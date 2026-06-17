ADVERTISEMENT

I think that women’s fight for equality has been the oldest one in time, and to this day, the battle is still ongoing. From being dismissed as “too emotional” to being forgotten by history or having their work stolen by men, women have suffered for years.

Speaking of which, even this lady was taken aback when her partner suddenly demanded to have his name on her book. Obviously, she refused to share the authorship, but little did she know that it would invite more drama! Here’s what happened that made her burst out in tears…

More info: Reddit

RELATED:

History has been unkind to women, as some of them had their work stolen and credited to someone else

Image credits: svetlanasokolova / Magnific (not the actual photo)

The poster was a published author, while her partner was also a writer for a magazine, and she casually mentioned that they should write a book together

ADVERTISEMENT

Image credits: gpointstudio / Magnific (not the actual photo)

ADVERTISEMENT

However, he took it as a yes to have his name on her recent book as a “co-author,” and even started telling lies that he helped her write it

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Image credits: benzoix / Magnific (not the actual photo)

ADVERTISEMENT

When she told him she was uncomfortable sharing authorship until after their wedding, the guy and his sister berated her for not being ready for marriage

Image credits: Eastern-Plum-1755

The poor woman was distraught as she loved him, but she had spent 4.5 years working on the novel and didn’t want him to take credit for it

Today, we dive into the life of the original poster (OP), who was an established author with three novels under her name. She had been with her partner for over 2.5 years, and he was a writer as well, but wrote for a magazine. Drama started when the poster got her biggest achievement as she signed a three-book deal after 4.5 years of hard work.

ADVERTISEMENT

Mind you, she toiled all on her own, and even faced three rejections before the manuscript was finally sold. Trouble brewed thanks to her partner, who took her words literally. When he was talking about a short story idea, she said that they should work together in the future. However, he took it as a yes to have his name on her new book, despite it being entirely her creation.

ADVERTISEMENT

In fact, the guy even reached out to her publishers and started telling everyone that he was the “co-author” of her novel. She was aghast that he was telling such blatant lies, and even told him that she was uncomfortable with it. She pointed out that they could discuss sharing authorship on a project after they got married, but he lashed out that her unwillingness proved she wasn’t “all in.”

The poor poster also got a call from his sister that she was keeping her career separate from the man she loved, which meant she had “one foot out the door.” The OP was devastated, as she did love him, but felt that this was asking for too much. After all, they were not even on the same lease yet, and he was already pushing to have his name on her book like a freeloader.

ADVERTISEMENT

Image credits: drobotdean / Magnific (not the actual photo)

In case you didn’t know, men have been taking credit for women’s work for years and passing it off as their own. Even research shows that the works of famous authors like F. Scott Fitzgerald, Mark Twain, Leo Tolstoy, Fyodor Dostoevsky, Vladimir Nabokov, and many others wouldn’t be as popular if they hadn’t received help from their wives, mothers, or sisters.

However, history has conveniently forgotten the part that these women played in the success of these writers. Today’s story is no different, as netizens felt that the guy was clearly exploiting her financially. Experts warn that financial cruelty is a form of domestic violence because it is used to control people. Moreover, it can leave you feeling vulnerable, isolated, depressed, and anxious.

Apart from that, the guy was also using manipulative tactics by dangling an engagement ring to get the original poster to share authorship with him. Researchers emphasize that the “effects of emotional manipulation are far-reaching. They often negatively impact emotional and mental health, cause strained relationships, and lead to difficulties with decision-making.”

ADVERTISEMENT

With all his red flags clearly on display, people online couldn’t help but warn the poster to ditch him. They argued that someone who truly loved her would never do something so outrageous, and I wholeheartedly agree with them. What about you? What would you do in such a situation? We would love to hear your thoughts, so feel free to jot them down in the comments section!

Shocked netizens advised her to run away from the red flag, as the guy was clearly trying to exploit her emotionally and financially

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT