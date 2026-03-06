Former Mayor Misty Roberts’ Mugshot Raises Eyebrows As Religious Symbols Steal The Spotlight

ADVERTISEMENT

Disgraced ex-DeRidder, Louisiana, mayor Misty Roberts posed for her mugshot in a pearl headband and crucifix necklace, the state’s s*x offender registry site shows.

The registry also details a host of tacky tattoos Roberts has across her abdomen and hip.

She was convicted of engaging in an intimate encounter with her son’s underage friend during a pool party in 2024 on Tuesday, March 3.

Misty Roberts’ arrest record sheds light on the makeover she gave herself before getting her mugshot taken

Image credits: 7 KPLC

The 43-year-old can be seen wearing a green T-shirt as she stands stone-faced in front of a grey wall for her mugshot.

Her blond tresses cascaded down to her shoulders, with her look completed by pearl earrings beside her hair and a neck accessory.

Image credits: Facebook

For her tattoos, Roberts has the phrase “I Love You” written across her abdomen, a Leo sign on her right wrist, and wings with the name Andrew on the other wrist as a nod to her late boyfriend William Andrew Cronce, who passed away in February 2024.

She also has a butterfly on her left hip, a bow on her right hip, and “walk by faith” tattoo on her right foot.

Image credits: Louisiana Sex Offender Registry

A trial between February 26 and March 3 heard how Roberts committed the crime, which could get her 17 years in jail, under the influence of al**hol.

“It would not have happened without al**hol. Trying to be the cool parent in a divorce is stupid,” the former politician’s attorney said.

The victim also admitted to being drunk while he and Roberts got intimate as he took the trial stand.

Roberts’ own two children testified how they saw her and the teen together

Image credits: KPLC 7

Prosecutors played the full forensic video of Roberts’ son for the jury, during which he said he saw his mother and his friend getting physical through a crack in a window.

But when he appeared in the courtroom, he told jurors he was uncertain of what he saw.

Roberts’ daughter, in her recorded interview, said she saw her mother and the teen “on top of each other” on the night of her brother’s birthday.

A local DoorDash driver confirmed he delivered emergency contraception to Roberts’ home shortly after the incident.

Social media users have shown little mercy toward Misty Roberts amid the release of her mugshot

Image credits: Facebook

“Her moral tank is running on empty. No makeover can cover that up,” one said, while another jested, “She is right for attempting to look good for the mugshot because they last forever on the internet.”

“Does not matter that you put on your pearl headband and earrings. You are nasty,” said a third.

Image credits: Facebook

“Wearing a crucifix and a tattoo that says ‘walk by faith’ — look, kids, a big fat hypocrite,” a fourth pointed out.

“Why is this cross-wearing Bible thumper having s*x outside of marriage? Why isn’t she being persecuted for that?” asked the fifth.

“S*x offenders usually look normal or even more moral than us,” added another.

Misty Roberts’ ex-husband branded her a cheater around their divorce in 2022

Image credits: Facebook

According to the couple’s divorce documents viewed by The Sun, Duncan Clanton, in a text sent to Roberts just months after filing for separation, called her “cold-blooded.”

“Just wanted you to know what a real piece of s**t you really are!” he continued.

“Funny how you call me psychotic and you were the one who left me for a cop or a da*n dirt contractor.

Image credits: Louisiana State Police

“An alcoholic, cheating SOB,” he went on.

“You’ve never looked in the mirror, and it shows how truly shallow you are. I’ll admit that in the short term, it has been extremely hard to move on, but in the long term, it will be a different story. Have fun living your propped-up life.”

The couple’s divorce was finalized in mid-2023.

Despite their troubled history, Clanton reportedly stood by Roberts in the aftermath of the incident

“You are a great mom, and that’s what’s going to be your foundation. That is what is going to get you through it. You’re strong,” the ex-husband said in a text.

“I won’t turn my back on you,” he expressed in another exchange.

“We can be great parents to our kids and not fight or have any of that negativity anymore. Let’s just live one day at a time.”

The exes, however, began a bitter custody battle in October 2024, with Clanton seeking exclusive parental rights for both children.

The former politician agreed to allow their kids to stay with him.

She is due in court to learn her fate regarding her improper conduct with the teenager on April 17.

“She went from approving city permits to being on a registry,” a netizen remarked about Roberts

