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Some humans are literally the definition of everything that is wrong with the world, and think nothing of the consequences of their actions. Sometimes I wonder where they get so much confidence to be evil, but I guess entitlement is totally ingrained in them by now.

Speaking of such awful people, this dad got married in secret. Years later, his wife left him, and he started dating someone his children’s age. Moreover, he also expected his daughter to invite his girlfriend to her wedding, but she decided to spite him instead! Here’s what she did…

More info: Reddit

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It’s insane how some people are brimming with entitlement and don’t care about the consequences of their actions

Image credits: kues1 / Magnific (not the actual photo)

The poster’s dad suddenly introduced his kids to his 6-month-long girlfriend, and even she had no clue that he had 4 children from his previous marriage

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Image credits: jet-po / Magnific (not the actual photo)

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Despite that, she said “yes” to him when he proposed to her the next day, and a month later, they went on a “trip” to get married in secret, without their families

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Image credits: anatoliy_cherkas / Magnific (not the actual photo)

He used this trip to turn his new wife against his ex, because of which, she was verbally violent with his kids, but she bonded with them after a few years

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Image credits: mintpro / Magnific (not the actual photo)

However, she realized what a horrible person her husband was, and divorced him after 11 years, but he started dating someone his daughter’s age

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Image credits: Madhatter_696

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The daughter refused to invite his girlfriend to her wedding, so he threw a fit, and she decided to invite her ex-stepmom to spite him

In today’s tale, the original poster (OP) shares dramatic instances from two different weddings. It all started 7 years after her parents’ divorce, when she was at her dad’s house and he suddenly brought his girlfriend along. The woman had no clue that he had 4 kids, and even the kids didn’t know about his 6-month-long relationship. Despite that, he proposed the next day, and she said, “Yes.”

Just a month after that, the couple went on a long trip, but the real reason was to get married in secret. Nobody in the man’s family knew about it, and everyone was shocked. However, all this secrecy was so he could fill his wife’s ears with nasty stories about his ex. Much to his children’s horror, their new stepmom was verbally violent with them, as she thought they were the cause of the couple’s problems.

Well, years passed, and things gradually got better between her and the kids. Also, she realized how awful her husband was, so they divorced after 11 years together. In fact, the guy had been cheating on her with her best friend and also his son’s friend’s girlfriend. That’s why moving on was pretty easy for him, and he started dating a 24-year-old, the same age as his daughter.

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His children were disgusted by his behavior, but he didn’t care. Moreover, he also insisted that the OP invite his girlfriend to her wedding. Obviously, she refused, but her dad threw a toddler-like tantrum and refused to talk to her. Such drama was the last thing that the frustrated bride needed, so she decided to invite her ex-stepmom instead, just to spite her father.

Image credits: freepik / Magnific (not the actual photo)

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Netizens were quick to point out that the man was a narcissist. According to research data, between 0.5% and 5% of people in the U.S. may have Narcissistic Personality Disorder (NPD), and between 50% and 75% of cases affect males. Such people have a grandiose sense of self, a belief in superiority, entitlement, and arrogance, are willing to exploit others, and also lack empathy.

No wonder he didn’t care that badmouthing his ex to his new wife would impact his kids, as she took it out on them. Experts claim that emotional violence against children is now more common than physical cruelty. They elaborate that this verbal aggression can trigger a range of negative consequences, such as depression, aggression, conduct disorders, substance use, and anger.

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Fortunately, things improved between the stepmom and the children, but they must be eternally scarred by their dad’s cheating behavior. Studies emphasize that adult children who find out about a parent’s infidelity can experience mistrust of their own romantic partner. Moreover, they may react with shock, confusion, rage, cynicism, sadness, shame, or a mix of reactions.

I think that after all the damage the man’s actions had caused his children, the OP had every right to take this small revenge. Peeps online felt that the guy would be completely gobsmacked to see his ex at his daughter’s wedding. Do you agree with them? We would love to hear your thoughts, so feel free to jot them down in the comments section!

Netizens didn’t shy away from calling the guy awful names, and many applauded the poster for her scathing revenge of inviting his ex

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