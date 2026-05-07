“I Still Love Her”: Guy Leaves Wife And Kids To ‘Find Himself’, Regrets It

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True love is hard to find and when you finally meet the man or woman of your dreams, you should hang onto them for dear life. But too often, perfectly good relationships fall to pieces because of one partner’s fragile ego. Case in point: a man who says he left his wife and kids because he couldn’t handle the fact she was the breadwinner.

Fast forward years later, and the man can’t shake the feeling that he made a terrible mistake. He claims to still be in love with his lawyer ex but is worried she might not feel the same way. In a moment of vulnerability, he decided to bare his soul. Here’s what happened next…

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He married the woman of his dreams, then ended up leaving her because he couldn’t handle the fact that she was the breadwinner

Image credits: Roberta Sant’Anna / Unsplash (not the actual photo)

Years later, and he realizes he may have made the biggest mistake of his life

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Image credits: Curated Lifestyle / Unsplash (not the actual photo)

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The man didn’t get the sympathy he was hoping for as some called him out for his “cringe” behavior

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Some had advice for him while others had harsh words

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Image credits: Yunus Tuğ / Unsplash (not the actual photo)

He later revealed he’d taken his ex-wife on a date

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Image credits: Getty Images / Unsplash (not the actual photo)

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The couple went on a few more dates and was considering telling their children

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Image credits: Samuel Raita / Unsplash (not the actual photo)

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He provided another update a few months later

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“What a pathetic man”: many people felt the wife deserved better

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