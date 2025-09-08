Fugitive Dad Who Vanished Into Wilderness With 3 Kids For 4 Years Fatally Shot In Police Standoff

ADVERTISEMENT

A man on the run with his three children in the remote New Zealand countryside was fatally shot during a confrontation.

Tom Phillips has been evading authorities for nearly four years and was in hiding with his kids in a remote area.

The children’s mother said she felt a “wave of complex emotions” when she discovered the news of Tom losing his life in the shoot-out.

Highlights Tom Phillips was shot during a shoot-out with cops on Monday, September 8.

One of his children was riding behind him on a bike when the confrontation unfolded.

The father had been in hiding with his three kids since 2021.

Image credits: New Zealand Police

New Zealand police were informed of a possible break-in at a farm goods store at around 2:30 a.m. local time on Monday, September 8, in the small town of Poipoi.

The town has a population of around 450-500 people and is believed to be located close to where Tom was hiding out with his children Jayda, Maverick and Ember, now aged 9, 10 and 12.

Image credits: Missing Marokopa Children

Tom and the children reportedly disappeared in 2021 after a disagreement with the children’s mother.

It is believed the father used his survival skills to keep the kids fed, clothed, and sheltered while living off-grid.

Despite massive searches and sightings over the years, cops were unable to capture Tom or locate the children.

Image credits: Stuff / YouTube

When cops were alerted to the burglary on Monday, they suspected that Tom could be the perpetrator. He was riding on a four-wheeled bike with one of his children behind him.

“Knowing the information that we’d previously had that seen Tom Phillips also in this area, additional staff were called out and responded to that location,” Acting Deputy Commissioner Jill Rogers told reporters.

Image credits: 1News / YouTube

Officials set up road spikes to stop the bike at an intersection.

“The quad bike has run over the spikes,” Jill added. “The two occupants have been on that bike, and it has come to a rest on this rural road.”

Image credits: 1News / YouTube

During the confrontation, gunfire broke out and one officer was struck in the head.

Tom lost his life in the shoot-out, while his child did not suffer any harm.

Officers located the other two children alone at a remote campsite in rugged forest about 13 hours after their father was shot.

Image credits: New Zealand Police

Tom had been spotted allegedly committing crimes in the area in recent times and was even wanted for an armed bank robbery in 2023, during which one member of the public sustained a gunshot wound.

The father did not have legal custody rights over his children. They have been without formal schooling or access to health care since they went missing in 2021.

Image credits: Waikato Police

The children’s mother Cat once shared a message on social media and included a picture of a handwritten letter believed to be written by Tom.

“I hope you can remember the man you fell in love with and know that although I make multiple f*** ups I have a good heart and I mean well,” he wrote in the letter.

Image credits: Missing Marokopa Children

Tom and the children were spotted by pig hunters in October 2024. They were filmed moving through dense green patches on the remote North Island, but police failed to find them during a search the very next day.

Cat spoke to local media after her children were in safe custody this week.

“First and foremost, we are deeply relieved that for our tamariki [children] this ordeal has come to an end,” she told RNZ.

Image credits: Waikato Police

“[They] have been dearly missed every day for nearly four years, and we are looking forward to welcoming them home with love and care,” she continued.

She also expressed grief over the events that unfolded on Monday before authorities located her missing children.

Image credits: Missing Marokopa Children

“We are saddened by how events unfolded today,” she added. “Our hope has always been that the children could be returned in a peaceful and safe way for everyone involved.”

Cat said the family will be working with authorities for her long-awaited reunion with her kids.

“We also extend our aroha [love] to those in the community who have been affected, and our heartfelt gratitude to the many people who have supported us over these past four years. Your compassion has sustained us,” she went on to say.

“We are now attempting to work in cooperation with the relevant government agencies to support the safe return and reconnection of our tamariki,” she added. “They have endured a long and difficult journey, and we ask for privacy as we help them adjust and reintegrate into a stable and loving environment.”

