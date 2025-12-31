Bored Panda works better on our iPhone app
Anti-Psychiatry Guest Shames Woman For Taking Meds At Holiday Dinner, Host Kicks Her Out
Mom and friend enjoying a festive Christmas dinner with warm lights and holiday decorations in the background.
Friends, Relationships

Anti-Psychiatry Guest Shames Woman For Taking Meds At Holiday Dinner, Host Kicks Her Out

ifeoluwa.a Ifeoluwa Adesina BoredPanda staff
5

24

5

If there’s one thing the holidays are famous for besides all the food, leftovers, and sweaters, it’s family drama that no one ordered but everyone gets anyway. And sometimes, it doesn’t necessarily come from family, but friends instead.

The story shared by today’s Original Poster (OP) particularly struck a nerve because it blends three explosive ingredients including mental health, politics, and family loyalty. After having to sit through comments from a guest at their Christmas dinner, she lost it, still her mother blamed her in the end for causing drama.

More info: Reddit

    Sometimes the best way to shut people up is simply asking them to leave your space

    A mom and friends celebrating Christmas dinner with festive decor, enjoying food and drinks around a decorated table.

    Image credits: freepik / Freepik (not the actual photo)

    The author shared her sister who has bipolar disorder takes her medication seriously and often avoids alcohol as it could interfere with it

    Woman discusses kicking mom friend and daughter out of Christmas dinner to protect her sister with bipolar disorder.

    Mom friend and adult daughter gathered for Christmas dinner, with differing views on politics and psychiatry.

    Mom and friend sharing Christmas dinner while daughter offers a bottle of wine during the holiday gathering.

    Two women enjoying Christmas dinner together, chatting and holding glasses of white wine in a cozy holiday setting.

    Image credits: macniak / Freepik (not the actual photo)

    Their mom invited her friend and her adult daughter who repeatedly pushed wine on the sister and began criticizing psychiatry and medication after she declined to drink

    Mom and friend sharing a warm Christmas dinner with daughter, enjoying festive holiday moments together.

    Text excerpt about sister's recovery and rejecting psychiatry and diagnoses, related to mom friend Christmas daughter dinner.

    Mom and friend enjoying a warm Christmas dinner with daughter, sharing laughter and festive moments together.

    Mom and friend enjoying a Christmas dinner with daughter, sharing festive moments around the table.

    Woman in kitchen looking stressed, possibly preparing Christmas dinner for mom and daughter gathering.

    Image credits: beststudio/ Freepik (not the actual photo)

    Despite being asked to stop, she continued making judgmental and ableist remarks, leaving the sister overwhelmed and in tears

    Alt text: Mom friend and daughter at Christmas dinner causing emotional stress during family gathering

    Family dinner at Christmas where a mom and friend support each other while discussing mental health concerns.

    Mom upset after Christmas dinner with her best friend over daughter’s behavior and mental illness concerns.

    Image credits:

    The author eventually asked her mother’s friend and daughter to leave to protect her sister, later facing backlash from her mother for causing a scene

    The OP shared that she lives with their sister, who has bipolar disorder and takes her treatment seriously, emphasizing that she is careful with medication and also avoids alcohol. Christmas was already stressful for her, so their goal was to keep things calm. To celebrate, their mom invited her best friend and the friend’s adult daughter over for Christmas dinner.

    While the daughter was already known for being politically intense and openly anti-psychiatry, the OP assumed basic civility would prevail for one evening, at least. However, things took a turn when the daughter brought wine and repeatedly pushed everyone to drink.

    When the OP’s sister politely declined and explained that alcohol interferes with her medication, the daughter began making loud, repeated remarks about psychiatry, medication, and capitalism, framing mental illness as something imposed by society rather than a legitimate medical condition. She also implied that taking psychiatric medication meant being weak or brainwashed.

    She suggested that rejecting diagnoses altogether was the only real path to recovery, and when the OP’s sister politely asked her to stop, the daughter doubled down, eventually leaving the sister in tears. Seeing her sister distressed, the OP asked the guests to leave, making it clear that their home was meant to be a safe space but her mom was upset, feeling embarrassed about the OP being “politically intolerant”.

    Young woman sitting on kitchen floor looking thoughtful during mom friend Christmas dinner preparation ambiance

    Image credits: wavebreakmedia_micro / Freepik (not the actual photo)

    The conflict at the heart of this story reflects a much wider debate around mental health treatment. According to OpenStax, anti-psychiatry is a movement that fundamentally rejects mainstream psychiatric care, arguing that diagnoses and medications do more harm than good and function as tools of social control rather than medical support.

    Those who hold this view often dismiss biological explanations for mental illness, instead focusing on trauma, relationships, and social or economic systems as the primary causes of emotional distress. However, this stance directly conflicts with guidance from global health authorities.

    The World Health Organization (WHO) clearly recognizes mental illnesses as real, medically significant conditions that affect millions of people worldwide. The WHO emphasizes that mental health disorders are not personal or moral failures and supports the use of psychiatric medication as an evidence-based treatment when clinically appropriate, often alongside therapy and social support.

    Mental health advocacy organizations such as Mental Health further stress that the most important principle in mental health care is respect for the individual’s choice. They also emphasize listening to people with lived experience of mental illness as opposed to judging or downplaying it.

    Netizens insisted that the OP did absolutely nothing wrong and was right to protect her sister at all costs, and rather criticized her mother’s reaction. They also emphasized that being a guest comes with basic expectations of respect, and that pushing personal beliefs, especially about mental health, crossed a serious line.

    What would you have done if you were in the OP’s shoes? Would you have asked the guests to leave sooner, or tried to keep the peace for the sake of the holiday? We would love to know your thoughts!

    Netizens applauded the author standing up for her sister, but criticized her mother for prioritizing her appearance over the sister’s health

    Comment text on a digital screen showing a supportive response about doing the right thing for mom friend Christmas daughter dinner.

    Comment on Reddit discussing protecting a sister and suggesting a mom needs new friends during Christmas dinner.

    Comment about mom friend Christmas daughter dinner, discussing disrespect and asking to kick out guests from shared space.

    Mom and friend enjoying a Christmas dinner together with daughter in a cozy festive setting.

    Mom and friend enjoying a festive Christmas dinner with daughter in a cozy, warmly decorated dining room.

    Mom and friend enjoying a Christmas dinner with daughter, sharing festive moments around the holiday table.

    Comment from user hanna14614 expressing concern about a mom letting her daughter be tormented in a supposedly safe home environment.

    Screenshot of a conversation discussing a mom and friend at a Christmas dinner protecting the daughter.

    Comment discussing a mom, friend, and daughter at a Christmas dinner, addressing behavior and mental health concerns.

    Comment about mom friend Christmas daughter dinner situation, mentioning mental health concerns and standing up for sister.

    Mom and daughter enjoying Christmas dinner together with a friend in a cozy holiday setting.

    Text comment about bipolar disorder and mental health awareness, mentioning a mom friend and daughter at Christmas dinner context.

    Mom and friend enjoying a cozy Christmas dinner with daughter, sharing warm holiday moments around the table.

    Text message conversation about a mom friend’s daughter causing embarrassment at a Christmas dinner.

    Mental health

    24

    5

    24

    5

    Ifeoluwa Adesina

    Ifeoluwa Adesina

    Writer, BoredPanda staff

    I'm a writer and bookworm (eyes glued to an e-book, more accurately) who happens to have a suspiciously deep knowledge about pop culture. When I'm not writing, I can most likely be found taking yet another online quiz to find out which soda matches my personality.

    heyrickmail-lindt_1 avatar
    Rick Murray
    Rick Murray
    Community Member
    1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    She's not a "politically intolerant daughter", she's a "piece of s**t daughter". When you're in somebody's house, treat them with respect. If you don't agree with the politics or outlook on life or whatever, just don't go. That this stupid b*tch (and her equally stupid mother for not shutting her up) couldn't figure out that much says a lot about her (them). I trust the invite won't be offered in the future.

    5
    5points
    reply
    apatheistaccount2 avatar
    Apatheist
    Apatheist
    Community Member
    1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    People still have mental health problems under socialist regimes. They're just not allowed to tell anyone, or they get locked up - you know, like we did 100 years ago.

    4
    4points
    reply
    jennifercbowen avatar
    Suzie
    Suzie
    Community Member
    15 minutes ago (edited) Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    It wasn't that long ago. Psychiatric facilities, even in the US, would d**g their patients not to treat them but to keep them compliant up until about 50 years ago. This was happening to some of our Viet Nam vets. I'm sure there are still some unscrupulous providers out there that would still do that. Obviously that's not what is going on with OP's sister.

    0
    0points
    reply
    mel-c-jmail avatar
    Mel in Georgia
    Mel in Georgia
    Community Member
    Premium     25 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    That woman sounds absolutely exhausting. When as a guest you find yourself disagreeing with the host, you just say nothing - especially when nobody asked your opinion. We have family that has differing political opinions and we just never bring it up. It allows us to enjoy each other's company and keep the peace.

    1
    1point
    reply
