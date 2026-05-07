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“I Still Love Her”: Guy Leaves Wife And Kids To ‘Find Himself’, Regrets It
Close-up of a man with tears, looking regretful. He still loves his wife and kids. #regret #loves
Couples, Relationships

“I Still Love Her”: Guy Leaves Wife And Kids To ‘Find Himself’, Regrets It

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True love is hard to find and when you finally meet the man or woman of your dreams, you should hang onto them for dear life. But too often, perfectly good relationships fall to pieces because of one partner’s fragile ego. Case in point: a man who says he left his wife and kids because he couldn’t handle the fact she was the breadwinner.

Fast forward years later, and the man can’t shake the feeling that he made a terrible mistake. He claims to still be in love with his lawyer ex but is worried she might not feel the same way. In a moment of vulnerability, he decided to bare his soul. Here’s what happened next…

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    He married the woman of his dreams, then ended up leaving her because he couldn’t handle the fact that she was the breadwinner

    Image credits: Roberta Sant’Anna / Unsplash (not the actual photo)

    Years later, and he realizes he may have made the biggest mistake of his life

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    Image credits: Curated Lifestyle / Unsplash (not the actual photo)

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    Image credits: anon

    The man didn’t get the sympathy he was hoping for as some called him out for his “cringe” behavior

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    Some had advice for him while others had harsh words

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    Image credits: Yunus Tuğ / Unsplash (not the actual photo)

    He later revealed he’d taken his ex-wife on a date

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    Image credits: Getty Images / Unsplash (not the actual photo)

    Image credits: anon

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    The couple went on a few more dates and was considering telling their children

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    Image credits: anon

    Image credits: Samuel Raita / Unsplash (not the actual photo)

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    He provided another update a few months later

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    Image credits: anon

    “What a pathetic man”: many people felt the wife deserved better

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    Robyn Smith

    Robyn Smith

    Writer, BoredPanda staff

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    Robyn is an award-winning journalist who has produced work for several international media outlets. Made in Africa and exported to the world, she is obsessed with travel and the allure of new places. A lover of words and visuals, Robyn is part of the Bored Panda writing team. This Panda has two bamboo tattoos: A map of Africa & the words "Be Like The Bamboo... Bend Never Break."

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    Robyn Smith

    Robyn Smith

    Writer, BoredPanda staff

    Read more »

    Robyn is an award-winning journalist who has produced work for several international media outlets. Made in Africa and exported to the world, she is obsessed with travel and the allure of new places. A lover of words and visuals, Robyn is part of the Bored Panda writing team. This Panda has two bamboo tattoos: A map of Africa & the words "Be Like The Bamboo... Bend Never Break."

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    Mindaugas Balčiauskas

    Mindaugas Balčiauskas

    Author, BoredPanda staff

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    I'm a visual editor at Bored Panda. I kickstart my day with a mug of coffee bigger than my head, ready to tackle Photoshop. I navigate through the digital jungle with finesse, fueled by bamboo breaks and caffeine kicks. When the workday winds down, you might catch me devouring bamboo snacks while binging on the latest TV show, gaming or I could be out in nature, soaking up the tranquility and communing with my inner panda.

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    Mindaugas Balčiauskas

    Mindaugas Balčiauskas

    Author, BoredPanda staff

    Read more »

    I'm a visual editor at Bored Panda. I kickstart my day with a mug of coffee bigger than my head, ready to tackle Photoshop. I navigate through the digital jungle with finesse, fueled by bamboo breaks and caffeine kicks. When the workday winds down, you might catch me devouring bamboo snacks while binging on the latest TV show, gaming or I could be out in nature, soaking up the tranquility and communing with my inner panda.

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