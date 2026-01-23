MIL Demands DIL Risk Her Job For A Celebrity Birthday Video For Her, Loses It When She Says No

ADVERTISEMENT

When I worked as a sports journalist years ago and, from time to time, interacted with tennis stars, I sometimes encountered requests from relatives and friends for a souvenir or autograph from a celebrity. Well, it’s actually a rather delicate question, and sometimes it’s much easier to just say “No.”

On the other hand, it also depends on who exactly is asking for the favor. For example, for the user u/TempPre, the narrator of today’s story, it was the person with whom she actually has a very strained relationship. Well, it was her mother-in-law who asked for a quite unusual “gift” for her upcoming jubilee.

More info: Reddit

Many mothers-in-law have a true “superpower” to cross every line, ignore every boundary, and still expect gratitude afterward

Middle-aged woman holding gift box outdoors, depicting MIL demanding DIL risk job for celebrity birthday video.

Image credits: freepik / Freepik (not the actual photo)

The author of the post isn’t on good terms with her mother-in-law, and admits that this lady is a very manipulative and entitled person

Woman feeling stressed refusing MIL's demand for a risky celebrity birthday video that could cost her job.

A woman and a man reviewing video footage on a camera, focused on creating a celebrity birthday video project.

Image credits: freepik / Freepik (not the actual photo)

The mother-in-law has been nagging the author for years, and even tried to attack her physically last summer

A woman refusing a request while talking to a man in a kitchen, illustrating MIL demands DIL risk job conflict.

Image credits: photoroyalty / Freepik (not the actual photo)

But recently she demanded that the author, who works in the movie industry, make a birthday video for her, with a movie star she’s currently working with

Image credits: TempPre

The author said a flat-out “No” as it could’ve actually harmed her career, but the mother-in-law immediately took offence at this refusal

The Original poster (OP) is 31 years old, has been living with her boyfriend for several years, and is almost completely happy with her life – except for her relationship with her mother-in-law. The author recalls that last summer, during another argument, this lady even tried to physically attack her. Their relationship has improved somewhat since then, but remains quite strained.

Overall, the mother-in-law is a very toxic person, and over the years, she has tried her entire arsenal of manipulation, dirty tricks, and emotional blackmail on our heroine. She’s particularly offended by the fact that the author works in the film industry and earns decent money – more than her boyfriend. The mother-in-law has repeatedly demanded that the OP give up her career and become a trad wife, but to no avail.

But recently, the mother-in-law has become interested in the original poster’s work, from a very practical standpoint. The thing is, our heroine is currently working on a major film starring a renowned movie star. And this mother-in-law has gotten it into her head that the OP should give her a birthday video greeting from this celebrity.

This idea was highly questionable from a work perspective, so the author, after some thought, said “No.” Well, if they actually had a great relationship, she would’ve done her best to make such a video. But she just doesn’t want to risk it for such a toxic person. She explained this to her partner, who, agreeing, explained it to his mom. Naturally, she was offended – and now the OP is wondering just how wrong she was.

Young woman looking stressed and worried, highlighting MIL demands and DIL risking job for a celebrity birthday video.

Image credits: Liza Summer / Pexels (not the actual photo)

Well, the author admits that she could’ve tried to make such a video, so her work perhaps doesn’t have a strict NDA. However, the professional boundaries of the entertainment industry – especially the film industry – often restrict such situations. Mandisa A. Johnson, the editor-in-chief for Atlanta Film and TV, in this article, urges anyone with relatives working in the film industry to refrain from such requests.

According to the expert, nothing good will come from disrespecting industry boundaries. This is especially true since this industry, like no other, is based on networking. “It’s unprofessional to tell them out of the blue and then get upset with your friend or family member when they explain the correct way to approach things,” Mandisa A. Johnson says in the article.

In recent years, by the way, the entire entertainment and PR industry has become more reserved and conservative in upholding its boundaries. For example, the authors of this article at PR Week also note that many brands have become more cautious in their work with media and influencers, trying to maintain a distance. So, apparently, the original poster did the right thing.

People in the comments also unanimously supported this decision, noting that it was not worth jeopardizing the author’s career in the name of satisfying her mother-in-law’s momentary whim. Responders believe she probably just wanted to impress others with this video – and is now angry that it didn’t have the intended effect. So what’s your opinion on this story, our dear readers?

Most commenters sided with the author, claiming that she did the right thing, and even urged her to go low contact with such a manipulative person

