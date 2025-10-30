These 27 Misheard Lyrics Are Driving People Mad: Try Completing The Songs Perfectly

ADVERTISEMENT

Think you know all the iconic lyrics from the most played songs? From Elton John’s “Rocket Man” to Ed Sheeran’s “Shape of You”, this quiz will make you second-guess whether what you’ve been singing for years is actually the correct line or just a figment of your imagination.

Each question will provide you with a megahit sensation for you to sing loud and proud or simply replay in your head. 🎤🎵 Your job is to identify the correct lyric for every song! Think you can do it?

🚀 💡 Want more or looking for something else? Head over to the Bored Panda Quizzes and explore our full collection of quizzes and trivia designed to test your knowledge, reveal hidden insights, and spark your curiosity.💡 🚀

RELATED:

Two women joyfully singing into a vintage microphone, highlighting misheard lyrics driving people mad.

Share icon

Photo credits: Yan Krukau