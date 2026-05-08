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Family secrets are often the most earth-shattering ones because of the impact they can have on so many people, which is why some folks work hard to keep them hidden. Unfortunately, time tends to have a way of exposing these things, and that can lead to big trouble.

This is what happened when a woman was told that her husband’s mom had him due to an affair just before their upcoming ancestry DNA results. This secret put the woman in a tough position, especially because her mother-in-law had forbidden her from revealing it.

More info: Reddit

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Everyone knows that they shouldn’t keep things hidden from their spouse, but there are certain moments when it can truly be hard to reveal the truth

Image credits: prostock-studio / Magnific (not the actual photo)

The poster shared that she and her husband had done an ancestry DNA test and hadn’t yet gotten the results, but just before that, her mother-in-law called to reveal some news

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Image credits: bokodi / Magnific (not the actual photo)

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The older woman explained that she had cheated on her husband due to his toxic nature and had two children with her affair partner, one of whom was the poster’s husband

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Image credits: bokodi / Magnific (not the actual photo)

The mother-in-law explained that she had kept this secret for thirty years, and she didn’t want her son to know about it, especially since he would get the DNA results soon

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Image credits: Ok_Lavishness_1167

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The poster didn’t want to keep such a huge secret from her husband, but was worried that her father-in-law’s health could be affected if he ever got to know about it

It seems the OP and her husband simply decided to take an ancestry DNA test to learn more about their family history and genetic line. They probably didn’t expect to receive any bombshell information from it, and might have assumed that it would be a simple report that would help them learn more about themselves.

That’s exactly why many people undergo genetic testing, and experts say it’s beneficial because it can unlock the secrets of a person’s lineage. A lot of information about people’s heritage, their full family tree, and ethnic background can be revealed through these simple tests, which can be powerful to know.

Unfortunately, in this case, the OP discovered another secret about her husband’s ancestry that she never actually wanted to know. That’s because his mother quickly called her over when she learned they would be getting the DNA test results, and she revealed that her son was an affair baby.

Since the mother-in-law had warned the poster not to tell anyone the truth, the OP was facing a major conflict as she didn’t want to lie to her partner. According to professionals, folks should strive to maintain honesty in their relationships and figure out what information they should keep to themselves for privacy and what they should communicate to their partner.

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Image credits: CDC / Unsplash (not the actual photo)

The OP realized that her mother-in-law had been keeping this massive secret for thirty years and that she was still in touch with her affair partner, who had even tried to meet the kids. Since the older woman had probably gotten used to hiding this information, she must not have realized what a toll it would take on her daughter-in-law.

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That’s why the poster spent all day agonizing over whether to tell her husband the truth. She also looked up his biological dad online and saw a big resemblance between him and her husband and sister-in-law. That’s what made her realize the significance of the information and that telling her partner the truth would lead to an identity crisis.

It is definitely true that most people want to know about their ancestry to feel a sense of belonging in their family. Research also shows that knowing one’s family tree can make a person feel like they’re part of something bigger than themselves and that they aren’t alone.

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All of this made the poster feel shaken, and she felt that her mother-in-law had put her in quite an impossible situation. If she revealed the truth before the tests came, it could devastate her husband and also possibly affect his dad’s health. On the other hand, if she kept the secret, it might feel like a betrayal to her spouse.

What do you think would be the right thing for the woman to do in a situation like this? We’d love to hear your opinions on this story.

Most folks felt that the poster shouldn’t keep such bombshell information from her husband, especially since it was her mother-in-law’s burden to bear

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