“Me Or The Cat”: Unhinged MIL Shows Up Uninvited, Starts Making Demands

ADVERTISEMENT

Sometimes your partner’s family can be unpleasant, annoying or just a little too nosy, but at the very least, it’s good to know that unless you live with them, one doesn’t have to spend that much time together. Unless, of course, they make a habit of just showing up.

A woman shared her bizarre and horrible encounter with her MIL, who showed up unannounced with a suitcase for a surprise “holiday,” and then immediately gave her an ultimatum over her pet cat. We reached out to the daughter in law in the story via private message and will update the article when she gets back to us.

RELATED:

Some in-laws really reenforce bad stereotypes about themselves

Couple holding and admiring their Bengal cat indoors, highlighting the relationship between pet and owners.

Share icon

Image credits: Vlada Karpovich / Pexels (not the actual photo)

One woman was annoyed when her MIL showed up without warning

Unhinged MIL arrives uninvited, causing tension by demanding removal of the cat during unexpected holiday visit.

ADVERTISEMENT

Unhinged MIL visits uninvited, insults cat, making demands and causing tension in the household over pet issues.

Close-up of a tabby cat with green eyes indoors, illustrating the unhinged MIL making demands over me or the cat debate.

Share icon

Image credits: GleeFroth

Text message showing an ultimatum demanding to choose between me or the cat in a family conflict with an unhinged MIL.

ADVERTISEMENT

Alt text: Text excerpt showing a tense confrontation over a cat between a homeowner and an uninvited mother-in-law making demands.

Unhappy middle-aged woman resembling unhinged MIL sitting with arms crossed, showing frustration and making demands.

Share icon

Image credits: Darina Belonogova / Pexels (not the actual photo)

ADVERTISEMENT

ALT text: Unhinged MIL shows up uninvited and makes demands, threatening the stability of family and evicting a pet cat.

Image credits: GleeFroth

ADVERTISEMENT

A few people wanted more details

Online conversation about setting boundaries with unhinged MIL who shows up uninvited and starts making demands.

Text comments discussing a mother-in-law showing up uninvited and boundary issues involving a cat in the home.

Many thought the husband needed to step up and that the MIL was unhinged

Comment discussing dealing with an unhinged MIL who shows up uninvited and makes demands involving cats and family tensions.

ADVERTISEMENT

Comment discussing an unhinged MIL showing up uninvited, making demands, and boundary setting advice for the husband.

Unhinged MIL shows up uninvited demanding attention, causing tension between husband and wife over choosing sides.

Comment text on a white background discussing an unhinged MIL showing up uninvited and making demands.

Comment asking why someone lets an unhinged MIL stay after showing up uninvited, relating to demands about the cat.

ADVERTISEMENT

Comment about unhinged MIL showing up uninvited and making demands, discussing boundaries and possible solutions.

Comment reading kick her out before she decides to get rid of the cat by herself discussing unhinged MIL behavior.

Screenshot of a Reddit comment discussing an unhinged MIL and mentioning her uninvited demands related to a cat.

Comment advising boundaries for uninvited mother-in-law visits and encouraging the husband to support his family.

Text post from a user explaining how a demanding MIL showed up uninvited and the cat is considered family at home.

Screenshot of a user comment on Reddit saying "Get another cat" related to unhinged MIL making demands.

Screenshot of a Reddit comment discussing a husband not standing up for his partner during conflicts with an unhinged MIL.

Screenshot of a forum comment discussing concerns about an unhinged MIL demanding attention involving a cat.

Uninvited MIL making demands about the cat, causing conflict and issues in the household dynamics.

Comment highlighting frustration with uninvited, demanding mother-in-law showing up unannounced.

Comment discussing a husband needing to stand up to an unhinged mother-in-law making demands.

Comment about cat winning over unhinged MIL, discussing boundaries and communication regarding demanding mother-in-law behavior.

Comment on a forum post reading she sounds unhinged, discussing uninvited unhinged MIL making demands in a social media context.

Comment expressing concern about unhinged MIL showing up uninvited and causing tension over the cat.

Comment on a social media post discussing an unhinged MIL showing up uninvited and making demands about choosing between her or the cat.

Comment stating the situation is not about the cat but about the unhinged MIL getting her way.

Comment discussing uninvited MIL making demands and advice to set boundaries for the cat and family dynamic.

Alt text: Text comment about unhinged MIL showing up uninvited and making demands over a cat and family boundaries.

Screenshot of a Reddit comment suggesting to get rid of the husband and his mom and keep the cat in a family dispute.

Comment text in a social media thread discussing an uninvited MIL making demands about the cat's house, not hers.

Screenshot of an online comment saying maybe get more cats in a discussion about an unhinged MIL showing up uninvited.

Comment text about husband placement in street, related to unhinged MIL showing up uninvited and making demands.