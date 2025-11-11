25 City Layouts That’ll Stump You, Unless You Are A True Geography Genius
You’re about to put your geography skills to the test with this challenging grid map quiz!
We’ve gathered 25 world cities, shown only through their grid maps – no landmarks & no names.
The only hint? The shape of the city itself. If you’ve seen these maps before, you might have an advantage. If not, give it your best shot all the way to Question 25.
Are you ready to start exploring? Let’s see how sharp your map skills really are!
If you missed Part 1, check it out here.
Image credits: Leah Newhouse
Would be handy if they said which country the city was in so you could learn something at the same time. Surely not many people would know every single city on that list?
