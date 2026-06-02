ADVERTISEMENT

We’re all a little grossed out by simple bodily things. Some people really dislike feet (for obvious reasons, yuck). Others find the usual bodily fluids disgusting. Again, very understandable.

But what we often forget is that our own body is capable of things that are far more disgusting than we might think, but a lot of us just don’t notice. But fret not, because a netizen decided to ask exactly what gross fact about the human body most of us don’t know, and the selection is… offensive, to say the least.

More info: Reddit

This post may include affiliate links.

Add Answer
#1

Mother kissing sleeping baby illustrating human body care You can sometimes actually feel your organs sliding back into place in the days after giving birth.

FionnaAndCake Report

10points
POST
acey-ace16 avatar
Ace
Ace
Community Member
Premium 1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

I can sometimes feel my organs sliding back into place after a particularly impressive bowel movement...

3
3points
reply
RELATED:
    #2

    Woman holding throat with discomfort illustrating human body health issues The human body produces about a liter of mucus every single day. Most of it you just swallow without realizing.

    midnightmusee_ , Wavebreak Media Report

    10points
    POST
    #3

    Fit woman showing toned abdomen and exercise effects on body Your belly button is basically just a scar where they unplugged you from the mothership.

    No_Metal2622 , Anastasia Kazakova Report

    9points
    POST
    kristiflanigan avatar
    LizzieBoredom
    LizzieBoredom
    Community Member
    1 hour ago (edited) Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    But when I suggest unplugging, and plugging back in, my Mom has a fit.

    3
    3points
    reply
    ADVERTISEMENT

    The human body goes through changes. With hormonal imbalances and even immune system issues, your organs and body in general can start functioning a bit differently. But few things change human biology quite as much as pregnancy, which is why so many of the responses on the thread focus on the bodies of pregnant women.

    What you may not have ever thought about (because why would you?) is the fact that your organs are basically just kind of shifting around. Experts explain that during pregnancy, the organs move to make room for the fetus as it grows. And after birth, women may actually feel their organs shifting back into place over time. Apparently, they also float during roller coasters. Interesting, but pretty yucky.
    #4

    Ultrasound scan near kidney area on patient's back with kidney model, human body anatomy You can have extra little spleens throughout your body. In pathology we call them “spleenlets.”.

    piangere , nadezdagorosko Report

    9points
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #5

    Person cleansing face with cotton pads, highlighting skin care and human body Right now, millions of microscopic, eight-legged Demodex mites are crawling, mating & ending inside your facial pores…because they don't have an behind, they eventually explode and release a lifetime of accumulated waste directly onto your skin…. 🤪.

    itxSMG , freepik Report

    9points
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #6

    Close-up of human body bacteria under microscope in dark background Your body odor is the farts of bacteria. All those little critters are just farting on you 24/7.

    ShadyMyLady , CDC Report

    9points
    POST

    Perhaps one of the most unsettling things to think about when it comes to your own body is, well, the living beings on it. That's right, we're pretty much a walking, living, and breathing planet for billions of bacteria, mites, fungi, and even viruses. And the mental images some of these creatures bring to mind are disturbing, to say the very least.

    Perhaps the most unsettling to think about, though, are the mites, more specifically, Demodex mites, which you might know as face mites. They are eight-legged microscopic mites that live inside your facial hair follicles. They spend their days feeding on your sebum and even crawl out to mate, lay eggs, and then crawl back inside. But according to experts, they're harmless and even healthy. Who knew.

    ADVERTISEMENT
    #7

    Medical professional examining human brain MRI scans Our brains are sitting in liquid that is cleaned while we sleep. If we don’t get enough sleep the liquid stays dirty, resulting in brain fog, memory problems etc.

    Visual-Sand3718 , user26738526 Report

    9points
    POST
    acey-ace16 avatar
    Ace
    Ace
    Community Member
    Premium     1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    That's.... not how it works. It's possible that more fluid is circulated around the brain while sleeping, and that his may help remove excess protein molecules, but it's not 'water' and it is not 'dirty'. Nor is there any specific connection to those particular neurological conditions.

    2
    2points
    reply
    View more comments
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #8

    Gloved hand holding petri dish with blue bacterial culture A human gut roughly contains 38 trillion bacteria.

    xxTonyTonyxx , freepik Report

    9points
    POST
    skipscales avatar
    Jay Scales
    Jay Scales
    Community Member
    3 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    But this is a good thing! We'd d*e if we didn't have enough.

    0
    0points
    reply
    #9

    Woman outdoors covering nose due to unpleasant human body odor Most smells your body “makes” are secondarily made by creatures living on you and inside you .

    Great_Apez , freepik Report

    9points
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT

    And of course, most of us don't even think about getting diseases that are so brutally destructive to the body that they can lead to some really... disgusting outcomes. So when one of the entries on the list mentioned scurvy, we had to look into it and fact-check whether the claims were actually true.

    And, well, they are. According to health experts, your body uses collagen to keep scars closed, and scars never fully heal. That means your body is constantly producing fresh collagen to maintain them, and collagen can't be produced without vitamin C. So if you develop scurvy and don't receive treatment, old scars can reopen. Fancy an orange now?
    #10

    Close up of elderly knees with scars highlighting human body healing So apparently when you have scurvy, all you old wounds begin to open up again.

    Chill_Capybara_09 , chormail Report

    8points
    POST
    kristiflanigan avatar
    LizzieBoredom
    LizzieBoredom
    Community Member
    53 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Like the time Ryan left me sitting alone in a movie theater cuz he "wanted to move the car, and will be right back"?

    1
    1point
    reply
    #11

    Woman explaining female reproductive anatomy model Speaking of the uterus...I didn't know when I was 10yrs old and my 93yr grandmother was having trouble keeping her hands out of her pants what she could possibly doing. Then I overheard her in the bathroom with my older sister who was a newly minted Nurse Practitioner tell her that her uterus had 'prolapsed' and had literally started to fall out through her privates and my sister was going to help her 'tuck it back in'.

    sunny_spot_girl , Elen Sher Report

    8points
    POST
    #12

    Close-up of human neck and collarbone skin texture The fact that our skin is basically a full time shedding factory.

    Jinxybug , El S Report

    8points
    POST

    Crazy as it sounds, scurvy isn't the only disease that can cause your body to react in extreme ways. Acute radiation sickness can essentially destroy your cells and prevent new ones from growing. Fibrodysplasia Ossificans Progressiva can cause your body to form bone instead of muscle during wound healing. But you know what? What if your own immune system were your biggest enemy?

    Yeah, that's right, your immune system has the potential to turn against you in a matter of seconds. Some experts even point out that if your immune system were to recognize certain parts of your eyes as foreign, it could begin attacking them. During development in the womb, the immune system learns to recognize most of your body's tissues as its own, but not the eyes. A simple design flaw.
    #13

    Microscopic view of colorful human cells highlighting human body details Your body contains more bacteria cells than human cells.

    sunbearimon , National Cancer Institute Report

    7points
    POST
    #14

    Couple kissing closely illustrating human body connection Every time you kiss someone you’re swapping about 80 million bacteria. Your mouth is basically a petri dish.

    AfterHours_Babe , Getty Images Report

    7points
    POST
    #15

    Close-up of smiling face with thick eyebrows and clear skin, human body fact focus Not as disgusting as it is horrifying, but if your immune system finds out your eyes exist—it will essentially try to get rid of them. It will start an autoimmune attack leading to various eye diseases, inflammation, and even loss of eyesight💀.

    MsDevilDog , Frank Flores Report

    6points
    POST
    acey-ace16 avatar
    Ace
    Ace
    Community Member
    Premium     1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Every, Single, Time. No, your immune system cannot "find out" anything. Yes, autoimmune illnesses do exist, including some that can have this effect, when the immune system malfunctions.

    3
    3points
    reply

    All in all, your body is constantly built on a “good enough” basis from a survival standpoint. Sure, we can reproduce and keep ourselves alive for the most part, but we’re also a bit of a biological mess. Made up of evolutionary compromises and happy accidents.

    In reality, we’re perfectly flawed. Well, that is, if you don’t think too hard about all the gross things going on inside us. So, do you have any fun facts that are actually pretty disgusting to add to this list? Let us know if there’s anything about the human body that’s quietly horrifying in ways most people don’t think about.

    Never miss a story that brings joy to the world. Follow on Google News

    #16

    Close-up of lips and teeth showing dry skin texture, human body fact concept Your mouth and lips are the same kind of tissue as your a*****e. Because we formed first from a few cells trying to be a digestive tract, then they slowly go their separate ways as we develop.

    LeGama , Edu Bastidas Report

    5points
    POST
    #17

    Person celebrating on mountain cliff with raised arms Your body is constantly covered in tiny microorganisms, and most of them are actually helping keep you alive.

    tylo884r , Colin + Meg Report

    5points
    POST
    #18

    People enjoying roller coaster ride showing human body reactions When women have a c section they just put everything back in & your body slots everything back into place

    That funny feeling your stomach gets when you go down a rollercoaster etc? That’s your insides floating about.

    Kitchen_Current , Molly the Cat Report

    4points
    POST
    #19

    Mother breastfeeding baby showing natural human body nurturing Humans have a mammary line like dogs and cats do. We usually only develop breast tissue on our chest but sometimes we develop it in other areas.
    Found this out when I leaked breast milk from my armpit 🙃.

    PhotoPrimary7801 , senivpetro Report

    4points
    POST
    #20

    Hands forming heart shape on pregnant belly representing human body pregnancy Rock babies? I cant remember the actual name. But people have a miscarriage and the body locks the passed baby in calcium to protect itself. Most people don't even know they have them.

    jabsaw2112 , jcomp Report

    4points
    POST
    #21

    Pregnant woman feeling nauseous holding belly in bedroom, human body fact theme You can puke out through your nose and sinuses.

    It s***s, like, a lot.

    F**k you influenza.

    MothMeep7 , Getty Images Report

    4points
    POST
    johngrimes avatar
    UnclePanda
    UnclePanda
    Community Member
    Premium     9 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Has anyone escaped this special joy of living?

    0
    0points
    reply
    View more comments
    #22

    Close-up of a rat representing human body germs Your b******e can stretch to about 7 inches. Rats only require 1.5 inches to squeeze into a space.

    KillerCritter1312 , Joshua J. Cotten Report

    4points
    POST
    acey-ace16 avatar
    Ace
    Ace
    Community Member
    Premium     1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    I don't know why, but I'm getting a sudden image of Richard Gere and a gerbil...

    1
    1point
    reply
    #23

    Person measuring waist with tape measure near bowl of salad Most of your neurotransmitters are produced by the bacteria in your gut, not your brain.

    dignan2002 , Curated Lifestyle Report

    4points
    POST
    #24

    Person seated on toilet holding toilet paper, visible lower body Your body is full of p*o and pee and skeletons right now.

    WavishingWickWude , gpointstudio Report

    4points
    POST
    johngrimes avatar
    UnclePanda
    UnclePanda
    Community Member
    Premium     7 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    And we're all carrying a small bag of warm vomit on our persons.

    0
    0points
    reply
    #25

    Large skeleton figure lying on grass representing human body skeleton There’s a spooky skeleton inside.

    KittenPics , chris robert Report

    3points
    POST
    #26

    Transparent human body model showing skeleton and veins anatomy The fastest k*****g virus takes around 4 days to k**l you. That would be Ebola.

    Your immune system can k**l you in 15 minutes.

    RobotVac_Tester_USA , camilo jimenez Report

    3points
    POST
    #27

    Hands holding paper model of female reproductive system Molar pregnancy. It's when a collection of cysts grows inside the uterus. They unfortunately had a picture of one in a textbook for class, and i needed to take a break for 15 minutes after seeing that.

    Amazing_Excuse_3860 , atlascompany Report

    3points
    POST
    #28

    Woman sticking out tongue showing human body expression Not disgusting but interesting, your tongue rests on the roof of your mouth.

    mypoopscaresflysaway , cookie_studio Report

    3points
    POST
    #29

    Person curled up in bed holding knees, showing physical discomfort Your brain, there is no shortage of ailments, diseases, and abnormalities that can take an entire healthy body and system and make it want to destroy itself through depression, anxiety, alcoholism, a*******n, and a thousand different tormenting thoughts and feelings.

    Candid_Memory_7204 , bokodi Report

    3points
    POST
    #30

    Lip skin is the same skin as booty hole skin.

    Putrid_Ingenuity_546 Report

    3points
    POST
    #31

    Some cheeses and smelly feet share odor compounds, including butyric acid. That’s why a strong cheese can sometimes smell uncannily like a locker room. Also: I’m going to vom now.

    BW1818 Report

    3points
    POST
    acey-ace16 avatar
    Ace
    Ace
    Community Member
    Premium     56 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Also what gives Hershey chocolate its characteristic sour smell.

    0
    0points
    reply
    #32

    How dirty the pointer, middle and ring finger can get.

    MongooseSimple8638 Report

    3points
    POST
    #33

    Eyelash mites.

    LeftToaster Report

    3points
    POST
    #34

    Doctor examining pregnant woman's belly during prenatal checkup Amniotic fluid is partially fetal urine and, once the gut has formed, the fetus will be constantly drinking and excreting further fluid.

    flyforpennies , Getty Images Report

    3points
    POST
    #35

    Tonsil stones.

    highstreetcompton Report

    3points
    POST
    #36

    Chronic Inflammation between two organs that reside next to each other can lead to formation of a fistula (an joined opening between two organs that normally are supposed to stay sealed and separate), say your bladder and intestines... essentially making you pee p**p.

    Exotic_Secretary8960 Report

    3points
    POST
    Follow
    Add Your Answer! This post is a community curated
    Not your original work? Add source
    Publish
    Add Your Answer!

    Not your original work? Add source

    Publish