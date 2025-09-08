Bored Panda works better on our iPhone app
Continue in app Continue in browser

We and our trusted partners use technology such as cookies on our site to personalize content and ads, provide social media features, and analyze our traffic. You can read more about it and change your preferences here.
Agree
Tooltip close
Add Post

The Bored Panda iOS app is live! Fight boredom with iPhones and iPads here.

Fugitive Dad Who Vanished Into Wilderness With 3 Kids For 4 Years Fatally Shot In Police Standoff
Man with beard and receding hairline standing outdoors near white siding, related to fugitive dad police standoff news.
Crime, Society

Fugitive Dad Who Vanished Into Wilderness With 3 Kids For 4 Years Fatally Shot In Police Standoff

binitha.j Binitha Jacob Entertainment News Writer
Open list comments 7
Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down

28

Open list comments

7

ADVERTISEMENT

A man on the run with his three children in the remote New Zealand countryside was fatally shot during a confrontation.

Tom Phillips has been evading authorities for nearly four years and was in hiding with his kids in a remote area.

The children’s mother said she felt a “wave of complex emotions” when she discovered the news of Tom losing his life in the shoot-out.

Highlights
  • Tom Phillips was shot during a shoot-out with cops on Monday, September 8.
  • One of his children was riding behind him on a bike when the confrontation unfolded.
  • The father had been in hiding with his three kids since 2021.
BP Daily - Your Source for Balanced News

    Tom Phillips was shot during a tense confrontation with cops on Monday, September 8 

    Man wearing a dark zip-up sweater standing outside a white house linked to fugitive dad in police standoff with kids

    Image credits: New Zealand Police

    New Zealand police were informed of a possible break-in at a farm goods store at around 2:30 a.m. local time on Monday, September 8, in the small town of Poipoi.

    The town has a population of around 450-500 people and is believed to be located close to where Tom was hiding out with his children Jayda, Maverick and Ember, now aged 9, 10 and 12.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Three children in colorful dresses and casual clothes posing outdoors near a waterfall related to fugitive dad incident.

    Image credits: Missing Marokopa Children

    Tom and the children reportedly disappeared in 2021 after a disagreement with the children’s mother.

    It is believed the father used his survival skills to keep the kids fed, clothed, and sheltered while living off-grid.

    Despite massive searches and sightings over the years, cops were unable to capture Tom or locate the children.

    Tom was driving a bike with one of his kids behind him when the shoot-out unfolded

    Two people dressed in black riding a motorcycle on a paved road related to fugitive dad police standoff case.

    Image credits: Stuff / YouTube

    When cops were alerted to the burglary on Monday, they suspected that Tom could be the perpetrator. He was riding on a four-wheeled bike with one of his children behind him.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    “Knowing the information that we’d previously had that seen Tom Phillips also in this area, additional staff were called out and responded to that location,” Acting Deputy Commissioner Jill Rogers told reporters.

    Group of people in camouflage gear walking through dense wilderness with tall trees and green foliage during a police standoff.

    Image credits: 1News / YouTube

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Officials set up road spikes to stop the bike at an intersection.

    “The quad bike has run over the spikes,” Jill added. “The two occupants have been on that bike, and it has come to a rest on this rural road.”

    Tom and the children reportedly disappeared in 2021 after a disagreement with the children’s mother

    Four people with backpacks hiking through green wilderness terrain during police search for fugitive dad.

    Image credits: 1News / YouTube

    ADVERTISEMENT

    During the confrontation, gunfire broke out and one officer was struck in the head.

    Tom lost his life in the shoot-out, while his child did not suffer any harm.

    Officers located the other two children alone at a remote campsite in rugged forest about 13 hours after their father was shot.

    Two individuals in winter clothing standing near a building at night, related to fugitive dad police standoff.

    Image credits: New Zealand Police

    Tom had been spotted allegedly committing crimes in the area in recent times and was even wanted for an armed bank robbery in 2023, during which one member of the public sustained a gunshot wound.

    The father did not have legal custody rights over his children. They have been without formal schooling or access to health care since they went missing in 2021.

    The deceased father did not have legal custody rights over his children

    Three children who vanished into the wilderness with their fugitive dad before a fatal police standoff.

    Image credits: Waikato Police

    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT

    Facebook comment from Diana Merr saying What a tragic outcome with six likes, related to fugitive dad fatally shot in police standoff.

    Comment from Corey Evans about the fugitive dad who vanished into wilderness with 3 kids for 4 years fatally shot in police standoff

    Comment expressing sympathy for police injured in standoff with fugitive dad who vanished with 3 kids in wilderness.

    The children’s mother Cat once shared a message on social media and included a picture of a handwritten letter believed to be written by Tom.

    “I hope you can remember the man you fell in love with and know that although I make multiple f***  ups I have a good heart and I mean well,” he wrote in the letter.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    A handwritten letter written by Tom to the children’s mother was shared on social media last year

    Handwritten letter from fugitive dad who vanished into wilderness with 3 kids before being fatally shot in police standoff.

    Image credits: Missing Marokopa Children

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Tom and the children were spotted by pig hunters in October 2024. They were filmed moving through dense green patches on the remote North Island, but police failed to find them during a search the very next day.

    Cat spoke to local media after her children were in safe custody this week.

    “First and foremost, we are deeply relieved that for our tamariki [children] this ordeal has come to an end,” she told RNZ.

    Portrait of fugitive dad who vanished into wilderness with 3 kids for 4 years before police standoff fatal shooting

    Image credits: Waikato Police

    ADVERTISEMENT

    “[They] have been dearly missed every day for nearly four years, and we are looking forward to welcoming them home with love and care,” she continued.

    She also expressed grief over the events that unfolded on Monday before authorities located her missing children.

    “[They] have been dearly missed every day for nearly four years,” said the children’s mother

    Mother sitting on a blanket outdoors with three children, related to fugitive dad who vanished into wilderness with kids.

    Image credits: Missing Marokopa Children

    “We are saddened by how events unfolded today,” she added. “Our hope has always been that the children could be returned in a peaceful and safe way for everyone involved.”

    Cat said the family will be working with authorities for her long-awaited reunion with her kids.

    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT

    “We also extend our aroha [love] to those in the community who have been affected, and our heartfelt gratitude to the many people who have supported us over these past four years. Your compassion has sustained us,” she went on to say.

    “We are now attempting to work in cooperation with the relevant government agencies to support the safe return and reconnection of our tamariki,” she added. “They have endured a long and difficult journey, and we ask for privacy as we help them adjust and reintegrate into a stable and loving environment.”

    “Such a heartbreaking story,” one netizen commented online

    Comment by Warren Grieve saying Strange. He posed no threat with an eye emoji, displayed in a social media interface.

    Comment on social media by Phil Hubbard saying Fathers live matter - RIP Tom, highlighting a tribute related to a fugitive dad in a police standoff.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Comment by Craig Harpur expressing distrust in police and mentioning a very sad day related to fugitive dad police standoff.

    Comment by John Hook on social media reflecting on the fugitive dad who vanished into wilderness with 3 kids.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Comment about family court system by Yelrebmik Yelooh, highlighting a father's extreme measures to protect his children.

    Screenshot of a social media comment expressing disbelief about a father's situation involving a police standoff.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Comment by Alex Tizzano saying The timing is impeccable with an emoji, related to fugitive dad who vanished into wilderness for 4 years.

    Comment on behavior of mother affecting fugitive dad who vanished into wilderness with 3 kids for 4 years and police standoff fatality

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Comment on social media expressing concern for kids after fugitive dad vanishes into wilderness and is fatally shot in police standoff.

    Larry Akers comment saying Tom fought the law and the law won, referencing fugitive dad fatally shot in police standoff.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Comment by Charmaine Redding expressing sadness about the fugitive dad fatally shot in police standoff.

    Comment from Gabrielle Dawson about a man’s lengths to protect his children related to fugitive dad police standoff.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Comment by Crystal Todd reading Children will never be the same, reacting to fugitive dad who vanished into wilderness with 3 kids for 4 years.

    Alt text: Comment expressing devastation over police standoff involving fugitive dad who vanished into wilderness with 3 kids.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Comment by Mike Burkitt stating the children should be in care, not custody, related to fugitive dad police standoff case.

    Comment from Andy Scott thanking NZ Police for stopping fugitive dad and offering condolences to injured police officer and family.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Comment expressing hope for answers and safety for children in fugitive dad police standoff story.

    Comment from Barbara Lewis condemning a fugitive dad who vanished into wilderness with 3 kids for 4 years and was fatally shot.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Comment by Julian Maxton-Graham expressing relief that kids and society are now safe after fugitive dad standoff.

    Screenshot of a social media comment discussing the fugitive dad who vanished into wilderness with 3 kids fatally shot.

    ADVERTISEMENT
    Ic_polls

    Poll Question

    Total votes ·

    Thanks! Check out the results:

    Total votes ·

    Anyone can write on Bored Panda. Start writing!

    Follow Bored Panda on Google News!

    Share on Facebook

    Explore more of these tags

    Family
    Vote arrow up

    28

    Vote arrow down
    Open list comments

    7
    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down

    28

    Open list comments

    7

    Binitha Jacob

    Binitha Jacob

    Entertainment News Writer

    Read more »

    At Bored Panda, I dive into breaking celebrity news, Hollywood updates, and viral pop culture stories that spark global conversations. My background as a reporter at International Business Times and Latin Times gave me experience covering fast-moving entertainment stories for international audiences. Today, my work regularly appears on Google News, AOL, and MSN, reaching millions of readers. What excites me most is capturing the pop culture moments that people can’t stop talking about.

    Read less »
    Binitha Jacob

    Binitha Jacob

    Entertainment News Writer

    Read more »

    At Bored Panda, I dive into breaking celebrity news, Hollywood updates, and viral pop culture stories that spark global conversations. My background as a reporter at International Business Times and Latin Times gave me experience covering fast-moving entertainment stories for international audiences. Today, my work regularly appears on Google News, AOL, and MSN, reaching millions of readers. What excites me most is capturing the pop culture moments that people can’t stop talking about.

    Read less »
    What do you think ?
    User avatar
    Add photo comments
    POST
    zora24_1 avatar
    Trillian
    Trillian
    Community Member
    1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    What is it with the dudes in the comments? This lunatic has abducted the children, kept them isolated, away from their mother, friends, schooling and a normal life, and somehow he is father of the year to them??

    Vote comment up
    6
    6points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    acey-ace16 avatar
    Ace
    Ace
    Community Member
    1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Yeah, thought the same. And those who are trying to blame the police... he was actually shooting at them, what the hell would you expect? The poor kids will need years of counselling to get over this and lead normal lives, if they ever can.

    Vote comment up
    2
    2points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    Load More Replies...
    sonia_bailey avatar
    MrsEgonSpengler
    MrsEgonSpengler
    Community Member
    1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    I don't know enough to say whether he was right or wrong but saying his child suffered no harm? B******t. They saw their father shot dead on front of them,of course they suffered harm!

    Vote comment up
    3
    3points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    acey-ace16 avatar
    Ace
    Ace
    Community Member
    1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    How could he be "right"? He'd taken the kids away from where the law said they should be and committed multiple crimes in the 4 years he'd been keeping them apart from normal society. Yes, of course they suffered harm, but all caused by him.

    Vote comment up
    2
    2points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    Load More Replies...
    chaos-lunardragon avatar
    Caffeinated Ape
    Caffeinated Ape
    Community Member
    2 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Goodness, this is even on Boredpanda now? That certainly escalated. Also that "he posed no threat" comment is wild, considering he fired first and downed an officer. I'm just relieved they were able to find other two children before the end of the day.

    Vote comment up
    0
    0points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    User avatar
    POST
    zora24_1 avatar
    Trillian
    Trillian
    Community Member
    1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    What is it with the dudes in the comments? This lunatic has abducted the children, kept them isolated, away from their mother, friends, schooling and a normal life, and somehow he is father of the year to them??

    Vote comment up
    6
    6points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    acey-ace16 avatar
    Ace
    Ace
    Community Member
    1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Yeah, thought the same. And those who are trying to blame the police... he was actually shooting at them, what the hell would you expect? The poor kids will need years of counselling to get over this and lead normal lives, if they ever can.

    Vote comment up
    2
    2points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    Load More Replies...
    sonia_bailey avatar
    MrsEgonSpengler
    MrsEgonSpengler
    Community Member
    1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    I don't know enough to say whether he was right or wrong but saying his child suffered no harm? B******t. They saw their father shot dead on front of them,of course they suffered harm!

    Vote comment up
    3
    3points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    acey-ace16 avatar
    Ace
    Ace
    Community Member
    1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    How could he be "right"? He'd taken the kids away from where the law said they should be and committed multiple crimes in the 4 years he'd been keeping them apart from normal society. Yes, of course they suffered harm, but all caused by him.

    Vote comment up
    2
    2points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    Load More Replies...
    chaos-lunardragon avatar
    Caffeinated Ape
    Caffeinated Ape
    Community Member
    2 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Goodness, this is even on Boredpanda now? That certainly escalated. Also that "he posed no threat" comment is wild, considering he fired first and downed an officer. I'm just relieved they were able to find other two children before the end of the day.

    Vote comment up
    0
    0points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    Back to Homepage
    More about Social Issues
    Homepage
    Trending
    Social Issues
    Arrow point to left Homepage
    Next in Social Issues Arrow point to right
    Related on Bored Panda
    Popular on Bored Panda
    Top Posts
    Arrow point to left
    Arrow point to right
    Trending on Bored Panda
    Also on Bored Panda
    ADVERTISEMENT