‘Miracle’ Plastic Surgeon Goes Viral After Transforming Grandma To Look Decades Younger

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A facelift performed on an unidentified 70-year-old woman, and documented in a video by her doctor, has amazed social media.

Beverly Hills-based plastic surgeon Dr. Carl Truesdale took to TikTok last month to first show his client preparing to go under the knife, expressing, “I’m just so happy, I’m grateful. I’m so excited.”

Highlights A plastic surgeon has gone viral after performing a facelift on a 70-year-old woman, achieving a result so striking that she claimed he “took 30 years off” her appearance.

Social media users agreed with her admiration for the doctor, calling his work one of the most natural facelifts they had ever seen.

However, not all cosmetic procedures receive positive reactions. Surgeon Dr. Yunus Sağlam recently went viral for a facelift that drew heavy criticism online.

The clip then went on to show how she was delighted with her post-procedure look and appreciated him for keeping his promise of making her look decades younger with his skills.

Netizens joined her in praising the doctor, with many saying this was “the most natural facelift” they had seen in their lives.

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A plastic surgeon has gone viral after revealing his 70-year-old client’s transformation

Image credits: doctor.truesdale

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The video, recorded a month after the procedure, captured the woman admiring her results, saying, “It’s amazing, it’s just so amazing. He said he was going to take 30 years off my life, and boy, he kept his word.”

“When people ask me how old I am, I’m gonna say 40. I went through Truesdale’s time machine,” she further noted.

Image credits: doctor.truesdale

The TikTok documenting her transformation has amassed 12 million views, with platform users expressing awe at Dr. Truesdale’s work.

“Dr. Truesdale… you are a miracle worker from God!” one said, while another added, “I would never know she was actually 70.”

Image credits: doctor.truesdale

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“You don’t go overboard. This is refreshing to see,” a third remarked.

“If she dyed her hair a darker color, she could easily pass for mid-40s,” a separate user voiced.

“Now this is the plastic surgery look I can get behind. She looks incredible and happy, and it doesn’t look fake or crazy at all. Nice job,” praised another.

Dr. Truesdale previously operated on his mother, and she was no less happy with what he achieved

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Dr. Truesdale recorded giving his mother, Linda, “a mommy makeover” in several stages starting in September 2023, when she was 68 years old.

For her first round of surgery, she had extra skin removed from her upper and lower eyelids and from under her nose to give her a more lifted look.

During the next session, he performed a brow lift, a complete face and neck lift, and also transferred fat from one part of her body to her under-eye and cheek areas to achieve a fuller, more youthful look.

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Image credits: doctor.truesdale

Thrilled with her new appearance, Linda said, “I have to make sure that I maintain this and that I keep a positive attitude.”

“We are all aging, but at 68, I feel great. This is what I felt inside — the youthfulness — and now I can see it on the exterior,” she expressed.

Her son joked in the video: “Most kids add wrinkles to their mothers’ faces. I was able to take some away.”

Image credits: doctor.truesdale

Dr. Truesdale faced criticism for operating on Linda, with netizens opining “she didn’t need it.”

He, however, defended his decision to give his mother a facelift, saying, “Even though she doesn’t need to look younger, it makes her life better… and we only have so much time to live, so we better be as happy as we can be.”

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View this post on Instagram A post shared by Dr. Carl Truesdale- Face Expert (@doctor.truesdale)

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Truesdale was also criticized for operating on a family member, in response to which he said, “I personally know probably ten surgeons who have done work on their family members, their moms, their wives, but there are only a couple who have done it pretty publicly.”

Not all facelifts end up producing positive results, and Dr. Yunus Sağlam recently went viral for a botched surgery

Image credits: doctor.truesdale

Turkey-based Dr. Sağlam, much like Dr. Truesdale, often documents his clients’ before-and-after results on social media.

Earlier this month, he shared that he performed a temporal lift — which focuses on removing sagging skin and wrinkles around the eyes and eyebrows — and a midface lift, which is meant to treat sagging cheeks, deepening nasolabial folds, and loss of elasticity, on a woman.

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However, netizens were not pleased with the outcome.

Image credits: doctor.truesdale

“It’s giving Grinch lift,” a critic said about the results, while another called out the doctor by writing, “If this is the good work he wants to show off, imagine the stuff he is less proud of.”

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“The plastic surgeon should be barred from doing surgery ever again,” voiced another, while the next asked, “Someone paid for this?”

“I’m so glad I saw this. I’ve been considering surgery, but I think I’ll keep my hooded eyelids rather than risk looking like that,” the following said.

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“Miracle worker.” Viewers were impressed with Dr. Truesdale’s work

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