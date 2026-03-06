Bored Panda works better on our iPhone app
Continue in app Continue in browser

We and our trusted partners use technology such as cookies on our site to personalize content and ads, provide social media features, and analyze our traffic. You can read more about it and change your preferences here.
Agree

The Bored Panda iOS app is live! Fight boredom with iPhones and iPads here.

Former Mayor Misty Roberts’ Mugshot Raises Eyebrows As Religious Symbols Steal The Spotlight
Former Mayor Misty Roberts with blonde hair and pearl accessories in a close-up portrait against a gray wall background
Crime

Former Mayor Misty Roberts’ Mugshot Raises Eyebrows As Religious Symbols Steal The Spotlight

seema.sinha Seema Sinha News Writer
0

28

0

ADVERTISEMENT

Disgraced ex-DeRidder, Louisiana, mayor Misty Roberts posed for her mugshot in a pearl headband and crucifix necklace, the state’s s*x offender registry site shows. 

The registry also details a host of tacky tattoos Roberts has across her abdomen and hip.

She was convicted of engaging in an intimate encounter with her son’s underage friend during a pool party in 2024 on Tuesday, March 3.

Highlights
  • Former DeRidder mayor Misty Roberts sparked social media backlash after her mugshot, featuring a pearl headband and crucifix necklace, surfaced on the state’s offender registry.
  • Critics have especially called out the contrast between her religious symbols and the allegations.
  • Roberts is on trial for engaging in an intimate encounter with her son’s underage friend during a 2024 pool party, a crime that could carry up to 17 years in prison.

Following the release of her mugshot and other information, netizens have raised alarm about Roberts, with one claiming, “She’s a sick monster,” and another comparing her to “Epstein.”

RELATED:

    Misty Roberts’ arrest record sheds light on the makeover she gave herself before getting her mugshot taken

    Former mayor Misty Roberts speaking in an office setting, with focus on religious symbols in the background.

    Image credits: 7 KPLC

    ADVERTISEMENT

    The 43-year-old can be seen wearing a green T-shirt as she stands stone-faced in front of a grey wall for her mugshot.

    Her blond tresses cascaded down to her shoulders, with her look completed by pearl earrings beside her hair and a neck accessory.

    Family posing in front of Christmas trees with religious symbols, highlighting former mayor Misty Roberts’ mugshot controversy.

    Image credits: Facebook

    For her tattoos, Roberts has the phrase “I Love You” written across her abdomen, a Leo sign on her right wrist, and wings with the name Andrew on the other wrist as a nod to her late boyfriend William Andrew Cronce, who passed away in February 2024. 

    She also has a butterfly on her left hip, a bow on her right hip, and “walk by faith” tattoo on her right foot.

    Former mayor Misty Roberts with a serious expression, highlighting religious symbols in a mugshot setting.

    Image credits: Louisiana Sex Offender Registry

    ADVERTISEMENT

    A trial between February 26 and March 3 heard how Roberts committed the crime, which could get her 17 years in jail, under the influence of al**hol.

    “It would not have happened without al**hol. Trying to be the cool parent in a divorce is stupid,” the former politician’s attorney said.

    The victim also admitted to being drunk while he and Roberts got intimate as he took the trial stand.

    Roberts’ own two children testified how they saw her and the teen together

    Former Mayor Misty Roberts walking down courthouse stairs with two men, spotlight on religious symbols in the background.

    Image credits: KPLC 7

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Prosecutors played the full forensic video of Roberts’ son for the jury, during which he said he saw his mother and his friend getting physical through a crack in a window.

    But when he appeared in the courtroom, he told jurors he was uncertain of what he saw.

    Roberts’ daughter, in her recorded interview, said she saw her mother and the teen “on top of each other” on the night of her brother’s birthday.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    A local DoorDash driver confirmed he delivered emergency contraception to Roberts’ home shortly after the incident.

    Social media users have shown little mercy toward Misty Roberts amid the release of her mugshot

    Former Mayor Misty Roberts smiling with two people in a cozy living room setting, religious symbols blurred in background.

    Image credits: Facebook

    “Her moral tank is running on empty. No makeover can cover that up,” one said, while another jested, “She is right for attempting to look good for the mugshot because they last forever on the internet.”

    “Does not matter that you put on your pearl headband and earrings. You are nasty,” said a third.

    Woman posing on beach with two teenagers, related to former mayor Misty Roberts mugshot religious symbols story

    Image credits: Facebook

    “Wearing a crucifix and a tattoo that says ‘walk by faith’ — look, kids, a big fat hypocrite,” a fourth pointed out.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    “Why is this cross-wearing Bible thumper having s*x outside of marriage? Why isn’t she being persecuted for that?” asked the fifth.

    “S*x offenders usually look normal or even more moral than us,” added another.

    Misty Roberts’ ex-husband branded her a cheater around their divorce in 2022

    Former Mayor Misty Roberts posing outdoors with two people, palm trees and buildings in bright daylight background

    Image credits: Facebook

    ADVERTISEMENT

    According to the couple’s divorce documents viewed by The Sun, Duncan Clanton, in a text sent to Roberts just months after filing for separation, called her “cold-blooded.”

    “Just wanted you to know what a real piece of s**t you really are!” he continued. 

    “Funny how you call me psychotic and you were the one who left me for a cop or a da*n dirt contractor.

    Former Mayor Misty Roberts wearing orange jumpsuit in a mugshot with religious symbols subtly visible in the background.

    Image credits: Louisiana State Police

    “An alcoholic, cheating SOB,” he went on. 

    “You’ve never looked in the mirror, and it shows how truly shallow you are. I’ll admit that in the short term, it has been extremely hard to move on, but in the long term, it will be a different story. Have fun living your propped-up life.”

    The couple’s divorce was finalized in mid-2023.

    Despite their troubled history, Clanton reportedly stood by Roberts in the aftermath of the incident

    “You are a great mom, and that’s what’s going to be your foundation. That is what is going to get you through it. You’re strong,” the ex-husband said in a text.

    “I won’t turn my back on you,” he expressed in another exchange. 

    “We can be great parents to our kids and not fight or have any of that negativity anymore. Let’s just live one day at a time.”

    The exes, however, began a bitter custody battle in October 2024, with Clanton seeking exclusive parental rights for both children.

    The former politician agreed to allow their kids to stay with him.

    She is due in court to learn her fate regarding her improper conduct with the teenager on April 17.

    “She went from approving city permits to being on a registry,” a netizen remarked about Roberts

    Former Mayor Misty Roberts’ mugshot with religious symbols in the background drawing public attention.

    Image credits: TheIntelVault

    Former Mayor Misty Roberts’ mugshot featuring visible religious symbols and tattoos sparking public attention.

    Image credits: frankhaula

    Former Mayor Misty Roberts’ mugshot with religious symbols prominently visible in the background.

    Image credits: SignalRaw60526

    Tweet discussing former mayor Misty Roberts’ mugshot and public reactions to religious symbols in the image.

    Image credits: _BasedJames_

    Former Mayor Misty Roberts’ mugshot shows religious symbols prominently, raising public attention and speculation.

    Image credits: slimvnsn

    Tweet by user Felix commenting on former Mayor Misty Roberts’ mugshot, mentioning trauma and receiving a heart reaction.

    Image credits: felixanthonie

    Tweet showing opinions on former mayor Misty Roberts’ mugshot with religious symbols drawing public attention.

    Image credits: Cerdrick_RMCF

    Former Mayor Misty Roberts’ mugshot with religious symbols prominently displayed in the background.

    Image credits: cyberbunk

    Former Mayor Misty Roberts’ mugshot showing her with religious symbols that attract significant public attention.

    Image credits: honjee00

    Social media reaction to former mayor Misty Roberts’ mugshot featuring religious symbols drawing attention.

    Image credits: kingcrypto_btc

    Former Mayor Misty Roberts’ mugshot with religious symbols visible, drawing public attention and raising eyebrows.

    Image credits: ladidaix

    Tweet from Texas Landman commenting on former mayor Misty Roberts’ mugshot, highlighting religious symbols in the image.

    Image credits: RWReagan1

    Poll Question

    Total votes ·

    Thanks! Check out the results:

    Total votes ·

    Follow Bored Panda on Google News!

    Share on Facebook

    28

    0

    28

    0

    Seema Sinha

    Seema Sinha

    Writer, News Writer

    Read more »

    News writer with over two years of professional experience covering celebrity news, film and television developments, and viral phenomena. My expertise lies in source verification and storytelling that focuses on the why behind the moment. Skilled in social media monitoring and SEO optimization, I produce timely, engaging content that resonates with readers while maintaining editorial integrity.

    Read less »
    Seema Sinha

    Seema Sinha

    Writer, News Writer

    Read more »

    News writer with over two years of professional experience covering celebrity news, film and television developments, and viral phenomena. My expertise lies in source verification and storytelling that focuses on the why behind the moment. Skilled in social media monitoring and SEO optimization, I produce timely, engaging content that resonates with readers while maintaining editorial integrity.

    Read less »
    What do you think ?
    User avatar
    POST
    User avatar
    POST
    Back to Homepage
    More about Crime
    Homepage
    Trending
    Crime
    Homepage
    Next in Crime
    Related on Bored Panda
    Popular on Bored Panda
    Top Posts
    Trending on Bored Panda
    Also on Bored Panda
    ADVERTISEMENT