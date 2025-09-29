Bored Panda works better on our iPhone app
Continue in app Continue in browser

We and our trusted partners use technology such as cookies on our site to personalize content and ads, provide social media features, and analyze our traffic. You can read more about it and change your preferences here.
Agree
Tooltip close
Add Post

The Bored Panda iOS app is live! Fight boredom with iPhones and iPads here.

Woman Shows Up At Ex-DIL’s Doorstep Unannounced Again, Calls The Cops When She Doesn’t Let Her In
Woman in a beige sweater showing frustration outside a building, expressing confusion and disbelief during an unwanted visit.
Family, Relationships

Woman Shows Up At Ex-DIL’s Doorstep Unannounced Again, Calls The Cops When She Doesn’t Let Her In

Austeja.Z Austeja Zokaitė BoredPanda staff
Open list comments 1
Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down

28

Open list comments

1

ADVERTISEMENT

Divorce is often seen as a clean break after which exes and their families never have to speak to each other again. But in reality, that’s rarely the case, especially when children are involved. For their sake, the channels of communication between ex-spouses and their families are usually kept open, which poses many challenges but can be manageable with the right boundaries in place. 

This woman didn’t mind keeping in contact with her former MIL and letting her visit grandchildren, even after she was assigned full custody. But what she didn’t like was her showing up unannounced, something she had told her, only to be completely ignored.

RELATED:

    Even after a divorce, parents often have to keep in contact with their ex and their families for the sake of their children

    Confused woman standing at doorstep, showing frustration after being denied entry at ex-DIL’s house unannounced.

    Image credits: GaudiLab / Envato (not the actual photo)

    This mom wouldn’t have minded that if only her MIL could’ve respected her boundaries

    Text excerpt about woman showing up unannounced at ex-DIL’s doorstep, discussing MIL stories and calling the cops.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Woman showing up unannounced at ex-DIL’s doorstep and calling the cops after being denied entry.

    Woman shows up unannounced at ex-DIL’s doorstep and calls the cops when denied entry to the apartment building.

    Text excerpt about giving address for mailing kids' items, related to woman showing up unannounced at ex-DIL’s doorstep.

    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT

    Text about woman showing up unannounced at ex-DIL’s home and calling cops when not let in, discussing visit rules.

    Woman showing up unannounced at ex-DIL’s doorstep, wearing glasses and waving while holding shopping bags outside a building.

    Image credits: dmytros9 / Envato (not the actual photo)

    Text about woman showing up unannounced at ex-DIL’s doorstep and calling cops when denied entry.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Text message conversation describing a woman showing up unannounced and insisting on seeing the kids.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Text message conversation discussing a woman showing up unannounced and refusing to share a dad’s address.

    Text excerpt showing a woman’s experience with her ex demanding his mom be allowed to see the kids.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Woman shows up unannounced at ex-DIL’s doorstep, calls the cops when denied entry in a tense family dispute.

    Text excerpt about woman showing up unannounced and calling cops when not let in at ex-DIL’s doorstep.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Two police officers in yellow vests stand at a wooden door after a woman shows up unannounced at ex-DIL’s doorstep.

    Image credits: bialasiewicz / Envato (not the actual photo)

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Text discussing a woman showing up unannounced at ex-DIL’s doorstep and conflict over letting her in.

    Text about woman showing up unannounced at ex-DIL’s doorstep demanding to see kids, causing conflict and police involvement.

    Image credits: JaqueSarai

    Staying connected with former in-laws is a matter of personal preference

    Woman showing up unannounced at doorstep, holding a cup and interacting with a laptop in a casual home setting.

    Image credits: Helena Lopes / Unsplash (not the actual photo)

    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT

    Whether to maintain contact with the ex’s family or not is completely a personal choice. Even if they have kids who are involved in a divorce, parents aren’t legally required to keep in touch with their children’s grandparents or other relatives. Unless they can prove that the child is endangered, they can file for custody or visitation in court. 

    But besides that, as previously mentioned, staying connected with in-laws is a matter of personal preference. In case a divorced parent chooses to maintain contact with the ex-spouse’s family, they might run into some issues, which are expected, as divorce is challenging for everyone, even the extended family, so it can take some time to adjust to the new dynamic. 

    What can help their encounters is setting some boundaries. “Be clear about your intentions and expectations when it comes to staying in touch with your former in-laws. If you want to maintain a relationship, let them know and discuss what that might look like. Being upfront will help avoid misunderstandings and keep everyone on the same page,” advise divorce and family law attorneys at the Law Offices of Tina Sharma. 

    It’s also important to note that it’s necessary to approach this conversation with empathy, as feelings may still be raw for all parties involved in the divorce. When setting boundaries, divorce and family law attorneys at the Law Offices of Tina Sharma recommend trying to consider topics such as:

    ADVERTISEMENT
    • How often will you interact with your former in-laws?
    • Whether you will attend family gatherings together.
    • What topics of conversation are off-limits, such as the divorce or your relationship with your ex-spouse?

    “I see raising kids without grandparents as an opportunity to foster independence and resilience”

    Woman comforting child on couch while another child uses tablet in living room, reflecting family tension at doorstep conflict.

    Image credits: Tahir osman / Unsplash (not the actual photo)

    Maintaining a relationship with former in-laws can be meaningful, as their absence can have a negative impact on both the kids and the parents.

    “Children might miss out on the experience of learning family history firsthand or receiving the unconditional support often provided by grandparents,” says Kristie Tse, LMHC, psychotherapist and founder at Uncover Mental Health Counseling. “From a parent’s perspective, there is the challenge of handling everything without the additional help and wisdom grandparents can offer. 

    That said, there are times when it might be better to part ways with former in-laws. Sometimes a separation from them can be just as important and beneficial to one’s well-being as keeping in touch with them. 

    ADVERTISEMENT

    “If [grandparents’] absence is due to a choice on the family’s part to set a boundary around toxic behavior, the stress might be mitigated instead,” says licensed psychotherapist Lauren Farina. 

    “I see raising kids without grandparents as an opportunity to foster independence and resilience,” Tse adds. “This exposure to a wider range of influences can actually enrich their emotional intelligence. It also encourages me to cultivate a wider network of support, which brings fresh perspectives and innovative solutions to parenting challenges.”

    ADVERTISEMENT

    So it all depends on what a particular situation is. Keeping in touch with former in-laws can be beneficial to divorced parents and their children, but if they exhibit toxic behavior, families may benefit even more by choosing to take a step back. 

    Most readers sided with the mom

    Text conversation discussing a woman showing up unannounced at ex-DIL’s doorstep and calling cops over access refusal.

    Comment discussing a woman showing up unannounced at her ex-DIL’s doorstep and calling cops when denied entry.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Screenshot of a Reddit comment discussing a woman showing up unannounced and calling the cops when not let in.

    Comment discussing a woman showing up unannounced at ex-DIL’s doorstep and calling cops for not being let in.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Text discussing a woman showing up unannounced at ex-DIL’s doorstep and calling cops when not let in.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Comment on Reddit discussing a woman showing up unannounced and calling the police over denied entry at an ex-DIL’s doorstep.

    Screenshot of an online comment advising to file a police report about a woman showing up at ex-DIL’s doorstep unannounced.

    Screenshot of a Reddit comment discussing wellness checks and police knocking on doors unannounced.

    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT

    Text comment discussing boundaries with a mother-in-law showing up unannounced and calling police when denied entry.

    Woman showing up unannounced at ex-DIL’s doorstep, causing conflict by calling the cops when denied entry.

    Reddit comment discussing woman showing up unannounced at ex-DIL’s doorstep and calling the cops.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Comment discussing unannounced visits and police involvement when woman shows up at ex-DIL’s doorstep again.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Woman showing up unannounced at ex-DIL’s doorstep, calling cops when denied entry, causing a tense neighborhood dispute.

    Comment discussing legal advice about not having to answer the door and exceptions involving police with a warrant.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Comment discussing a woman showing up unannounced at ex-DIL’s doorstep and calling the cops when denied entry.

    Comment discussing a woman showing up unannounced at ex-daughter-in-law’s doorstep and calling the cops after being denied entry.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Reddit user advising to block woman showing up unannounced and to inform police about stalking behavior and setting boundaries.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Comment text on a white background discussing a friend being a weak pushover in a social media thread about a woman showing up unannounced at her ex-DIL’s doorstep.

    Woman at doorstep unannounced, facing refusal to enter, calling cops after being denied by ex-DIL.

    Comment discussing a woman showing up unannounced at her ex-daughter-in-law’s home, crossing boundaries, and consequences.

    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT

    Comment discussing a woman showing up unannounced at ex-DIL’s doorstep and calling cops after being denied entry.

    Comment about woman showing up unannounced at ex-DIL’s doorstep and calling cops when denied entry.

    Comment discussing concerns about a woman showing up unannounced and involving the police during a wellness check.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Comment on social media about a woman showing up unannounced at ex-DIL’s doorstep and calling the cops.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Comment discussing a woman showing up at her ex-daughter-in-law’s doorstep unannounced and calling the cops.

    Commenter discussing a woman showing up unannounced at ex daughter-in-law’s doorstep and calling the cops.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    While some thought she was in the wrong here

    Comment on Reddit about a woman showing up unannounced at her ex-DIL’s doorstep and the ensuing conflict.

    Screenshot of a Reddit comment discussing a woman showing up unannounced at ex-DIL’s doorstep and calling the cops.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Screenshot of a Reddit comment discussing a heated situation involving a woman showing up unannounced and calling the cops.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Comment discussing conflict between a woman and her ex-daughter-in-law involving unannounced visits and police involvement.

    Comment on online forum, user EuroTrash1999 criticizes someone for being a coward and compares them to a doormat.

    Ic_polls

    Poll Question

    Total votes ·

    Thanks! Check out the results:

    Total votes ·

    Anyone can write on Bored Panda. Start writing!

    Follow Bored Panda on Google News!

    Share on Facebook

    Explore more of these tags

    Divorce
    Vote arrow up

    28

    Vote arrow down
    Open list comments

    1
    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down

    28

    Open list comments

    1

    Austeja Zokaitė

    Austeja Zokaitė

    Writer, BoredPanda staff

    Read more »

    Hi, glad you swung by! My name is Austėja, and I’m a writer at Bored Panda. With a degree in English philology, I’m interested in all aspects of language. My mission is to master the art of writing and add my unique touch to every personal story and uplifting article we publish. In my time here, I’ve covered some fun topics such as scrungy cats and pareidolia, as well as more serious ones about mental health and relationship hiccups. When I’m not on my laptop, you’ll probably find me devouring pastries, especially croissants, paired with a soothing cup of tea. Sunsets, the sea, and swimming are some of my favorite things.

    Read less »
    Austeja Zokaitė

    Austeja Zokaitė

    Writer, BoredPanda staff

    Read more »

    Hi, glad you swung by! My name is Austėja, and I’m a writer at Bored Panda. With a degree in English philology, I’m interested in all aspects of language. My mission is to master the art of writing and add my unique touch to every personal story and uplifting article we publish. In my time here, I’ve covered some fun topics such as scrungy cats and pareidolia, as well as more serious ones about mental health and relationship hiccups. When I’m not on my laptop, you’ll probably find me devouring pastries, especially croissants, paired with a soothing cup of tea. Sunsets, the sea, and swimming are some of my favorite things.

    Read less »
    What do you think ?
    User avatar
    Add photo comments
    POST
    raybolen avatar
    Ray Bolen
    Ray Bolen
    Community Member
    20 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    I think she's totally fine with setting a boundary on showing up unannounced.

    Vote comment up
    0
    0points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    User avatar
    POST
    raybolen avatar
    Ray Bolen
    Ray Bolen
    Community Member
    20 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    I think she's totally fine with setting a boundary on showing up unannounced.

    Vote comment up
    0
    0points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    You May Like
    Back to Homepage
    More about Relationships
    Homepage
    Trending
    Relationships
    Arrow point to left Homepage
    Next in Relationships Arrow point to right
    Related on Bored Panda
    Popular on Bored Panda
    Top Posts
    Arrow point to left
    Arrow point to right
    Trending on Bored Panda
    Also on Bored Panda
    ADVERTISEMENT