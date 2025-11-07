Identify The 27 Missing Characters In These Famous Scenes To Claim The Title Of Movie Buff

ADVERTISEMENT

Actors have the power to cement movie scenes in your memory with brilliant performances, embodying the essence of their characters. Whether it’s their posture, tone of voice, or facial expression, you can instantly tell which movie and scene it is at a glance. So what would happen if we hid the characters? Would you still remember?

In this quiz, you’ll get to do exactly that! We took 27 iconic scenes and obscured a single character that made them memorable. Will you be able to recognize them? Let’s see!

🚀 💡 Want more or looking for something else? Head over to the Bored Panda Quizzes and explore our full collection of quizzes and trivia designed to test your knowledge, reveal hidden insights, and spark your curiosity.💡 🚀

RELATED:

Person holding two ornate Venetian masks with gold and red detailing in a mysterious dimly lit setting for movie buff challenge.

Share icon

Photo credits: Lisa from Pexels