment by Steve Judson discussing the mom of 3 missing kids and issues related to child custody and trust.

    Comment by Linda Roy asking if the children were returned to their mother in a discussion about missing kids case.

    Comment by Linda Roy asking if the children were returned to their mother in a discussion about missing kids case.

    Comment by Mustang Sally Harris expressing sympathy related to mom of 3 missing kids and DUI court case.

    Comment by Mustang Sally Harris expressing sympathy related to mom of 3 missing kids and DUI court case.

    Comment by Karen Westgate about kids taken away by their father and the impact after fugitive dad's death in shootout.

    Comment by Karen Westgate about kids taken away by their father and the impact after fugitive dad's death in shootout.

    Comment expressing concern about the wellbeing of kids returning to their mother after time with their father.

    Comment expressing concern about the wellbeing of kids returning to their mother after time with their father.

    Comment by Terito Minhinnick on family struggles after mom of 3 missing kids appeared in court over DUI.

    Comment by Terito Minhinnick on family struggles after mom of 3 missing kids appeared in court over DUI.

    Comment by Sarah Ann Fricker expressing no sympathy for mom of 3 missing kids amid DUI and fugitive dad events.

    Comment by Sarah Ann Fricker expressing no sympathy for mom of 3 missing kids amid DUI and fugitive dad events.

    Comment by John Taylor expressing no sympathy for mom in court over DUI and mentioning her kids in discussion.

    Comment by John Taylor expressing no sympathy for mom in court over DUI and mentioning her kids in discussion.

    Comment from Ally Shaw criticizing a mom of 3 missing kids over DUI incident and calling her selfish.

    Comment from Ally Shaw criticizing a mom of 3 missing kids over DUI incident and calling her selfish.

    Comment by Dallas James expressing curiosity about why a man wanted to take his kids and go.

    Comment by Dallas James expressing curiosity about why a man wanted to take his kids and go.

    Screenshot of a social media comment mentioning a mom of 3 missing kids in relation to a court appearance over DUI.

    Screenshot of a social media comment mentioning a mom of 3 missing kids in relation to a court appearance over DUI.

    Comment by Janice Emery reading Fine upstanding Mum isn't she, reacting with likes and laughing emojis on a social media post about mom of 3 missing kids and DUI.

    Comment by Janice Emery reading Fine upstanding Mum isn't she, reacting with likes and laughing emojis on a social media post about mom of 3 missing kids and DUI.

    Comment by Tracy Taylor expressing opinion about grandparents caring for missing kids, with reaction icons visible.

    Comment by Tracy Taylor expressing opinion about grandparents caring for missing kids, with reaction icons visible.

    Comment about corruption and child removal from mom of 3 missing kids appearing in court over DUI case.

    Comment about corruption and child removal from mom of 3 missing kids appearing in court over DUI case.

    Comment by Ngawai Manukau expressing relief the kids were not with their mom amid concerns about her actions.

    Comment by Ngawai Manukau expressing relief the kids were not with their mom amid concerns about her actions.

    rosieetike avatar
    Tyke
    Tyke
    Community Member
    1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Ah yet another shoddy copy and paste from Binitha. How do you live "two years" from where someone was shot?

    Vote comment up
    2
    2points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    130denise avatar
    Philippa Kohl
    Philippa Kohl
    Community Member
    1 minute ago (edited) DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Vote comment up
    0
    0points
    Vote comment down
    reply
