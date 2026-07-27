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Weirdly enough, some people are so petty that they can use anything as a tool to put others down, and even relish it. That’s probably why it’s so satisfying to watch them get exactly what they deserve when someone puts them in their place.

Even this groom’s mother and lieutenant brother played the petty game by trying to pull rank on the bride’s sergeant father over a political tiff. Exasperated by their behavior, the bride’s captain brother finally stepped in, and his berating left the mom and son absolutely mortified! Here’s what happened…

More info: Reddit

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It’s insane how people feel disrespected just because their relatives don’t share their political opinions

Image credits: syda_productions / Magnific (not the actual photo)

The poster came from a military family, who had political disagreements with their sister’s fiance’s family when they all met for the first time

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Image credits: prostock-studio / Magnific (not the actual photo)

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Things spiraled during the engagement dinner when the groom’s mom demanded an apology for being “disrespected,” and his brother came in his lieutenant’s uniform

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Image credits: magnific / Magnific (not the actual photo)

When the bride’s sergeant dad refused to apologize, the lieutenant tried to “discipline” the sergeant, but then the bride’s brother entered the picture

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Image credits: prostock-studio / Magnific (not the actual photo)

This guy was a captain, so he cornered the lieutenant and started berating him for pulling off something so obnoxious against a sergeant

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Image credits: laEsquina743

While everyone watched the terrified guy, they were also delighted to see the mom’s mortified expression when her plan failed miserably

In today’s tale, the original poster (OP) shares how their sister’s in-laws tried to stir up trouble during the engagement dinner but were brutally snubbed. The two families had a political disagreement when they met for the first time, but everyone was drunk, so the OP hoped they would let it go. Unfortunately, things took a turn for the worse during the engagement dinner.

The groom’s mom and brother arrived late, and the guy was also wearing his lieutenant’s uniform. Even the OP’s family was military, but they didn’t think it was the right occasion to wear their uniforms. Anyway, the woman immediately started demanding an apology from the bride’s dad (a sergeant) for “offending” her during their last conversation, and threw a fit when he refused.

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She went on a furious rant, claiming she deserved to be treated respectfully. Meanwhile, the author’s dad was listening to her tantrum in silence, but he finally snapped. Much to everyone’s horror, the groom’s lieutenant brother called out the sergeant to “conduct himself more professionally.” Everyone was shocked that they would bring up such a petty card to play in their game.

That’s when the bride’s brother stepped into the picture. You see, this guy was a captain, so his rank was higher than the lieutenant’s. He cornered the other guy, who grew pale with fear, quietly took the chiding, and mumbled frightened “yessirs” to the captain. Meanwhile, his mommy was utterly mortified, while the poster and their family watched all the drama with delight.

Image credits: magnific / Magnific (not the actual photo)

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Believe it or not, a study reveals a fracturing nation as political divides shatter friendships, tear apart families, and fuel deepening hostility among everyday Americans. In fact, researchers found that 37% have experienced a political breakup at some point in their lives, with a family member, friend, partner, or coworker. Also, the trend appears to be accelerating.

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Moreover, research highlights that political disagreements within families can undermine both individual and relational well-being. It has been observed that reduced positive communication is the most prominent factor in the deterioration of families’ psychological health. It’s actually weird that people feel “disrespected” just because someone doesn’t share their political opinions.

Peeps online were quick to call the mom and son entitled for being so angry about the OP’s dad’s political views. However, experts emphasize that such people have an inflated sense of their own importance, believe they deserve respect, and lash out when they don’t get what they want. Besides, using his rank to demean someone sounds very pompous, doesn’t it?

People online felt that the young man’s rank was no comparison to the sergeant’s experience. They also called out the toxic mother, but the OP claimed that she was a victim of domestic violence, so it explained some of her behavior. Do you think the mom and son deserved what they got? We would love to hear your thoughts, so drop them in the comments below!

Netizens called out the entitled mom and pompous brother for trying to pull rank on the bride’s dad over something so petty

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