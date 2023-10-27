ADVERTISEMENT

Buying your very first home, especially in the current economy, is a humongous milestone that should be celebrated with a bang in the company of your nearest and dearest. Friends who saw you work hard, coworkers who wouldn’t let you quit on a bad day, and most importantly, your family who repeatedly told you can achieve anything. When Nyomi Jackson got her first home, she wanted to share it with her mom, and she did so by pulling a wholesome prank.

More info: TikTok

Nyomi had a big secret: she had purchased her very first home a year prior, unbeknownst to her family

Image credits: nyomispeaks

A year ago, Nyomi began her exciting journey towards owning her very own home. What was initally an empty, muddy field transformed into a stunning house with a beautiful interior and a welcoming atmosphere. To document her journey, she kept filming the progress that which had to hide from her family, preparing the surprise of a lifetime.

After a year of hard work, the house was finished, just in time for Nyomi’s mother’s birthday. Wanda travelled from Virginia to Florida, where she believed she would be checking into a cozy Airbnb to spend time with her family whilst celebrating her birthday. Nyomi’s younger sister, Nia, came over to spend time with them as well, and neither of them had any idea what was about to happen.

In a tear-jerking video that Nyomi posted on her TikTok, she shows a prank she pulled on her unsuspecting family. The video quickly went viral, gathering over 3 million views and hundreds of positive comments celebrating her achievement.

Image credits: nyomispeaks

To surprise her mom and little sister, she decided to pull a wholesome prank on them

Image credits: nyomispeaks

Image credits: nyomispeaks

In the video, Wanda is seen entering the house and taking in the beautiful surroundings. She becomes suspicious when she sees a divider she gave her daughter years ago and is completely bamboozled when she notices an elephant painting Nyomi has had for over a decade. With the secret almost out, Nyomi announces that this is actually her house.

Joy washes over Wanda as she squeals with excitement, pride evident in her expression. Her little sister Nia can’t stop smiling as Wanda embraces her eldest daughter, congratulating her on such a big achievement. There is nothing better for a parent than to see their little babies grow up and do amazing things.

Nyomi attributes her success to her mother’s enduring encouragement that accompanied her throughout the years: “One of the things my mom has continuously imparted to me as well as my sisters is, ‘When you have a vision, move toward it, move toward it relentlessly.’”

She told them they were checking into an Airbnb to celebrate her mom’s birthday

Image credits: nyomispeaks

Image credits: nyomispeaks

When Wanda entered the house, she grew suspicious upon seeing the painting Nyomi had for years

Image credits: nyomispeaks

Purchasing her own house was a colossal accomplishment for Nyomi. She and her sisters were raised by a hardworking single mother, sharing a tiny one-bedroom apartment in New York. Nothing was handed to her on a silver platter – she kept on moving forward, just like her mom taught her. Fortunately, her labor gave sweet fruits when she saw her mom beaming with pride upon hearing that her daughter is a homeowner.

Keeping a secret, especially that big, is no easy feat, but Nyomi wanted to make it the surprise of lifetime. “I just needed them to realize the full vision all at once,” Nyomi explained. “And so, based on my mom’s reaction, I think I did a pretty good job.” She’s right – seeing the foundation or construction is not as impressive as a fully furnished home where they can relax and have a cup of coffee while trying to process what just happened.

“When I see the video, sometimes I go over and just watch it. It’s like a pill you take that makes you happy,” Wanda shared her feelings over the surprise.

As Nyomi revealed her secret, Wanda was overjoyed, beaming with pride at her daughter’s achievement

Image credits: nyomispeaks

Image credits: nyomispeaks

Nyomi affectionately calls her mom her “biggest superhero”. Having such a loving relationship is a blessing; unfortunately, many adults drift apart from their parents. Is it possible to nurture that relationship, or are we doomed to communicate with our family by Facetime calls and occasional dinners? Absolutely not! It certainly takes effort – as we grow up, we become our own individuals with views and interests that can vary greatly from our parents’ which can create friction. The key to a harmonious bond is respect.

Parents should respect that their kids are capable adults – if you respected their wild dreams of becoming a pro skateboarder when they were 12, you can support twenty-somethings’ choice to pursue their interests. Avoid telling them that you know better or what they are feeling is stupid or invalid; it only creates hurt and distance.

Adult children should try and let go of hurt caused by parents growing up. Remember, it’s their first time being alive too, and they didn’t know better back then. Allow them to rectify their mistakes, express your expectations and give them a big hug. Be patient when they go full boomer on technologies or transform your childhood bedroom into an exercise room. They still love you very much and you will always be their baby.

Image credits: nyomispeaks

“If you have a vision, you stick to it and you make it happen” Nyomi shared her advice

Image credits: nyomispeaks

Nyomi’s journey from a crowded one-bedroom apartment to a luxurious newbuild is a powerful testament that perseverance and hard work pay off. To everyone feeling lost or discouraged, she offers a word of advice: “If you have a vision, you stick to it and you make it happen.”

Hopefully, the internet will be filled with more adorable pranks like the one Nyomi pulled for her mother. And for those who are hoping to get a house – don’t give up. One day your Pinterest board will become a reality.

Watch the video here

Well-wishers in the comments congratulated Nyomi on her first home