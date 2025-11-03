Bored Panda works better on our iPhone app
“What Madness!”: 23YO Mom’s Birthday Celebration Goes Horribly Wrong After Fatal Nightclub Challenge
23-year-old mom at nightclub holding a bottle during a birthday celebration gone horribly wrong after a fatal challenge.
Society, World

“What Madness!”: 23YO Mom’s Birthday Celebration Goes Horribly Wrong After Fatal Nightclub Challenge

Peter Michael de Jesus Entertainment News Writer
What was meant to be a night of celebration turned into tragedy for 23-year-old María José Ardila, a young mother from Cali, Colombia. 

During a birthday party with friends, María reportedly took on a drinking challenge that offered a cash prize of 2 million Colombian pesos (about $500). Within minutes, the challenge spiraled out of control, leaving Maria seriously injured. She was taken off life support a few days later.

Highlights
  • 23-year-old María José Ardila collapsed and passed away after participating in a drinking challenge during her birthday celebration in Cali, Colombia.
  • Videos showed her drinking several rounds of a**ohol to win a cash prize of 2 million Colombian pesos (US$500).
  • The incident has sparked debates over drinking contests and bar accountability.
    Maria participated in a drinking challenge that went way too far

    23-year-old mom celebrating birthday at nightclub, with a fatal challenge turning the night into a tragedy.

    23-year-old mom celebrating birthday at nightclub, with a fatal challenge turning the night into a tragedy.

    Image credits: UniMundo/Facebook

    According to a report from The Universal Online, María, an agro-industrial engineering student, was invited to compete in a timed contest at Sagsa Bar. 

    Participants of the drinking challenge are asked to drink several types of a**ohol in rapid succession.

    Young woman at a nightclub holding a bottle, involved in a birthday celebration that went horribly wrong after a fatal challenge.

    Young woman at a nightclub holding a bottle, involved in a birthday celebration that went horribly wrong after a fatal challenge.

    Image credits: AJPalacios6

    Participants who successfully complete the challenge are given a 1.5 million Colombian pesos (about US$400) prize. But in Maria’s case, the prize was reportedly raised to 2 million Colombian pesos (about US$500). 

    Footage shared online showed the young mom sitting on the floor while another person poured liquor straight into her mouth, followed by more shots and other drinks.

    Young woman participating in a nightclub challenge during a birthday celebration that turns fatal and goes horribly wrong.

    Young woman participating in a nightclub challenge during a birthday celebration that turns fatal and goes horribly wrong.

    Image credits: AJPalacios6

    At one point, Maria could be heard complaining about the drinks, saying, “It tastes disgusting.”

    According to local media, María completed multiple rounds, including beer and brandy challenges, before she took on the final challenge: downing eight different shots with a straw.

    23-year-old mom drinking from a green bottle during birthday celebration that went horribly wrong in a nightclub challenge.

    23-year-old mom drinking from a green bottle during birthday celebration that went horribly wrong in a nightclub challenge.

    Image credits: AJPalacios6

    After completing the sixth challenge, Maria reportedly fainted and vomited. She also stopped breathing. 

    In a panic, Maria’s friends carried her outside the club and tried to flag down help, but several drivers reportedly refused to stop, assuming she was simply intoxicated.

    Two young women at a nightclub table during a birthday celebration after a fatal nightclub challenge incident.

    Two young women at a nightclub table during a birthday celebration after a fatal nightclub challenge incident.

    Image credits: UVtelevision

    By the time María arrived at the hospital, doctors said she no longer showed vital signs. They performed several resuscitation attempts, but her brain had already suffered severe oxygen loss. 

    She stayed in the intensive care unit for five days before her family made the call, and she was disconnected from life support.

    Tweet by Carlos Villegas reflecting on a fatal nightclub challenge during a 23-year-old mom's birthday celebration.

    Tweet by Carlos Villegas reflecting on a fatal nightclub challenge during a 23-year-old mom's birthday celebration.

    Image credits: carl_ville

    Maria leaves behind a 10-month-old baby and a husband who reportedly resides in the United States.

    Maria’s family is seeking answers and accountability over her passing

    Tweet criticizing reckless alcohol consumption during a 23YO mom's nightclub birthday celebration gone wrong.

    Tweet criticizing reckless alcohol consumption during a 23YO mom's nightclub birthday celebration gone wrong.

    Image credits: villa_villal

    María’s father, Andrés Ardila, told local media that his daughter “accepted the challenge to help a friend who needed money.” 

    He also suspected that her drink might have been spiked, which could explain the horrible taste Maria complained about before she collapsed.

    Young women playing a dangerous nightclub challenge during a 23YO mom’s birthday celebration that went horribly wrong.

    Young women playing a dangerous nightclub challenge during a 23YO mom’s birthday celebration that went horribly wrong.

    Image credits: AJPalacios6

    He accused Sagsa Bar of negligence, saying the establishment lacked paramedics or an ambulance on site despite the evidently dangerous drinking challenge, according to The Sun. He claimed that the bar’s staff failed to help Maria immediately as well.

    “No one attended to her,” he said. “Her friends had to take her outside to look for help while drivers refused to stop, thinking she was just drunk.”

    Young woman participating in a fatal nightclub challenge during a 23YO mom's birthday celebration.

    Young woman participating in a fatal nightclub challenge during a 23YO mom's birthday celebration.

    Image credits: AJPalacios6

    Sagsa Bar, for its part, expressed its condolences to Maria’s family. The establishment also stated that it would cooperate with authorities.

    “We express our solidarity, support, and solidarity with the family during this difficult time and reaffirm our willingness to provide all necessary support and cooperation from whatever position we are in,” the establishment noted.

    Tweet discussing a 23-year-old mom's birthday celebration gone wrong after a fatal nightclub challenge.

    Tweet discussing a 23-year-old mom's birthday celebration gone wrong after a fatal nightclub challenge.

    Image credits: juliorramirezr1

    The Attorney General’s Office later confirmed that a prosecutor from the Cali Life Unit had taken over the case. Toxicology tests had been ordered to determine if the a**ohol María had consumed was indeed spiked.

    Maria’s tragic case has sparked a national debate on nightclubs’ drinking challenges

    Tweet by Carlos Campos commenting on a birthday celebration gone wrong during a fatal nightclub challenge.

    Tweet by Carlos Campos commenting on a birthday celebration gone wrong during a fatal nightclub challenge.

    Image credits: CharlieCamposO

    News of María’s passing quickly spread across Colombia and social media, where videos of the challenge circulated widely.

    Many netizens expressed outrage over the dangers of viral drinking contests, urging stricter oversight in nightclubs. “The mere fact that there are people present insisting on it means the law applies to them. It’s a c**me, and those present must pay,” one commenter wrote.

    Young woman smiling in a pink top, representing a 23-year-old mom affected by a fatal nightclub challenge incident.

    Young woman smiling in a pink top, representing a 23-year-old mom affected by a fatal nightclub challenge incident.

    Image credits: UniMundo/Facebook

    Others, however, put the blame on the 23-year-old for participating in the challenge. “Parents, get your act together and raise your children well, give them a good upbringing. What a shame, truly a shame,” another wrote.

    Manuel Pineda, president of the Valle del Cauca Bar Association, called for the end of drinking challenges in bars and nightclubs. He stated that the practice should be halted before another tragedy occurs.

    Local officials echoed the sentiment, emphasizing that entertainment venues have a duty to ensure customer safety.

    Netizens shared their thoughts about Maria’s tragic fate on social media

    Tweet expressing confusion over drinking challenges and alcohol consumption after fatal nightclub challenge involving 23YO mom.

    Tweet expressing confusion over drinking challenges and alcohol consumption after fatal nightclub challenge involving 23YO mom.

    Image credits: Princesamexica5

    Tweet from Orlando Anthony discussing legal consequences of fatal nightclub challenge causing involuntary manslaughter.

    Tweet from Orlando Anthony discussing legal consequences of fatal nightclub challenge causing involuntary manslaughter.

    Image credits: RadarPolitico_

    Tweet expressing sadness about a fatal nightclub challenge involving a 23-year-old mom's birthday celebration.

    Tweet expressing sadness about a fatal nightclub challenge involving a 23-year-old mom's birthday celebration.

    Image credits: ARKITEKT_STUDIO

    Tweet by Pedro Martínez warning social networks' dangers, related to 23YO mom’s birthday celebration goes horribly wrong.

    Tweet by Pedro Martínez warning social networks' dangers, related to 23YO mom’s birthday celebration goes horribly wrong.

    Image credits: pedrommartinez

    Tweet from Yulimar Escalante reflecting on the importance of saying no after a fatal nightclub challenge during birthday celebration.

    Tweet from Yulimar Escalante reflecting on the importance of saying no after a fatal nightclub challenge during birthday celebration.

    Image credits: yulivenezuela

    Tweet discussing dangers of toxic substance ingestion in relation to a fatal nightclub challenge involving a 23YO mom's birthday celebration.

    Tweet discussing dangers of toxic substance ingestion in relation to a fatal nightclub challenge involving a 23YO mom's birthday celebration.

    Image credits: LlcBolainas

    Social media post discussing a fatal nightclub challenge involving a 23-year-old mom’s birthday celebration gone wrong.

    Social media post discussing a fatal nightclub challenge involving a 23-year-old mom’s birthday celebration gone wrong.

    Image credits: jhonnylond83374

    Tweet discussing legal responsibility of friends in a fatal nightclub challenge during 23YO mom's birthday celebration.

    Tweet discussing legal responsibility of friends in a fatal nightclub challenge during 23YO mom's birthday celebration.

    Image credits: DeivysFlor9039

    Social media post criticizing friends and nightclub after 23-year-old mom's birthday celebration goes wrong with fatal challenge.

    Social media post criticizing friends and nightclub after 23-year-old mom's birthday celebration goes wrong with fatal challenge.

    Image credits: Gorilla23JS

    Tweet questioning a 23-year-old mom's alcohol consumption during a birthday celebration linked to a fatal nightclub challenge.

    Tweet questioning a 23-year-old mom's alcohol consumption during a birthday celebration linked to a fatal nightclub challenge.

    Image credits: hobbitconbotas

    Tweet advising parents to ensure children go out with intelligent friends, highlighting safety amid difficult times and a fatal nightclub challenge.

    Tweet advising parents to ensure children go out with intelligent friends, highlighting safety amid difficult times and a fatal nightclub challenge.

    Image credits: mabelserna

    Screenshot of a social media post discussing acceptance and intelligence, related to fatal nightclub challenge incident.

    Screenshot of a social media post discussing acceptance and intelligence, related to fatal nightclub challenge incident.

    Image credits: RAFREVO

    Twitter post discussing irresponsibility related to a 23-year-old mom's birthday celebration and fatal nightclub challenge.

    Twitter post discussing irresponsibility related to a 23-year-old mom's birthday celebration and fatal nightclub challenge.

    Image credits: nohemi6de9

    Tweet discussing a fatal nightclub challenge during a 23YO mom's birthday celebration and the venue's responsibility.

    Tweet discussing a fatal nightclub challenge during a 23YO mom's birthday celebration and the venue's responsibility.

    Image credits: Lananjolie

    Tweet discussing dangers of alcohol consumption competitions and fatal TikTok Benadryl challenge linked to nightclub incident.

    Tweet discussing dangers of alcohol consumption competitions and fatal TikTok Benadryl challenge linked to nightclub incident.

    Image credits: klonadryl

    Social media post discussing a 23-year-old mom’s fatal nightclub challenge during birthday celebration.

    Social media post discussing a 23-year-old mom’s fatal nightclub challenge during birthday celebration.

    Image credits: LusyRoxy2609

    
    Peter Michael de Jesus

    Peter Michael de Jesus

    Entertainment News Writer

    Read more »

    After almost a decade of reporting straight hard news, I now bring that discipline to entertainment writing at Bored Panda. I cover celebrity updates, viral trends, and cultural stories with speed and accuracy, while also embracing the lighter, evergreen side of pop culture. My articles are often syndicated to MSN, extending their reach to broader audiences. My goal is straightforward: to deliver trustworthy coverage that keeps readers informed about the stories dominating the conversation today.

    Read less »
    Peter Michael de Jesus

    Peter Michael de Jesus

    Entertainment News Writer

    Read more »

    After almost a decade of reporting straight hard news, I now bring that discipline to entertainment writing at Bored Panda. I cover celebrity updates, viral trends, and cultural stories with speed and accuracy, while also embracing the lighter, evergreen side of pop culture. My articles are often syndicated to MSN, extending their reach to broader audiences. My goal is straightforward: to deliver trustworthy coverage that keeps readers informed about the stories dominating the conversation today.

    Read less »
    el_bali avatar
    Mari
    Mari
    Community Member
    16 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    A few years ago it was here a problem, teenagers drinking until they fell into a coma. I think this is not a problem anymore because nowadays the drinks are too expensive for teenagers.

    Vote comment up
    0
    0points
    Vote comment down
    reply
