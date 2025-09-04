Bored Panda works better on our iPhone app
“We Were Celebrating”: Miranda Kerr Breaks Silence On Ex Orlando Bloom’s Breakup With Katy Perry
Miranda Kerr outdoors smiling with long wavy hair and wearing a yellow dress, related to Orlando Bloom breakup news.
Celebrities, Entertainment

“We Were Celebrating”: Miranda Kerr Breaks Silence On Ex Orlando Bloom’s Breakup With Katy Perry

marinaurman Marina Urman
Entertainment News Writer
Miranda Kerr has opened up about her ex-husband Orlando Bloom’s recent breakup with Katy Perry after nine years together.

Orlando and Katy began dating in 2016 and split last June. They share a four-year-old daughter named Daisy.

Meanwhile, the Victoria’s Secret supermodel and the British actor were together from 2007 to 2013 and co-parent a 14-year-old son, Flynn.

Highlights
  • Miranda Kerr confirmed Orlando Bloom and Katy Perry’s split was amicable.
  • Miranda dated the British actor, with whom she shares a son, from 2007 to 2013.
  • Katy and Orlando announced their split in July after nine years of dating.

In an interview on KIIS FM’s Kyle and Jackie O show, Miranda confirmed that Orlando and Katy’s split was amicable and that the exes have seen each other since ending their relationship.

RELATED:

    Miranda Kerr has addressed her ex-husband Orlando Bloom’s breakup with Katy Perry
    Miranda Kerr in a yellow dress smiling outdoors with trees and clear sky, discussing Orlando Bloom breakup with Katy Perry.

    Image credits: mirandakerr

    “Was it mutual?” host Kyle Sandilands asked.

    “Yes, and I actually just saw them both on the weekend. We were celebrating [their daughter] Daisy’s birthday,” the model revealed.

    “We’re one big, happy family. Katy is amazing, I love her. And Orlando obviously.”

    Miranda Kerr smiling in a patterned top beside a man indoors, related to Orlando Bloom breakup with Katy Perry news.

    Image credits: orlandobloom

    Miranda emphasized the importance of keeping splits “harmonious,” especially when children are involved.

    “If you do have animosity, it only hurts yourself,” she said.

    The Aussie star also shares three children with her husband, Snapchat CEO Evan Spiegel.

    In September 2023, she told Access Hollywood that she and Orlando had successfully built a “blended family” and even went on family vacations together with Evan and Katy.

    In July, Katy and Orlando announced their split after nine years together

    Miranda Kerr and Orlando Bloom sharing a kiss indoors, highlighting moments after Katy Perry breakup news.

    Image credits: orlandobloom

    After months of speculation, Katy and Orlando confirmed their split in a joint statement issued to media outlets last July.

    “Orlando and Katy have been shifting their relationship over the past many months to focus on co-parenting,” their representatives said.

    “They will continue to be seen together as a family, as their shared priority is – and always will be – raising their daughter with love, stability, and mutual respect.”

    Miranda Kerr and Orlando Bloom taking a selfie in a scenic canal setting, sharing a close moment outdoors.

    Image credits: orlandobloom

    The Roar singer and the 48-year-old actor reportedly started dating after meeting at a Golden Globes afterparty in 2016. 

    They split in 2017 but got back together shortly afterwards. They got engaged on Valentine’s Day in 2019.

    Before the breakup announcement, it had been reported that Katy and Orlando were renting out their $30 million Montecito home to Chris Pratt and Katherine Schwarzenegger.

    The singer and the actor share a four-year-old daughter, Daisy

    Miranda Kerr with family on a boat at sunset, reflecting on Orlando Bloom's breakup with Katy Perry.

    Image credits: orlandobloom

    According to a Us Weekly source, the artists had been living apart since her Lifetimes Tour kicked off in April. 

    Speculation intensified when Orlando attended Jeff Bezos and Lauren Sánchez’s lavish wedding weekend in Venice without a plus-one.

    The insider said the separation was “not contentious” and that the pop star was “upset.” However, she was also relieved to not have to go through another divorce, noting that her divorce from Russell Brand had been “the worst time in her life.”

    Orlando was previously married to the Victoria’s Secret model, with whom he shares a son, Flynn

    Miranda Kerr and Orlando Bloom posing together at a formal event, discussing breakup with Katy Perry.

    Image credits: David Livingston/Getty Images

    Miranda Kerr and friend smiling closely together in a casual setting breaking silence on Orlando Bloom breakup news.

    Image credits: katyperry

    It’s believed that the negative reviews of Katy’s latest album, 143, and the criticism of her Lifetimes Tour affected the dynamics of her relationship with Orlando.

    “Katy was deeply frustrated following the reception of her new album. It made her very stressed. Orlando was understanding, but it did cause some tension,” a source told People magazine.

    “Leaving American Idol, releasing her lackluster album, the debacle over her space mission, and her struggling tour have been disappointing and stressful,” a separate insider claimed.

    Miranda confirmed that Katy’s split from Orlando was amicable

    Miranda Kerr smiling with a friend in a close-up selfie, discussing Orlando Bloom breakup with Katy Perry.

    Image credits: WHITEWOLF321

    The source also said the couple struggled to keep the spark alive while balancing parenting duties and professional commitments.

    In July, days before the split was confirmed, the Firework singer was seen fighting back tears on stage as she thanked her fans for “always being there” for her.

    Miranda Kerr speaking in a red top, sharing her reaction on ex Orlando Bloom's breakup with Katy Perry during an interview.

    Image credits: TODAY

    Katy was romantically linked to Canadian prime minister Justin Trudeau after being spotted on a dinner date in Montreal. Trudeau separated from his former wife, Sophie, in 2023.

    A Canadian political source told People that the prime minister “didn’t know so many people would find out about the private dinner” and that he was “surprised” by the international interest in his love life.

    Miranda Kerr posing outdoors in a red dress, sharing insights on Orlando Bloom breakup and celebrity relationships.

    Image credits: mirandakerr

    The source added that the two “are for sure attracted to each other on several levels and had a wonderful time together in Canada.”

    Still, the politician would prefer to keep the relationship “more low-key,” especially since photos of them were released when he and Katy were still getting acquainted.

    Katy is currently traveling for the South American leg of her Lifetimes Tour. The tour will conclude in December in Abhu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates.

    People applauded Orlando and Katy for keeping a respectful relationship for their daughter

    Miranda Kerr commenting on ex Orlando Bloom’s breakup with Katy Perry and reflecting on their past celebration.

    Comment by Ashton Brumfield expressing support for family and love around kids after breakup news of Orlando Bloom and Katy Perry.

    Comment by Mr. Rogosin expressing support and encouragement for a couple navigating relationship challenges.

    User comment on social media post expressing support for co-parenting with a light blue background and black bold username.

    Comment by Eden Chavez expressing past love for Orlando Bloom, reacting to news about his breakup with Katy Perry.

    Miranda Kerr breaking silence on ex Orlando Bloom's breakup with Katy Perry, sharing her perspective.

    Comment by Steven R Rivas stating that being an adult means not hating your ex, posted in a social media discussion on Orlando Bloom breakup.

    Comment by Michelle Reid discussing co-parenting and importance of kids amid Miranda Kerr and Orlando Bloom breakup news.

    Comment by Robert Wesson praising Orlando Bloom and family for maintaining good relations despite breakup with Katy Perry.

    Comment by Sandra Quiterres about co-parenting as the best way for children, sharing her opinion on the topic.

    Breakup
    relationship
    Marina Urman

    Marina Urman

    Entertainment News Writer

    Read more »

    With a degree in social science and a love for culture, I approach entertainment journalism at Bored Panda with a research-driven mindset. I write about celebrity news, Hollywood highlights, and viral stories that spark curiosity worldwide. My work has reached millions of readers and is recognized for balancing accuracy with an engaging voice. I believe that pop culture isn’t just entertainment, it reflects the social conversations shaping our time.

    Read less »
