“We Were Celebrating”: Miranda Kerr Breaks Silence On Ex Orlando Bloom’s Breakup With Katy Perry

ADVERTISEMENT

Miranda Kerr has opened up about her ex-husband Orlando Bloom’s recent breakup with Katy Perry after nine years together.

Orlando and Katy began dating in 2016 and split last June. They share a four-year-old daughter named Daisy.

Meanwhile, the Victoria’s Secret supermodel and the British actor were together from 2007 to 2013 and co-parent a 14-year-old son, Flynn.

Highlights Miranda Kerr confirmed Orlando Bloom and Katy Perry’s split was amicable.

Miranda dated the British actor, with whom she shares a son, from 2007 to 2013.

Katy and Orlando announced their split in July after nine years of dating.

In an interview on KIIS FM’s Kyle and Jackie O show, Miranda confirmed that Orlando and Katy’s split was amicable and that the exes have seen each other since ending their relationship.

RELATED:

Share icon Miranda Kerr has addressed her ex-husband Orlando Bloom’s breakup with Katy Perry



Image credits: mirandakerr

“Was it mutual?” host Kyle Sandilands asked.

“Yes, and I actually just saw them both on the weekend. We were celebrating [their daughter] Daisy’s birthday,” the model revealed.

ADVERTISEMENT

“We’re one big, happy family. Katy is amazing, I love her. And Orlando obviously.”

Share icon

Image credits: orlandobloom

Miranda emphasized the importance of keeping splits “harmonious,” especially when children are involved.

“If you do have animosity, it only hurts yourself,” she said.

The Aussie star also shares three children with her husband, Snapchat CEO Evan Spiegel.

In September 2023, she told Access Hollywood that she and Orlando had successfully built a “blended family” and even went on family vacations together with Evan and Katy.

In July, Katy and Orlando announced their split after nine years together

Share icon

Image credits: orlandobloom

ADVERTISEMENT

After months of speculation, Katy and Orlando confirmed their split in a joint statement issued to media outlets last July.

“Orlando and Katy have been shifting their relationship over the past many months to focus on co-parenting,” their representatives said.

“They will continue to be seen together as a family, as their shared priority is – and always will be – raising their daughter with love, stability, and mutual respect.”

Share icon

Image credits: orlandobloom

ADVERTISEMENT

The Roar singer and the 48-year-old actor reportedly started dating after meeting at a Golden Globes afterparty in 2016.

They split in 2017 but got back together shortly afterwards. They got engaged on Valentine’s Day in 2019.

Before the breakup announcement, it had been reported that Katy and Orlando were renting out their $30 million Montecito home to Chris Pratt and Katherine Schwarzenegger.

The singer and the actor share a four-year-old daughter, Daisy

Share icon

Image credits: orlandobloom

ADVERTISEMENT

According to a Us Weekly source, the artists had been living apart since her Lifetimes Tour kicked off in April.

Speculation intensified when Orlando attended Jeff Bezos and Lauren Sánchez’s lavish wedding weekend in Venice without a plus-one.

The insider said the separation was “not contentious” and that the pop star was “upset.” However, she was also relieved to not have to go through another divorce, noting that her divorce from Russell Brand had been “the worst time in her life.”

Orlando was previously married to the Victoria’s Secret model, with whom he shares a son, Flynn

Share icon

Image credits: David Livingston/Getty Images

Share icon

Image credits: katyperry

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

It’s believed that the negative reviews of Katy’s latest album, 143, and the criticism of her Lifetimes Tour affected the dynamics of her relationship with Orlando.

“Katy was deeply frustrated following the reception of her new album. It made her very stressed. Orlando was understanding, but it did cause some tension,” a source told People magazine.

“Leaving American Idol, releasing her lackluster album, the debacle over her space mission, and her struggling tour have been disappointing and stressful,” a separate insider claimed.

Miranda confirmed that Katy’s split from Orlando was amicable

Share icon

Image credits: WHITEWOLF321

The source also said the couple struggled to keep the spark alive while balancing parenting duties and professional commitments.

In July, days before the split was confirmed, the Firework singer was seen fighting back tears on stage as she thanked her fans for “always being there” for her.

Share icon

Image credits: TODAY

ADVERTISEMENT

Katy was romantically linked to Canadian prime minister Justin Trudeau after being spotted on a dinner date in Montreal. Trudeau separated from his former wife, Sophie, in 2023.

A Canadian political source told People that the prime minister “didn’t know so many people would find out about the private dinner” and that he was “surprised” by the international interest in his love life.

Share icon

Image credits: mirandakerr

ADVERTISEMENT

The source added that the two “are for sure attracted to each other on several levels and had a wonderful time together in Canada.”

Still, the politician would prefer to keep the relationship “more low-key,” especially since photos of them were released when he and Katy were still getting acquainted.

Katy is currently traveling for the South American leg of her Lifetimes Tour. The tour will conclude in December in Abhu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates.

People applauded Orlando and Katy for keeping a respectful relationship for their daughter

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT