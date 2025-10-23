ADVERTISEMENT

Thanks to the magic of technology and electricity, we’ve upgraded from paper posters to bright LED and neon signs. They’re not only eye-catching but also practical, helping us spot important messages in the dark, from traffic updates to a glowing “vacancy” notice on a late-night road trip.

But because they rely on light, once it goes out… so do they. And when a letter or two disappears, the results can be unintentionally hilarious. The aptly named Reddit community “misLED” gathers the funniest of these sign fails. Scroll down to see them all and upvote the ones that made you laugh!

This post may include affiliate links.

#1

I Don’t Know If I Can Type This One Out

LED sign for Levittown jewelry exchange with a bright diamond icon, partially obscured by a street lamp at night.

DumpTruckDiaries Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
7points
Add photo comments
POST
olegroschin avatar
Gebidozo
Gebidozo
Community Member
12 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Why, this is a great idea. I’d totally exchange, for example, Netanyahu for Einstein.

Vote comment up
0
0points
Vote comment down
reply
RELATED:
    #2

    Hell

    LED sign of a Shell gas station illuminated at night against a dark sky background with power lines.

    2into2into2 Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    7points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #3

    5…no Wait 4…no Wait 5 Guys

    LED sign at night showing partial letters missing humorously at a restaurant with parked cars in front.

    reddit.com Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    6points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #4

    I Will Take The Ticket Please

    Portable LED sign on roadside displaying the message lick it or ticket, surrounded by orange traffic barrels.

    200kmph Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    6points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #5

    Do It

    LED sign on roadside with a humorous message about drink and driving displaying bright amber text outdoors.

    200kmph Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    5points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #6

    𝐆𝐎𝐍𝐊

    Partial LED sign reading dragon king with some letters lit in red, parked car reflecting the red light on the pavement at night

    CaterpillarOver2934 Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    5points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #7

    Rat Beef Sandwich

    Arby's LED sign with bright lights humorously misspelling roast beef sandwich as rat beef sandwich at night.

    lIIIIIIIIIIIIIlIIII Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    5points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #8

    Toot

    LED sign at a car dealership with illuminated panels and a partially lit brand logo visible at night.

    SassyLunaDesire Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    5points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #9

    Home Of The Who

    Burger King LED sign displaying Home of the Whopper outside a restaurant in the evening.

    sile667 Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    5points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #10

    Fart City

    Colorful LED sign displaying the words Part City on a building facade at night with a dark background.

    Big-Team1201 Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    5points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #11

    Failed Successfully

    LED sign for a restaurant glowing at night with some letters not fully lit, creating a partially visible word.

    sanguwan Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    5points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #12

    Lies & Fish

    LED sign at pet store showing a humorous partially lit message with the words lies and fish at night

    Admirable-Rhubarb662 Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    5points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #13

    This Gamestop

    LED sign for a retail store glowing red at night on a dark street with storefront windows and exterior lights.

    Ok-Lengthiness-7736 Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    5points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #14

    That's Subjective

    LED sign glowing in red for Dad's Hot Dogs above a restaurant entrance at night with parked cars visible.

    BlueAwful-- Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    5points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #15

    Fair

    LED sign on a building displaying the phrase Italian AF with trees and a blue sky in the background.

    Rouank_kanojiya Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    5points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #16

    Lizzard Warning

    LED sign displaying a warning message with a typo about weather timing on a roadside electronic board.

    beleg_tal Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    5points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #17

    What’s The Opposite Of A Pharmacy?

    Red illuminated LED pharmacy sign on a building exterior against a dark evening sky.

    Aromatic-Policy9311 Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    5points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #18

    I Got Offended

    LED sign for Morrisons supermarket illuminated at night on the building facade, showcasing bright store branding.

    Minty_Dreams_526 Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    5points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #19

    No Frills At This Institution

    Partial LED sign of a bank building glowing at dusk with snow on the ground and a person entering the door

    dougiepete Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    5points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #20

    Eatme

    LED signs glowing at night on a building facade displaying a red cross and partial business name Privilege.

    md18096 Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    5points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #21

    Fairfield, Oh

    LED sign of a Red Lobster restaurant glowing at night on a building facade with visible windows and lights.

    richie65 Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    5points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #22

    Technically Still Correct

    LED pizza shop sign glowing red above entrance of a small local restaurant during early evening hours.

    JDSlim Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    5points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #23

    Lsd

    LED sign displaying the message The Beginning Of Something Wonderful with illuminated Hillsdale signage above at night.

    munecraft Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    5points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #24

    Great Vest Bro

    LED sign displaying Great Harvest Bread Co with uneven and partially lit letters on a brick building facade at night.

    jadedtortoise Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    5points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #25

    *italian Voice* It Mi Pp!

    LED sign of a vitamin shop with some letters not fully lit causing an unintended message at night.

    RaeADropOfGoldenSun Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    5points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #26

    Laughed My Ass Off When I Saw This

    LED sign for Bright Now Dental glowing at night on a building exterior with a blue and white color scheme.

    MONSTERBEARMAN Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    5points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #27

    Dolla Pee

    LED signs at night showing a partially lit store name with missing letters creating a funny display effect.

    horse-face-ethel Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    4points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #28

    When You Have Primal Cravings For A Burger

    Burger King LED sign with partially lit letters on building exterior during snowfall at dusk.

    Ravioli_Pocketoli Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    4points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #29

    Buf WI WI

    LED sign for Buffalo Wild Wings illuminated on a building exterior at night with a dark sky background.

    Hot-Sector1383 Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    4points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #30

    Dollar Dollar

    LED signs displaying Family Dollar and Dollar Tree store names illuminated against a gray sky at dusk.

    ChiefFacePalm Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    4points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #31

    💬 No

    LED signs displaying Taco Bueno Mexican Grill illuminated at night on a restaurant building exterior.

    lastsnaccofthenight Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    4points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #32

    Boop

    Neon LED sign displaying body shop on a commercial building with parked cars and trees in the background.

    ScuffedA7IVphotog Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    4points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #33

    Wet End Luber

    Red LED sign displaying West End Lumber on a building at night along a snowy roadside.

    bobby_portishead Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    4points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #34

    Technically True…

    LED sign for an Oriental buffet with partially unlit letters glowing in bright yellow and orange hues at night.

    citizendetectives Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    4points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #35

    Hawaiian Popeyes LOL

    LED signs displaying the illuminated Popeyes Louisiana Kitchen logo on a restaurant exterior at night.

    TOTALLYNOTSUS12 Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    4points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #36

    When You Bring Your Phone Into Your Bathroom

    Faded LED sign with missing letters showing 1-HR P O O above a lit window on a building exterior at night.

    ElwoodMC Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    4points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    See Also on Bored Panda
    #37

    Gae

    Illuminated LED garage sign on a city building at night, showcasing vintage style in an urban setting.

    CheezTheMan Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    4points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    See Also on Bored Panda
    #38

    Gay

    Night street scene with illuminated LED signs including a 2nd St traffic light and a glowing green LED sign reading Gray.

    steppinchild Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    4points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    katehaslam avatar
    SkyBlueandBlack
    SkyBlueandBlack
    Community Member
    12 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    The Gaylord, on Wilshire. It's "bachelor apartments" (no kitchens, shared bathrooms), or it was 20-some years ago.

    Vote comment up
    0
    0points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    #39

    Are They Hiring?

    Red LED sign glowing at night displaying the words bra check on a roadside near a gas station.

    Illustrious_Name_441 Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    4points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    See Also on Bored Panda
    #40

    Nothing Special. Just A Buffet

    LED signs at a China Buffet restaurant with some letters brightly lit in red and others dimmed on the building facade.

    craggy_cynic Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    4points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #41

    You Go

    LED sign displaying GameStop logo on a brick building at night with illuminated storefront windows and parking area.

    Historical-Pear-7528 Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    4points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    See Also on Bored Panda
    #42

    Icup

    LED sign displaying the word pickup glowing brightly on a building exterior at night under street lighting.

    Cyborg_Huey Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    4points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    See Also on Bored Panda
    #43

    🧛🏽‍♂️

    LED signs displaying discount tire in red on the exterior of a commercial building at dusk.

    kumiosh Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    4points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #44

    Evil Gas Station

    LED sign displaying the word hell above a dimly lit gas station at night, showcasing one of the LED signs people have come across.

    reddit.com Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    4points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #45

    70 Years Of Goo

    Yellow LED sign displaying the text 70 Years of Goodness mounted on a beige wall in an indoor setting.

    the_genius324 Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    4points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    See Also on Bored Panda
    #46

    Redit Union

    LED sign on a building at night displaying a partially lit credit union name with some letters not illuminated.

    digitalsmog Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    4points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    See Also on Bored Panda
    #47

    F

    LED sign with a glowing red letter F on a building at night under a dark sky in a parking lot.

    billybillybillyfrank Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    3points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #48

    My N's

    LED sign for Jimmy John's sandwich shop brightly lit on a brick storefront at night

    reddit.com Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    3points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #49

    Dunk Nuts

    LED sign with partially unlit letters creating a humorous effect on a Dunkin' Donuts storefront at night.

    GiggleSweetie0 Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    3points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #50

    Crash

    Neon LED signs displaying car wash in bright red and yellow lights against a clear evening sky.

    UrbanEmergency Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    3points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #51

    Pean Wax

    LED sign on building at night showing partial lighting failure with the text European Wax Center glowing unevenly.

    cannabri Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    3points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #52

    Where Do The Pirates Shop?

    LED sign of Target store logo in red on a mall wall near glass entrance with reflective tiled floor in front.

    SecretLoathing Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    3points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #53

    Men’s Warhouse!

    LED sign on a clothing store with partially unlit letters spelling men's wearhouse at night with streetlights nearby

    iRambes Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    3points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #54

    A Funny Coincidence, Seeing As It's Almost Halloween

    Night view of a building facade with a partially lit green LED sign displaying the word boo, an example of LED signs.

    TheRedBiker Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    3points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #55

    My Kind Of Gas Station

    LED sign at a gas station with some letters not illuminated, showing partial word display at night.

    KubicKube Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    3points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #56

    Three Brothers Grill Me Food

    Three Brothers Grill LED sign glowing red and green above the restaurant entrance at night.

    Daisies1966_ Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    3points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #57

    Advance Disco Parts

    LED sign for Advance Discount Auto Parts store at night, with some letters partially unlit and hard to read.

    narutonaruto Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    3points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #58

    The Spag Fact. Tell Me Your Best Spag Facts In The Comments!

    Neon LED sign for The Old Spaghetti Factory with red and green lighting glowing at night.

    mike95242 Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    3points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #59

    Disco Groce

    Faded LED grocery store sign at dusk with incomplete letters visible under bright street lights.

    squid0_01 Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    3points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #60

    My Mom Was Not Amused When I Told Her To Check This Place Out If She's In Need

    Neon LED sign reading cash 4 gold illuminated on a building facade at night with storefront windows below.

    Aggressive_Regret92 Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    3points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #61

    Golden Oral

    LED sign glowing red at night above a gas station with visible pumps and surrounding streetlights.

    Dchane06 Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    3points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #62

    Guess I Won’t Buy As Much

    LED signs glowing bright on a retail store front at night in a nearly empty parking lot.

    nikknack95 Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    3points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #63

    I’ve Got The Angers

    LED signs glowing at night on an oil changers service building with illuminated letters and street view nearby.

    SpaceGirl1055 Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    3points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #64

    Ozone

    AutoZone LED sign illuminated on a building exterior during snowy night, showcasing bright red LED signage.

    OverSpeedClutch Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    3points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #65

    Two Wrongs Make A Right

    LED signs displaying restaurant name Rocket's in a modern indoor setting with illuminated text on a stone building facade.

    MisledOracle Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    2points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #66

    The Pirate Store

    Partial LED sign on a brick wall missing letters, showing only Y AR with trees and a window in the background.

    rtomorrow Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    2points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT

    Anyone can write on Bored Panda. Start writing!

    Follow Bored Panda on Google News!