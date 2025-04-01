Bored Panda works better on our iPhone app
“I Hate Him”: Louisiana Mom Faces Charges Over Her 16-Month-Old Son’s 1969 Passing
Crime, News

“I Hate Him”: Louisiana Mom Faces Charges Over Her 16-Month-Old Son’s 1969 Passing

For more than five decades, the d*ath of 16-month-old Earl Bunch III was believed to be a tragic accident. Now, thanks to a reopened investigation, not only was it confirmed that he was m*rdered, but also that the culprit was his own mother.

Alice Rollinson Idlett was taken into custody last Thursday (March 17) and charged with second-degree m*rder. Helping the case against her was the discovery of a series of chilling letters in which she exposed her deep resentment towards the child.

Highlights
  • Mother charged with her baby's murder 55 years after claiming he fell from bed.
  • Chilling letters from mother reveal deep resentment and abuse towards baby.
  • Forensic autopsy and rediscovered letters led to homicide ruling.
  • Baby had multiple skull fractures, a broken shoulder, human bite marks, and burn marks.

“I just got through whipping that little b*stard. I hate him. That’s the honest truth,” she wrote in November 1969. 

The letters, together with a forensic autopsy of the child’s exhumed remains, allowed Sulphur police to rule the case as a homicide.

Trigger warning: this article covers sensitive topics such as ab*se, m*rder, and self-harm ideation.

RELATED:

    A mother was charged with her baby son’s murder 55 years after she claimed he fell from a bed

    Woman outdoors wearing glasses and a black jacket, with trees in the background.

    Image credits: Alice Idlett/Facebook

    Court records reveal that Idlett, then just 18 years old, gave birth to Earl in September of 1968 while her husband, Earl Bunch, Jr., was serving overseas in the US Army. 

    The couple later divorced, and during their separation, a set of letters written by Idlett came to light, revealing a disturbing pattern of ab*se and animosity toward their son.

    Elderly woman in orange attire linked to newborn's 1968 case.

    Image credits: Calcasieu Parish District Attorney’s Office

    In the letters, Idlett showcased deep dissatisfaction with her life, as well as symptoms of a severe case of postpartum depression, a condition which, in its most dangerous form, can lead to thoughts of harming oneself or, in this case, the baby.

    Baby sleeping in a crib with a grey blanket featuring animal designs.

    Image credits: Kaboompics.com/Pexels (Not the actual photo)

    “I can’t stand this life. God had to punish me by letting me have that little brat,” she wrote in one of the letters.

    “I wish I would have d*ed when he was born. I hate myself. Now I know how those people feel that get rid of their kids. I believe I could do it. I’m serious.”

    Smiling woman in glasses with floral blouse, beachfront background.

    Image credits: Alice Idlett/Facebook

    Idlett’s correspondence became more and more intense, with messages that conveyed that she had already become physically ab*sive towards her son and was contemplating his d*ath regularly.

    “I honestly wish he had never been born. He knows he won’t get his way around me. I’ll k*ll him before he becomes spoiled. I honestly mean that,” she wrote.

    X-ray examination revealed several fractures. Despite this, authorities did not immediately suspect foul play

    Smiling woman outdoors wearing sunglasses.

    Image credits: Alice Idlett/Facebook

    By December of 1969, Idlett was already planning the m*rder of her child, blaming his birth for how her life had turned out.

    “I feel like if he would d*e tomorrow I wouldn’t care. He is the one who ruined my life,” she said of the barely one-year-old baby.

    Woman standing by the ocean in a blue shirt and light shorts, connected to an old investigation.

    Image credits: Alice Idlett/Facebook

    One month later, in January 1970, Idlett brought Earl to West Calcasieu-Cameron Hospital in Sulphur, Louisiana, claiming he was gasping for breath. Doctors took the baby for examination, and what they found shook them to the core.

    Woman in glasses and pink shirt smiling by the sea, associated with "evil" mom case.

    Image credits: Alice Idlett/Facebook

    X-rays revealed multiple skull fractures and a broken right shoulder, which meant the baby had been brutalized. Earl was placed in intensive care but succumbed to his injuries the following morning.

    At the time, Idlett insisted that her son had fallen out of bed at his grandmother’s house weeks earlier.

    Surprisingly, authorities did not immediately suspect foul play despite the baby’s body showing clear signs of ab*se—a key element in Idlett’s 2025 murder charge.

    The baby’s father reopened the investigation after finding the letters and confronting the doctor who examined his son in 1970

    Woman standing outdoors in park, wearing a zebra-print shirt and jeans, related to baby case.

    Image credits: Alice Idlett/Facebook

    In 1983, Earl Bunch, Jr. and Alice Robinson Idlett engaged in a contentious custody battle over the couple’s surviving daughter. During the process, the ex-husband discovered the gruesome letters, which completely changed what he believed to be true about his son’s d*ath.

    Desperate for answers, he contacted the doctor who examined his son in 1970, confirming that the baby had been brought to the hospital in a “comatose condition” with human bite marks on his body, as well as burn marks on his buttocks.

    Woman standing by flowers with a historic tower in the background, wearing sunglasses and a tie-dye shirt.

    Image credits: Alice Idlett/Facebook

    “These were not the type of injuries I would have expected to see from a fall from a crib, for example, or a porch, or something like that where you get a fairly severe injury,” the doctor said in sworn testimony. 

    “It looked more like a child that had been beaten; that perhaps somebody had taken it by the feet, and swung it against a piece of furniture or the wall.”

    The doctor also described Idlett’s demeanor that day as “stoic,” rather than the sadness and desperation one would expect from a mother in her situation.

    Idlett is currently being held at the Calcasieu Parish Correctional Center on a $950,000 bond. It hasn’t been made clear whether she has entered a plea or retained an attorney.

    “They all failed him.” While many expressed relief at the mother’s arrest, others wondered why it took so long

    Comment discussing postpartum depression and missed signs related to a baby's passing 55 years ago.

    Comment on "evil" mom's arrest 55 years after claiming baby fell from crib.

    Comment about "evil" mom, labeled a monster, regarding baby's passing.

    Comment about "evil" mom arrested related to baby's passing.

    Comment by Sandra Waltrip on news of mom's arrest 55 years later.

    Comment on "Evil" mom arrested after baby's passing: 'This breaks my heart, how sick!

    Evil mom's comment on freedom after arrest 55 years later, with surprised emoji reaction.

    Kay Boren Hancock comments, "What an evil person," referencing mom's arrest 55 years later for baby's passing.

    Comment by a user on 'Evil' mom case, expressing strong disapproval.

    Comment by user expressing disdain towards a mother arrested for a baby’s death.

    Mike Cherry's comment expressing sadness over the "evil" mom case.

    Comment by Tiffany Powell on an "evil mom" case, discussing late arrest.

    Comment expressing strong feelings about a mother's arrest 55 years after baby's death.

    Text critique on baby's alleged fall, highlighting signs of abuse.

    Comment expressing shock over a mother's arrest years later in a baby's death case.

    Comment reads, "This is why some people shouldn’t be allowed to have kids," related to baby's passing case.

    Discussion on mom's past mental state and baby's 55-year-old case in a social media comment section.

    Comment discussing justice served in baby's case after years.

    Commentary on "evil mom's" arrest decades after baby's passing.

    Facebook comment questioning charges for baby's father in arrest case.

    Abel Musa Miño

    Abel Musa Miño

    Writer, BoredPanda staff

    Read more »

    Abel is a journalist at Bored Panda. Born in Santiago, Chile, he holds a Bachelor's degree in Communication and a diploma in International Relations. In his spare time, you can find him tinkering with his motorbike, playing with his dog, or reading a good novel.

    Read less »
    kimwimgoddess avatar
    Otto Katz
    Otto Katz
    Community Member
    21 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    To the person asking if she took precautions against getting pregnant. Don't young women realize we had to FIGHT for birth control? It wasn't legal until 1965 Griswold v. Connecticut (1965) and Eisenstadt v. Baird (1972). You took your chances back in the day. For god's sake, VOTE!

    Vote comment up
    0
    0points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    jlmajorharris68 avatar
    Major Harris
    Major Harris
    Community Member
    22 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    there is a special place in hell for people like her. rest in peace little one. you should have been loved and cherished.

    Vote comment up
    0
    0points
    Vote comment down
    reply
