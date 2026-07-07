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As kids, we love our parents even before we know what love is, and always expect them to be there for us. However, as time passes, things change, and some mothers and fathers prefer to focus on their own lives rather than their children’s.

This woman began questioning her relationship with her dad after he kept prioritizing his girlfriend’s feelings over his own daughter. It all escalated into unnecessary drama when he almost ruined his daughter’s intimate wedding ceremony by bringing along his rude, uninvited girlfriend! Here’s what happened…

More info: Reddit

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It can be heartbreaking when a parent dismisses our feelings and cares more about their new partner instead

Image credits: boyarkinamarina / Magnific (not the actual photo)

The poster only invited her close family for her legal wedding, but she was furious as her dad brought his girlfriend despite her refusal beforehand

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Image credits: The Yuri Arcurs Collection / Magnific (not the actual photo)

Moreover, the girlfriend was extremely rude to the poster, and the couple left immediately, without joining everyone for a celebratory lunch

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Image credits: tonefotografia / Magnific (not the actual photo)

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The poster had an intimate wedding in Australia, but arranged a small dinner just for family back home, and again her dad wanted to bring his girlfriend

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Image credits: ohshesplastic

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When she refused, he claimed that he didn’t know how to tell his girlfriend about it, which upset the poster as he totally dismissed her feelings

Today’s story involves the original poster’s (OP) wedding, so obviously, there’s drama. She and her husband had the big event in Australia with just the two of them. However, before that, they signed the legal paperwork in their home country. She had called her brother and his fiancée as witnesses, but also invited her mom and dad, as she didn’t want them to miss out on the important day.

Her father had asked to bring his girlfriend of 1.5 years for this, but she had refused. Still, he showed up with the woman anyway and acted weird when the OP wanted to take a photo with her parents. Moreover, when she tried to be friendly with his girlfriend, she was met with absolute rudeness. Then, she just watched as her dad immediately left with the woman.

The guy had promised to take everyone out to lunch afterward, but the newly married couple ended up paying as he rushed away. Fortunately, the actual wedding in Australia cheered up the poster, but things got sour immediately after they returned. They had planned a celebratory dinner just for their close-knit family, but her dad again insisted on bringing his girlfriend.

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The author reminded him of how unpleasant the woman had been during the legal matter, so she refused to have her. However, he claimed that he didn’t know how to tell his girlfriend about it. The poster was pretty heartbroken that he kept dismissing her feelings, but cared about his girlfriend’s. After all, she barely knew the woman and didn’t want her to be there on such a special day.

Image credits: The Yuri Arcurs Collection / Magnific (not the actual photo)

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Many people online sided with the poster and called out her dad for constantly dismissing her. Experts highlight that “invalidation and dismissal can impact a person’s ability to regulate their own emotions and trigger psychological distress. It can also result in a disconnect from strong self-worth and can lead to a tendency to push away our own feelings of validity.”

Well, the bride just wanted it to be a small event and set up a clear boundary. After all, even studies emphasize that setting boundaries is essential for maintaining healthy relationships, self-respect, and emotional well-being. When someone disregards your boundaries, it can lead to stress, resentment, and even toxic relationships. No wonder the OP started questioning her bond with her dad.

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Meanwhile, a few netizens felt the poster was being very selfish. Her dad had his own life, and as an adult, she should understand his inclination towards his girlfriend. Researchers stress that watching parents date again can spark a swirl of emotions, often stemming from the uncomfortable realization that parents have independent emotional and romantic lives.

However, they elaborate that focusing on the parent’s well-being and happiness can help adult children adjust to the transition with compassion and clarity. Netizens felt that while her dad was at fault for dismissing her and going against her wedding invitation request, she shouldn’t whine about him not prioritizing her. Do you agree with them? Feel free to share your thoughts in the comments section!

Most netizens sided with the poster, but a few felt that her dad had to live his own life rather than prioritizing his daughter all the time

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