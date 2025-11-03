“What Madness!”: 23YO Mom’s Birthday Celebration Goes Horribly Wrong After Fatal Nightclub Challenge

ADVERTISEMENT

What was meant to be a night of celebration turned into tragedy for 23-year-old María José Ardila, a young mother from Cali, Colombia.

During a birthday party with friends, María reportedly took on a drinking challenge that offered a cash prize of 2 million Colombian pesos (about $500). Within minutes, the challenge spiraled out of control, leaving Maria seriously injured. She was taken off life support a few days later.

According to a report from The Universal Online, María, an agro-industrial engineering student, was invited to compete in a timed contest at Sagsa Bar.

Participants of the drinking challenge are asked to drink several types of a**ohol in rapid succession.

Young woman at a nightclub holding a bottle, involved in a birthday celebration that went horribly wrong after a fatal challenge.

Participants who successfully complete the challenge are given a 1.5 million Colombian pesos (about US$400) prize. But in Maria’s case, the prize was reportedly raised to 2 million Colombian pesos (about US$500).

Footage shared online showed the young mom sitting on the floor while another person poured liquor straight into her mouth, followed by more shots and other drinks.

Young woman participating in a nightclub challenge during a birthday celebration that turns fatal and goes horribly wrong.

At one point, Maria could be heard complaining about the drinks, saying, “It tastes disgusting.”

According to local media, María completed multiple rounds, including beer and brandy challenges, before she took on the final challenge: downing eight different shots with a straw.

23-year-old mom drinking from a green bottle during birthday celebration that went horribly wrong in a nightclub challenge.

After completing the sixth challenge, Maria reportedly fainted and vomited. She also stopped breathing.

In a panic, Maria’s friends carried her outside the club and tried to flag down help, but several drivers reportedly refused to stop, assuming she was simply intoxicated.

Two young women at a nightclub table during a birthday celebration after a fatal nightclub challenge incident.

By the time María arrived at the hospital, doctors said she no longer showed vital signs. They performed several resuscitation attempts, but her brain had already suffered severe oxygen loss.

She stayed in the intensive care unit for five days before her family made the call, and she was disconnected from life support.

Tweet by Carlos Villegas reflecting on a fatal nightclub challenge during a 23-year-old mom's birthday celebration.

Maria leaves behind a 10-month-old baby and a husband who reportedly resides in the United States.

Maria’s family is seeking answers and accountability over her passing

Tweet criticizing reckless alcohol consumption during a 23YO mom's nightclub birthday celebration gone wrong.

María’s father, Andrés Ardila, told local media that his daughter “accepted the challenge to help a friend who needed money.”

He also suspected that her drink might have been spiked, which could explain the horrible taste Maria complained about before she collapsed.

Young women playing a dangerous nightclub challenge during a 23YO mom’s birthday celebration that went horribly wrong.

He accused Sagsa Bar of negligence, saying the establishment lacked paramedics or an ambulance on site despite the evidently dangerous drinking challenge, according to The Sun. He claimed that the bar’s staff failed to help Maria immediately as well.

“No one attended to her,” he said. “Her friends had to take her outside to look for help while drivers refused to stop, thinking she was just drunk.”

Young woman participating in a fatal nightclub challenge during a 23YO mom's birthday celebration.

Sagsa Bar, for its part, expressed its condolences to Maria’s family. The establishment also stated that it would cooperate with authorities.

“We express our solidarity, support, and solidarity with the family during this difficult time and reaffirm our willingness to provide all necessary support and cooperation from whatever position we are in,” the establishment noted.

Tweet discussing a 23-year-old mom's birthday celebration gone wrong after a fatal nightclub challenge.

The Attorney General’s Office later confirmed that a prosecutor from the Cali Life Unit had taken over the case. Toxicology tests had been ordered to determine if the a**ohol María had consumed was indeed spiked.

Maria’s tragic case has sparked a national debate on nightclubs’ drinking challenges

Tweet by Carlos Campos commenting on a birthday celebration gone wrong during a fatal nightclub challenge.

News of María’s passing quickly spread across Colombia and social media, where videos of the challenge circulated widely.

Many netizens expressed outrage over the dangers of viral drinking contests, urging stricter oversight in nightclubs. “The mere fact that there are people present insisting on it means the law applies to them. It’s a c**me, and those present must pay,” one commenter wrote.

Young woman smiling in a pink top, representing a 23-year-old mom affected by a fatal nightclub challenge incident.

Others, however, put the blame on the 23-year-old for participating in the challenge. “Parents, get your act together and raise your children well, give them a good upbringing. What a shame, truly a shame,” another wrote.

Manuel Pineda, president of the Valle del Cauca Bar Association, called for the end of drinking challenges in bars and nightclubs. He stated that the practice should be halted before another tragedy occurs.

ATENCIÓN | Hace pocos minutos se confirmó la muerte de María José Ardila, una joven caleña de 23 años que había sido hospitalizada en una clínica de la ciudad luego de participar en un reto de consumo de alcohol durante una fiesta en una discoteca. pic.twitter.com/oSc8oc1rrP — AJPalacios (@AJPalacios6) October 31, 2025

Local officials echoed the sentiment, emphasizing that entertainment venues have a duty to ensure customer safety.

Netizens shared their thoughts about Maria’s tragic fate on social media

Tweet expressing confusion over drinking challenges and alcohol consumption after fatal nightclub challenge involving 23YO mom.

Tweet from Orlando Anthony discussing legal consequences of fatal nightclub challenge causing involuntary manslaughter.

Tweet expressing sadness about a fatal nightclub challenge involving a 23-year-old mom's birthday celebration.

Tweet by Pedro Martínez warning social networks' dangers, related to 23YO mom’s birthday celebration goes horribly wrong.

Tweet from Yulimar Escalante reflecting on the importance of saying no after a fatal nightclub challenge during birthday celebration.

Tweet discussing dangers of toxic substance ingestion in relation to a fatal nightclub challenge involving a 23YO mom's birthday celebration.

Social media post discussing a fatal nightclub challenge involving a 23-year-old mom’s birthday celebration gone wrong.

Tweet discussing legal responsibility of friends in a fatal nightclub challenge during 23YO mom's birthday celebration.

Social media post criticizing friends and nightclub after 23-year-old mom's birthday celebration goes wrong with fatal challenge.

Tweet questioning a 23-year-old mom's alcohol consumption during a birthday celebration linked to a fatal nightclub challenge.

Tweet advising parents to ensure children go out with intelligent friends, highlighting safety amid difficult times and a fatal nightclub challenge.

Screenshot of a social media post discussing acceptance and intelligence, related to fatal nightclub challenge incident.

Twitter post discussing irresponsibility related to a 23-year-old mom's birthday celebration and fatal nightclub challenge.

Tweet discussing a fatal nightclub challenge during a 23YO mom's birthday celebration and the venue's responsibility.

Tweet discussing dangers of alcohol consumption competitions and fatal TikTok Benadryl challenge linked to nightclub incident.

Social media post discussing a 23-year-old mom’s fatal nightclub challenge during birthday celebration.

