Woman Shows Up At Ex-DIL’s Doorstep Unannounced Again, Calls The Cops When She Doesn’t Let Her In

ADVERTISEMENT

Divorce is often seen as a clean break after which exes and their families never have to speak to each other again. But in reality, that’s rarely the case, especially when children are involved. For their sake, the channels of communication between ex-spouses and their families are usually kept open, which poses many challenges but can be manageable with the right boundaries in place.

This woman didn’t mind keeping in contact with her former MIL and letting her visit grandchildren, even after she was assigned full custody. But what she didn’t like was her showing up unannounced, something she had told her, only to be completely ignored.

RELATED:

Even after a divorce, parents often have to keep in contact with their ex and their families for the sake of their children

Confused woman standing at doorstep, showing frustration after being denied entry at ex-DIL’s house unannounced.

Share icon

Image credits: GaudiLab / Envato (not the actual photo)

This mom wouldn’t have minded that if only her MIL could’ve respected her boundaries

Text excerpt about woman showing up unannounced at ex-DIL’s doorstep, discussing MIL stories and calling the cops.

ADVERTISEMENT

Woman showing up unannounced at ex-DIL’s doorstep and calling the cops after being denied entry.

Woman shows up unannounced at ex-DIL’s doorstep and calls the cops when denied entry to the apartment building.

Text excerpt about giving address for mailing kids' items, related to woman showing up unannounced at ex-DIL’s doorstep.

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Text about woman showing up unannounced at ex-DIL’s home and calling cops when not let in, discussing visit rules.

Woman showing up unannounced at ex-DIL’s doorstep, wearing glasses and waving while holding shopping bags outside a building.

Share icon

Image credits: dmytros9 / Envato (not the actual photo)

Text about woman showing up unannounced at ex-DIL’s doorstep and calling cops when denied entry.

ADVERTISEMENT

Text message conversation describing a woman showing up unannounced and insisting on seeing the kids.

ADVERTISEMENT

Text message conversation discussing a woman showing up unannounced and refusing to share a dad’s address.

Text excerpt showing a woman’s experience with her ex demanding his mom be allowed to see the kids.

ADVERTISEMENT

Woman shows up unannounced at ex-DIL’s doorstep, calls the cops when denied entry in a tense family dispute.

Text excerpt about woman showing up unannounced and calling cops when not let in at ex-DIL’s doorstep.

ADVERTISEMENT

Two police officers in yellow vests stand at a wooden door after a woman shows up unannounced at ex-DIL’s doorstep.

Share icon

Image credits: bialasiewicz / Envato (not the actual photo)

ADVERTISEMENT

Text discussing a woman showing up unannounced at ex-DIL’s doorstep and conflict over letting her in.

Text about woman showing up unannounced at ex-DIL’s doorstep demanding to see kids, causing conflict and police involvement.

Image credits: JaqueSarai

Staying connected with former in-laws is a matter of personal preference

Woman showing up unannounced at doorstep, holding a cup and interacting with a laptop in a casual home setting.

Share icon

Image credits: Helena Lopes / Unsplash (not the actual photo)

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Whether to maintain contact with the ex’s family or not is completely a personal choice. Even if they have kids who are involved in a divorce, parents aren’t legally required to keep in touch with their children’s grandparents or other relatives. Unless they can prove that the child is endangered, they can file for custody or visitation in court.



But besides that, as previously mentioned, staying connected with in-laws is a matter of personal preference. In case a divorced parent chooses to maintain contact with the ex-spouse’s family, they might run into some issues, which are expected, as divorce is challenging for everyone, even the extended family, so it can take some time to adjust to the new dynamic.



What can help their encounters is setting some boundaries. “Be clear about your intentions and expectations when it comes to staying in touch with your former in-laws. If you want to maintain a relationship, let them know and discuss what that might look like. Being upfront will help avoid misunderstandings and keep everyone on the same page,” advise divorce and family law attorneys at the Law Offices of Tina Sharma.



It’s also important to note that it’s necessary to approach this conversation with empathy, as feelings may still be raw for all parties involved in the divorce. When setting boundaries, divorce and family law attorneys at the Law Offices of Tina Sharma recommend trying to consider topics such as:



ADVERTISEMENT

How often will you interact with your former in-laws?

Whether you will attend family gatherings together.

What topics of conversation are off-limits, such as the divorce or your relationship with your ex-spouse?

“I see raising kids without grandparents as an opportunity to foster independence and resilience”

Woman comforting child on couch while another child uses tablet in living room, reflecting family tension at doorstep conflict.

Share icon

Image credits: Tahir osman / Unsplash (not the actual photo)

Maintaining a relationship with former in-laws can be meaningful, as their absence can have a negative impact on both the kids and the parents.



“Children might miss out on the experience of learning family history firsthand or receiving the unconditional support often provided by grandparents,” says Kristie Tse, LMHC, psychotherapist and founder at Uncover Mental Health Counseling. “From a parent’s perspective, there is the challenge of handling everything without the additional help and wisdom grandparents can offer.



That said, there are times when it might be better to part ways with former in-laws. Sometimes a separation from them can be just as important and beneficial to one’s well-being as keeping in touch with them.



ADVERTISEMENT

“If [grandparents’] absence is due to a choice on the family’s part to set a boundary around toxic behavior, the stress might be mitigated instead,” says licensed psychotherapist Lauren Farina.



“I see raising kids without grandparents as an opportunity to foster independence and resilience,” Tse adds. “This exposure to a wider range of influences can actually enrich their emotional intelligence. It also encourages me to cultivate a wider network of support, which brings fresh perspectives and innovative solutions to parenting challenges.”



ADVERTISEMENT

So it all depends on what a particular situation is. Keeping in touch with former in-laws can be beneficial to divorced parents and their children, but if they exhibit toxic behavior, families may benefit even more by choosing to take a step back.

Most readers sided with the mom

Text conversation discussing a woman showing up unannounced at ex-DIL’s doorstep and calling cops over access refusal.

Comment discussing a woman showing up unannounced at her ex-DIL’s doorstep and calling cops when denied entry.

ADVERTISEMENT

Screenshot of a Reddit comment discussing a woman showing up unannounced and calling the cops when not let in.

Share icon

Comment discussing a woman showing up unannounced at ex-DIL’s doorstep and calling cops for not being let in.

ADVERTISEMENT

Text discussing a woman showing up unannounced at ex-DIL’s doorstep and calling cops when not let in.

ADVERTISEMENT

Comment on Reddit discussing a woman showing up unannounced and calling the police over denied entry at an ex-DIL’s doorstep.

Screenshot of an online comment advising to file a police report about a woman showing up at ex-DIL’s doorstep unannounced.

Screenshot of a Reddit comment discussing wellness checks and police knocking on doors unannounced.

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Text comment discussing boundaries with a mother-in-law showing up unannounced and calling police when denied entry.

Woman showing up unannounced at ex-DIL’s doorstep, causing conflict by calling the cops when denied entry.

Reddit comment discussing woman showing up unannounced at ex-DIL’s doorstep and calling the cops.

ADVERTISEMENT

Comment discussing unannounced visits and police involvement when woman shows up at ex-DIL’s doorstep again.

ADVERTISEMENT

Woman showing up unannounced at ex-DIL’s doorstep, calling cops when denied entry, causing a tense neighborhood dispute.

Comment discussing legal advice about not having to answer the door and exceptions involving police with a warrant.

ADVERTISEMENT

Comment discussing a woman showing up unannounced at ex-DIL’s doorstep and calling the cops when denied entry.

Comment discussing a woman showing up unannounced at ex-daughter-in-law’s doorstep and calling the cops after being denied entry.

ADVERTISEMENT

Reddit user advising to block woman showing up unannounced and to inform police about stalking behavior and setting boundaries.

ADVERTISEMENT

Comment text on a white background discussing a friend being a weak pushover in a social media thread about a woman showing up unannounced at her ex-DIL’s doorstep.

Woman at doorstep unannounced, facing refusal to enter, calling cops after being denied by ex-DIL.

Comment discussing a woman showing up unannounced at her ex-daughter-in-law’s home, crossing boundaries, and consequences.

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Comment discussing a woman showing up unannounced at ex-DIL’s doorstep and calling cops after being denied entry.

Comment about woman showing up unannounced at ex-DIL’s doorstep and calling cops when denied entry.

Comment discussing concerns about a woman showing up unannounced and involving the police during a wellness check.

ADVERTISEMENT

Comment on social media about a woman showing up unannounced at ex-DIL’s doorstep and calling the cops.

ADVERTISEMENT

Comment discussing a woman showing up at her ex-daughter-in-law’s doorstep unannounced and calling the cops.

Commenter discussing a woman showing up unannounced at ex daughter-in-law’s doorstep and calling the cops.

ADVERTISEMENT

While some thought she was in the wrong here

Comment on Reddit about a woman showing up unannounced at her ex-DIL’s doorstep and the ensuing conflict.

Screenshot of a Reddit comment discussing a woman showing up unannounced at ex-DIL’s doorstep and calling the cops.

ADVERTISEMENT

Screenshot of a Reddit comment discussing a heated situation involving a woman showing up unannounced and calling the cops.

ADVERTISEMENT

Comment discussing conflict between a woman and her ex-daughter-in-law involving unannounced visits and police involvement.

Comment on online forum, user EuroTrash1999 criticizes someone for being a coward and compares them to a doormat.