“What Madness!”: 23YO Mom’s Birthday Celebration Goes Horribly Wrong After Fatal Nightclub Challenge
What was meant to be a night of celebration turned into tragedy for 23-year-old María José Ardila, a young mother from Cali, Colombia.
During a birthday party with friends, María reportedly took on a drinking challenge that offered a cash prize of 2 million Colombian pesos (about $500). Within minutes, the challenge spiraled out of control, leaving Maria seriously injured. She was taken off life support a few days later.
- 23-year-old María José Ardila collapsed and passed away after participating in a drinking challenge during her birthday celebration in Cali, Colombia.
- Videos showed her drinking several rounds of a**ohol to win a cash prize of 2 million Colombian pesos (US$500).
- The incident has sparked debates over drinking contests and bar accountability.
Maria participated in a drinking challenge that went way too far
According to a report from The Universal Online, María, an agro-industrial engineering student, was invited to compete in a timed contest at Sagsa Bar.
Participants of the drinking challenge are asked to drink several types of a**ohol in rapid succession.
Participants who successfully complete the challenge are given a 1.5 million Colombian pesos (about US$400) prize. But in Maria’s case, the prize was reportedly raised to 2 million Colombian pesos (about US$500).
Footage shared online showed the young mom sitting on the floor while another person poured liquor straight into her mouth, followed by more shots and other drinks.
At one point, Maria could be heard complaining about the drinks, saying, “It tastes disgusting.”
According to local media, María completed multiple rounds, including beer and brandy challenges, before she took on the final challenge: downing eight different shots with a straw.
After completing the sixth challenge, Maria reportedly fainted and vomited. She also stopped breathing.
In a panic, Maria’s friends carried her outside the club and tried to flag down help, but several drivers reportedly refused to stop, assuming she was simply intoxicated.
By the time María arrived at the hospital, doctors said she no longer showed vital signs. They performed several resuscitation attempts, but her brain had already suffered severe oxygen loss.
She stayed in the intensive care unit for five days before her family made the call, and she was disconnected from life support.
Maria leaves behind a 10-month-old baby and a husband who reportedly resides in the United States.
Maria’s family is seeking answers and accountability over her passing
María’s father, Andrés Ardila, told local media that his daughter “accepted the challenge to help a friend who needed money.”
He also suspected that her drink might have been spiked, which could explain the horrible taste Maria complained about before she collapsed.
He accused Sagsa Bar of negligence, saying the establishment lacked paramedics or an ambulance on site despite the evidently dangerous drinking challenge, according to The Sun. He claimed that the bar’s staff failed to help Maria immediately as well.
“No one attended to her,” he said. “Her friends had to take her outside to look for help while drivers refused to stop, thinking she was just drunk.”
Sagsa Bar, for its part, expressed its condolences to Maria’s family. The establishment also stated that it would cooperate with authorities.
“We express our solidarity, support, and solidarity with the family during this difficult time and reaffirm our willingness to provide all necessary support and cooperation from whatever position we are in,” the establishment noted.
The Attorney General’s Office later confirmed that a prosecutor from the Cali Life Unit had taken over the case. Toxicology tests had been ordered to determine if the a**ohol María had consumed was indeed spiked.
Maria’s tragic case has sparked a national debate on nightclubs’ drinking challenges
News of María’s passing quickly spread across Colombia and social media, where videos of the challenge circulated widely.
Many netizens expressed outrage over the dangers of viral drinking contests, urging stricter oversight in nightclubs. “The mere fact that there are people present insisting on it means the law applies to them. It’s a c**me, and those present must pay,” one commenter wrote.
Others, however, put the blame on the 23-year-old for participating in the challenge. “Parents, get your act together and raise your children well, give them a good upbringing. What a shame, truly a shame,” another wrote.
Manuel Pineda, president of the Valle del Cauca Bar Association, called for the end of drinking challenges in bars and nightclubs. He stated that the practice should be halted before another tragedy occurs.
Local officials echoed the sentiment, emphasizing that entertainment venues have a duty to ensure customer safety.
Netizens shared their thoughts about Maria’s tragic fate on social media
