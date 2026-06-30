Bored Panda works better on our iPhone app
Continue in app Continue in browser

We and our trusted partners use technology such as cookies on our site to personalize content and ads, provide social media features, and analyze our traffic. You can read more about it and change your preferences here.
Agree

The Bored Panda iOS app is live! Fight boredom with iPhones and iPads here.

Mom Goes Into House Of Horrors And Never Comes Out, As FBI Unravels Disturbing Details
A woman smiling softly, looking at the camera, with a fence and sidewalk behind her. Mom goes into house of horrors.
Crime, Society

Mom Goes Into House Of Horrors And Never Comes Out, As FBI Unravels Disturbing Details

0

29

0

ADVERTISEMENT

On June 13, 2016, 44-year-old Amy McHale left a voicemail for her family from her home in Philadelphia’s Olney neighborhood, assuring them she was safe.

She was never seen or heard from again.

Now, more than a decade later, the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) has found massive amounts of dangerous contraband inside.

The chilling discovery led to the arrest of McHale’s stepson, Eugene Horsch, who is connected to another woman’s disappearance and has been described by witnesses as a “sociopath.”

Highlights
  • The FBI recently found large amounts of dangerous illegal items and weaponry at a house in Olney, Philadelphia.
  • The ramshackle house has been connected to the mysterious disappearance of two women.
  • The mother and daughter of one of the women, who has been missing for a decade, shared more details about the case amid the FBI investigation.

McHale’s family hopes the findings may provide the answers they’ve been seeking for so long.

“I just want people to keep looking for her,” said Amy’s mother, Gloria McHale. “Somebody knows something.”

RELATED:

    The FBI found hazardous chemicals, ballistic evidence, and a Ted Bundy reference at the house

    A woman, the mom who goes into the house of horrors, poses for a selfie outside with a fence in the background.

    Image credits: Amy McHale/Facebook

    ADVERTISEMENT

    The three-story brick house the FBI scoured, located at 400 West Chew Avenue, belongs to 44-year-old Eugene Albert Horsch.

    The investigation stemmed from a June 19 incident in which a U.S. park ranger stationed near Independence Hall in Old City overheard “a disturbance” coming from a black BMW occupied by Eugene and a woman.

    A woman, the mom who goes into the house of horrors, poses for a selfie indoors with an arcade game behind her.

    Image credits: Amy McHale/Facebook

    Philadelphia Police Department Deputy Commissioner Frank Vanore told the media that the ranger witnessed the woman saying Eugene was going to hurt her and decided to intervene. In the car, the police found narcotics, fentanyl, marijuana, two firearms with serial numbers scraped off, and other weapons.

    They also found a forged U.S. DEA badge with Horsch’s photograph and the name “Eugene Frederick Steiner.” The woman with her also provided a fake ID under the name Blair Tonzelli, a woman reported missing in 2023, according to The Philadelphia Inquirer. 

    ADVERTISEMENT

    An aerial view of the house of horrors, a residential building surrounded by crime scene tape and police vehicles.

    Image credits: NBC10 Philadelphia

    Both were taken into custody. On June 27, multiple federal agents in hazmat suits combed Eugene’s house.

    Vanore said that the FBI found a 55-gallon drum connected to water lines, illegal narcotics, unknown chemicals, firearms, 120 pieces of ballistic evidence, and a handwritten note referencing infamous serial homicide convict Ted Bundy.

    The authorities have speculated that Eugene was using the materials to potentially create explosives: “Some of these chemicals, if they were to be put together and obviously ignited, they could cause some hazards.”

    A black and white close-up of a man, possibly related to the disturbing details of the house of horrors case.

    Image credits: State Archives of Florida, Florida Memory

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Officers have also found a sump pump “that looks like a hole in the ground, but there are no bodies,” Vanore added.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    “We’re certainly going to look into the activities that went on at that house even before he was there,” Vanore said.

    Amy McHale was married to Eugene Horsch’s father

    A social media comment offering prayers for Amy's family and hoping they get answers about the house of horrors.

    A social media comment reads: Good God. Poor Girl. This relates to the story of a mom who goes into a house of horrors.

    Amy McHale met Raymond Charles Horsch, Eugene’s father and the previous owner of the Olney house, in the 1990s, when she was in her 20s, and he was in his 50s. They got married and divorced, but remained close friends.

    News of the recent discoveries at the Horsch residence led Amy’s family to believe the authorities had found new leads about her.

    “I immediately thought they had found my mom,” Amy’s daughter, Amanda Stofer, told 6abc newspaper. Gloria McHale also had a similar reaction.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Mugshot of a man with short hair and a green patterned shirt, involved in the FBI unravels disturbing details case.

    Image credits: Philadelphia Police Department

    On June 13, 2016, shortly before disappearing, Amy told Amanda that she was at the Horsch house.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    “She left me a voicemail, and she said she was at Ray’s, and that’s where Ray lives,” Amanda said. “Ray even spoke with me and my grandmother and the detectives afterward and gave the same story that she was there and that when he woke up in the morning, she wasn’t.”

    Wedding portrait of a woman in a white dress with a bouquet and a man in a black shirt, linked to the house of horrors story.

    Image credits: Amanda Stofer/Facebook

    Although the FBI search did not find any human remains or evidence connected to Amy, Amanda is hopeful that this could lead to a break.

    “It’s obviously not the ending that anybody would want, but it feels like it could be close to some kind of end and just some kind of closure because 10 years is a really long time,” she said. “Especially for my grandmother. It’s her daughter.”

    Raymond Horsch, who passed away in 2025, was an adult photographer and filmmaker convicted of forgery and substance manufacturing. He became a fugitive from U.S. law after federal agents found narcotics manufacturing equipment in his home in 1977.

    A smiling mom with long dark hair next to a young girl in a wide-brimmed hat, from the FBI unravels disturbing details case.

    Image credits: Amanda Stofer/Facebook

    After his capture in 1985, he was tried and sentenced to three years in jail. He again went to prison after a 2009 indictment for growing marijuana plants and was released in 2013.

    Gloria McHale called him a “strange dude” and accused him of taking advantage of troubled and vulnerable women who struggled with substance issues for his adult videos.

    A second missing woman has been connected to the Horsch residence

    A social media comment asks about a priest and marriage, hinting at the disturbing details of a mom's disappearance.

    A chat message reading What a scary looking man, commenting on the house of horrors and disturbing details.

    Amy McHale battled mental health and substance issues her entire life, but that did not make her a neglectful parent, Amanda insisted in a CBS interview.

    “My mom wouldn’t just go missing,” she said. “Amy did have her issues, but I don’t think she was isolated in these situations. I think these were bad men who took advantage of women who needed help. Real help.”

    A woman with blonde hair wearing a black hoodie, part of a story about a mom and a house of horrors with disturbing details.

    Image credits: Blair Tonzelli/Facebook

    She believed that her mother was preyed upon by R.C. Horsch and that the truth still lies hidden somewhere in the Olney house, which remains taped off by the FBI.

    “She was more than just an a**ict,” Amanda added. “She was a mother, she was human, she’s missed, and she was preyed upon like so many women are when they are in those positions with d**g add**tion.”

    Incidentally, Amy McHale is not the only missing woman connected to the Horsch case.

    A brick house of horrors with police vehicles outside, investigating disturbing details.

    Image credits: NBC10 Philadelphia

    Blair Tonzelli, the name on Eugene Horsch’s female associate’s fake ID, was allegedly a “home healthcare aid” at the Olney house, The Philadelphia Inquirer reported.

    After Blair’s disappearance in early 2023, the police questioned two women, one of whom called Eugene a “sociopath” and said that he claimed to know chemicals needed to melt human remains.

    The witness also said at the time that she believed Blair and Eugene had a disagreement over money at some point and that he still had access to a Cash App account in Blair’s name.

    Eugene’s female friend told the cops during the recent arrest that he had given her the fake ID with Blair’s name because she had outstanding arrest warrants. She said she didn’t know who Blair was or where she was, but assumed something bad had happened to her.

    Eugene Horsch is not yet charged with any possible crimes linked to Amy or Blair’s disappearance. He is currently held on $500,000 bail for illegal weapons and narcotics charges.

    “Hopefully the family gets closure.” The internet showered support on Amy McHale’s family after recent developments

    A chat message reading I'm sure Netflix already bought the rights, referencing the house of horrors and disturbing details.

    A chat message reading This whole story from the beginning just leaves me with a lot of questions, about the house of horrors details.

    A social media comment about a mom and disturbing details, mentioning an arrested guy in Olney.

    A social media comment speculating on a suspect's involvement in disturbing details related to the mom.

    A social media comment expressing surprise about a marriage and hoping for justice and closure regarding the mom and disturbing details.

    A social media comment describing the story of the mom as a house of horrors with disturbing details.

    A social media comment questioning the absence of red flags concerning the mom and disturbing details.

    A comment on the disturbing details of a house of horrors case, mentioning a guilty person and their eyes.

    A comment expressing sadness about a photo related to the house of horrors incident and concern for the girl involved.

    A brief comment saying How sad, reflecting on the disturbing details of the house of horrors.

    A comment stating She clearly missed the red flag, referring to the disturbing details of the house of horrors.

    A comment questioning What the hell did she see in that dude, concerning the disturbing details of the house of horrors.

    A social media comment offering prayers for a young woman and her family, hoping the FBI unravels disturbing details.

    A concise social media comment expressing hope for family closure after a Mom Goes Into House Of Horrors.

    A social media comment stating belief in the guilt of a person related to a Mom Goes Into House Of Horrors case.

    A social media comment reflecting on how many families might find peace after disturbing details surface in a case.

    A social media comment describing someone as evil in connection with the disturbing details of a house of horrors.

    A social media comment saying Face of evil, referencing a Mom who never comes out of a house of horrors.

    A social media comment speculating that the Mom is buried in the basement or a wooded area close by, relating to disturbing details.

    A social media comment saying This is getting curiouser and curioser, related to the disturbing details of a house of horrors.

    A social media comment describing a wedding pic as terrifying, in the context of a Mom going into a house of horrors.

    Poll Question

    Total votes ·

    Thanks! Check out the results:

    Total votes ·
    Follow
    Share on Facebook

    29

    0

    29

    0

    Anwesha Nag

    Anwesha Nag

    Writer, BoredPanda staff

    Read more »

    Anwesha Nag is a seasoned digital journalist with nearly a decade's experience in covering sports, lifestyle, and entertainment. Her work has previously been published on Sportskeeda, FanSided, and PFSN, and featured on Google News and Discover. She is also a reader, a caffeine enthusiast, a cat parent, and a nerd, who is obsessed with the power of words and storytelling.

    Read less »
    Anwesha Nag

    Anwesha Nag

    Writer, BoredPanda staff

    Read more »

    Anwesha Nag is a seasoned digital journalist with nearly a decade's experience in covering sports, lifestyle, and entertainment. Her work has previously been published on Sportskeeda, FanSided, and PFSN, and featured on Google News and Discover. She is also a reader, a caffeine enthusiast, a cat parent, and a nerd, who is obsessed with the power of words and storytelling.

    Read less »
    Lei RV

    Lei RV

    Author, BoredPanda staff

    Read more »

    I'm a photo editor at Bored Panda with a background in multimedia arts. Outside of work, I enjoy playing video games (particularly horror games), watching movies and shows, working out, and reading. A quote I live by comes from my favorite American philosopher, Cousin Greg: "If it is to be said, so it be - so it is."

    Read less »
    Lei RV

    Lei RV

    Author, BoredPanda staff

    Read more »

    I'm a photo editor at Bored Panda with a background in multimedia arts. Outside of work, I enjoy playing video games (particularly horror games), watching movies and shows, working out, and reading. A quote I live by comes from my favorite American philosopher, Cousin Greg: "If it is to be said, so it be - so it is."

    Read less »
    What do you think ?
    User avatar
    POST
    User avatar
    POST
    Back to Homepage
    More about Crime
    Homepage
    Trending
    Crime
    Homepage
    Next in Crime
    Related on Bored Panda
    Popular on Bored Panda
    Top Posts
    Trending on Bored Panda
    Also on Bored Panda
    ADVERTISEMENT