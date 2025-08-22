ADVERTISEMENT

Ozzy Osbourne lived a life of great excess. And when he died this year at the age of 76, many were saddened but also surprised that it hadn't happened earlier.

“[He] had lived on the edge for such a long time, the fact he lived as long as he did was a miracle,” the rocker's close friend, Tom Morello said on a radio show.

It turns out the miracle was in his genes. You see, Osbourne had a rare genetic mutation that allowed him to metabolize alcohol and other substances much faster than normal. And this, say scientists, is what kept him alive despite decades of self-destructive behavior.

That interesting fact is one of many that can be found on an Instagram page called Science. The account has amassed a cool 1.7 million followers and it's not difficult to see why. Unlike many other facts pages, which purely share fast and fun tidbits, this one fleshes out each scientific fact and gives the context, explanation and source in a detailed caption.

Bored Panda has put together a list of the best posts from the page for you to scroll through.